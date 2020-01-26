Weekly planner: 12 things to do in Mumbai on Republic Day
Try the tiranga cake
Eat an ultra-light butter cake, soaked in a sweet milk mixture and topped with fresh whipped cream with a sprinkle of cinnamon. This combination of condensed milk and cream is a carb-whopper but delicious, and with a mouthful of a name—Tiranga Tres Leches.
When: 12 noon onwards
Where: Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel West
Price: Rs 340 (exclusive of taxes)
Call: 8657531988
Tri-coloured dhokla
The Leela pays tribute to authentic flavours and aromas of the country with a special brunch at Citrus. Murgh tiranga tikka, achari paneer tikka, green peas ghughra, kachori chaat, tricolour dhokla, pav bhaji and samosa are on the menu.
When: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
Where: Citrus, The Leela, Andheri
Entry: Rs 2,695
Call: 66911359
Day out with the kids
Mumbai’s largest kid’s carnival houses over 50 activities, including a sci-fi world, delicious food, peppy music, and entertaining photo boots. This two-day event promises a fun-filled weekend for kids and families. The workshops and activities have been curated to fascinate their curious minds and ensure it’s a day well spent.
When: 11 am to 9.30 pm
Where: Phoenix wonderland, Phoenix Market City, LBS Marg, Kurla
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 9372788019
Go on a pawfect date
And It Was Called Yellow will open the doors of its alfresco section for all doggos. What’s better? This is not limited to Republic Day, but all days here on. Have a paw-some date with your pet, with some retail therapy thrown in.
When: 12 noon to 10 pm
Where: And It Was Called Yellow, Reclamation, Bandra West
Price: Rs 26 (for Doggo Dessert)
Call: 61736108
Republic of fitness
Santé Spa Cuisine has crafted a special Republic Day menu. In the spirit of the day, it comes with healthy tricolour dishes, all organic, natural and healthy enough to binge on.
When: All day
Where: Santé Spa Cuisine, BKC Price: A la carte;
Call: 9136962944
Listen to a storyteller
Discovery of India with Folktales is a storytelling performance that promises to transport kids to far flung parts of India with handpicked folklore.
When: 11 am
Where: Harkat Studios, Versova
Entry: Rs 200 onwards
Call: 8104752001
For sugar cravings
Make the holiday a sweet affair with Plate & Pint’s tri-colour cupcake. Breach Candy’s favourite patisserie and restaurant does a mean job of pizzas and pastries, and if that’s anything to go by, these little sugar treats are going to leave you saying, one more, please.
When: 8.30 am to 11.30 pm
Where: Plate & Pint, Breach Candy
Price: Rs 26;
Call: 7045361991
Celebrate Indian music
There is no better time to celebrate the sounds of India than at a two-hour multilingual show that will feature five singers and 20 musicians. The show aims to reflect Indian culture, musiCally.
When: 8 pm
Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi
Entry: R590
Call: 24365990
Learn to groove
Join Kasa Kai Mumbai for a fun-filled afternoon in their Indian themed dance workshop. Learn simple yet impressive steps and surprise your friends with cool moves.
When: 12 pm onwards
Where: CLAP Center, Infinity Mall, Malad West
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 9930931616
Speak your heart out
Doolally Taproom is bringing a Republic Day special open mic event where you can try your hand at singing, poetry and storytelling. Support newcomers, the organisers say.
When: 7 pm
Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar West
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 48931314
Laugh it off
A curated comedy event will feature some of the funniest faces from the Indian standup scene. At ResQRoom, drink your woes away and enjoy an evening of memorable laughs. Bhavish Ailani, Neetu Bhardwaj, Utsav Chakraborty, Masoom Rajwani and Kashyap Swaroop have planned special
acts, too.
When: 4 pm onwards
Where: ResQRoom, Marol Naka, Andheri East
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 9004667737
Bharat darshan of a thali
Via Bombay’s Republic Day Thali includes a mix of dishes from Maharashtrian, Sindhi, South Indian, Gujarati, Goan and Punjabi kitchens. Goan prawn curry, butter chicken, aloo tuk are accompanied by dahi, chapati, rice, salad and buttermilk. End the meal with gulab jamun.
When: 26 January, 7 PM
Where: Via Bombay, Chembur
Price: R350 onwards
Call: 67099988
