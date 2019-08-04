Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from August 05 to August 10
Enjoy the rains with fried food
11 am: This monsoon, Aromas Cafe has launched a special menu at all their Mumbai outlets. So, now you can indulge in Korean chili potatoes, chicken pop corn or golden fried calamari with chili maple mayo. Simply down all this with coffee.
05 Monday
Where: All Aromas Cafe outlets
Free
Learn a fascinating art
1 pm: Soap making by the cold process is a fascinating art. The swirls and the imperfections in design associated with each soap makes it unique. So, learn the subtle art of mixing oils and curing soap with fragrance in an interactive workshop.
06 Tuesday
Where: 301, plot no. 535, Sabari Prasad, Chembur
Entry: Rs 2,500 onwards
Log on: insider.in
Watch Samay’s performance
8.30 pm: Mai Samay Hoon is a show where Samay Raina talks about his perspective as a 21-year-old in a world that expects much more of him. It’s succinctly named ‘Main Samay Hoon’ as this show gives an insight about his experiences as a Kashmiri Pandit.
07 Wednesday
Where: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri (W)
Entry: Rs 300
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Sign up for a festive pop-up
11 am: On the onset of the festive season, Tranceforme is hosting a week-long pop-up. The collection includes, home linen, cushions, patchworks which have been designed by recycling leftover fabric scraps for a more sustainable future.
08 Thursday
Where: Tranceforme, Mahalaxmi
Call: 24939916
Free
Head for a musical evening
7 pm: On Kishore Kumar’s 90th birth anniversary, living legend Pyarelalji Sharma will be offering a tribute. The evening titled, Mousike, will see Sharma perform with over 30 other musicians, making it a truly unforgettable musical night for you.
09 Friday
Where: Shanmukhananda Hall
Entry: Rs 400
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Attend a lifestyle exhibition
11 am: All set with its 5th edition, The Pinwheel Project is a platform for fashion-forward kids and their mommies. The exhibition showcases the best of clothing, other premium goods and services for toddlers and mothers-to-be from all over the country.
10 Saturday
Where: Palace Halls I & II, NSCI, Worli
Call: 8369292282
Free
Sip flavourful cocktails
12 PM – 3.30 PM: Take your pick from an assortment of cocktails at a Mojito Sunday Bucket Brunch. The star attraction includes specially crafted mojitos served in pretty buckets. You can choose from the classic, strawberry and mango versions. If mojitos aren’t your thing, there’s gin and whiskey cocktails to the rescue.
Where: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, No. 202, Khan House, Hill Road, Bandra West
Price: Rs 1,200 plus taxes for unlimited alcohol
Call: 7021617921
Understand the paranormal world
4 PM – 7 PM: Be part of a one-of-a-kind paranormal meet-up, organised by the Parapsychology And Investigations Research Society. At the event, you will get to meet
renowned paranormal investigators, psychics and demonologists. You will also get to play and understand the infamous Ouija board, while see live demos of gadgets used during investigations.
Where: Zostel, DP Road, East Andheri, Marol
Entry: Rs 350
To book: insider.in
Listen to poems about the planet
5 PM onwards: Go for an evening of words and verse, where poets and storytellers will talk about their love for the planet, by lending their voice to the conversation regarding the environment crisis we’re in the middle of.
Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 299
To book: insider.in
Attend a Potter party
11 AM – 2 PM: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday, with a ‘Welcome to Hogwarts’ painting party. Apart from getting to swish your brushes, there will be other fun activities.
Where: Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, E854, Khar West
Entry: Rs 1,650
To book: insider.in
Watch a comedy drama
7.30 PM: Watch a Gujarati play, Ek Chatur Naar Bhare Hoshiyar, which tells the story of a housewife. Written by Nimesh Shah, the plot revolves around a mother, who is simple and loving but when she’s being taken for granted she decides to teach a lesson in her own remarkable style.
Where: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
Entry: Rs 150
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Free
Explore physics of Mumbai
11 AM: Join Prof. Vijay Singh for an unusual Chai and Why? session, where he will talk about the simple physics behind the everyday occurrences
in the city.
Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu
Free
Call: 9757157795
