Weekly Planner: 16 things to do around Mumbai from 21 January To 26 January

Go shopping with your pet

11 AM onwards: From grooming kiosks to fashion shows, Pet Fed promises to keep you entertained. If you're a pet parent and animal lover, Bandra's MMRDA grounds is where you need to head this weekend. Pet Fed, the country's biggest pet festival, will hold fort at the venue. And since it can be fairly easy to get overwhelmed at an event that is spread over three acres, here are five things to watch out.

Clean up well

The Flying Fur, a Delhi- based doorstep grooming service, will be setting shop at the Mumbai exhibition for the first time. From bath and tick treatment to paw massage and nail clipping, this organisation aims to have your pet's hygiene covered.

Strut your stuff

How often do you get a chance to be in the spotlight with your pet? So, put on your attitude and walk down the ramp in style. The show stopper will walk the ramp with actor Dino Morea.

Tough mutt

You've seen them at the airport, VIP events and five-star hotels, but here's your chance to see a security dog let their guard down (kind of). Trained to alert you to trouble and prevent suspicious and criminal activity through fierce barking, trust these dogs to put on a riveting show.

#AdoptDontShop

One of the greatest joys is helping a stray animal find a forever home. To push the goal, the folks behind Pet Fed have tied up with various NGOs including CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action Animal Care Clinic) and CARE.

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Entry: Rs 349

Log on to: petfed.org

Watch a satire

5 PM & 7 PM: Catch theatre artiste and director Maaria Sayed in a satirical performance, Padhoge Likhoge Banoge Nawaab. The play tells the story of the Pandeys and the Merchants, who have sent their sons to an IB school and are eagerly waiting to hear about their genius accomplishments. However, the reality turns out to be quite different than what they were prepared for.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 399

To book: insider.in

Listen to jazz

7.30 PM onwards: Escape into the hard bop era of the 60s, with a special jazz show by classic jazz quintet, Johnny Woodham on trumpet, Shirish Malhotra on saxophone, Karim Ellaboudi on piano, Gianluca Liberatore on bass, and Aron Nyiro on drums. The band will be performing compositions of the living legend, Wayne Shorter.

Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum

Entry: Rs 999 - Rs 1,599

To book: insider.in

Teach your kids about salads

11 AM: If you want your child to eat a lot of greens, take them to an unusual storytelling workshop by Zarine Jalil. The author will be reading excerpts from her book Salad Stories that will have characters and scenes on a plate with the use of fresh fruits and veggies. The session is open to kids between four and eight years old.

Where: Harkat Studios, bungalow 75, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

See an improv show

8.30 PM: Join comedians Gavin Noel Methalaka, Jahanavi Dave and Naveen Kaushik, for an improv play titled, The Bench. The play revisits moments that make us laugh, cry, sing and dream.

Where: The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, road number 3, Khar West

Entry: Rs 250

To book: insider.in

Rejuvenate at a yoga camp

Is the grind of the city getting to you? Enroll yourself for a yoga retreat at the Forest Hills, Tala. The two-night session will be led by Tarini Menezes. Each class is designed to focus on a particular body part (hips, back, etc) or a different type of asana (twist, balance, etc.) and weaves through interconnected postures while maintaining awareness of, and connection with the breath.

When: February 8-10

Where: Forest Hills at Tala, Raigad

Price: Rs 18,500 onwards

To register: 9820932329

Paint like Wassily Kandinsky

4 PM: Participate in a live painting experience with Madhumita Nandi Srivastava, where you will draw inspiration from the art of iconic artists like Wassily Kandinsky and Robert Delaunay, to create your own masterpiece.

Where: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

Entry: Rs 2,200

To book insider.in

Learn to make art with paper

11 AM: Join artist Kshama Thakkar for an art workshop, where you will learnt to create beautiful boxes with decoupage paper, and bottles with decoupage tissue. You will also learn how to use special painting techniques, stencils, embellishments, and laces to give the box a chic and distressed look.

Where: Doolally, Near Fun Republic Mall, Off New Link Road, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 2,050

To book: insider.in

Join a secret gallery tour

11 AM: Be part of a "secret" art walk, where you will get to discover a few premier art spaces, while engaging with exciting art and artists. During the 2.5 hour-long session, you will explore four diverse art spaces in Colaba, and the stories behind them.

Meeting point Colaba (details will be shared on registering)

Entry: Rs 750

To book: insider.in

Experience a classical treat

7 PM onwards: Fans of Indian classical artiste TM Krishna will not want to miss this show. The Carnatic musician is collaborating with two eminent Nadaswara artistes Sheik Mahaboob and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, in a unique performance, Aikya. The nadaswaram is a double reed wind instrument similar to the shehnai, but much longer with a hardwood body and a large flaring bell made of wood or metal. Aikya will see an unscripted performance.

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Entry: Rs200 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Take a look at Shaaz Jung's work

10.30 am onwards: Head to a photography exhibition of Shaaz Jung, one of the top five cat trackers in the world. Jung's connection with the wilds of India is centuries-old. He has spent the last decade guiding safaris at The Bison and specialises in tracking big cats.

21 Monday

Where: Estaa Gems, 2nd floor, Kwality House, Kemps Corner

Free

Log on: eventful.com

Heritage and the city

6 PM: NGMA Mumbai presents a panel discussion on how heritage design elements are being rejuvenated and updated in our city today. This discussion will take a closer look at the design and lifestyle trends that are consciously based in the past but updated for the consumer.

22 Tuesday

Where: The National Gallery of Modern Art, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort

Free

Log on: insider.in

Sense and sensibility

5.30 pm: The programme will include a discussion on the role cultural creativity plays in shaping civic life. The panel features Yo-Yo Ma, renowned cellist; T M Krishna, Karnatik musician and activist; Nandita Das, director and actor and Homi K Bhabha, critical theorist.

23 Wednesday

Where: CSMVS Lawns, Fort

Free

RSVP: asiasocietyindiacentre@asiasociety.org

Explore Hampi like never before

5 pm onwards: Listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi was one of the richest and largest cities in the world during its prime time in the ancient days. At this trip, you can learn about the ancient Vijayanagara empire, explore centuries-old temples and visit various cafes of Hampi.

24 Thursday

Meeting point: Borivali at 5 pm

Entry Rs 5,499

Log on: eventshigh.com

Daniel's improvised show

9 PM: Talk to Me is an improvised stand-up comedy show where the entire show is made up on the spot by interacting with the audience. Daniel is not allowed to use any material he has previously written. Every aspect of this show is live and will not be repeated for any other audience.

25 Friday

Where: CLAP, Unit No. 201, A-Wing, 2nd Floor Solitaire II, Opp. Infinity Mall, Malad West

Entry: Rs 499

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Up your painting skills

2 PM: Explore your creativity and express yourself through art at the Palette Knife Painting Workshop. With no prior painting experience required, this will be a guided session, shedding light on the basic strokes, sketches, and techniques and helping you getting in touch with the artist within.

26 Saturday

Where: Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, 3rd Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Entry: Rs 1,850

Log on: bookmyshow.com

