Weekly Planner: 12 Things to do around Mumbai from May 21-26
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Watch a Panchatantra tale
4 PM: Take your kid for a play, based on a story from the Panchatantra. Written by Vishnu Sharma, Hil Mil Kar, is about how a crow, rat, tortoise and a deer become really good friends and stick together against all problems. This play employs both traditional and modern musical instruments to tell the story.
WHERE: Harkat Studio, Bungalow No. 75,
JP Road, Versova, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 200
TO BOOK: insider.in
Dig into nihari gosht
12 PM – 3 PM: Transport yourself to the Royal Era of the Nawabs, with The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar's all-new Dawat-e-Khaas thali, which will allow guests to experience the aromas and taste of Awadhi cuisine. The delicacies include tunday kebab and dum biryanis.
WHERE: The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, Level 9M, The St. Regis, Lower Parel
PRICE: Non-veg: Rs 3,500; veg: Rs 2,500
FOR RESERVATION: 8291926985
Catch a nature exhibition
11 AM – 7 PM: See how fashion photographer Sunder Ramu romances with nature in one-of-a-kind exhibition, The Last Dance of the Leaves. The series of prints of pictures of dry leaves showcases a world that's both real and surreal. At the core of this exhibition lies the simple belief that we must live like a leaf and to remember that if the leaves go extinct, so will we.
WHERE: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
CALL: 24918585
Go shopping for your dream wedding
10 AM – 10 PM: Have a dream wedding in mind, but need help? The Wedding Story might just be what you're looking for. In its very first edition, the pop-up marketplace will offer a unique shopping experience with the most renowned names in the wedding industry under one roof. There will be a wide range of apparel, beauty and grooming, trousseau essentials, lifestyle products to choose from.
WHERE: 18.99 Latitude, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel
CALL: 9967130313
Discover Bandra of yore
May 27, 8 AM: Witness how the neighbourhood of Bandra is preserving its rich culture at a heritage walk, Bandra's Past and Present. The walk explores the unique physical spaces, character and cultures of contemporary Bandra; it spotlights the neighbourhood's particular history and legacies, and attempts by its communities to preserve the same.
MEETING POINT: Bandra Fort
ENTRY: Rs 850
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Enjoy a fruity sangria
7 AM – 1 AM: Sip on some refreshing sangrias at Smoke House Deli and deter away from the sweltering heat. One can choose from three uplifting options such as the rosso, melon and bianco. The sangrias come infused with tropical fruits like apples and pomegranate.
WHERE: Smoke House Deli, 33rd Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West
PRICE: Rs 699
CALL: 65287800
Draw a flamenco dancer on canvas
4 PM: Explore your creativity, by painting a flamenco dancer. This will be a guided session, shedding light on the strokes, sketches and techniques to help you paint better.
WHERE: SodaBottleOpenerWala, Sentinel, Powai
ENTRY: Rs 1,850
TO BOOK: insider.in
Paint a mug
1 PM – 4 PM: Beer and coffee lovers, this one is for you. At a fun workshop, you will learn how to paint your beer/coffee mug in five easy steps. You will first pick your mug, after which you'll choose a design or create your own, colour it and give it a name. You will get to take it back home after seven days.
WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 1st Floor,
135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner
ENTRY: R1,500
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Order of the day
Set the tone for the week
8 pm onwards: There's no rule that says you must let the Monday morning blues carry on till way after sundown. How about starting the week on a musical note then? Gather your gang and head to this karaoke night, where you can unleash your inner Madonna or Enrique or whoever is your crooning idol.
21 Monday
Where: Tipsy Gypsy, Level 1, Fun Republic,
Link Road, Andheri West
Call: 7021857037
Listen to acoustic fusion
7.30 pm: Bhrigu Sahni is a singer-songwriter known for his acoustic compositions. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Sahni is a graduate from Berklee College of Music. He uses altered tunings and flamenco techniques on the acoustic guitar to create a very different kind of soundscape. Give him a listen.
22 Tuesday
Where: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 350
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Get your mid-week break
8 pm onwards: If the words "unlimited sangria" is music to your ears, you would not want to give this a miss. Forget about the long work day and unwind with your poison, along with a buffet. What's more, you can actually dive into this DIY sangria and stir up a fancy concoction according to your taste.
23 Wednesday
Where: BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Part, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Entry: Rs 299 onwards
Call: 8655077330
Watch them fight it out
7.30 pm to 9.30 pm: Burqa Boxers is a documentary about Muslim women boxers in Kolkata. These youngsters who face the grim reality of abuse and rape daily, dream of a better future by learning boxing from Razia Shabnam, one of India's first female boxing coaches.
24 Thursday
Where: The Bagel Shop, Anand Vila,
Pali Mala Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 250
Log on to: www.instamojo.com
Attend a pro talk
4 pm to 6 pm: Get your dose of wisdom this week from global icon Niladri Kumar, who is a fifth-generation sitar player, and inventor of the zitar. Hear Kumar speak of his musical journey, his understanding of genres and the challenges he managed to conquer.
25 Friday
Where: Soundideaz Academy, Shah Industrial Estate, Andheri West
FREE entry
Call: 7045781807
Dance with your child
11 am to 12.30 pm: This one's for the mothers in the house. If you've wanted your little one to learn how to dance, here's a novel way of getting them started. Instead of sending them to a school, which could be a long-term option, you can actually match your own steps with them.
26 Saturday
Where: Impulse Studio, Tej Gaurav House, Matunga East
Entry: Rs 500
Call: 9987157242
Sample prints from Bengal
Prints from Bengal is an exhibition that features works that date back to the early 20th century by artists of Bengal, who lived through tumultuous periods in history. Think Partition of Bengal, Swadeshi movement, and the subsequent reunion of the state in 1911. The artists whose works will be featured are Gaganendranath Tagore, Mukul Dey, Ramendra Nath Chakraborty, Ramkinkar Baij and Rani Chanda. The prints range from lino-cuts to lithographs that reflect the history of the print-making process, while focusing on forms, structure, texture and use of negative and positive space. Interestingly, many of the works exhibited in Mumbai for the first time, recall the history of the venue of Project 88 that was once a century-old metal printing press.
When: 11 am to 7 pm,
till June 16
Where: Project 88, Colaba
Call: 22810066
Bite into cherry blossom specials
If Japan seems too far at the moment, this could be a close second, at least, food wise. Partake in a sushi-sake festival wherein the menu includes popular Japanese delicacies like a vegetarian miso soup, a sashimi sampler with varieties of salmon, tuna, scallops and hamachi paired with the Hakushika Honjozo Namachozo sake. You can also savour modern spin-offs like sushi burgers. The sake serving is of 60ml per course.
When: 12 pm to 1 am
Where: Pa Pa Ya, all outlets
Entry: Rs 2,199 for veg and Rs 2,999 for non-veg
Get started on Haiku
You've heard and read about haiku, and perhaps have been contemplating trying it out too. This workshop, conducted by Neha Bahuguna is good to get you started. Bahuguna, who is a NID graduate, has a multi-disciplinary approach and has, over the years, worked as a lyricist, writer and conducted storytelling and poetry workshops.
When: 3 pm, May 25
Where: ARTISANS' Gallery, Kala Ghoda
Entry: Rs 1,500
Log on to: insider.in
Watch a film on Pushkar
In Pushkar Puran, filmmaker Kamal Swarup explores the ancient myths and politicking of Indian gods, as the water in the Pushkar lake turns holy. The director has captured the exuberant goings on of this quaint lake town during the Pushkar Mela, revisiting its sacred stories and myths. The film has been beautifully shot by Ashok Meena and Kumar Avyaya.
When: 8.30 to 10.30 pm,
May 26
Where: Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar 2, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 349
Log on to: insider.in
Hear music from the roots
Catch the duo Maati Baani, comprising vocalist Nirali Kartik and composer Kartik Shah. They are known for creating music rooted in traditions but set in a contemporary sound.
When: 8.30 pm, May 24
Where: Sharyans Audeus, Andheri West
Entry: R1,000
call: 26735115
Sign up for this app
Shilpa is an attractive, interactive, user-friendly phone app, touted to be the most popular app of 2018. It can sing, dance, and follow all your commands.
C Sharp B Blunt is a solo performance by Pallavi Arun, that takes a satirical look at the extent to which the female form is objectified. The app, Shilpa, ticks all the boxes in how women should behave with men. Until, of course, the next update is due.
When: 9 pm, May 24 to May 25
Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu
Log on to: www.bookmyshow.com
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Weekend Getaways - Explore the scenic Bhandardhara