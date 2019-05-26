Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from May 26 To May 1 June

sunday-mid-day

Sign up for a summer camp

11 am: Giggles is organising a seven-day summer camp that includes exciting activities for your kids. From dance competitions to fashion shows and much more, kids will get a chance to not only learn but also receive certificates in the end.

27 Monday

Where: Chatrabhuj School, Kandivali (E)

Entry: Rs 6,000

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Watch Aakash Mehta's stand-up

8.30 PM: Aakash Mehta is a singer-songwriter, scriptwriter, producer, stand-up comedian and law graduate. His shows are not meant for the light-hearted. This Tuesday, expect an hour of dirty jokes by him and do not bring your parents along with you.

28 Tuesday

Where: San Churro, Khar West

Entry: Rs 300

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Sign up for a theatre screening

6 PM: Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field and Bill Pullman star in Arthur Miller's blistering drama All My Sons. Set in America in 1947, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story despite hard choices and even harder knocks.

29 Wednesday

Where: Dance Theatre Godrej, NCPA

Entry: Rs 400

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Watch a movie under the stars

10 PM: Stove oven pizzas by the slice, buckets of buttery popcorn, bottomless Sangria, beer buckets and screening of Bohemian Rhapsody will create a perfect chill vibe to roll into the weekend. So, wait no more and make bookings.

30 Thursday

Where: Su Casa, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 499

Log on: insider.in

Indulge in drinks and dimsums

9 pm: Dive into exotic flavours from Cantonese cuisine every Friday at Yazu — The Pan Asian Supper Club with dimsums and drinks. Choose from mouth-watering classics like truffle-edamame dumplings, crystal dumplings, and more.

31 Friday

Where: Yazu — Pan Asian Supper Club, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 1,245

Call: 8928828383

Party like never before

Vilayati is bringing an amazing evening of pumped up music with celebrity DJ Aqeel. The evening is going to be a classic Bollywood night with amazing originals and remixes to give you weekend memories that will last forever.

01 Saturday

Where: Vilayati, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 1,500

Log on: bookmyshow.com

See how tools can become art

10 AM – 7 PM: Catch an art exhibition, Samsara, by Prashant Godbole, where he uses reclaimed materials like ropes, branches, door knobs, hammer, nails and chisels, to create a visual anthology that echoes one message — that all of life is connected.

Where: Exhibition Hall 4, Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Free

Call: 22843989

Build a drone

11 AM: Here's a chance to make your very own flying machine. Maker's Asylum is conducting a day-long workshop, where you will learn how to build and fly a drone. At the session, you will understand the technology behind drones and its various applications, the components that go into making it, and how to assemble and manoeuvre it.

Where: Maker's Asylum, D-6, Road No. 20, MIDC, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 1,450

To book: instamojo.com

Watch a kid's play

5.30 PM and 7.30 PM: Expose your child to storytelling-theatre with Gillo Repertory Theatre's latest production Story Quilt. This particular performance comprises four stories stitched together as solo acts. Each story is brought alive using different techniques ranging from material theatre to musical theatre to physical theatre and oral storytelling.

Where: St. Andrews Centre for Philosophy & Performing Art, St Domnic Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 250

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Make organic soaps

4 PM: Learn how to make your own soap with simple organic ingredients in just three hours. During the workshop, you will also learn how natural ingredients like coffee, dried shrubs, lemon zest can make soaps more effective for all skin types.

Where: Pizza Express India, Crystal Paradise, Andheri West

Price: Rs 1,499

To book: hobbyinabox.in

Dig into a Mexican meal

12 PM — 3 PM: Spend your Sunday enjoying an authentic Mexican brunch at Verbena BrewPub and SkyGarden. The lavish spread includes smoked chicken quesadillas with creamy chipotle, spinach and cheese enchiladas, and stuffed peppers, among others.

Where: Verbena- BrewPub and SkyGarden, 4th floor, Trade New Building, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Call: 9619563736

Go on a forest trail

3.30 PM: For those who want to go on a nature trail, but our put off by the heat, join naturalists on an early evening forest trek at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The walks is designed in such a way that it will culminate on the Kanheri hills and offer the participants panoramic views of the 'city-forest' scape.

Where: Nature Information Centre, SGNP, Borivli East

Entry: Rs 550

To book: sgnpsouvenirshop.mahaonline.gov.in

Join a poetry open mic

4 PM – 7 PM: Nothing can match the delight of spending an evening with like-minded people. If you are a poetry lover, here's your chance to bring your own poetry to read or read someone else's at an open mic event. The evening will also see award-winning poet Anagha Javkar regale you with her verse.

Where: The Juhu Studio, 1st Floor, Janki House, Juhu

Entry: Rs 150

To book: 9920236355

