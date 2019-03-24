Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from March 25 To March 30

sunday-mid-day

Sign up for a weaving workshop

12.30 PM onwards: Weaving is meant to be relaxing and therapeutic. So, relax your shoulders when you craft at this workshop. The organisers will combine ideas and introduce fresh life into traditional methods as you weave a round rug.

25 Monday

Where: Iteeha

Studio, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: insider.in

Attend a trade fair

9 am — 6 PM: Capindia is slated to be one of the largest sourcing and networking events for chemicals, plastics, construction and mining industries. The event will see the presence of over 500 exhibitors.

26 Tuesday

Where: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East

Call: 22021288

Relive all the childhood tales

5.15 PM onwards: Get your kid to rediscover tales like the Three Little Pigs and The Little Red Riding Hood through puppet theatre, at Ethiros Theatre Group’s ‘Lets Puppet’ event.

27 Wednesday

Where: The Cuckoo Cafe, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 350

To book: bookmyshow.com

Get trained from the best

2 pm to 6.30 pm: At the social media marketing workshop, you can learn to independently manage your social media accounts. You will also be taught to put up innovative posts to

gain traction.

28 Thursday

where: WeWork, Vikhroli West

Entry: Rs 3,500

To book: meraevents.com

Sign up for live music

9.30 pm onwards: Goyaa’s amphitheatre seating style, created out of the bones of an old mill in quiet Byculla, provide the perfect ambience to kickstart your weekend. Experience the ‘Retro Rage’ with Samuel Berlie.

29 Friday

Where: Goyaa, New Byculla East

Entry: Rs 299

To book: bookmyshow.com

Catch Neville Shah in action

7 pm onwards: Neville Shah is set to perform his latest jokes at the Cuckoo Club. Here, you can help him make his jokes better before he tapes it for a video platform. Come, watch him hate his life.

30 Saturday

Where: The Cuckoo Cafe, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 249 — 299

To book: insider.in

Know all about the mission to Mars

4 pm onwards: If you’ve been fascinated with the Mars exploration, you just can’t miss this talk by NASA rocket

scientist and aerospace engineer Dr Anita Sengupta. The scientist will be discussing the motivation for the exploration and how engineering challenges are tackled with cutting-edge technologies.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla East

Free

To book: docs.google.com

Watch a comedy

7.30 PM: Catch Boing Boing, a comedy of adults by adults for adults, inspired from the French Boulevard aesthetic. The play tells the story about a pretty wife and her absent-minded husband. She hires an actor to distract her husband while she has an affair on the side. This actor does the job so well that she falls for him, leaving her husband and her lover both jealous.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 199

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Share your story

12 PM onwards: Do you have a story to tell? Spend an afternoon with fellow storytellers, at an open mic, where you can share and listen to tales of mystery, wonder, life, humour and a vast array of some truly amazing fictional and non-fictional narratives.

Where: The Habitat, next to Khar railway station, Khar West

Entry: Rs 100

To book: docs.google.com

Rustle up a Tibetan meal

12 PM: onwards: Learn how to cook authentic Tibetan delicacies at a cooking workshop. You will be taught to master the art of using seasonal and fresh Tibetan ingredients, chopping and slicing techniques, balancing and seasoning food, along with flavours of the region. At the end of class, you also get to relish the fruits of your labour.

Where: Foodhall Cookery Studio, 2nd floor, Linking Road, Plot No. 106, Santa Cruz West

Price: Rs 3,000

To book: foodhallcookerystudio.com

Build your book collection

11 AM – 9 PM: Book hoarders, this one is for you. Spend the weekend, sifting through a large collection of fiction, non-fiction, biographies and classics, at the ongoing Book Fair by Weight event. The books will be available at R100, R200 and R300 per kg.

Where: RK Hall, Station Road, Kanjurmarg West

Call: 9819486350

Create lippan artwork

3 PM: Try your hand at the ancient mural art, lippan kaam (mud and mirror work) from Kutch, Gujarat. At the session, you will be taught how to make, mould and pinch dough on wooden blocks to create interesting designs like camels, birds, trees, flowers, peacocks and other nature-inspired motifs.

Where: Bombay Coffee House, SS Ram Gulam Marg, Ballard Estate, Fort

Price: Rs 1,999

To book: hobbyinabox.in

