Weekly planner: 12 things to do in Mumbai on Holi
Adventure
Camp at a beach
Spend the Holi holiday camping at Revdanda beach. There will be several adventure activities lined up for you. You can retire for the day next to a bonfire and live music.
When: March 9, 2.15 PM
Meeting point: Gateway of India, Colaba
Entry: Rs 1,699
Call: 9967690853
Join a rangeen run
Immerse yourself in the colourful mood with a 2 km-walkathon. You will also get to play with organic colours, which will be provided at the venue.
When: March 10, 7 AM
Where: Gandhi Siksha Bhavan School Ground, Juhu
Entry: Rs 550
To book: townscript.com
Go for a treasure hunt
For those looking at doing an activity with their children, join Me2 Kids Club's special Holi treasure hunt. Teams will have to solve clues, based on the festive colours.
When: March 10, 7 PM to 10 PM
Meeting point: Priyadarshini Park, Nepean Sea Road
Entry: Rs 200 for non-members
Call: 9819278161
Food and Drinks
Gift a thandai macaron
Gift your loved ones a special Thandai macaron. The macaron will be adorned with a splash of colour.
When: Until March 10
Where: Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point and other outlets
ENntry: Rs 65 (single piece)
For delivery: 9920003500
Drink a LIIT, Bihar style
Enjoy a chilled glass of LIIT, which has thandai, gin, vodka and rum, served with delicious gujiyas.
When: March 9, 12 PM to 1.30 AM
Where: Hitchki, BKC, Powai, and other outlets
Entry: Rs 495
Call: 62483939
Enjoy a post-party meal
Treat yourself to an unlimited vegetarian buffet at Khao Piyo Jiyo. The menu includes jalapeno poppers, charcoal nachos, malai paneer satay, dum biryani and
dal makhani.
When: March 10, 5 PM to 12.45 AM
Where: Khao Piyo Jiyo, Kandivli
Entry: Rs 699
For reservation: 7738370515
Unwind
Celebrate an eco-furry holi
Take your pets to a festive party, which is safe for animals. There will be meals and a barbeque for owners and their pets, water games, as well as pet grooming sessions.
When March 8
Where: Shivom Villa, Pawna
Entry: Rs 8,000 per person with pets
Call: 9324943762
Revisit RD Burman classics
If you are a music aficionado, catch Sur Panchamee, a special instrumental show, where artistes will revisit the popular numbers of legendary music directors of the Golden era of Hindi films, like SD and RD Burman, and Madan Mohan.
When: March 10, 8.30 PM
Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrah, Vile Parle East
Entry: Rs 100 onwards
Call: 26184027
Party
Party like a Mumbaikar
Celebrate Holi at a grand bash at Acres Club. Apart from playing with colours, you can enjoy the rain dance, listen to live DJ music and watch aerial silk art.
When: March 9, 9.30 AM
Where: Acres Lifestyle Club, Chembur
Entry: Rs 150 onwards
Call: 7278832560
Groove to Nucleya
Head to a Holi party that will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, and DJ Sumit. You can also enjoy unlimited gourmet food, and premium alcohol and wines.
When: March 10, 10 AM
Where: Taj Lands End, Bandra
Price: Rs 8,000
Call: 489321899 (for bulk bookings)
Listen to Raja Kumari rap
Unwind at Supermoon Holi, an eco-friendly holi party. It will feature an all female line-up including performances by Raja Kumari, Shalmali, Ma Faiza, and DJ Akanksha Popli.
When: March 10, 10 AM to 4.30 PM
Where: JVPD Grounds, Juhu
Price: Rs 499
Call: 8767260450
Attend a Holi bash
Take your friends and family for a Holi party, not very far from the city. There will be a live DJ battle, unlimited organic colours, rain dance, food and beverage, and a selfie station to freeze those fun memories.
When: March 10, 8 AM to 4 PM
Where: Suncity Cricket Ground, Vasai
Entry: Rs 399
Call: 7558473777
