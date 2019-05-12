Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from May 13 To May 18
Revisit Mumbai’s history
May 12: See a city you didn’t know existed, simply by changing your vantage-point. The Khaki Bus takes you on a rambling ride through the heart of the city, in an open deck double-decker bus.
Meeting point: Dr SP Mukherjee Chowk, Regal Circle
When: 6.30 pm
Entry: Rs 699
Log on: insider.in
Learn to make plant-based protein recipes
May 12: Protein is food for growth. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sharan will be organising a plant-based protein recipe tutorial for a day on WhatsApp. The session is sure to break some myths around these plants.
Where: Online When: 12 pm
Entry: Rs 1,000
Log on: insider.in
Experience the magic of art
May 12: In association with Strokes Of Happiness, Le Cafe will be hosting a dreamcatcher painting workshop with dot art technique. Spread your creative streak, your active imagination and get your fingers smeared with colours along with them.
Where: Le Cafe, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur East
When: 3 pm
Entry: Rs 1,400
Log on: insider.in
Sign up for nude drawings study
May 12: Nude, a figure drawing is a study of the human form in its various shapes and body postures, with line, form, and composition as the primary objective, rather than the subject person. Study of the human figure has traditionally been considered the best way to learning how to draw. Participate in one such session today.
Where: Raigad Society, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (E)
When: 11 am — 5pm
Entry: Rs 1,200
Call: 9969927449
Attend a pool party to beat the heat
May 12: As the scorching heat grips Mumbai, the city is about to get a chance to stay cool this summer. Witness a massive, more elite and fun pool party that will have a live IPL screening, top 10 DJs of the town and complimentary vodka shots for women.
Where: Goldfinch Hotel, Chakala Industrial Area (MIDC), Andheri East
When: 2 pm onwards
Entry: R500 onwards
Log on: insider.in
Learn the tricks of investment
May 12: Do the stories of the stock markets overwhelm you? Do you also want to be among the people who talk the language of the ‘bulls and bears’? Then the ‘Intern Theory’s Future and Options Trading Workshop’ is the right place to be.
Where: Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel (W)
When: 10am — 12pm
Entry: Rs 999
Log on: insider.in
An evening of stories and poetry
May 12: The Blind Book Date project is an attempt to bring the concept of ‘Do not judge a book by its cover’ to life. It aims at bringing back the habit of experimenting with newer literature and getting engaged in the worlds and words of authors looking beyond their fame and fandom.
Where: Taftoon Bar and Kitchen, BKC, Bandra East
When: 4 pm — 6pm
Entry: Rs 1,100
Log on: insider.in
Sign up for a poetry war
6.30 PM: Attend the 15th poetry tournament to be held at The Habitat. You will get a chance to blend wit and creativity with the beauty of poetry. Participants have an hour to write a poem which can be only five minutes long.
13 Monday
Where: The Habitat, Khar West
Entry: Rs 100
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Head to a musical night
7 PM: If you want to watch a violin performance then NCPA is the place to be. Acclaimed Italian violinist Domenico Nordio, who has performed with leading orchestras London Symphony and Accademia di Santa Cecilia will be playing in the city.
14 Tuesday
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA
Entry: Rs 400
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Aswekeepsearching comes to town
9 PM: The band, aswekeepsearching, has been turning heads and perking up ears over the world for a while now. From their image, to their music, to their lyrics, everything slots together with deft precision. Catch them in the city this Wednesday.
15 Wednesday
Where: Flea Bazaar Café, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 499
Log on: eventshigh.com
Learn more about kathak
11 am: Kathak is a straight form, so how does one find three dimensions in the movement vocabulary of the body? How can one choreograph a sequence, so the body in space also has a three-dimensional effect? This will be explored by Nritta sections.
16 Thursday
Where: Sea View Room, NCPA
Entry: Rs 1,200
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Safe haven for nerds
8 pm: Grab your squad and head to Doolally. The Feline Foundation in association with Redwolf and Doolally Taproom presents the Marvel Quiz Night Fundraiser. You also stand a chance to win official Marvel merchandise from Redwolf.
17 Friday
Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar West
Entry: Rs 499
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Tribute to Shiamak and troupe
8 pm: Shiamak Summer Funk is in its silver jubilee year. With memories from the initial days, the landmarks, the epic moments and special memories, this show will be a grand celebration of all that the show has achieved over the years.
18 Saturday
Where: St Andrews, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 800
Log on: bookmyshow.com
