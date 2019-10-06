Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from 7th October to 12th October
Join a workshop on parenting
1 pm onwards: Psychologia Connect presents a workshop on effective and conscious parenting. The aim is to spread awareness about parenting in the journey with your children that requires connection, honouring and validating needs.
07 Monday
Where: Commo-n Room, Fort
Entry: Rs 750
Learn to bond with music
10.30 am onwards: Piramal Museum of Art welcomes kids and adults, families, teachers and students as well as NGOs to join for an open session on music. This event will be facilitated by musicians from the LEAP Foundation in Chennai.
08 Tuesday
Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Kurla West
Sign up for a special comedy night
7.30 pm onwards: Join Preeti Singh in a one-of-a-kind show, PS I love you. This time it's a 'kadva' chauth special that will take you on a ride through the hearts and minds of different women as they share their karwa chauth anecdotes.
09 Wednesday
Where: Ballard Estate, Fort
Entry: Rs 199
Call: 9372547015
Learn social media skills
2 PM onwards: Learn to independently manage your social media all by yourself with help from Ami Savla Hemani, a social media expert. You can learn about online PR, create your own social media recipe as well as make your brand customer friendly.
10 Thursday
Where: The Hour Space, Colaba
Entry: Rs 3,500
Dinner with chef Guto Souza
8 pm onwards: This weekend, head to BKC for a special 'Escolha do Chef' (chef's choice) dinner hosted by Guto Souza. The dinner will offer a chance to enjoy iconic dishes and exotic creations prepared by Boteco's executive chef himself.
11 Friday
Where: Boteco, BKC
Entry: Rs 3,000
RSVP: 9158705678
Celebrate Munich in Mumbai
12 noon to midnight: Missing the Oktoberfest? While most of the world celebrates it in Munich, there's no reason why you can't celebrate it here, Mumbai style. Head to Gateway Taproom in BKC and experience Munich in Mumbai.
12 Saturday
Where: Gateway Taproom, BKC
Entry: Rs 350
Call: 8104590734
Make a dream catcher
4 PM: Spend Sunday evening, weaving your own dream catcher. According to a Native American legend, a dream catcher is used to filter good dreams from the nightmares. At the session, you will learn about wrapping hoops, web weaving and feathers attachments. Raw material will be provided.
Where: Pot Pourri, Cubic Mall, Chembur
Entry: Rs 1,499
To book: hobbyinabox.in
Experience Mahatma Gandhi's message through art
11 AM – 6 PM: Attend a tribute show, Santati: Mahatma Gandhi Then. Now. Next, featuring multidisciplinary artists who have created works that best represent their interpretation of the Mahatma and his message. Conceptualised and co-curated by Lavina Baldota, the exhibition will include khadi saris with woven visuals by Gaurang Shah, installations by KLOVE and Ashiesh Shah, couture embroidery by Jean Francois Lesage, khadi installations by fashion designers Gaurav Gupta and Rajesh Pratap Singh, among others.
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort
Call: 22881969
Adopt a pet
11.30 PM: Here's a chance to become a pet parent. Brewbot is hosting an adoption drive over the weekend for 40 adorable pups and kittens. Interested adopters will have to be accompanied by family and carry an address and ID proof.
Where: Brewbot Taproom, Shop 7, ONGC Colony, Bandra West
Call: 8928832032
Get acquainted with records
11 AM: Join Suresh Chandvankar, founder of the Society of Indian Record Collectors, for a unique Chai and Why? session, where he will talk about the history of gramophone records and the making of sound.
Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu
For details: tifr.res.in
Become an archer
4 PM: For those keen on a learning a new sport, attend a free archery workshop, where you will learn the basics of marksmanship and shooting technique. The sport requires precision, patience and skill. The session is open to people of all ages.
Where: Decathlon Sports India, Belapur
Call: 9513359177
Learn about the city's Art Deco legacy
5 PM: If you've been curious about the buildings that hug Marine Drive, get a low-down on its history at the Khaki Tour's #ArtDekho walk. You will learn about the Art Deco movement and how it influenced the city's architecture.
Meeting point: Korean Air, Madame Cama Road
Entry: Rs 499
Call: 8828100111
Gift yourself a kanjivaram
10 PM – 8 PM: This one is for saree hoarders. Kanakavalli is bringing kanjivarams back to the city with an exhibition of fine silk sarees. The collection will include a repertoire of versatile weaves.
Where: Novotel Mumbai, Juhu Beach
Price: Rs 3,000 onwards
Call: 9789008715
Relish an Indian brunch
12.30 PM – 3.30 PM: Enjoy authentic traditional and modern Indian delicacies at the JW Café's Mélange of Indian Flavours brunch. The feast will include Indoori bhutte ka kees, Rajasthani dal panchmel, matar malai makhana and dahi kadhi. You will also get to savour handcrafted halwai desserts such as fafda jalebi, mawa bati and methi laddu dana.
Where: JW Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai, Sahar
Price: Rs 3,100 including taxes
For reservation: 9899044652
Try block printing
11.30 AM: Be part of Craftsutra's hand-block printing workshop, where an artist will discuss the history and origin of this art, the significance of wood used in making these blocks and the different techniques of handling nuances of block printing. You will also get to experiment with block printing on a tote bag.
Where: Studio Pepperfry, Gulmohar Road, Juhu
Entry: Rs 1,199
To book: instamojo.com
