Weekly planner: 12 things to do in Mumbai on Holi

Adventure

Camp at a beach

Spend the Holi holiday camping at Revdanda beach. There will be several adventure activities lined up for you. You can retire for the day next to a bonfire and live music.

When: March 9, 2.15 PM

Meeting point: Gateway of India, Colaba

Entry: Rs 1,699

Call: 9967690853

Join a rangeen run

Immerse yourself in the colourful mood with a 2 km-walkathon. You will also get to play with organic colours, which will be provided at the venue.

When: March 10, 7 AM

Where: Gandhi Siksha Bhavan School Ground, Juhu

Entry: Rs 550

To book: townscript.com

Go for a treasure hunt

For those looking at doing an activity with their children, join Me2 Kids Club's special Holi treasure hunt. Teams will have to solve clues, based on the festive colours.

When: March 10, 7 PM to 10 PM

Meeting point: Priyadarshini Park, Nepean Sea Road

Entry: Rs 200 for non-members

Call: 9819278161

Food and Drinks

Gift a thandai macaron

Gift your loved ones a special Thandai macaron. The macaron will be adorned with a splash of colour.

When: Until March 10

Where: Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point and other outlets

ENntry: Rs 65 (single piece)

For delivery: 9920003500

Drink a LIIT, Bihar style

Enjoy a chilled glass of LIIT, which has thandai, gin, vodka and rum, served with delicious gujiyas.

When: March 9, 12 PM to 1.30 AM

Where: Hitchki, BKC, Powai, and other outlets

Entry: Rs 495

Call: 62483939

Enjoy a post-party meal

Treat yourself to an unlimited vegetarian buffet at Khao Piyo Jiyo. The menu includes jalapeno poppers, charcoal nachos, malai paneer satay, dum biryani and

dal makhani.

When: March 10, 5 PM to 12.45 AM

Where: Khao Piyo Jiyo, Kandivli

Entry: Rs 699

For reservation: 7738370515

Unwind

Celebrate an eco-furry holi

Take your pets to a festive party, which is safe for animals. There will be meals and a barbeque for owners and their pets, water games, as well as pet grooming sessions.

When March 8

Where: Shivom Villa, Pawna

Entry: Rs 8,000 per person with pets

Call: 9324943762

Revisit RD Burman classics

If you are a music aficionado, catch Sur Panchamee, a special instrumental show, where artistes will revisit the popular numbers of legendary music directors of the Golden era of Hindi films, like SD and RD Burman, and Madan Mohan.

When: March 10, 8.30 PM

Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrah, Vile Parle East

Entry: Rs 100 onwards

Call: 26184027

Party

Party like a Mumbaikar

Celebrate Holi at a grand bash at Acres Club. Apart from playing with colours, you can enjoy the rain dance, listen to live DJ music and watch aerial silk art.

When: March 9, 9.30 AM

Where: Acres Lifestyle Club, Chembur

Entry: Rs 150 onwards

Call: 7278832560

Groove to Nucleya

Head to a Holi party that will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, and DJ Sumit. You can also enjoy unlimited gourmet food, and premium alcohol and wines.

When: March 10, 10 AM

Where: Taj Lands End, Bandra

Price: Rs 8,000

Call: 489321899 (for bulk bookings)

Listen to Raja Kumari rap

Unwind at Supermoon Holi, an eco-friendly holi party. It will feature an all female line-up including performances by Raja Kumari, Shalmali, Ma Faiza, and DJ Akanksha Popli.

When: March 10, 10 AM to 4.30 PM

Where: JVPD Grounds, Juhu

Price: Rs 499

Call: 8767260450

Attend a Holi bash

Take your friends and family for a Holi party, not very far from the city. There will be a live DJ battle, unlimited organic colours, rain dance, food and beverage, and a selfie station to freeze those fun memories.

When: March 10, 8 AM to 4 PM

Where: Suncity Cricket Ground, Vasai

Entry: Rs 399

Call: 7558473777

