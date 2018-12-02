Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from 3 December To 8 December

sunday-mid-day

Ladies Night

Party with your girl gang

8 PM - 10 PM: Take your girl tribe along for an exhilarating Ladies Night. You can dance the night away to some non-stop Bollywood music as you twerk and twist. And while

you are at it, you can dig into grubs on the menu.

Where: Hitchki, ground floor, Viviana Mall, Thane West

Call: 8291932809

Attend a vegan fest

10 AM - 10 PM: For both, hard-core vegans and those contemplating turning into one, don't miss the vegan festival, One Earth. The day-long festival will see experts deliver talks about health, reversing diseases and helping preserve the environment along with cooking demos, activities for children and environment-related workshops.

Where: JVPD Grounds,30, Devle Road, Juhu

FRee

Call: 8850968365

Catch a tribute to Freddie Mercury

Experience the genius of Freddie Mercury and the songs of Queen in a first-of-its-kind live performance hosted by Danesh Irani and Danesh Khambata, with music assembled by composer Merlyn D'Souza, popularly known as the Female Rahman. The band will be headlined by Shazneen Arethna, Vivienne Pocha, Yatharth Ratnum, and Ronit Chaterji.

When: December 9, 7.30 PM

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium,

Bandra West ENTRY: Rs 300

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Take your kid to a book festival

For parents, who love telling their kids a good story, don't miss the upcoming children's literature festivalm Peek A Book. The one-of-a-kind festival will bring story-tellers, books and authors, all under one roof.

When: December 9, 10 AM

Where: The Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum

Entry: Rs 300

To book: insider.in

LOL with Andy Reghu

4 PM: Be part of a laughter riot hosted by funnyman Andy Reghu. The evening will see an interesting line-up of comedians like Prashasti Singh, Abhijit Ganguly and Rahul Pal. There's also going to be a surprise act from a very famous YouTube star.

Where: Redbrick Offices, Kaledonia, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 250

To book: insider.in

Get dope on coffee

4 PM: Can't get enough of your cuppa? Now learn more about it, at an upcoming Know Your Coffee session. During the workshop you will learn everything about the cold brew and how it's different from other coffees. There will also be some super secret blends to try out.

Where: Versova Social, Gharkul Society, Bharat Nagar, Versova

Entry: Rs 500

To book: insider.in

Paint a lady

1 PM onwards: Here's your chance to discover your inner-Pablo Picasso. Join artist Kamalrukh Gotla for a painting one-of-a-kind workshop, where she will show you how to paint a lady with a hat, using palette knives and brush painting technique with acrylics on canvas. No prior experience is required.

Where: Doolally Taproom, near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 1,700

To register: 9820697721

Experience Bengal's craftsmanship

11 AM - 7 PM: If you're a fan of Indian art and craft, here's a chance to learn from the experts. Nandita Palchoudhuri, trustee of the Academy of Fine Arts and a popular name in the field of Indian folk art craft and performance practices, has curated a special Bengal craft show in the city. Master craftsman Madhumangal Malakar from North Bengal, woodcarver Akshay Bhaskar, chat artisan Nepalchandra Sutradhar and shola sculpture Ashish Malakar among others, will be presenting live demonstrations.

Where: BARO, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Free

Call: 40344888

Attend an opera screening

6 PM onwards: La Fanciulla del West (Girl of the Golden West) is a story about a lively girl who runs the Polka saloon frequently visited by miners. Rance, the sheriff, falls for her, but she, in turn, falls for a bandit Ramerrez. The opera screening will be in Italian with English subtitles.

03 Monday

Where: Dance Theatre Godrej, NCPA marg, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

An evening of Christmas carols

7.30 PM onwards: The Cantata Choir, conducted by Olga Colaco, will present 'An Evening of Christmas Carols'. The programme will include traditional and modern Christmas carols. The soloists are Natasha Colaco, Soprano and Kersi Gazdar, Tenor.

04 Tuesday

Where: Our Lady of Dolours Church, Wadala West

Free

Call: 22046713

Sign up for an online art auction

All day: Saffronart will be offering works by some of the most distinguished names in contemporary Indian art in an online auction. It will feature works from the Amaya Collection that has been built over two decades by art collector and connoisseur Amrita Jhaveri.

05 Wednesday

To register: 9820888743 or www.saffronart.com

Learn to make breads and dips

11. 30 AM - 2 PM: Breads and dips, which are healthy and without any preservatives, aren't so easily available. So why not make them at home? They are of wholesome goodness for you and your family. So, register for this workshop and prepare lentil bread, and green peas pesto.

06 Thursday

Where: Cypress Woods, Linking Road, Mini Punjab lane, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 2,400

Call: 9769117747

Take a look at this art

11 AM - 7 PM: The first edition of the Rise Design Art: Inception Exhibit 2018 has come to Mumbai. The exhibition that ends on December 16 will feature limited edition pieces of premier functional art from non-medical grade cane, leftover while making prosthetic legs making possible zero wastage.

07 Friday

Where: Bombay Arts Society, Gallery 2&3, Bandra West

Free

Call: 26513466

Make your own robots

2.30 pM - 4 PM: Spend your weekend learning robotics at Curiosity Gym every Saturday, starting December 8. You can participate in levels according to your age group and experience and learn how to make robots in a fun and interactive way.

08 Saturday

Where: Palkhivala Building, 1st floor, opposite Cafe Universal, 296, Shahid Fort

Entry: Rs 8,000

Log on: eventshigh.com

