Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from April 15 To April 20
A fun-filled summer camp
15 monday
9 AM onwards: Every child is an artist, a parent's challenge is to hone the latent talent and help them blossom. Send your kids to LIOTA for a summer camp featuring dance, music, art and drama coaching.
WHERE: LIOTA, Vidyavihar West
ENTRY: Rs 1,300
CALL: 9820464229
Rise, dance and shine
16 tuesday
7.30 am onwards: Atul Ingle has organised a five-day personality development dance workshop. This intensive programme is aimed at relieving stress among participants.
WHERE: Eeshan Dance Academy, Sion
ENTRY: Rs 1,500
TO BOOK: townscript.com
Sign up for a challenging trek
17 wednesday
11 PM: A four-day trek in Western Ghats of Maharashtra is being organised by Altitude Quest Adventure. As the event is planned in hot summers when rugged Sahyadri becomes more difficult to climb, this is surely going to challenge participants.
MEETING POINT: SGNP, Borivali East
ENTRY: Rs 6,999
TO BOOK: meraevents.com
Watch Zico's live performance
18 thursday
8.30 pm: If you are craving to listen to alternative rock music, head for a performance by Fox in the Garden. A bedroom project by Zico, the band's writing is inspired by day-to-day causalities and simple necessities.
WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 500
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Delve into a textile world
19 friday
11 am onwards: Vasutra is a textile experience that goes beyond being just another shopping venue. Dedicated to the artistic wizardry of the craftspeople of our country, Vasutra brings the finest crafts from India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.
WHERE: CSMV, Fort
TO BOOK: allevents.in
Celebrate Songkran for a cause
20 saturday
till April 30: This Songkran, order Nara's signature Butterfly Ice Tea, Sakoo Piek and a bottle of water. The proceeds collected will go to The Swades Foundation's 'Water and Sanitation' vertical.
WHERE: Nara, BKC
CALL: 61378080
Lol with Aditi Mittal
6 PM: For those who want to let out some steam, join comedian Aditi Mittal as she brings the house down in her newest trial set, Mother of Invention. At the show, she will be observing the quirky, hilarious ride we call life.
WHERE: Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 250
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Design your own stole
4 PM: Learn how to create your own chic, stylish and trendy stoles using handmade wooden blocks, at the block printing workshop. Participants will
learn to select correct materials and tools, tips on composing design and using different hand printing techniques.
WHERE: Pizza Express India, A-Wing, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai
ENTRY: Rs 1,499
TO BOOK: hobbyinabox.in
Create abstract art
3 PM: Try your hand at abstract art in Paintology's fluid painting workshop. Also known as paint pouring or acrylic pour, you will use acrylic paints with a runny (fluid) consistency. The acrylic paints react with each other when combined together to make interesting and visually organic motifs.
WHERE: Fusion Tadka, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West
ENTRY: Rs 1,800
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
See Sher-Gil's rare drawings
11 AM – 6.30 PM: Amrita Sher-Gil's unfinished drawings, water-colours and self-portrait in oil will be exhibited at Akara Art to mark the gallery's 10th anniversary celebration. The rare works are being showcased for the first time in the city. The show will also include the screening of Sher-Gil's niece Navina Sundaram's docu film.
WHERE: Akara Art, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, Colaba
CALL: 7777096686
Catch a play
12 PM: If you're yet to expose your child to theatre, watch Go...Go...Gomuli, a heart-warming story about sibling love. Written and directed by Ulka Mayur, the play is set in the sleepy village of Gomuli, which comes abuzz when the driver of a stranded bus arrives there looking for help and ends up encountering feuding families.
WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 299
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Experience a slice of Kerala in Mumbai
4 PM onwards: Here's a chance for parents to bond with their kids in the outdoors. The NCPA is organising a fun evening, Under the Peepal Tree, which will see music, dance, theatre and folklore traditions of Kerala being celebrated. There will also be a few village board games and traditional art workshops to keep you entertained.
WHERE: Sunken Garden: NCPA, Nariman Point
ENTRY: Rs 300
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
