Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from May 13 To May 18

Revisit Mumbai’s history

May 12: See a city you didn’t know existed, simply by changing your vantage-point. The Khaki Bus takes you on a rambling ride through the heart of the city, in an open deck double-decker bus.

Meeting point: Dr SP Mukherjee Chowk, Regal Circle

When: 6.30 pm

Entry: Rs 699

Log on: insider.in

Learn to make plant-based protein recipes

May 12: Protein is food for growth. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sharan will be organising a plant-based protein recipe tutorial for a day on WhatsApp. The session is sure to break some myths around these plants.

Where: Online When: 12 pm

Entry: Rs 1,000

Log on: insider.in

Experience the magic of art

May 12: In association with Strokes Of Happiness, Le Cafe will be hosting a dreamcatcher painting workshop with dot art technique. Spread your creative streak, your active imagination and get your fingers smeared with colours along with them.

Where: Le Cafe, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur East

When: 3 pm

Entry: Rs 1,400

Log on: insider.in

Sign up for nude drawings study

May 12: Nude, a figure drawing is a study of the human form in its various shapes and body postures, with line, form, and composition as the primary objective, rather than the subject person. Study of the human figure has traditionally been considered the best way to learning how to draw. Participate in one such session today.

Where: Raigad Society, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (E)

When: 11 am — 5pm

Entry: Rs 1,200

Call: 9969927449

Attend a pool party to beat the heat

May 12: As the scorching heat grips Mumbai, the city is about to get a chance to stay cool this summer. Witness a massive, more elite and fun pool party that will have a live IPL screening, top 10 DJs of the town and complimentary vodka shots for women.

Where: Goldfinch Hotel, Chakala Industrial Area (MIDC), Andheri East

When: 2 pm onwards

Entry: R500 onwards

Log on: insider.in

Learn the tricks of investment

May 12: Do the stories of the stock markets overwhelm you? Do you also want to be among the people who talk the language of the ‘bulls and bears’? Then the ‘Intern Theory’s Future and Options Trading Workshop’ is the right place to be.

Where: Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel (W)

When: 10am — 12pm

Entry: Rs 999

Log on: insider.in

An evening of stories and poetry

May 12: The Blind Book Date project is an attempt to bring the concept of ‘Do not judge a book by its cover’ to life. It aims at bringing back the habit of experimenting with newer literature and getting engaged in the worlds and words of authors looking beyond their fame and fandom.

Where: Taftoon Bar and Kitchen, BKC, Bandra East

When: 4 pm — 6pm

Entry: Rs 1,100

Log on: insider.in

Sign up for a poetry war

6.30 PM: Attend the 15th poetry tournament to be held at The Habitat. You will get a chance to blend wit and creativity with the beauty of poetry. Participants have an hour to write a poem which can be only five minutes long.

13 Monday

Where: The Habitat, Khar West

Entry: Rs 100

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Head to a musical night

7 PM: If you want to watch a violin performance then NCPA is the place to be. Acclaimed Italian violinist Domenico Nordio, who has performed with leading orchestras London Symphony and Accademia di Santa Cecilia will be playing in the city.

14 Tuesday

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Entry: Rs 400

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Aswekeepsearching comes to town

9 PM: The band, aswekeepsearching, has been turning heads and perking up ears over the world for a while now. From their image, to their music, to their lyrics, everything slots together with deft precision. Catch them in the city this Wednesday.

15 Wednesday

Where: Flea Bazaar Café, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 499

Log on: eventshigh.com

Learn more about kathak

11 am: Kathak is a straight form, so how does one find three dimensions in the movement vocabulary of the body? How can one choreograph a sequence, so the body in space also has a three-dimensional effect? This will be explored by Nritta sections.

16 Thursday

Where: Sea View Room, NCPA

Entry: Rs 1,200

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Safe haven for nerds

8 pm: Grab your squad and head to Doolally. The Feline Foundation in association with Redwolf and Doolally Taproom presents the Marvel Quiz Night Fundraiser. You also stand a chance to win official Marvel merchandise from Redwolf.

17 Friday

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar West

Entry: Rs 499

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Tribute to Shiamak and troupe

8 pm: Shiamak Summer Funk is in its silver jubilee year. With memories from the initial days, the landmarks, the epic moments and special memories, this show will be a grand celebration of all that the show has achieved over the years.

18 Saturday

Where: St Andrews, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 800

Log on: bookmyshow.com

