Weekly Planner: 15 things to do around Mumbai from February 18 To February 23

Dig into a delish seafood meal

7 PM - 1 AM: Discover a collision of seafood flavours in a specially curated five-course a la carte menu by Chef Alexis Gielbaum called, For the Love of the Sea. From juniper cured mackerel (green apple, horseradish chantilly, angostura, Assamese black rice cracker) to smoked Himalayan trout tartare (miso barbecue, cape gooseberry) and crème brûlée a la pastis, the menu hopes to champion

local producers.

Where: Slink & Bardot, Thadani House 329/A, Worli Village

Call: 7045904728

Learn from the master

3 PM: Join French multi-instrumentalist Martin Dubois for an enriching music lesson, where he will discuss how one can imitate the sounds produced by animals and nature, in order to develop special singing techniques. Martin will also teach techniques to breath, modulate and listen to the harmonics of your own voice.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 2,200

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Revisit two lit icons in a solo show

8 PM: Rumi is the Shah Rukh Khan of social media, and writer Saadat Hasan Manto, an outcast all his life. What happens when the two icons bump into each other at a lit-fest, where they find themselves in the company of Karan Johar and Chetan Bhagat? Catch Rumi Aur Manto, a solo performance by Mohit Sharma, which attempts to understand what it takes to be an artiste through the works of these two greats.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 399

To Book: in.bookymyshow.com

Paint with your fingers

4 PM: Tired of using your brush? Try to make magic with your fingers, instead. Attend a Paintology workshop, where you will learn how to paint koi fishes, using simple finger-painting techniques, which will help you create bold textures and make the painting come alive.

Where: Grandmama's Cafe, ground floor, Habib Mansion, Kemps Corner

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: insider.in

Explore city's marine life

2.45 PM: Don't miss a one-of-a-kind shore walk on Chowpatty Beach that will introduce you to a side of Mumbai, which you've probably never seen before. Marine experts from Trip360 will introduce you to the colourful sea sponges, different types of snails and sea anemone, hermit crabs that live amidst the watery, concrete edge of the city. Avoid wearing sandals or flipflops for the walk.

Meeting point:

Chowpatty Beach, Girgaum

Entry: Rs 750

To book: insider.in

Listen to Urdu poetry

5 PM: This one is for Urdu poetry lovers. PoShaK is inviting all connoisseurs to an evening of verse, wherein well-known poets from Lucknow, Gwalior, Mumbai, Bareilly and Moradabad will read their ghazals and nazms. The line-up includes Shariq Kaifi, Madan Mohan Mishra Danish, among others.

Where: Keshavrao Ghaisas auditorium, Vile Parle East

Free

To Register: bit.ly/2Twz5MN

Become a DJ

11 AM: Here's a chance to find out if your kid has what it takes to be a pro DJ. Enrol them for a DJ workshop, where they will be guided through some essential skills including mixer controls, drop mixing and beat matching. Classes will taught by professional DJs on the latest kit including CDJ 2000 NXS 2,

DJM 900 NXS 2 and the DDJ RZX. Every student will have their own set up in class.

Where: True School Of Music, Sun Mill compound, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 3,000

To book: insider.in

Watch a comedy

7 PM: Catch a comedy for adults, starring actors Mandira Bedi and Samir Soni. Anything But Love is the story of two people, recently divorced, but who may still be very much in love. Between gay psychiatrists and second spouses, they have to choose if they want to be with each other.

Where: Sophia Auditorium, Sophia College campus, B Desai Road, Breach Candy

Entry: Rs 300 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Attend a sufi festival

6.30 PM: Experience a bouquet of sufiana songs at the Sufi music festival, NCPA Sama'a: The Mystic Ecstasy. The presentation will see songs by Bollywood music directors Salim and Sulaiman, and Rajasthani folk singers from the traditional repertoire. The ensemble will also feature a few folk musicians who will perform works composed by several Punjabi and Sindhi Sufi saints.

When: Jamshed Bhabha: NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 250

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Get your dose of comedy

6 PM onwards: Start the week by tickling your funny bone. Supriya Joshi will take the stage, showcasing her stand-up prowess along with some of the best comics in the city. Kaneez Surka, too, has a hilarious act prepared for you, so you can kickstart your week on a funny note.

18 Monday

Where: Adagio, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 199

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Learn body movement techniques

6.30 PM: The School for Actors presents a mime theatre workshop for children. Mime acting is a form of physical theatre which involves acting out a story through body motions, without the use of speech. Training in this form helps actors use their body more effectively.

19 Tuesday

Where: Actor Prepares, Juhu Road

Entry: Rs 4,500

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Watch Kathak and tap performances

7 PM onwards: Indian Kathak dance and American tap dance, continents and ages apart, share parallel stories of struggle and perseverance. They come together in this sensational collaboration that is rhythm, poetry, storytelling, music and dance.

20 Wednesday

Where: Royal Opera House Theatre

Entry: Rs 300

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Attend a chat about the sea

6 PM: The Sea and The City is a discussion which will address a whole gamut of issues and viewpoints related to the sea as addressed by historians and activists, and appropriated by artists. It will touch upon Maritime trade and the city's earliest formed identity, that of a port.

21 Thursday

Where: NGMA, Fort

Free

Log on: insider.in

Watch the diva perform

7 pm onwards: The legendary diva — Asha Bhosle — hasn't performed in Mumbai in a public concert for the past many years. With her enviable and versatile Bollywood repertoire, this concert will be a unique experience for music lovers.

22 Friday

Where: Shanmu-khananda Hall, Sion

Entry: Rs 500

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Sign up for a paint party

11 am: Paint party is a social event that lets you try painting in a fun and casual ambience, even if you have not painted for years. This social painting makes art more accessible to everyone. Instructions are given step-by-step, making it easy to make a decent painting that's ready to take home.

23 Saturday

Where: Doolally Taproom, Andheri W

Entry: Rs 1,800

Log on: bookmyshow.com

