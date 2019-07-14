Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from July 15 To July 20

sunday-mid-day

This monsoon, pamper yourself

7 am onwards: Begin the week by treating yourself to a spa and giving in to the dragon fruit goodness this monsoon season. The scrub is filled with honey, which is rich in moisture and a natural humectant that purifies your skin from the harmful effects of free radicals.

15 Monday

Where: Heavenly Spa, The Westin

Entry: R3,500

Call: 9004496577

Learn to make chocolates

2.30 pm: Who can say no to chocolates? Now, learn how to make them, all by yourself. Join for a fun class, where you can learn to make liquor chocolates, chocolate bon bon, caramel sea salt and more.

16 Tuesday

Where: Palate Culinary Academy, Bandra

Entry: Rs 5,000

Log on: insider.in

Head for a stand-up night

9 pm: Women Slay Wednesday is a show that happens every Wednesday with a brand new line up of comics that will leave you on the floor laughing. A show that has everything from sex, heart break, feeling fat, PMS, domestic violence, being poor, and more.

17 Wednesday

Where: The Integral Space, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 200

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Watch a golden era performance

8.30 pm: Victor and the Crowns are a group of hobby- musicians, inspired by the golden era of music. Music is a serious yet enjoyable pastime for this mix of doctors, bankers, businessmen, teachers, music instructors and musicians.

18 Thursday

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 500

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Enjoy a soulful performance

6.30 pm: Lingaraj Pradhan was initiated into the arts by Bichitranand Swain for years. Kalashri Lata Surendra is an accomplished bharatnatyam exponent. Watch their performance which is an ode to Odissi and Bharatnatyam dance forms.

19 Friday

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Entry: Rs 300

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Attend a poetry writing workshop

11 am: TARQ is holding a poetry writing workshop that ties with the gallery's ongoing exhibition, Osmosis. Participants will explore the works in the gallery through a guided tour and reflect on the idea of Osmosis and its interconnections with poetry practice.

20 Saturday

Where: TARQ Gallery, Colaba

Entry: Rs 750

Log on: insider.in

Go clicking away on the streets

6 PM onwards: Learn how to capture the city's vibrant scape at a street photography workshop. During the three hour-long experiential session, photographer Pankaj Narshana will hand-hold you on your camera settings and create an environment for you to get that perfect shot. You need to carry a DSLR or a point and shoot camera.

Meeting point: Bandra Reclamation

Entry: Rs 1,500

To book: dcpexpeditions.com

Binge on pizzas during World Cup finals

12.30 PM onwards: Enjoy the Cricket World Cup Final between New Zealand and England, while binging away at Thirsty City 127. The special game menu includes pizzas, pancakes with homemade peach jam, four unusual popcorn in tubs, and unique flavoured ice creams.

Where: Thirsty City 127, Todi Mills, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 1,500

Call: 9136942030

Watch a children's play

12 PM onwards: Experience the magical world of Ul-Albela in Sapan Saran's children's play, Jhoom Jhoom Jhumpa. The play revolves around the life of Jhumpa, who has only one thing on her super intelligent mind: to make the best tea in the world. She is unaware of the mayhem she has caused in the Bat Kingdom, and of the Raja's bumbling ministers desperate to please their over-competitive king. An adventure unfolds when these worlds collide.

Where: Experimental Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point ENTRY:

Rs 300 – Rs 400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Attend a paint party

11 AM: Recreate the 'Northern Lights' on canvas using a range of painting techniques at a weekend painting party. You don't need to have any drawing skills to join the fun. All art materials will be provided.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Kwality House, Kemps Corner

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Look into a stranger's eyes

2 PM: Ever felt like you are not making enough connections with people? Join the Mumbai Eye Gazing event, where you will spend time with a stranger, doing nothing, but looking into their eyes. Eye Gazing has scientifically proven to reduce stress, depression, social anxiety, and increase confidence, empathy and intuition.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Free

To register: thehumanconnectionmovement.org.au

Become a carpenter

11 AM: Master the art of working with wood at a woodworking certificate course. At the session, you will learn how to cut, chisel, saw, drill, sand, finish, design joineries in an intensive and fun packed course. The course is spread across three levels. Each level will unlock a new project and skills with tools.

Where: Maker's Asylum, D-6, Road No 20, MIDC, Andheri East

Price: Rs 11,741

To book: instamojo.com

Understand mob mentality

11.30 AM: Be part of an enlightening, new Mumbai Local session, Understanding Hate, where writer-journalist Revati Laul will discuss the nature of mob violence. In the last decade, Laul has made it her business to speak to the perpetrators—individuals in the mob who carry out violence. The stories she unearthed, and that she'll share, offer us the possibility of understanding differently, diversely and perhaps more powerfully.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East

Free

To register: in.bookmyshow.com

