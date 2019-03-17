Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from March 18 To March 23

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Sign up for a laugh riot

18 monday

9 PM onwards: This Monday, be a part of a laughter riot at a show hosted by the very funny Andy Reghu. He will perform with other amazing comedians Naveen Richard and Pavitra Shetty.

WHERE: Pair A Dice Cafe, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Enjoy a play over drinks

19 tuesday

7 PM: Leogirl Productions and The Sassy Spoon present Living Doll, a one-act play, enjoyed over drinks and starters. The play is about Kevin, who lives with his mom and has never had a girlfriend.

WHERE: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Pt

ENTRY: Rs 495

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Celebrate the joy of making music

20 wednesday

7 PM: Everyone is born with one instrument, which is a voice to sing. The Gleehive capitalises on this to bring instruments together to make music. So, celebrate with the choir as the members showcase their talent.

WHERE: St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 400

RSVP: thegleehive.in

Enhance your Holi experience

21 thursday

7 am onwards: HikerWolf has arranged a completely safe, unique and fun experience this Holi season. A villa, with a huge backyard which is surrounded by plants and trees, in Vangani is the perfect place to celebrate the festival this year.

MEETING POINT: CST railway station

ENTRY: Rs 1,399

LOG ON: insider.in

Dig into authentic Asian cuisine

22 friday

12:30 - 3.30 pm: Working days need not be dull anymore, Yazu: Pan Asian Supper Club has launched its corporate lunch menu. Keeping in mind authentic Asian cuisine, they have curated a perfect menu that is packed with an array of diverse options.

WHERE: Yazu-Pan Asian Supper Club, Oshiwara Link Road

ENTRY: Rs 795

CALL: 8928828383

Know about soilless farming

23 saturday

9.30 am onwards: Techxelllance's one-day training programme will answer all your questions and give you a brief idea about the amazing farming technology and its potential in present times.

WHERE: Udyog Bhavan, MMGS Marg, Wadala

ENTRY: Rs 2,650

LOG ON: insider.in

Go for an art show

11 AM – 7 PM: In a rare treat, Artezvous is bringing together around 20 artists from across the globe, for a unique art show themed around textures and dimensions. The show will see a mix of sculptures, 3D dimensions, terrariums and paintings, depicting the artists' understanding of the subject.

WHERE: Cymroza Art Gallery, 72 Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy

TO CALL: 9820148450

Catch a wedding drama unfold

7 PM: Watch an all-female cast recreate the big, fat Delhi wedding in Akvarious Productions' Hinglish play, Dekh Behen. The plot revolves around five bridesmaids, who meet up for a drink before they need to put up their rehearsed item number for the bride, only to realise they all dislike her.

WHERE: Experimental Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 500 above

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Explore Vasai fort

3.15 PM: Get transported back in time, within the ruins of Vasai Fort. Led by local historian Pascal Lopes, you will also learn about the history of the place, the various battles that took place at the fort and the treaties that were consequently signed.

MEETING POINT: Statue of Chimaji Appa, Vasai Fort

ENTRY: Rs 400 – Rs 500

TO BOOK: swadesee.com

Learn to perform poetry

3 PM: Join writers Aranya Johar and Gaurav Tripathi for a four-hour-long performance and writing workshop, that will help you get better insight into spoken word poetry and the different aspects involved in it.

WHERE: OF10, Prudential, ground floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

ENTRY: Rs 1,499

TO BOOK: insider.in

Read a human book

2.30 PM – 5.30 PM: For those looking to meet new people or simply have a conversation about everything under the sun, attend Human Library Mumbai's first open event for this year. The Human Library is a space where difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered.

WHERE: CoWorks, Birla Centurion, Century Mills, Worli

TO REGISTER: bitly.com/hlm_reg

Binge at the gourmet fest

2 PM: Experience Gourmet Fest, one of Pune's biggest food carnival, for the first time in the city. You will get to dig into experimental and fusion food from some of the best street food joints, home chefs and bakers, and also relish the best craft brews in town.

WHERE: Mahalakshmi Race Course, Dr E Moses Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi

ENTRY: Rs 200 - Rs 500

TO BOOK: insider.in

