Weekly Planner: 11 things to do around Mumbai from June 17 To June 22
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Discover Moplah cuisine's magic
7 pm onwards: Immerse yourself in the tales and traditions of Malabar as The Leela Mumbai unravels the lost archives of Moplah cuisine with an exclusive food festival. The special menu will bring together the best-kept culinary secrets of the Moplah community.
17 Monday
Where: The Leela Mumbai, Sahar
RSVP: 66911350
Attend a PJ open mic night
9 PM onwards: A wise man once said, 'The best ideas come as jokes'. So what if nobody appreciates your jokes. Clap gives you a stage and the limelight to share them with a big audience. Make your way to a PJ open mic night.
18 Tuesday
Where: Clap, Malad West
Entry: Rs 100
Log On: bookmyshow.com
Power your digital dreams
11 am: Zareen Yusuf, who has about seven years of digital industry experience, will boost your confidence through a workshop. Here, you will be taught to make websites, speed up business by paid marketing, create online graphics, and much more.
19 Wednesday
Where: ICBI center, Thane West
Entry: Rs 350
Call: 9867745456
Learn block printing
2 pm: The process of printing pigments on fabric and doing it yourself gives you a chance to take back a beautiful printed tote created by you. Put your creative hat on and learn this at a workshop at Iteeha Studio.
20 Thursday
Where: Iteeha
Studio, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 1,800
Log on: insider.in
Watch Tajdar Junaid perform
9 pm onwards: Tajdar Junaid and G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture present an evening of cinematic music in the city. It will be held along with musicians Ajay Jayanthi, Abhinav Khokhar, Sambit Chatterjee, and Rohan Rajadhyaksha.
21 Friday
Where: G5A Foundation, Mahalaxmi
Entry: R850
Log On: bookmyshow.com
Head to Malshej Ghat
10 pm: How better could you celebrate the onset of monsoons than a trek to Malshej Ghat? Malshej Ghat is a wildly beautiful haven of towering peaks and bottomless valleys, home to a hundred different kinds of flora and fauna. The trek will include lunch and safety gears.
22 Saturday
meeting point: Kalyan ST Bus Depot
Entry: R1,300
Log On: eventshigh.com
Join a heritage walk in SoBo
5 pm: While Mumbai has had the Gateway of India close to a 100 years, the original gates through which the fortunes of this city sailed through were the Docks of the erstwhile Fort of Bombay. Join Khaki Tours as they take you on a walk along the periphery of the docks and share stories of the birth of this quaint corner.
MEETING POINT: Town Hall, Horniman Circle, Fort
ENTRY: R499
TO BOOK: townscript.com
Catch an art show
11 am– 7 pm: Attend an exhibition of enamel paintings by Susmita Banerjee. The show, titled Unspoken, will showcase a collection of paintings that evoke the beauty of nature. "The special pigments used in this rather cloistered medium can give life to abstract shapes or even just lines and directions," the artist says of her work.
WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, Hall 1, Kala Ghoda
CALL: 22843989
Make oil-free French fries
11.30 am: Be part of an interesting workshop, where you will not only learn about the benefits of going oil-free, but also how to cook without oil. At the session, you will be taught how to prepare deep-fried foods like samosas, dry kachodi, pickle, mozerella fingers and French fries without oil.
WHERE: Sharan Mumbai Centre, New Link Road, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 1,800
CALL: 9769117747
Learn about the birds of yore
4 pm: Take your kid out for a storytelling session, where writer and nature volunteer Katie Bagli will talk about birds of the bygone era. Among the many stories that you'll get to hear is that of the Indonesian bird-of-paradise, which was hunted in the 19th century for its feathers and has now lost its home due to the destruction of forests.
WHERE: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East
RSVP: 23731234
Try art therapy
11 pm: Learn how to zendoodle in a three-hour workshop, where you will be taught the basics and complexities of the art. Zendoodle is known to improve self-esteem.
WHERE: Juhu Gali, Andheri West
ENTRY: R1,500
CALL: 9725347694
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
International Sushi Day: Learn how to make mouthwatering Sushi at home from this Mumbai chef!