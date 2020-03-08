Weekly planner: 12 things to do in Mumbai on Women's Day
Feast with your gang
Enjoy a lavish three-course lunch with your girlfriends at M.I.T.R.O.N, which has curated The ExtraordiNARI menu for Women's Day. There will be complimentary drinks and unlimited sangria.
When: 12 PM to 1 AM
Where: M.I.T.R.O.N (Bandra, Fort and Sakinaka outlets)
Entry: Rs 999 (special meal)
Call: 9819999192
Enjoy free drinks
Raise a toast to yourselves, women. You deserve it. Drink Like An Egyptian (alcoholic) and Reyhaan (non-alcoholic) will be served on the house at BayRoute, throughout the day.
When: 12 PM to 1.30 AM
Where: BayRoute, Juhu (and other outlets)
Free
Call: 8657554931
Treat yourself at a spa
Celebrate the diva within you with Quan Spa's personalised packages. Queens Delight includes back polishing with scrubs followed by a massage, and a peel off skin exfoliator. Head Over Heels is a full body scrub with rose sugar. Indulge in self-care.
When: 8 AM to 10 PM
Where: JW Marriott, Juhu
Price: Rs 9,000 onwards
Call: 66933610
Listen to the trailblazers
Join Levi's I Shape My World event that is celebrating trailblazers, game changers and risk-takers who are pushing the boundaries. The line-up includes Meghna Gulzar, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Kaneez Surka, among others.
When: 2.30 PM
Where: The Great Eastern Home, Byculla
Free
Call: 23770079
Learn a new skill
Take out time for yourself, and learn something new. Be part of a Shibori workshop, where an expert will teach you the dye technique, and help you design your own pieces.
When: 12 PM to 1.30 PM
Where: The Boho Pad, Potohar Nagar, Santa Cruz West
Entry: Rs 999
Call: 9725347694
Dine to some tunes
Listen to the band Lunatunes play pop and rock tunes, as you have a relaxing meal. There are two complimentary shots for all the women, and the best-dressed stands a chance to win a buffet voucher.
When: 9.30 PM onwards
Where: The Stables, Andheri East
Free
Call: 9960996982
Go sailing with the girls
Sail through the Arabian Sea with your feet in water, as you catch glimpses of Mumbai's oldest lighthouses, the naval base, and seagulls flying by. If you are lucky enough, you will also get to see dolphins in the deep sea.
When: Open till 8 PM
Where: Gateway of India, Colaba
Entry: Rs 1,999
Call: 8828213119
Watch a modern lavani
Catch Agents of Ishq's video titled Aika To The Baika — Listen to the Women, a modern lavani tackling the sexist biases women confront when making a police complaint. The video will star lavani artistes Shakuntala Nagarkar, Megha Ghadge and Akanksha Kadam.
Where: agentsofishq, YouTube
Understand gender violence
Scherezade Siobhan
Head to a roundtable on alternative justice practices for survivors of gender-based violence. Hear Sachi Maniar, Scherezade Siobhan, Chintan Girish Modi and Siddharth Akali.
When: 2 PM to 5 PM
Where: Haiku Jam, Bandra
Free
Contact: info@onefuturecollective.org
Swing to a ladies band
Celebrate International Women's Day over Sunday brunch with an all-women power band featuring Sherise D'souza on vocals, Adele on rhythm guitar, Minal Vekaria on drums, Raveena Arora on keys and Pooja Mazoomdar on bass.
When: 12.30 PM
Where: The BlueBop Cafe, Khar West
Free
Call: 50645717
Head for an open mic
Be part of the Oh Womaniya open mic night, where you can showcase your hidden talent. The performances can include poetry, story, painting, singing and
even dance.
When: 6 PM
Where: The Juhu Studio, Juhu Tara Road
Entry: Rs 200 onwards
Call: 9920236355
Manage your money
Go to a financial boot camp called Girls Just Want To Have Funds by LXME. It will see an all-women panel discussion, featuring Aneesha Kotwani, Guneet Monga and Sucharita Tyagi, who will talk about financial goals, risk management and investment strategies.
When: 6 PM to 8 PM
Where: antisocial, Lower Parel
Free
Call: 7506394240
