Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from August 26 to August 31
Attend a drama workshop
9 am to 2 pm: Vinay Kumar is set to hold a workshop on breath and emotion. Here, he will teach the eight Koodiyattam patterns of breath corresponding to the eight emotions as mentioned in the Natyashastra.
26 Monday
Where: Bhalerao Auditorium, Girgaon
Entry: Rs 5,000
Log on: allevents.in
Head for a luncheon experience
12.30 pm to 3 pm: Don't let work, meetings and deadlines come in the way of enjoying a sumptuous meal. Shake the monotonous lunch routine and head to The Leela as it brings to you its Express Lunch, a specially curated four-course set menu at The Great Wall.
27 Tuesday
Where: The Great Wall, The Leela entry: R1,230
Call: 66911347
Watch Abhanga's performance
6 pm: Abhanga Repost is a contemporary folk fusion band from Mumbai. The band comes in with a unique concept of fusing poetry written by saints from the medieval and pre-modern era with modern musical instruments.
28 Wednesday
Where: Swatantryaveer Sabhagriha, Prabhadevi
Entry: Rs 650
Log on: bookmyshow.in
Enjoy at a choco tea expo
10.30 am to 6.30 pm: Chocotea Expo was created as India's first and only chocolate, coffee and tea dedicated trade show. Now, for the first time ever, this expo will be held in Mumbai, where choco tea lovers will get a platform to interact.
28 Thursday
Where: NESCO, Goregaon West
Entry: R10,000
Rsvp: tradeshows.tradeindia.com
Become a wine expert
4 pm to 7 pm: Whether you are a wine newbie or an experienced taster, wine tasting events are a fun way to learn about what you like and don't like. It's the perfect opportunity to try new wines without having to invest in a bottle if you don't like it.
30 Friday
Where: Smock House Deli, BKC
Entry: Rs2,200
Call: 9699889993
Sign up for a soulful concert
7 pm: The Mehli Mehta Music Foundation presents its annual choral concert with over 200 students from its The Singing Tree choirs. Director Salome Rebello will lead young choristers with songs in various languages and from across cultures.
31 Saturday
Where: NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 704
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Learn to freeze food in resin
3 PM: Be part of Freeze the Flavour 2.0, a one-of-its-kind resin workshop for beginners, where you will learn fluid art painting along with the technique of freezing food in resin. Apart from this, you will also experience the art of pairing artisanal chocolate with tea.
Where: New York Burrito Company, Shop No.1, Fulchand Niwas, Girgaum
Entry: Rs 2,000
To book: insider.in
Listen to the best in Urdu
7 PM: Join Salima Raza, Alka Sharma and Trinetra Tiwari for an evening of Urdu reading. This time around, the artistes will read from Kalaam-e-Niswan, a compilation of women's writings in Urdu, sourced from the first women-only weekly newspaper, Tahzeeb-e Niswan and other magazines.
Where: Studio Tamaasha, Samarth Vaibhav Business Centre, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 100
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Attend a fusion music concert
3 PM: Listen to artiste Isheeta Chakrvarty marry traditional music with Western harmony at a fusion concert. Chakrvarty who will be joined by Niranjan Joshi on piano and Sambit Chatterjee on drums, will be combining semi-classical Hindustani compositions like thumris, and folk melodies from across the globe along with some jazz tunes.
Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 94, Versova, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 300
To book: insider.in
Bite into a tender chop
12 PM–11.30 PM: The iconic Copper Chimney, known for cuisine from the North West frontier, has opened its first new outlet in Bandra. Don't miss the signature dishes, such as grilled burrah chops—cinnamon-scented tender lamb chops—and slow-cooked frontier raan, which is braised leg of a baby lamb marinated for 12 hours with whole spices and malt vinegar, before it's slow roasted in a tandoor.
Where: Copper Chimney, Kalpak Corner, off Turner Road, Bandra West
Call: 26454000
Watch Shabana Azmi live
7.30 PM: Experience veteran actor Shabana Azmi's stellar performance in the monodrama, Broken Images, first written by Girish Karnad in Kannada. The story revolves around two sisters, one an intellectually brilliant paraplegic and the other a plodding writer, who live under the same roof, are dependent on each other, but inhabit different emotional as well as linguistic worlds, English and Hindi. Azmi will be performing both the roles.
Where: Sophia Auditorium, Sophia College Campus, Breach Candy
Entry: Rs 500-Rs 2,000
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Adopt a puppy
11.30 PM onwards: Here's your chance to take home a gorgeous four-legged animal. Visit the Paw'gust Camp, hosted by World For All, where 30 puppies and kittens, all vaccinated, will be up for adoption. Interested adopters will need to come with their family and carry an ID/ address proof.
Where: Vishnuprasad Hall, 14th Road, Bandra West
Call: 9820001506
See an art show
11 AM – 6.30 PM: See the works of artist Utkarsh Makwana at her new solo art show, titled The Wonder Journal. The exhibition, which is part of Akara Art Gallery's 10th anniversary celebrations, will see Makwana use inspiration from everyday realities, myth and folklore, to create geometric compositions.
Where: Akara Art, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, Colaba
Free
Call: 7777096686
Enroll for a walkthrough
11.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Participate in a walkthrough of an ongoing exhibition, The Spirit of Ink, showcasing the works of Singaporean calligraphy artist, Lim Tze Peng, who has documented the shophouses, street stalls and bumboats in Chinatown and Singapore River.
The organisers will be speaking about urban development in Mumbai, in contrast to Singapore. The tour will be followed by a workshop where participants can sketch from their own experiences.
Where: Special Project Space, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East
Free
To register: 23731234
