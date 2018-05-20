Weekly Planner: 12 Things to do around Mumbai from May 21-26

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Watch a Panchatantra tale

4 PM: Take your kid for a play, based on a story from the Panchatantra. Written by Vishnu Sharma, Hil Mil Kar, is about how a crow, rat, tortoise and a deer become really good friends and stick together against all problems. This play employs both traditional and modern musical instruments to tell the story.

WHERE: Harkat Studio, Bungalow No. 75,

JP Road, Versova, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: insider.in

Dig into nihari gosht

12 PM – 3 PM: Transport yourself to the Royal Era of the Nawabs, with The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar's all-new Dawat-e-Khaas thali, which will allow guests to experience the aromas and taste of Awadhi cuisine. The delicacies include tunday kebab and dum biryanis.

WHERE: The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, Level 9M, The St. Regis, Lower Parel

PRICE: Non-veg: Rs 3,500; veg: Rs 2,500

FOR RESERVATION: 8291926985

Catch a nature exhibition

11 AM – 7 PM: See how fashion photographer Sunder Ramu romances with nature in one-of-a-kind exhibition, The Last Dance of the Leaves. The series of prints of pictures of dry leaves showcases a world that's both real and surreal. At the core of this exhibition lies the simple belief that we must live like a leaf and to remember that if the leaves go extinct, so will we.

WHERE: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

CALL: 24918585

Go shopping for your dream wedding

10 AM – 10 PM: Have a dream wedding in mind, but need help? The Wedding Story might just be what you're looking for. In its very first edition, the pop-up marketplace will offer a unique shopping experience with the most renowned names in the wedding industry under one roof. There will be a wide range of apparel, beauty and grooming, trousseau essentials, lifestyle products to choose from.

WHERE: 18.99 Latitude, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

CALL: 9967130313

Discover Bandra of yore

May 27, 8 AM: Witness how the neighbourhood of Bandra is preserving its rich culture at a heritage walk, Bandra's Past and Present. The walk explores the unique physical spaces, character and cultures of contemporary Bandra; it spotlights the neighbourhood's particular history and legacies, and attempts by its communities to preserve the same.

MEETING POINT: Bandra Fort

ENTRY: Rs 850

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Enjoy a fruity sangria

7 AM – 1 AM: Sip on some refreshing sangrias at Smoke House Deli and deter away from the sweltering heat. One can choose from three uplifting options such as the rosso, melon and bianco. The sangrias come infused with tropical fruits like apples and pomegranate.

WHERE: Smoke House Deli, 33rd Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 699

CALL: 65287800

Draw a flamenco dancer on canvas

4 PM: Explore your creativity, by painting a flamenco dancer. This will be a guided session, shedding light on the strokes, sketches and techniques to help you paint better.

WHERE: SodaBottleOpenerWala, Sentinel, Powai

ENTRY: Rs 1,850

TO BOOK: insider.in

Paint a mug

1 PM – 4 PM: Beer and coffee lovers, this one is for you. At a fun workshop, you will learn how to paint your beer/coffee mug in five easy steps. You will first pick your mug, after which you'll choose a design or create your own, colour it and give it a name. You will get to take it back home after seven days.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 1st Floor,

135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner

ENTRY: R1,500

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Order of the day

Set the tone for the week

8 pm onwards: There's no rule that says you must let the Monday morning blues carry on till way after sundown. How about starting the week on a musical note then? Gather your gang and head to this karaoke night, where you can unleash your inner Madonna or Enrique or whoever is your crooning idol.

21 Monday

Where: Tipsy Gypsy, Level 1, Fun Republic,

Link Road, Andheri West

Call: 7021857037

Listen to acoustic fusion

7.30 pm: Bhrigu Sahni is a singer-songwriter known for his acoustic compositions. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Sahni is a graduate from Berklee College of Music. He uses altered tunings and flamenco techniques on the acoustic guitar to create a very different kind of soundscape. Give him a listen.

22 Tuesday

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 350

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Get your mid-week break

8 pm onwards: If the words "unlimited sangria" is music to your ears, you would not want to give this a miss. Forget about the long work day and unwind with your poison, along with a buffet. What's more, you can actually dive into this DIY sangria and stir up a fancy concoction according to your taste.

23 Wednesday

Where: BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Part, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Entry: Rs 299 onwards

Call: 8655077330

Watch them fight it out

7.30 pm to 9.30 pm: Burqa Boxers is a documentary about Muslim women boxers in Kolkata. These youngsters who face the grim reality of abuse and rape daily, dream of a better future by learning boxing from Razia Shabnam, one of India's first female boxing coaches.

24 Thursday

Where: The Bagel Shop, Anand Vila,

Pali Mala Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

Log on to: www.instamojo.com

Attend a pro talk

4 pm to 6 pm: Get your dose of wisdom this week from global icon Niladri Kumar, who is a fifth-generation sitar player, and inventor of the zitar. Hear Kumar speak of his musical journey, his understanding of genres and the challenges he managed to conquer.

25 Friday

Where: Soundideaz Academy, Shah Industrial Estate, Andheri West

FREE entry

Call: 7045781807

Dance with your child

11 am to 12.30 pm: This one's for the mothers in the house. If you've wanted your little one to learn how to dance, here's a novel way of getting them started. Instead of sending them to a school, which could be a long-term option, you can actually match your own steps with them.

26 Saturday

Where: Impulse Studio, Tej Gaurav House, Matunga East

Entry: Rs 500

Call: 9987157242

Sample prints from Bengal

Prints from Bengal is an exhibition that features works that date back to the early 20th century by artists of Bengal, who lived through tumultuous periods in history. Think Partition of Bengal, Swadeshi movement, and the subsequent reunion of the state in 1911. The artists whose works will be featured are Gaganendranath Tagore, Mukul Dey, Ramendra Nath Chakraborty, Ramkinkar Baij and Rani Chanda. The prints range from lino-cuts to lithographs that reflect the history of the print-making process, while focusing on forms, structure, texture and use of negative and positive space. Interestingly, many of the works exhibited in Mumbai for the first time, recall the history of the venue of Project 88 that was once a century-old metal printing press.

When: 11 am to 7 pm,

till June 16

Where: Project 88, Colaba

Call: 22810066

Bite into cherry blossom specials

If Japan seems too far at the moment, this could be a close second, at least, food wise. Partake in a sushi-sake festival wherein the menu includes popular Japanese delicacies like a vegetarian miso soup, a sashimi sampler with varieties of salmon, tuna, scallops and hamachi paired with the Hakushika Honjozo Namachozo sake. You can also savour modern spin-offs like sushi burgers. The sake serving is of 60ml per course.

When: 12 pm to 1 am

Where: Pa Pa Ya, all outlets

Entry: Rs 2,199 for veg and Rs 2,999 for non-veg

Get started on Haiku

You've heard and read about haiku, and perhaps have been contemplating trying it out too. This workshop, conducted by Neha Bahuguna is good to get you started. Bahuguna, who is a NID graduate, has a multi-disciplinary approach and has, over the years, worked as a lyricist, writer and conducted storytelling and poetry workshops.

When: 3 pm, May 25

Where: ARTISANS' Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Entry: Rs 1,500

Log on to: insider.in

Watch a film on Pushkar

In Pushkar Puran, filmmaker Kamal Swarup explores the ancient myths and politicking of Indian gods, as the water in the Pushkar lake turns holy. The director has captured the exuberant goings on of this quaint lake town during the Pushkar Mela, revisiting its sacred stories and myths. The film has been beautifully shot by Ashok Meena and Kumar Avyaya.

When: 8.30 to 10.30 pm,

May 26

Where: Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar 2, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 349

Log on to: insider.in

Hear music from the roots

Catch the duo Maati Baani, comprising vocalist Nirali Kartik and composer Kartik Shah. They are known for creating music rooted in traditions but set in a contemporary sound.

When: 8.30 pm, May 24

Where: Sharyans Audeus, Andheri West

Entry: R1,000

call: 26735115

Sign up for this app

Shilpa is an attractive, interactive, user-friendly phone app, touted to be the most popular app of 2018. It can sing, dance, and follow all your commands.

C Sharp B Blunt is a solo performance by Pallavi Arun, that takes a satirical look at the extent to which the female form is objectified. The app, Shilpa, ticks all the boxes in how women should behave with men. Until, of course, the next update is due.

When: 9 pm, May 24 to May 25

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Log on to: www.bookmyshow.com

