Weekly Planner: 15 things to do around Mumbai from February 25 To March 02

Witness the epic once again

25 monday

6 PM: The Ramayana Festival is an initiative by the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, to promote 'The Ramayana Circuit' under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, aimed at developing the places associated with the legends of Lord Rama in Maharashtra.

WHERE: Gtex Block, Bandra East

ENTRY: Rs 200

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Sign up for a leadership summit

26 tuesday

6.30 PM: Since retail interacts with consumers through various touchpoints (traditional media, social media, website and stores), it is important to create an experience that engages customers. This, and much more, will be taught to participants at the Retail Leadership Summit.

WHERE: Renaissance Convention Centre Hotel, Powai

ENTRY: Rs 25,000

CALL: 9833382232

Watch the screening of a gripping play

27 wednesday

6 PM: I'm Not Running is an explosive new play written by Academy Award-nominated writer David Hare, premiering at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. According to the plot, Pauline Gibson becomes the face of a campaign to save her local hospital.

WHERE: Dance Theatre Godrej, NCPA

ENTRY: Rs 400

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Enjoy tales through puppets

28 thursday

5.15 PM: Ethiros Theatre Group presents 'Let's Puppet'. A unique way for your kids to rediscover tales like Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk, Sleeping Beauty, music and much more. The added magic to the stories is the exciting glow in the dark puppet dance using UV lights.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 350

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Go on a shopping spree

01 friday

4 pm onwards: Banjara Spree is an open-air flea market with a widespread of over 150+ brands featuring various funky accessories to trendy apparel's, experimental cuisines in a pop-up setup. There would be workshops running parallel for everyone, too.

WHERE: Parkside Galleria, Thane West

ENTRY: Rs 100

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Attend a music fiesta

02 saturday

7 pm: Ghazal maestro Padamshree Pankaj Udhas will present 'Nayaab Lamhe' - a live musical concert -to raise funds for thalassemic children. The concert will feature his hit ghazals, nazms and film songs, thus promising an unforgettable music fiesta for Mumbaikars.

WHERE: Nehru Centre, Worli

ENTRY: Rs 500

CALL: 9869116126

Listen to the storytellers

6.30 PM: Watch artistes Ayesha Singh, Shashwita Sharma and Ajit Singh bring alive the works of Hindustani writers at Jashn-e-Qalam's storytelling session. The actors will be performing Amrita Pritam's Jungli Booti, Kamleshwar's Story and Bhisham Sahni's Leela Nandlal Ki.

WHERE: Yoga 101, Aram Nagar part 2, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200 – Rs 350

TO BOOK: insider.in

Experience an artist's cathartic journey

11 AM – 6 PM: Experience an artist's emotional journey of love and loss at a new exhibition titled Shiksha. Through her paintings, artist Rashmie Tyagi tries to make sense of her mother's death, the loss of her affection and security, and the trajectory of her own life, after that.

WHERE: Nehru Art Gallery, Discovery Of India Building, ground floor, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

CALL: 24964676

LOL with Amit Tandon

8.30 PM: Join stand-up comic Amit Tandon for an evening of laughs. From marriage to kids and growing up, Tandon will regale you with stories from his own life and make you see the funny side of things.

WHERE: Fine Arts Society, RC Marg, Chembur

ENTRY: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Learn to bake brownies

1.30 PM – 6.30 PM: Learn to make mouth-watering eggless brownies, brookies and blondi's in a day-long baking workshop. At the session, you will make everything from scratch, starting with the basic ingredients and equipment. Food materials and printed recipes will be provided.

WHERE: The Baking Sweets, A/A 204, Nanddham Apartments, Borivli West

ENTRY: Rs 3,000

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Know what it takes to travel

5 PM: For those who'd like to share stories on the trials and tribulations of long voyages, Mumbai Riders x Social is holding a travel open mic, where travellers from different walks of life will come together to take you on their journey of discovery, laughter, friendship, courage, resilience and craziness.

WHERE: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West

RSVP: insider.in

Become a belly dancer

4.30 PM: Looking at doing something out of your comfort zone? Enrol yourself for a four-session belly dance workshop, where you will learn the basics of the dance form. Only open to women, belly dancing will help you learn muscle isolation and improve core strength, while enhancing femininity, balance, posture and strength.

WHERE: Happy Hour Studio, 7th floor, SV Road, Borivli West

PRICE: R2,900 for four classes

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Attend a world fusion concert

7.30 Pm: Soak in the music of Sanjay Divecha and the band, Secret, in an evening dedicated to world fusion. Secret is known to explore Indo-centric folk traditions - Hindustani and Carnatic with the music of Brazil, Africa and the Americas - with acoustic sensibilities.

WHERE: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum

ENTRY: Rs 499 – Rs 1,299

TO BOOK: insider.in

Brew your own coffee

3 PM: If you are a coffee fan, this session is for you. Be part of a class, where you will learn everything about brewing, and how water temperature and grind-size impact flavours. You will also be taught four brewing methods - pourover, aeropress, channi and french press.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 1st floor, 135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner

PRICE: Rs 800

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Watch Hanuman save a child (from BMC)

12 PM: Take your kid for a Hindi-English play, Hanumanji Aa Rahe Hain, directed by Amogh Phadake. The play tells the story of a kid, who is angry because the hutments have been broken down by the BMC and police. The kid asks for help from Hanuman and the God comes for help from a nearby temple, which is also illegal.

WHERE: Experimental Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 500

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

