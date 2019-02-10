Weekly Planner: 11 things to do around Mumbai from 11 February to 16 February

sunday-mid-day

Order of the day

Learn a new cuisine

11 Monday

2 PM: Learn how to make some authentic Rajasthani dishes in this special class which will leave you surprised. The menu includes chaach, mirch pakoda with chutney, kare dangri, gatte ki subzi, hara chana, masala bati, churma with pachmela dal, bajra roti and moong dal halwa.

WHERE: Sharan Mumbai Centre, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 2,300

CALL: 40031909

Be a digital marketing expert

12 Tuesday

6 PM: Real Estate Digital Marketing Programme is a three-week executive session designed by the Real Estate Management Institute. The event is established to provide an understanding and application of the digital marketing strategies from lead generation.

WHERE: Real Estate Management Institute, Mahalaxmi

ENTRY: Rs 25,000

CALL: 9004507364

Sign up for a singing course

13 Wednesday

7 PM: In this six-week-long singing course, you will learn vocal techniques such as proper breathing and projection, effective practice methods, and the use of alankars and sargams that enhance your performance. At the end of the course, you can record a song at a studio.

WHERE: True School Of Music, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 12,000

LOG ON: insider.in

Watch a rib-tickling drama

14 Thursday

7.30 PM: The English play 'Tom, Dick, Harry and Me' is a unique format of standup comedy in a drama form. It tells the life experiences of Tom, Dick, Harry and the main Narrator 'Me'. They share their experiences of how they try to understand their relationship with a female partner.

WHERE: Odeum, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 300

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

A glamour-packed thrill

15 Friday

10 AM onwards: Discover your style statement for the new season whether it is for a summertime destination wedding, holiday getaway or simply a wardrobe makeover. Get ready to spruce up your look with exquisite collections by most coveted designers of India.

WHERE: Mahalaxmi Race Course

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Celebrate the diversity of arts

16 Saturday

6.30 PM: A theatrical production by Aarambh Mumbai, with music composed by Shubha Mudgal, 'Bandish' opens with a situation in a green room, where four artists come face to face with each other. What follows next will blow your mind.

WHERE: Bal Gandharva, Bandra W

ENTRY: Rs 250

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

A touch of mystique

Imagine a band that seeks to enthrall more than just perform. A band that attempts to take the live concert genre and infuse a bit of drama. If you're done imagining, there's only one thing left to do. Experience Nine Lives with your loved one as they bring the best songs for you.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinema Lane, Off Veera Desai, Andheri West

WHEN: 8.30 pm,

ENTRY: Rs 750

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

A rooftop cinema experience

SkyCinema will host the screening of a cult rom-com - 500 Days Of Summer. The screening will be paired with a curated F&B experience. Booze will be available during the screening to add to the experience. Trumpet SkyLounge has 100+ shots to try out.

WHERE: Trumpet Sky Lounge, Dalia Estate, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

WHEN: 7 pm

ENTRY: Rs 399 onwards

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Camp at the beach

Can you think anything sweeter than waking up next to pounding surf, breathing in that ocean air and feeling unparalleled connection with nature? So, let nature wrap its arm around like a warm blanket and sign up for an overnight camp hosted by Bhatakna.

WHERE: Revdanda Beach, Alibaug

WHEN: Thursday 4 pm to Friday 11 am

ENTRY: Rs 2,000,

LOG ON: eventshigh.com

A dark fantasy

If your partner has a sweet tooth, head to Cocoamaya to relish their melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate dessert. Indulge in their dark chocolate mousse placed over a dark sable cookie coated with raspberry compote and crispy praline. You can also devour desserts like macarons, cookies, pastries and some really delicious fresh bakes.

WHERE: Cocoamaya, Andheri Kurla Road, Sakinaka, Andheri East

WHEN: All day

CALL: 28566666

3 songs you should have on your playlist

1 Kissing Mouths by Natania and Matt Ferree: This cool chick just keeps getting better with each song. This time the Mumbai girl pairs up with Matt Ferree, to sing about that feeling of using other people get over that one person. You are making us cry, ya, but all in a good way.

2 7 Rings by Ariana Grande: Whenever I listen to Grande, I feel like a millionaire pop princess in my pink bedroom. And why is that bad? Listen to it as you get ready every day: "I want it, I got it".

3 Big Plans by Why Don't We: It has the lyrics every girl wants a boy to say: 'I got really big plans for us'. The American boy band gives us a cute pop track that perfect for Valentine's. Yes, come on, throw the cynic out and be romantic.

