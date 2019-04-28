Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from April 29 To May 04

sunday-mid-day

Yum Cha experience in the city

29 monday

4 PM - 7 pm: Yum Cha is a Cantonese tradition of brunch. The culinary team at Yauatcha has curated a menu that features a pot of tea, three baskets of dim sum and a signature dessert. This offer will be available till Friday.

WHERE: Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, BKC

ENTRY: Rs 588 onwards

CALL: 9222222800

Attend a nature-inspired show

30 tuesday

11 AM - 7 PM: Art is timeless, always soaked in the enigma of the artist's metaphors. Providence by Rohan Chandrachud is art that is undeniably inspired by nature. The show will continue till May 2.

WHERE: Gallery 7, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 9820067124

Watch the best in comedy

01 wednesday

9 PM: This week's Women Slay Wednesday edition will be hosted by Vrijita Vani. A show that has everything from sex, heartbreak, feeling fat, PMS, domestic violence, being poor, hating rich people, brother and sister fights, growing old, and so much more.

WHERE: The Integral Space, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 200

in.bookmyshow.com

Head to a food festival

02 thursday

10 AM - 10.30 pm: Foodies Park is a food festival organised for raising funds for acid attack victims. Here, you can ravish on around 150 different variety of food outlets all day long.

WHERE: Bravo Academy, Mira Road

eventshigh.com

Experience irreverent storytelling

03 friday

7.30 PM: Aisi Taisi Democracy is the coming together of three prolific talents; standup comedians Sanjay Rajoura and Varun Grover, and bass player Rahul Ram. Expect pointed barbs at all that is weird, funny, surreal, and downright doped out in our country.

WHERE: Rangsharda Natyamandir, Bandra

ENTRY: Rs 499

insider.in

Sign up for a healing programme

04 saturday

9.30 AM: The Heal Your Life is a two-day workshop that covers all aspects of the body, mind and spirit. This workshop was developed by Louise Hay in the 1980s. It will be inclusive of lunch, refreshments and course material.

WHERE: Hotel Suba Intl, Andheri East

ENTRY: Rs 9,000

in.bookmyshow.com

Paint with a knife

4 PM: Explore your creativity at a palette knife-painting workshop. At the guided session, you will learn the basic strokes, sketches and techniques to paint a 'Dancing Girl' on canvas. Art supplies will be provided.

WHERE: Bombay Brasserie, opposite Nehru Centre, Worli

ENTRY: Rs 1,850

TO BOOK: bombaydrawingroom.com

Binge on galouti kebabs

12 PM – 12 AM: Don't want to cook over the weekend? Head to Sassy Spoon, and dig into its new signature menu, which brings back some of its old, traditional favourites. We suggest you try the white onion and smoked scamorza soup, galouti kebabs and grilled chicken with jalapenos.

WHERE: Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point

CALL: 9920003500

Attend a comedy marathon

4 PM: Catch a history-making six-hour improvised stand-up comedy show, Talk to Me, by stand-up artiste Daniel Fernandes, where he will test the limits of his abilities to create comedy routines merely by interacting with the audience. This marathon performance will be divided into three back-to-back shows of two hours each.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Mc Ronnel's Compound, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 499

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Groove silently

8 PM: Attend an intimate listening session, where you will listen to a five-piece alternative Soul/RnB band, My Kind Of Blue, perform live but on your headphones. Their compositions are inspired by Janis Joplin, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ella Fitzgerald and Hozier.

WHERE: Blue Cassette Studios, Siddheshwar Arcade, 303, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West

ENTRY: Rs 400

TO BOOK: insider.in

See Ramachandran's artworks

11 AM – 6 PM: Witness the work of eminent Indian artist A Ramachandran at an exhibition put together by NGMA Mumbai and Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi. The exhibition is conceptualised by R Siva Kumar, will present over 260 works of the artist done between 1968 and 2019, including mural-size paintings,sculptural installations and single piece works, etchings, watercolours, drawings and illustrated books.

WHERE: National Gallery of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort

RSVP: 22882969

Learn how to get published

5.30 PM: For those who have aspirations to become writers, join author Meghna Pant for a writing and publishing workshop, followed by a discussion with two popular authors, Ravi Subramanian and Kiran Manral, as they reveal marketing secrets and social media tips to write your book.

WHERE: Title Waves, St Paul's Media Complex, Bandra West

CALL: 26510841

Become an RJ

11 PM: For those aspiring to be RJs and voice artists, Open Bracket is conducting a workshop on The Art of Being a Radio Jockey. At the session, you will learn to write scripts, and understand the basics of voice modulation and delivery. The session is open for those above 16 years of age.

WHERE: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West

PRICE: Rs 1,500

CALL: 9820100117

