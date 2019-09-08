Weekly Planner: 13 things to do around Mumbai from September 9-14

Attend a stand-up comedy show

8.30 pm onwards: The week has begun and now it's only work until the weekend. Right? Wrong. Laughing Coconut brings fresh steaming jokes. Head to Sambar and let 10 comedians blow your worries away with new jokes.

09 Monday

Where: Sambar Pub, Khar West

Entry: Rs 200

Log in: bookmyshow.in

Head for a games night

8.30 pm to 10 pm: This week is meant for you to have fun. To keep the merriment going, Effingut is organising a fun games night, where you and your friends are sure to have the time of your life. Sign up quickly.

10 Tuesday

Where: Effingut, Bandra West

Call: 71179491

Free

Enjoy the culinary legacy of Kerala

7 pm to midnight: Celebrate the spirit of Kerala at The Leela Mumbai as it introduces an Onam menu, from September 11 to September 13. With a soulful spread of regional specialities, this menu promises to transport you to the Land of Spices.

11 Wednesday

Where: Jamavar, The Leela Mumbai

Call: 66911350

Watch a thriller on stage

4.30 pm to 6.45 pm: Shaatir, produced by Amardip and Bharat Narayandas Thakkar, is a social thriller which speaks about the strategic scheming that the human mind is capable of. The story is about Akhilesh Raichand and his wife, who is having an affair.

12 Thursday

Where: Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Mandir

Entry: R150

Log in: justdial.com

Head to a music performance

9 pm: FLEA Bazaar Cafe presents Jojo Mayer/NERVE. NERVE evolved out of Jojo Mayer's legendary party event Prohibited Beatz in NYC in the late 90's. NERVE sounds like electronic music, but it's not. Their current line-up in Mumbai is worth the wait.

13 Friday

Where: Flea Bazaar Cafe, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,800

Log in: insider.in

Treat yourself these short films

3.30 pm: CineShorts Film Appreciation Club brings an evening of Indie Short Film Screenings where you can meet, network and discuss films. The idea is to showcase a couple of films, followed by a get-together where people of like-minded interests discuss cinema.

14 Saturday

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

Log in: insider.in

Binge on burgers

11 AM – 11 PM: Craving for junk food? Try the juicy Americano burger, which will be available all through this month at Indigo Burger Project. Served in a donut bun, the burger includes a crispy fried chicken breast with barbeque mayo, caramelised onion, yellow cheddar and chicken bacon with freshly cut veggies.

Where: Indigo Burger Project, CR2 Mall, Nariman Point

Call: 9870916282

Watch Bohemian Rhapsody with friends

6 PM: If you are a fan of the British rock band, Queen, make a dash for Hard Rock Café, which will be screening Bohemian Rhapsody, an Oscar-nominated film on the legendary rock band and its lead singer Freddie Mercury. The tickets include an F&B voucher worth R150.

Where: Hard Rock Café, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 499

To book: sunsetcinemaclub.in

Hear about a filmi friendship

Get an insight into the inner workings of Bollywood in a Mumbai Local session by writer Sathya Saran, who will talk about working with writer-director Abrar Alvi, and her discovery of Guru Dutt and Bollywood along the way. Saran, who also wrote Ten Years with Guru Dutt: Abrar Alvi's Journey, will do a reading from the book and share film clips to discuss her experience of this collaboration. RSVP will begin from September 9.

When: September 15, 5 PM

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East

Free

RSVP: in.bookmyshow.com

LOL with Anu Menon

6.30 PM: For those who want to wind down over the weekend, join comedian Anu Menon, known best for her portrayal of the iconic character Lola Kutty, as she boldly exposes the absurdity of life with her quick wit and brilliant repartees in her stand-up show, Wonder Menon.

Where: Mustard, Atria Mall, Worli

Entry: Rs 826

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Make a mosaic artwork

11 AM: Create a mosaic master piece using an assemblage of small pieces of coloured glass, tiles and stone. During the four hour-long session, participants will learn the basic techniques, tools and materials involved in creating mosaic art. You can also take the artwork back home.

Where: Tea Trails India, opposite Vidya Bhavan School, Ghatkopar East

Entry: Rs 1,999

To book: hobbyinabox.in

Paint on silk

12.30 PM: Learn the technique of painting on silk fabric at an art workshop. The smooth silk weave acts as a good surface that diffuses colour evenly and floods the fabric the moment it is painted on. All art materials will be provided.

Where: Iteeha Studio, RR House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West

Entry: Rs 2,400

To book: eventshigh.com

Catch a biopic of Devika Rani

7.30 PM: Revisit the life of versatile actor and producer Devika Rani in an eponymous new play written by Kishwar Desai and directed by Lillette Dubey. The biopic, which tells the story of a young Devika wishing to pursue her career as a silver screen artiste, is an intriguing elaboration on exciting aspects of her life.

Where: St Andrew's Auditorium, St Domnic Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 500 – Rs 2,500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

