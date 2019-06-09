Weekly Planner: 15 things to do around Mumbai from June 10 To May 15 June

sunday-mid-day

Enjoy food and exotic cocktails

11 am: This World Cup, gather your friends, watch the matches live and win prizes at DOH. Show support to your home country by sipping on Bleed Blue beverages — Blue LIIT, Organic Blue Tea and Bubblegum Shake. Groups can binge on the platter, too.

10 Monday

Where: DOH All Day Dining & Bar (Andheri West and Thane West outlets)

RSVP: 62360451

Be a certified bird keeper

12 PM : A unique summer camp workshop designed by EsselWorld Bird Park allows kids to handle, interact and learn about more than 500 species of exotic birds. The four-hour workshop will cater to children in the age group of 10 to 16 years.

11 Tuesday

Where: EsselWorld Bird Park, Gorai

Entry: Rs 2,000

Call: 9619482422

Bid on a piece of art

9 AM onwards: Saffronart will conduct its annual online auction on June 12 and 13, featuring 120 works by leading modern and contemporary artists, many of which are from important collections within India and abroad.

12 Wednesday

To register: saffronart.com

Call: 24364113

Learn beadwork embroidery

12.30 pm: Bead embroidery is a type of beadwork that uses a needle and thread to stitch beads to a surface of fabric, suede, or leather. It is an embellishment that does not form an essential part of a textile's structure. Learn these tricks at a workshop on Thursday.

13 Thursday

Where: Iteeha Studio, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,990

Log on: insider.in

Go on a shopping spree

11 am onwards: Pink Almari unveils a brand new collection by exhibitors for enthusiastic shoppers. This collection boasts of a variety you are sure to be amazed at. You most certainly will fulfill all your shopping needs under one roof and need not look elsewhere.

14 Friday

Where: Blue Sea Banquets, Worli

Log on: eventshigh.com

Free

Attend a storytelling show

7 pm: The House of Stories, a storytelling community, is coming to 10 cities across India to hear stories from the LGBTQ community under the theme 'Love is Love'. You can either join in as a storyteller or just come and listen to these stories in a cozy setting.

15 Saturday

Where: Hiranandani Estate, Thane West

Entry: Rs 299

Log on: insider.in

Dig into a pocket waffle

9 PM – 12.30 AM: Treat your sweet tooth with the new and delectable pocket waffles at London Bubble Co. The menu boasts of classics like Belgian milk chocolate and Belgian dark chocolate to the more exotic options like brownie cream cheese and crunchy snickers.

Where: London Bubble Co., Patel Mahal, Matunga

Price: Rs 59 onwards

Call: 9152374131

Make your own gold leaf art

4 PM: Learn how to create artwork using gold leaf at a beginner's workshop. Gold leaf is a thin sheet of hammered gold, used for decorating art, picture frames, mixed media, small objects and paper art. In this session, you will learn how to make gold leaf and use it on canvas.

Where: Pizza Express India, A-Wing, Ventura, Powai

Price: Rs 1,999

Call: 8160789293

Listen to monologues

7 PM: Join Karan Pandit, Aneesha Shah, Vishal Handa and Mahathi Ramesh, for an unusual monologue on singlehood. At this performance, titled Single, each artiste will interpret the word through different themes and characters.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Read a 'human' book

2.15 PM: Attend a reading session at the Human Library, which is celebrating its second anniversary. In this unusual library, you

sit down with people and not books, to have intimate and challenging conversations that will help you make real connections.

Where: Redbrick Offices, Kaledonia, Sahar Road, Andheri East

Free

To register: //bit.ly/hlm_june

See FN Souza's artworks

11 AM — 6.30 PM: Catch a solo presentation of works by the eminent modern artist, Francis Newton Souza. Titled Luminous Solitude, the exhibit reflects upon Souza's unique amalgamation of melancholiness and irony, and his own spontaneous re-creation of the world as he saw it.

Where: Akara Art,1st Floor, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, Colaba

Call: 7777096686

Watch a play about friendship

7.30 PM: Here's a chance to catch writer-director Rahul daCunha's ever-so popular Class of '84 again. The plot revolves around seven friends who were a tightly-knit group at St Xavier's College from 1979-1984. The group has gathered at the Kashid beach house of Raveena and Sanjay Mehra, because of the death of an eighth friend, Jojo. During the course of the long and emotional evening that they spend together, the friends revisit their past and present.

Where: St Andrew's Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 350 – Rs 1,500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Buy saris with Jamini's painting

11 AM onwards: This one is for fans of modernist Jamini Roy's artwork. Catch an exhibition by Hiya Woven Arts, which is going to be displaying a unique collection of gorgeous handloom saris printed with replicas of Roy's paintings. His work has been replicated through appliqué work on each pallu.

Where: The Juhu Studio, Floor 1, Janki House, Near Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Call: 9920236355

