Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from 26 November To 1 December

Doolally Taproom

Bake healthy muffins

3 PM: For those who can’t get enough of their sweet tooth, attend a baking workshop where you will learn how to prepare guilt-free, healthy treats. At the class, you will bake chocolate muffins, banana bread and coconut cookies using fruits, jaggery, whole wheat flour, and absolutely no dairy.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Sector 17, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 800

To book: eventshigh.com

Attend an art fest

4 PM onwards: If your child loves art, they are most likely to have a field day at the upcoming Art in the Park event. Now in its 17th edition, the festival will have free art and craft workshops for children alongside dance performances by differntly-abled kids from various NGOs.

Where: Priyadarshani Park, Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill

FRee

To register: northernlights.net.in

Become an acrobat

6.30 PM: Dream of doing a headstand? Head to the ongoing Acrobatic Bootcamp workshop, where an expert from Brazil will teach you basic acrobatic techniques and capoeira styles

like miudinho.

Where: All India Balkan-Ji-Bari, 25, Juhu Road, Santacruz West

Entry: Rs 1,000

Call: 8652726738

Learn how to trade

10 AM onwards: Equip yourself with techniques of trading and investing in stocks, mutual funds and insurance at a workshop led by experts. The session will also help erase wrong perceptions related to trading in stocks/commodities markets.

Where: Garage Coworking,

Podar House, Marine Lines

Free

To book: eventshigh.com

Attend a charity art show

11 AM - 7 PM: Catch a unique art project, Breaking barriers, spearheaded by Gallery Art and Soul. The fund raising exhibit, which has been designed and produced by leading sculptor, Arzan Khambatta, has been put together by 30 leading Indian artists, who have created 50 unqiue fibreglass horse sculptures for charity. All proceeds from the sale will go to NGOs Khelshala and Passages.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22843989

Revisit Clifford Brown’s music

5 PM: This one’s for fans of legendary jazz trumpet player Clifford Brown. Catch a special musical tribute at the International Jazz Festival led by his son Clifford Brown Jr, and grandson Clifford Brown III, who will be putting up a show with some of his best pieces.

Where: Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, NCPA

Entry: Rs 300

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Experience fashion at a vinyl pop-up

Don’t miss a travelling installation, Silk Mix, inspired by vinyl records, which has previously been showcased at Madrid, Rome, New York and Seoul. The re-imagined record store at high-fashion store Hermès will offer a vast collection of scarves and ties, some hanging on the walls, like records displayed on the picture rails of music store, and others stacked in crates, LP-style.

When: December 1-2,

11 AM – 12 AM

Where: Hermès Gallery, A-15, Bharat Insurance Building, Horniman Circle, Fort

Call: 22717400

Adopt a kitten

Wish to own a pet, but don’t know how to proceed? Head to Adoptathon, a one-stop camp to adopt lovely kittens and puppies that are waiting for a new home. The event will also bring veterinary doctors, animal behaviourists, food vendors and pet boarding kennels under

one roof.

When: December 1-2, 10.30 AM – 7 PM

Where: St.Theresa’s Boys High School, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 50

For details: worldforall.co

Catch a love story

5 PM & 8 PM: Don’t miss French playwright Yasmina Reza’s The Unexpected Man, which is a poignant yet funny story of a middle-age romance on night train from Paris to Frankfurt, between a writer, struggling with his growing bitterness with people, and a woman, recovering from the death of her friend.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills Lane, off Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Dig into a prawn treat

11 AM - 12.30 PM: With the festive season on our heads, Bake House Café has introduced an all new flavourful winter menu to keep you warm and happy. The new additions include dynamite prawns, rosemary lemon chicken, Lebanese platter, tenderloin steak, Casabianca pizza, among others.

Where: Bake House Café, Kalaghoda

Call: 22020146

Listen to experts

Get inspired at the TEDxGateway talk next weekend, where an ensemble of 20 speakers, will share stories of their journeys. The panel will include education innovator Seema Bansal, child prodigies Haaziq Kazi and Gitanjali Rao, innovator and entrepreneur Mihir Shah, and Padmashri Awardee Raghu Rai, among others.

When: December 2, 9 AM

Where: Dome, NSCI, Worli,

To register: tedxgateway.com/register/

Head for an Indian meal

1 PM - 11 PM: Indian Zing in Thane West brings to you the best way to beat your moody Mondays. The restaurant brings to you an array of delectable dishes, including aloo malai seekh, tangdi nawabi, galouti kebab, hariyali prawns and much more. Wait no more and head straight to Thane.

26 Monday

Where: Indian Zing, 201, Boulevard Mall, Thane West

Entry: Rs 400 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Get smart, learn about water

11 AM - 1 PM: With the quality and quantity of water decreasing, brave new solutions are being designed to supply safe drinking water to all. Curated by Dr AP Jayaraman in collaboration with the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, a programme is being held to discuss water science.

27 Tuesday

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lal Museum.

Call: 23731234

Free

This week, hit the right chord

8 PM onwards: Catch Raghav Meattle live as he plays tracks from his latest album — Songs from a Matchbox. The album is meant to leave listeners bobbing their heads. Raghav’s music was nominated for the Radio City Freedom Awards 2017 under the Best Pop Artist Category.

28 Wednesday

Where: The Irish House, Andheri. log on: insider.in

Free

Laugh out loud with this comic

8.30 PM: Appurv Gupta has given three solos in the last three years. Now, he is set to bring the best of his bits with a mix of a lot of new bits to provide a wholesome entertainment evening to you. This show promises tobe rib-tickling, jaw cracking and side-splitting.

29 Thursday

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Encompassing space

11 AM onwards: Exploring realms of time and space through physical and psychological experiences of lines and forms, RM Palaniappan has created prints, drawings and paintings. His quasi abstracts are in mixed media graphics, lithography, drawing, Conte crayon on paper and photography.

30 Friday

Where: Ritika & Apparao Galleries, L29, The Trident

Free

Call: 9841022477

Experience a magical performance

7 PM: The magic of power packed vocals meets the high pulsating vibrancy of the percussions as Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Mahesh Kale come together in a unique concert titled Anaahat. So, come to experience the amazing music as these two stalwarts make it an evening a memorable one.

01 December

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

