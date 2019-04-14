Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from April 15 To April 20

sunday-mid-day

A fun-filled summer camp

15 monday

9 AM onwards: Every child is an artist, a parent's challenge is to hone the latent talent and help them blossom. Send your kids to LIOTA for a summer camp featuring dance, music, art and drama coaching.

WHERE: LIOTA, Vidyavihar West

ENTRY: Rs 1,300

CALL: 9820464229

Rise, dance and shine

16 tuesday

7.30 am onwards: Atul Ingle has organised a five-day personality development dance workshop. This intensive programme is aimed at relieving stress among participants.

WHERE: Eeshan Dance Academy, Sion

ENTRY: Rs 1,500

TO BOOK: townscript.com

Sign up for a challenging trek

17 wednesday

11 PM: A four-day trek in Western Ghats of Maharashtra is being organised by Altitude Quest Adventure. As the event is planned in hot summers when rugged Sahyadri becomes more difficult to climb, this is surely going to challenge participants.

MEETING POINT: SGNP, Borivali East

ENTRY: Rs 6,999

TO BOOK: meraevents.com

Watch Zico's live performance

18 thursday

8.30 pm: If you are craving to listen to alternative rock music, head for a performance by Fox in the Garden. A bedroom project by Zico, the band's writing is inspired by day-to-day causalities and simple necessities.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 500

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Delve into a textile world

19 friday

11 am onwards: Vasutra is a textile experience that goes beyond being just another shopping venue. Dedicated to the artistic wizardry of the craftspeople of our country, Vasutra brings the finest crafts from India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

WHERE: CSMV, Fort

TO BOOK: allevents.in

Celebrate Songkran for a cause

20 saturday

till April 30: This Songkran, order Nara's signature Butterfly Ice Tea, Sakoo Piek and a bottle of water. The proceeds collected will go to The Swades Foundation's 'Water and Sanitation' vertical.

WHERE: Nara, BKC

CALL: 61378080

Lol with Aditi Mittal

6 PM: For those who want to let out some steam, join comedian Aditi Mittal as she brings the house down in her newest trial set, Mother of Invention. At the show, she will be observing the quirky, hilarious ride we call life.

WHERE: Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 250

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Design your own stole

4 PM: Learn how to create your own chic, stylish and trendy stoles using handmade wooden blocks, at the block printing workshop. Participants will

learn to select correct materials and tools, tips on composing design and using different hand printing techniques.

WHERE: Pizza Express India, A-Wing, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai

ENTRY: Rs 1,499

TO BOOK: hobbyinabox.in

Create abstract art

3 PM: Try your hand at abstract art in Paintology's fluid painting workshop. Also known as paint pouring or acrylic pour, you will use acrylic paints with a runny (fluid) consistency. The acrylic paints react with each other when combined together to make interesting and visually organic motifs.

WHERE: Fusion Tadka, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West

ENTRY: Rs 1,800

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

See Sher-Gil's rare drawings

11 AM – 6.30 PM: Amrita Sher-Gil's unfinished drawings, water-colours and self-portrait in oil will be exhibited at Akara Art to mark the gallery's 10th anniversary celebration. The rare works are being showcased for the first time in the city. The show will also include the screening of Sher-Gil's niece Navina Sundaram's docu film.

WHERE: Akara Art, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, Colaba

CALL: 7777096686

Catch a play

12 PM: If you're yet to expose your child to theatre, watch Go...Go...Gomuli, a heart-warming story about sibling love. Written and directed by Ulka Mayur, the play is set in the sleepy village of Gomuli, which comes abuzz when the driver of a stranded bus arrives there looking for help and ends up encountering feuding families.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 299

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Experience a slice of Kerala in Mumbai

4 PM onwards: Here's a chance for parents to bond with their kids in the outdoors. The NCPA is organising a fun evening, Under the Peepal Tree, which will see music, dance, theatre and folklore traditions of Kerala being celebrated. There will also be a few village board games and traditional art workshops to keep you entertained.

WHERE: Sunken Garden: NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 300

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

