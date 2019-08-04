Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from August 05 to August 10

sunday-mid-day

Enjoy the rains with fried food

11 am: This monsoon, Aromas Cafe has launched a special menu at all their Mumbai outlets. So, now you can indulge in Korean chili potatoes, chicken pop corn or golden fried calamari with chili maple mayo. Simply down all this with coffee.

Where: All Aromas Cafe outlets

Learn a fascinating art

1 pm: Soap making by the cold process is a fascinating art. The swirls and the imperfections in design associated with each soap makes it unique. So, learn the subtle art of mixing oils and curing soap with fragrance in an interactive workshop.

Where: 301, plot no. 535, Sabari Prasad, Chembur

Entry: Rs 2,500 onwards

Watch Samay’s performance

8.30 pm: Mai Samay Hoon is a show where Samay Raina talks about his perspective as a 21-year-old in a world that expects much more of him. It’s succinctly named ‘Main Samay Hoon’ as this show gives an insight about his experiences as a Kashmiri Pandit.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri (W)

Entry: Rs 300

Sign up for a festive pop-up

11 am: On the onset of the festive season, Tranceforme is hosting a week-long pop-up. The collection includes, home linen, cushions, patchworks which have been designed by recycling leftover fabric scraps for a more sustainable future.

Where: Tranceforme, Mahalaxmi

Call: 24939916

Head for a musical evening

7 pm: On Kishore Kumar’s 90th birth anniversary, living legend Pyarelalji Sharma will be offering a tribute. The evening titled, Mousike, will see Sharma perform with over 30 other musicians, making it a truly unforgettable musical night for you.

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: Rs 400

Attend a lifestyle exhibition

11 am: All set with its 5th edition, The Pinwheel Project is a platform for fashion-forward kids and their mommies. The exhibition showcases the best of clothing, other premium goods and services for toddlers and mothers-to-be from all over the country.

Where: Palace Halls I & II, NSCI, Worli

Call: 8369292282

Sip flavourful cocktails

12 PM – 3.30 PM: Take your pick from an assortment of cocktails at a Mojito Sunday Bucket Brunch. The star attraction includes specially crafted mojitos served in pretty buckets. You can choose from the classic, strawberry and mango versions. If mojitos aren’t your thing, there’s gin and whiskey cocktails to the rescue.

Where: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, No. 202, Khan House, Hill Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 1,200 plus taxes for unlimited alcohol

Call: 7021617921

Understand the paranormal world

4 PM – 7 PM: Be part of a one-of-a-kind paranormal meet-up, organised by the Parapsychology And Investigations Research Society. At the event, you will get to meet

renowned paranormal investigators, psychics and demonologists. You will also get to play and understand the infamous Ouija board, while see live demos of gadgets used during investigations.

Where: Zostel, DP Road, East Andheri, Marol

Entry: Rs 350

Listen to poems about the planet

5 PM onwards: Go for an evening of words and verse, where poets and storytellers will talk about their love for the planet, by lending their voice to the conversation regarding the environment crisis we’re in the middle of.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 299

Attend a Potter party

11 AM – 2 PM: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday, with a ‘Welcome to Hogwarts’ painting party. Apart from getting to swish your brushes, there will be other fun activities.

Where: Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, E854, Khar West

Entry: Rs 1,650

Watch a comedy drama

7.30 PM: Watch a Gujarati play, Ek Chatur Naar Bhare Hoshiyar, which tells the story of a housewife. Written by Nimesh Shah, the plot revolves around a mother, who is simple and loving but when she’s being taken for granted she decides to teach a lesson in her own remarkable style.

Where: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

Entry: Rs 150

Explore physics of Mumbai

11 AM: Join Prof. Vijay Singh for an unusual Chai and Why? session, where he will talk about the simple physics behind the everyday occurrences

in the city.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu

Call: 9757157795

