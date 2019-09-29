Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from September 30 to October 5

Relish Gujarati, Rajasthani dishes

11.30 am to 3.30 pm: Navratri Rasoi Utsav comes to Golden Star this festive season. All your favourite Gujarati and Rajasthani delicacies will be served unlimited. Some specialties include Malai Cham Cham, Ras Malai and Angoor Rabdi.

30 Monday

Where: Golden Star, Charni Road

To book: 23631983

Shop till you drop

11 am to 7 pm: This Diwali edition of Parineeti will have exhibitors from across India, handpicked to display their collection of Indian wear, bridal wear, trousseau wear, Indo-western wear, fashion jewellery, bags and clutches, and home decor, among other things.

01 Tuesday

Where: Hotel Novotel, Juhu

Rsvp: 66934444

Paint a school and spread joy

11 am onwards: This Gandhi Jayanti, join forces for an art attack. Be a part of the initiative, ConnectFor ArtShala, where you will get to revamp a whole BMC school, thus creating an enriching and vibrant space for kids.

02 Wednesday

Where: Chandika Sansthan Vasahat, Parel

Log in: insider.in

Enjoy a spectacle of dance

7 pm to 9.30 pm: TR Dance Company is going on stage with live percussionists and musicians. So, take a break from your mundane schedule, being harassed by the rain, and put on your dancing shoes as you are guaranteed a night of foot tapping songs.

03 Thursday

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Entry: Rs 400

Call: 9820645570

Witness the battle of bands

6 pm: Pomegranate’s WeCreate 2019 and The Royal Opera House present Battle of the Bands featuring all-teen bands from schools across Mumbai. Focusing on the theme of sustainability, young adults have written their own lyrics and set it to music.

04 Friday

Where: Royal Opera House, Girgaon

Entry: Rs 450

Log in: insider.in

Enjoy beers with German delights

5 pm to 1.30 am: Enjoy an electrifying dose of Germany’s beloved Volksfest as The Leela Mumbai celebrates Oktoberfest in true Bavarian style with world-class beers paired with classic German delights. On offer will be a range of wheat beers.

05 Saturday

Where: Six Degrees, The Leela Mumbai

Rsvp: 66911333

Master Gothic lettering

2 PM – 6 PM: Enrol at a Gothic calligraphy workshop, where participants will learn the basic lettering strokes, how to construct letterforms and spacing and sentence structure. This will be followed by a fun exercise involving creative applications of the style on different mediums. Art material will be provided.

Where: BARO, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 3,000

To register: 9820649886

Go on a heritage walk in Fort

5 PM: For those curious about the history of the quaint commercial district of Fort, join Khakhi Tours for a short walk, #LockStockBarrel, where they will take you back in time when the city was just a small port.

Meeting point: State Bank of India, Fort

Entry: Rs 499

To book: townscript.com

Remember your loved one

6 PM: Be part of The Memory Project, where artistes will come together to help articulate the loss of a loved one. The evening will see performances by Khalid Ahmed, Sahil Vasudeva, and Sambit Chatterjee.

Where: Famous Studio, Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi

Free

RSVP: thememoryproject.in

Listen to stories

5.30 PM: Get your kid to experience storytelling-theatre at the Story Quilt event. Artistes Swati Singh, Ritul Singh, Sriparna Chatterjee, Nishna Mehta and Shaili Sathyu will use techniques ranging from material, musical and physical theatre, and good old-fashioned oral storytelling to tell three stories. The solo acts will be followed by an hour-long workshop.

Where: St Andrew’s Centre For Philosophy And Performing Art, St Domnic Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Enjoy a Thai feast

12 PM – 1 AM: If you are a fan of Thai cuisine, try the specially curated four-course menu at Nara. The experience begins with a refreshing salad paired with Jacob’s Creek sparkling wine. The mains include options like green curry with chicken and steamed jasmine rice.

Where: Nara, Raheja Towers, BKC

Price: Rs 1,800 with taxes

Call: 61378080

See an art show

11 AM – 7 PM: Attend a show by Abhigna Kedia, who will be exploring the connection between the elements of nature through resin.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda

Free

Call: 22843989

Discuss identity

6 PM: Ever wondered about what it means to fit in? Join Bharath Divakar who will use poetry to talk about sexuality, mental health and body image issues in Fluid.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 499

To book: insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates