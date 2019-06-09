Weekly Planner: 15 things to do around Mumbai from June 10 To May 15 June
Enjoy food and exotic cocktails
11 am: This World Cup, gather your friends, watch the matches live and win prizes at DOH. Show support to your home country by sipping on Bleed Blue beverages — Blue LIIT, Organic Blue Tea and Bubblegum Shake. Groups can binge on the platter, too.
10 Monday
Where: DOH All Day Dining & Bar (Andheri West and Thane West outlets)
RSVP: 62360451
Be a certified bird keeper
12 PM : A unique summer camp workshop designed by EsselWorld Bird Park allows kids to handle, interact and learn about more than 500 species of exotic birds. The four-hour workshop will cater to children in the age group of 10 to 16 years.
11 Tuesday
Where: EsselWorld Bird Park, Gorai
Entry: Rs 2,000
Call: 9619482422
Bid on a piece of art
9 AM onwards: Saffronart will conduct its annual online auction on June 12 and 13, featuring 120 works by leading modern and contemporary artists, many of which are from important collections within India and abroad.
12 Wednesday
To register: saffronart.com
Call: 24364113
Learn beadwork embroidery
12.30 pm: Bead embroidery is a type of beadwork that uses a needle and thread to stitch beads to a surface of fabric, suede, or leather. It is an embellishment that does not form an essential part of a textile's structure. Learn these tricks at a workshop on Thursday.
13 Thursday
Where: Iteeha Studio, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 1,990
Log on: insider.in
Go on a shopping spree
11 am onwards: Pink Almari unveils a brand new collection by exhibitors for enthusiastic shoppers. This collection boasts of a variety you are sure to be amazed at. You most certainly will fulfill all your shopping needs under one roof and need not look elsewhere.
14 Friday
Where: Blue Sea Banquets, Worli
Log on: eventshigh.com
Free
Attend a storytelling show
7 pm: The House of Stories, a storytelling community, is coming to 10 cities across India to hear stories from the LGBTQ community under the theme 'Love is Love'. You can either join in as a storyteller or just come and listen to these stories in a cozy setting.
15 Saturday
Where: Hiranandani Estate, Thane West
Entry: Rs 299
Log on: insider.in
Dig into a pocket waffle
9 PM – 12.30 AM: Treat your sweet tooth with the new and delectable pocket waffles at London Bubble Co. The menu boasts of classics like Belgian milk chocolate and Belgian dark chocolate to the more exotic options like brownie cream cheese and crunchy snickers.
Where: London Bubble Co., Patel Mahal, Matunga
Price: Rs 59 onwards
Call: 9152374131
Make your own gold leaf art
4 PM: Learn how to create artwork using gold leaf at a beginner's workshop. Gold leaf is a thin sheet of hammered gold, used for decorating art, picture frames, mixed media, small objects and paper art. In this session, you will learn how to make gold leaf and use it on canvas.
Where: Pizza Express India, A-Wing, Ventura, Powai
Price: Rs 1,999
Call: 8160789293
Listen to monologues
7 PM: Join Karan Pandit, Aneesha Shah, Vishal Handa and Mahathi Ramesh, for an unusual monologue on singlehood. At this performance, titled Single, each artiste will interpret the word through different themes and characters.
Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 400
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Read a 'human' book
2.15 PM: Attend a reading session at the Human Library, which is celebrating its second anniversary. In this unusual library, you
sit down with people and not books, to have intimate and challenging conversations that will help you make real connections.
Where: Redbrick Offices, Kaledonia, Sahar Road, Andheri East
Free
To register: //bit.ly/hlm_june
See FN Souza's artworks
11 AM — 6.30 PM: Catch a solo presentation of works by the eminent modern artist, Francis Newton Souza. Titled Luminous Solitude, the exhibit reflects upon Souza's unique amalgamation of melancholiness and irony, and his own spontaneous re-creation of the world as he saw it.
Where: Akara Art,1st Floor, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, Colaba
Call: 7777096686
Watch a play about friendship
7.30 PM: Here's a chance to catch writer-director Rahul daCunha's ever-so popular Class of '84 again. The plot revolves around seven friends who were a tightly-knit group at St Xavier's College from 1979-1984. The group has gathered at the Kashid beach house of Raveena and Sanjay Mehra, because of the death of an eighth friend, Jojo. During the course of the long and emotional evening that they spend together, the friends revisit their past and present.
Where: St Andrew's Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 350 – Rs 1,500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Buy saris with Jamini's painting
11 AM onwards: This one is for fans of modernist Jamini Roy's artwork. Catch an exhibition by Hiya Woven Arts, which is going to be displaying a unique collection of gorgeous handloom saris printed with replicas of Roy's paintings. His work has been replicated through appliqué work on each pallu.
Where: The Juhu Studio, Floor 1, Janki House, Near Prithvi Theatre, Juhu
Call: 9920236355
