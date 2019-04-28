Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from April 29 To May 04
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Yum Cha experience in the city
29 monday
4 PM - 7 pm: Yum Cha is a Cantonese tradition of brunch. The culinary team at Yauatcha has curated a menu that features a pot of tea, three baskets of dim sum and a signature dessert. This offer will be available till Friday.
WHERE: Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, BKC
ENTRY: Rs 588 onwards
CALL: 9222222800
Attend a nature-inspired show
30 tuesday
11 AM - 7 PM: Art is timeless, always soaked in the enigma of the artist's metaphors. Providence by Rohan Chandrachud is art that is undeniably inspired by nature. The show will continue till May 2.
WHERE: Gallery 7, Kala Ghoda
CALL: 9820067124
Watch the best in comedy
01 wednesday
9 PM: This week's Women Slay Wednesday edition will be hosted by Vrijita Vani. A show that has everything from sex, heartbreak, feeling fat, PMS, domestic violence, being poor, hating rich people, brother and sister fights, growing old, and so much more.
WHERE: The Integral Space, Lower Parel
ENTRY: Rs 200
in.bookmyshow.com
Head to a food festival
02 thursday
10 AM - 10.30 pm: Foodies Park is a food festival organised for raising funds for acid attack victims. Here, you can ravish on around 150 different variety of food outlets all day long.
WHERE: Bravo Academy, Mira Road
eventshigh.com
Experience irreverent storytelling
03 friday
7.30 PM: Aisi Taisi Democracy is the coming together of three prolific talents; standup comedians Sanjay Rajoura and Varun Grover, and bass player Rahul Ram. Expect pointed barbs at all that is weird, funny, surreal, and downright doped out in our country.
WHERE: Rangsharda Natyamandir, Bandra
ENTRY: Rs 499
insider.in
Sign up for a healing programme
04 saturday
9.30 AM: The Heal Your Life is a two-day workshop that covers all aspects of the body, mind and spirit. This workshop was developed by Louise Hay in the 1980s. It will be inclusive of lunch, refreshments and course material.
WHERE: Hotel Suba Intl, Andheri East
ENTRY: Rs 9,000
in.bookmyshow.com
Paint with a knife
4 PM: Explore your creativity at a palette knife-painting workshop. At the guided session, you will learn the basic strokes, sketches and techniques to paint a 'Dancing Girl' on canvas. Art supplies will be provided.
WHERE: Bombay Brasserie, opposite Nehru Centre, Worli
ENTRY: Rs 1,850
TO BOOK: bombaydrawingroom.com
Binge on galouti kebabs
12 PM – 12 AM: Don't want to cook over the weekend? Head to Sassy Spoon, and dig into its new signature menu, which brings back some of its old, traditional favourites. We suggest you try the white onion and smoked scamorza soup, galouti kebabs and grilled chicken with jalapenos.
WHERE: Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point
CALL: 9920003500
Attend a comedy marathon
4 PM: Catch a history-making six-hour improvised stand-up comedy show, Talk to Me, by stand-up artiste Daniel Fernandes, where he will test the limits of his abilities to create comedy routines merely by interacting with the audience. This marathon performance will be divided into three back-to-back shows of two hours each.
WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Mc Ronnel's Compound, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 499
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Groove silently
8 PM: Attend an intimate listening session, where you will listen to a five-piece alternative Soul/RnB band, My Kind Of Blue, perform live but on your headphones. Their compositions are inspired by Janis Joplin, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ella Fitzgerald and Hozier.
WHERE: Blue Cassette Studios, Siddheshwar Arcade, 303, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West
ENTRY: Rs 400
TO BOOK: insider.in
See Ramachandran's artworks
11 AM – 6 PM: Witness the work of eminent Indian artist A Ramachandran at an exhibition put together by NGMA Mumbai and Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi. The exhibition is conceptualised by R Siva Kumar, will present over 260 works of the artist done between 1968 and 2019, including mural-size paintings,sculptural installations and single piece works, etchings, watercolours, drawings and illustrated books.
WHERE: National Gallery of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort
RSVP: 22882969
Learn how to get published
5.30 PM: For those who have aspirations to become writers, join author Meghna Pant for a writing and publishing workshop, followed by a discussion with two popular authors, Ravi Subramanian and Kiran Manral, as they reveal marketing secrets and social media tips to write your book.
WHERE: Title Waves, St Paul's Media Complex, Bandra West
CALL: 26510841
Become an RJ
11 PM: For those aspiring to be RJs and voice artists, Open Bracket is conducting a workshop on The Art of Being a Radio Jockey. At the session, you will learn to write scripts, and understand the basics of voice modulation and delivery. The session is open for those above 16 years of age.
WHERE: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West
PRICE: Rs 1,500
CALL: 9820100117
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Expensive things Mukesh Ambani spends on