Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from June 24 To June 28

Spread the acrylic around

11 am: Start your week with art that involves ink and tiles. A two- hour workshop is all set to help you equip yourself with the basics of creating your own abstract art on tiles using acrylic ink.

24 Monday

Where: Pepperfry studio, Malad

Entry: Rs 750

log on: insider.in

Call: 9619300976

Collect the classics

Online: Saffornart Gallery is hosting an online auction of First editions and signed copies of classics of Pablo Picasso, Gandhi and Rushdie. The collections spread across art, music, politics, literature and sports thus bringing rare options for your collection.

25 Tuesday

Where: Saffronart gallery, Prabhadevi

When: 11 AM-7 PM

Call: 24364113

Indulge in a yummy burger

All day: The Wicked Burger festival has arrived to make the dream of eat, binge, talk and repeat for real. The festival brings a variety of wholesome burgers with variety of combinations from Goan to Korean.

26 Wednesday

Where: Plate and Pint, Kemps Corner

When:

Call: 45361991

Listen to Soul Temple

8.30 pm: Hard Rock Cafe is hosting Soul Temple band known for their Indo-Western Pop/Rock Fusion music. The band is based in Mumbai and have been performing live across the country making their mark with Western and Bollywood and also a little of Spanish and Konkani.

27 Thursday

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri,

Call: 8861005839

A Reading with Lisa ray

7.30 pm: A special book reading session by BARO where Lisa Ray will be conversing about her book, Close to Bone. The book is about the brave and inspiring life of Lisa Ray and thus is perfect for some motivation this weekend.

28 Friday

Where: BARO, Lower Parel

Call: 40344888

Bhangra it out this weekend

3.30 pm: Anubhav Singh Punia from Bhangra Blaze will be conducting an energetic Bhangra workshop to make up for all the cheat days in your diet. It will involve a lot of dance and exercise helping you get the much-needed motivation to lose weight.

29 Saturday

Where: Solitaire 2, Malad

Entry: Rs 300

Log on: eventshigh.in

Learn to make paper art

11 AM: Be part of an art workshop, where you will demystify the techniques behind creating your very own fragile piece of papercut artwork. At the session, you will be taught how to cut and slice intricate lace-like papercut pieces all from a single sheet of paper.

WHERE: Durva Art Academy, Juhu Gali, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 2,000 (with kit)

CALL: 9725347694

Get a menstrual health check

4 PM: Join Santé Spa Cuisine as it celebrates its first anniversary, with a special workshop that will bring to light health concerns and issues that surround the female menstrual cycle. Dr Aalika Banerji Shah, a full-time medicine practitioner will discuss why one needs to track their cycle, lifestyle changes for all your period woes, and foods and natural remedies to ease menstrual pain and dysfunction.

WHERE: Santé Spa Cuisine, Unit No. 6, BKC, Bandra East

ENTRY: Rs 700

TO BOOK: instamojo.com

Savour Cantonese cuisine

7 PM – 11.30 PM: Dig into modern day Cantonese cuisine at Imperial China's Cantonese Culinary Route food festival, which will be on till June 29. Guests can try authentic dishes like chicken terrain, prawn XO and lamb chilli spring onion, curated by Chef Thomas Kai Lai.

WHERE: Imperial China, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Sahar

PRICE: Rs 1,550 plus taxes for veg; Rs 1,850 plus taxes for meat

FOR RESERVATION:61990000

Feel the story in your bones

5 PM: Revisit three classical stories in a unique, immersive format, with Rangaai Theatre Company's latest season of Darkroom 2.0. You will be blindfolded through the entire storytelling, heightening your sensory and auditory experience.

WHERE: Andheri Base, Link Road, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 500

TO BOOK: insider.in

Explore the lanes of Causeway

5 PM: While Colaba Causeway has now turned into a shopping paradise, this strip of land was originally sea. It was only built in 1838 to connect the islands of Bombay, giving rise to genteel residences, housing colonies and bazaars. Join the Khaki Tour's new heritage walk, #CausewayCanter, where you will explore the precinct, which was once the transit point for soldiers and sailors travelling to their rest houses on the "south islands". You will also get to hear stories about a stable for horses, and the world-famous church choir.

MEETING POINT: Kailash Parbat, 1st Pasta Lane, Colaba

ENTRY: Rs 499

TO BOOK: townscript.com

Listen to the masters

7.30 pm onwards: If you want to be inspired, attend the Conversations Mumbai talk where Taufiq Qureshi (percussionist and composer), Paula Mcglynn (writer and actor), Laxmi Agarwal (social activist), Anand Shinde (elephant conservationist) and Uday Deshpande (Mallakhamb expert) will speak about what drives them and their work.

WHERE: PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Sayani Road, Prabhadevi

ENTRY: R299 – R599

TO BOOK: insider.in

Catch a Hindustani show

6.30 PM: Watch theatre artistes Madhurjeet Sarghi and Vicky Ahuja enact Rajinder Singh Bedi's Lambi Ladki and Munshi Premchand's Bade Bhai Sahab, at Jashn-e-Qalam. The performance hopes to rekindle your love for Hindustani literature.

WHERE: Mustard, ground floor, Atria Mall, Annie Besant Road, Worli

ENTRY: Rs 826 (inclusive of a glass of wine or beer)

TO BOOK: insider.in

