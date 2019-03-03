Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from March 04 To March 09

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Dance to bachata songs

04 monday

8.30 PM onwards: There could be no better way to start your week than signing up for a bachata workshop. Skilltivate presents international instructor Sahiba Sawhney to create a welcoming environment for all the dance lovers.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 400

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Watch chamber music performances

05 tuesday

7 PM: Artie's Festival returns with their 23rd Edition, with a rising star in soprano Clarisse Dalles. With some known and unknown pieces in the repertoire, the musicians will bring their usual charm, wit and freshness to the high level of chamber music performances.

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

ENTRY: Rs 400

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Sigh up for an international exhibition

06 wednesday

10 am: Glasspex India 2019 is a biennial trade show. It is a platform to display items from the glass industry. Messe Duesseldorf, organiser of the event, promises a day filled with information on different glass products from the sector.

WHERE: NESCO, Goregaon East

RSVP: booking.com

Experience the future

07 thursday

7 PM: The exhibition, The Future is Here, is the first-of-its-kind that examines the millennial experience of nine Indian digital native artists. These artistes, known as GenY, have come of age with the computer, the internet and cell phones and have technology wired into their DNA.

WHERE: Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall, Colaba

TO BOOK: insider.in

Celebrate womanhood

08 friday

7.30 pm: This edition of The Secret Garden will include works of revolutionary female singers like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin and more. Celebrate International Women's Day, featuring an all-star ensemble.

WHERE: Gate no 3, NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 1,000

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Learn publishing from the best

09 saturday

11 am: Author Meghna Pant's popular workshop returns. How to Get Published in India is the country's first and only comprehensive book on writing, publishing and selling a book. It features interviews with people like Jeffrey Archer, Twinkle Khanna, Durjoy Dutta and Ashwin Sanghi.

WHERE: Cuckoo Cafe, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 1,180

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Train your pet

11 AM – 2 PM: This one is for pet parents and their puppies. Enroll at a bootcamp, where you will learn basic control commands and dog-handling skills through fun and games.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai

ENTRY: Rs 2,500

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

See an art show

11 AM - 7 PM: Attend an exhibition by veteran artist Shakti Maira, who is returning to the city after almost 15 years. The exhibition, Subverting Duchamp, Celebrating Beauty, Reconnecting with Mumbai, will raise questions about the dominance of conceptual art, and its relationship to the idea of "beauty".

WHERE: Tao Art Gallery, The View, 165, Worli

CALL: 24918585

Revisit history

5 PM: For those fascinated with historical gems in the city, Khakhi Tours is organising a heritage walk at Horniman Circle, formerly known as Bombay Green. During the hour-long tour, you will be regaled with back-stories about the office of the oldest surviving newspaper in India, the location of the city's first museum, the church of Churchgate, among others.

MEETING POINT: Starbucks, Fort

ENTRY: Rs 400

TO BOOK: insider.in

Sip on coffee cocktails

9 AM – 1 AM: If you love coffee, this one is for you. Jamjar Diner is collaborating with KC Roasters for a Sunday full of specialty coffee-fuelled beverages. In the cocktails, you could try cold fashioned, which is a concoction of orange-demerara syrup, cinnamon cold brew concentrate. From the mocktails, sip on Haitian iced mocha.

WHERE: Jamjar Diner, 7A & 7B, Versova, Andheri West

CALL: 26368880

Go sneaker-hopping

5 PM onwards: Here's something for fans of sports gear. Be part of Adidas' Ghost Drop event, where you can win mystery items, including pairs of flashy sneakers, by simply swinging into any of their stores. There will be a hop-on hop-off bus to take you from one Ghost Drop venue to the other, and a lot food, drinks and games to keep you entertained.

WHERE: Adidas Originals, Linking Road, Khar West

CALL: 26490752

Listen to a story

11 AM: Take your child out for a day of storytelling and puppetry at the Tale Train Festival. The event is open to kids above the age of three.

WHERE: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No 75, JP Road, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 1,000

TO BOOK: insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates