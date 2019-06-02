Weekly Planner: 16 things to do around Mumbai from June 3 To May 8 June
Get your dose of comedy
8 pm: The Juhu Studio is all set to create a laughter riot by getting the much-celebrated, witty and hilarious ace comedians under one roof for ‘Comedy Specials’. Abish Mathew and Aditi Mittal will come together to give the laughter dose.
3 Monday
Where: The Juhu Studio, Juhu
Entry: Rs 250 onwards
Call: 9920236355
Indulge in a mango menu
12 PM - 4 pm: This summer, Nara Thai brings to you a limited edition mango menu featuring sweet and tangy salads, hearty mains and indulgent desserts. These mango-infused dishes will surely have your taste buds snapping back to life.
4 Tuesday
Where: Nara, Bandra Kurla Complex
Entry: Rs 300
Call: 61378080
Attend this UK education fair
12 PM onwards: IDP will be providing an all-inclusive platform for students aspiring to study abroad. This fair will facilitate interactions with representatives from UK universities and institutions as well as the exchange of information.
5 Wednesday
Where: Country Inn, Mahape
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Brush up your calligraphy skills
10.30 am: A four-day calligraphy course awaits your participation. The courses included in this are basic strokes, lower case, upper case, measurements, alignments, paragraph, calligraphy design and demonstration on writing with tools.
6 Thursday
Where: Iteeha
Studio, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 4,000
Log on: insider.in
Head for a live music experience
9 pm: The Habitat is hosting an artist line-up across genres to give something more wholesome to you. The Pineapple Express is a progressive fusion band, making their mark across Carnatic, rock, experimental and electronic elements.
7 Friday
Where: Above The Habitat, Khar West
Entry: Rs 350
Log on: insider.in
Sign up for a health expo
10.30 am: The fourth edition of the Health & Wellness Expo 2019 will be decoding the various aspects of health. The organisers have roped in health enthusiastic exhibitors from all over India to display products and services used for health and wellness.
8 Saturday
Where: Nesco, Goregaon East
Entry: Rs 50
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Time travel to old Bombay
5 PM: Experience Bombay of yore at a heritage walk in Fort, led by Khakhi Tours. The highlights of the walk include the original Parsi Precinct, the venue of the first India-England test match, the first train ride, the oldest temple in Fort and the Bazar Gate.
Meeting point: General Post Office, Fort
Price: Rs 499
To book: eventshigh.com
Listen to the urban monk
7 PM: For those who follow life coach Sri Gaur Gopal Das’ motivational videos online, here’s a chance to listen to him in person. Das will be in the city to talk about how to live right and feel great. With over 3.8 million followers on Facebook, Das is known as the urban, online monk.
Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion
Entry: Rs 500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Get tips on solo travelling
4 PM: Join travel junkies Jimeet Ved and Manisha Singh, who will share tips on how to experience the world, at a session organised by Niyozen Mumbai. While Ved has travelled to 25 countries, all while being in the same job, Singh quit her career to travel across Latin America.
Where: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, Khar West
Free
Call: 9819954815
Dance for a cause
3 PM & 5 PM: Join Zumba instructors from JaKuMa at a fun-filled dance session for a cause. Funds raised at the event will be used for the care
of those suffering from cancer.
Where: One Avighna Banquet Hall, Mahadev Palav Marg, Gundecha Garden, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 399
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Sip a grapefruit cocktail
9 AM – 12.30 AM: Skip the coffee date for more refreshing offerings from Indigo Deli, which has lined up a menu of summer drinks. From cocktails like fresh pomegranate and bourbon sour to fresh juices like malta orange, watermelon and mango smoothies, there is something for everyone.
Where: Indigo Deli, Level 2, Inorbit Mall, Malad West
Call: 28716666
Enrol at a pottery class
6 PM: Make your own
clay bowls, pots and masks at a hands-on pottery workshop. During the two hour-long class, you
will learn about different hand-building techniques such as pinching, and coiling.
Where: Nabar Guruji Hall, Dadar West
Price: R999
To book: eventshigh.com
Catch a play
9 PM: Get a peek into the life of two girls, J and Nutty, who are as different as chalk and cheese, in Trishla Patel’s new play Jannat Central. The lives of the girls change, with the arrival of a dance teacher. It is through dance that they learn to discover themselves.
Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Santa Cruz West
Entry: Rs 300
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Binge on maggie and fries
12.30 PM: With school vacations coming to an end, Hyatt Regency is organising a special Back To School-themed brunch for kids, which features favourites like Maggie, rolls, French fries, mac n cheese, vegetables cheese bites, quinoa salad and pancakes. There will also be board games to keep the kids entertained.
Where: Glasshouse, Hyatt Regency, Andheri East
Price: Rs 1,995 per person
Call: 9930961709
Go on a marine walk in Juhu
4 PM – 6.30 PM: Get to know about the colourful sponges, sea anemones, shells, fish and the different kinds of marine creatures that inhabit our ocean, at a marine walk organised by wildlife biologist Anand Pendharkar.
Meeting point: Juhu Beach, Santa Cruz West
Entry: Rs 400 per person
Call: 9820140254
Teach your kid to doodle
11 AM: Here’s a chance to get your child to explore his/her creativity at an ‘Introduction to Doodle Art’ workshop. They’ll be taught basic techniques of doodling, and how to make a bookmark and card.
Where: Letz Craft, Safal Complex, Navi Mumbai
Entry: Rs 500
Call: 8779165128
