Weekly Planner: 16 things to do around Mumbai from June 3 To May 8 June

Get your dose of comedy

8 pm: The Juhu Studio is all set to create a laughter riot by getting the much-celebrated, witty and hilarious ace comedians under one roof for ‘Comedy Specials’. Abish Mathew and Aditi Mittal will come together to give the laughter dose.

Where: The Juhu Studio, Juhu

Entry: Rs 250 onwards

Call: 9920236355

Indulge in a mango menu

12 PM - 4 pm: This summer, Nara Thai brings to you a limited edition mango menu featuring sweet and tangy salads, hearty mains and indulgent desserts. These mango-infused dishes will surely have your taste buds snapping back to life.

Where: Nara, Bandra Kurla Complex

Entry: Rs 300

Call: 61378080

Attend this UK education fair

12 PM onwards: IDP will be providing an all-inclusive platform for students aspiring to study abroad. This fair will facilitate interactions with representatives from UK universities and institutions as well as the exchange of information.

Where: Country Inn, Mahape

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Brush up your calligraphy skills

10.30 am: A four-day calligraphy course awaits your participation. The courses included in this are basic strokes, lower case, upper case, measurements, alignments, paragraph, calligraphy design and demonstration on writing with tools.

Where: Iteeha

Studio, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 4,000

Log on: insider.in

Head for a live music experience

9 pm: The Habitat is hosting an artist line-up across genres to give something more wholesome to you. The Pineapple Express is a progressive fusion band, making their mark across Carnatic, rock, experimental and electronic elements.

Where: Above The Habitat, Khar West

Entry: Rs 350

Log on: insider.in

Sign up for a health expo

10.30 am: The fourth edition of the Health & Wellness Expo 2019 will be decoding the various aspects of health. The organisers have roped in health enthusiastic exhibitors from all over India to display products and services used for health and wellness.

Where: Nesco, Goregaon East

Entry: Rs 50

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Time travel to old Bombay

5 PM: Experience Bombay of yore at a heritage walk in Fort, led by Khakhi Tours. The highlights of the walk include the original Parsi Precinct, the venue of the first India-England test match, the first train ride, the oldest temple in Fort and the Bazar Gate.

Meeting point: General Post Office, Fort

Price: Rs 499

To book: eventshigh.com

Listen to the urban monk

7 PM: For those who follow life coach Sri Gaur Gopal Das’ motivational videos online, here’s a chance to listen to him in person. Das will be in the city to talk about how to live right and feel great. With over 3.8 million followers on Facebook, Das is known as the urban, online monk.

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Get tips on solo travelling

4 PM: Join travel junkies Jimeet Ved and Manisha Singh, who will share tips on how to experience the world, at a session organised by Niyozen Mumbai. While Ved has travelled to 25 countries, all while being in the same job, Singh quit her career to travel across Latin America.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, Khar West

Free

Call: 9819954815

Dance for a cause

3 PM & 5 PM: Join Zumba instructors from JaKuMa at a fun-filled dance session for a cause. Funds raised at the event will be used for the care

of those suffering from cancer.

Where: One Avighna Banquet Hall, Mahadev Palav Marg, Gundecha Garden, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 399

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Sip a grapefruit cocktail

9 AM – 12.30 AM: Skip the coffee date for more refreshing offerings from Indigo Deli, which has lined up a menu of summer drinks. From cocktails like fresh pomegranate and bourbon sour to fresh juices like malta orange, watermelon and mango smoothies, there is something for everyone.

Where: Indigo Deli, Level 2, Inorbit Mall, Malad West

Call: 28716666

Enrol at a pottery class

6 PM: Make your own

clay bowls, pots and masks at a hands-on pottery workshop. During the two hour-long class, you

will learn about different hand-building techniques such as pinching, and coiling.

Where: Nabar Guruji Hall, Dadar West

Price: R999

To book: eventshigh.com

Catch a play

9 PM: Get a peek into the life of two girls, J and Nutty, who are as different as chalk and cheese, in Trishla Patel’s new play Jannat Central. The lives of the girls change, with the arrival of a dance teacher. It is through dance that they learn to discover themselves.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Santa Cruz West

Entry: Rs 300

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Binge on maggie and fries

12.30 PM: With school vacations coming to an end, Hyatt Regency is organising a special Back To School-themed brunch for kids, which features favourites like Maggie, rolls, French fries, mac n cheese, vegetables cheese bites, quinoa salad and pancakes. There will also be board games to keep the kids entertained.

Where: Glasshouse, Hyatt Regency, Andheri East

Price: Rs 1,995 per person

Call: 9930961709

Go on a marine walk in Juhu

4 PM – 6.30 PM: Get to know about the colourful sponges, sea anemones, shells, fish and the different kinds of marine creatures that inhabit our ocean, at a marine walk organised by wildlife biologist Anand Pendharkar.

Meeting point: Juhu Beach, Santa Cruz West

Entry: Rs 400 per person

Call: 9820140254

Teach your kid to doodle

11 AM: Here’s a chance to get your child to explore his/her creativity at an ‘Introduction to Doodle Art’ workshop. They’ll be taught basic techniques of doodling, and how to make a bookmark and card.

Where: Letz Craft, Safal Complex, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 500

Call: 8779165128

