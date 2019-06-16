Weekly Planner: 11 things to do around Mumbai from June 17 To June 22

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Discover Moplah cuisine's magic

7 pm onwards: Immerse yourself in the tales and traditions of Malabar as The Leela Mumbai unravels the lost archives of Moplah cuisine with an exclusive food festival. The special menu will bring together the best-kept culinary secrets of the Moplah community.

17 Monday

Where: The Leela Mumbai, Sahar

RSVP: 66911350

Attend a PJ open mic night

9 PM onwards: A wise man once said, 'The best ideas come as jokes'. So what if nobody appreciates your jokes. Clap gives you a stage and the limelight to share them with a big audience. Make your way to a PJ open mic night.

18 Tuesday

Where: Clap, Malad West

Entry: Rs 100

Log On: bookmyshow.com

Power your digital dreams

11 am: Zareen Yusuf, who has about seven years of digital industry experience, will boost your confidence through a workshop. Here, you will be taught to make websites, speed up business by paid marketing, create online graphics, and much more.

19 Wednesday

Where: ICBI center, Thane West

Entry: Rs 350

Call: 9867745456

Learn block printing

2 pm: The process of printing pigments on fabric and doing it yourself gives you a chance to take back a beautiful printed tote created by you. Put your creative hat on and learn this at a workshop at Iteeha Studio.

20 Thursday

Where: Iteeha

Studio, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,800

Log on: insider.in





Watch Tajdar Junaid perform

9 pm onwards: Tajdar Junaid and G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture present an evening of cinematic music in the city. It will be held along with musicians Ajay Jayanthi, Abhinav Khokhar, Sambit Chatterjee, and Rohan Rajadhyaksha.

21 Friday

Where: G5A Foundation, Mahalaxmi

Entry: R850

Log On: bookmyshow.com

Head to Malshej Ghat

10 pm: How better could you celebrate the onset of monsoons than a trek to Malshej Ghat? Malshej Ghat is a wildly beautiful haven of towering peaks and bottomless valleys, home to a hundred different kinds of flora and fauna. The trek will include lunch and safety gears.

22 Saturday

meeting point: Kalyan ST Bus Depot

Entry: R1,300

Log On: eventshigh.com

Join a heritage walk in SoBo

5 pm: While Mumbai has had the Gateway of India close to a 100 years, the original gates through which the fortunes of this city sailed through were the Docks of the erstwhile Fort of Bombay. Join Khaki Tours as they take you on a walk along the periphery of the docks and share stories of the birth of this quaint corner.

MEETING POINT: Town Hall, Horniman Circle, Fort

ENTRY: R499

TO BOOK: townscript.com

Catch an art show

11 am– 7 pm: Attend an exhibition of enamel paintings by Susmita Banerjee. The show, titled Unspoken, will showcase a collection of paintings that evoke the beauty of nature. "The special pigments used in this rather cloistered medium can give life to abstract shapes or even just lines and directions," the artist says of her work.

WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, Hall 1, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 22843989

Make oil-free French fries

11.30 am: Be part of an interesting workshop, where you will not only learn about the benefits of going oil-free, but also how to cook without oil. At the session, you will be taught how to prepare deep-fried foods like samosas, dry kachodi, pickle, mozerella fingers and French fries without oil.

WHERE: Sharan Mumbai Centre, New Link Road, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 1,800

CALL: 9769117747

Learn about the birds of yore

4 pm: Take your kid out for a storytelling session, where writer and nature volunteer Katie Bagli will talk about birds of the bygone era. Among the many stories that you'll get to hear is that of the Indonesian bird-of-paradise, which was hunted in the 19th century for its feathers and has now lost its home due to the destruction of forests.

WHERE: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East

RSVP: 23731234

Try art therapy

11 pm: Learn how to zendoodle in a three-hour workshop, where you will be taught the basics and complexities of the art. Zendoodle is known to improve self-esteem.

WHERE: Juhu Gali, Andheri West

ENTRY: R1,500

CALL: 9725347694

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates