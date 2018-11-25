Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from 26 November To 1 December
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Bake healthy muffins
3 PM: For those who can’t get enough of their sweet tooth, attend a baking workshop where you will learn how to prepare guilt-free, healthy treats. At the class, you will bake chocolate muffins, banana bread and coconut cookies using fruits, jaggery, whole wheat flour, and absolutely no dairy.
Where: Doolally Taproom, Sector 17, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai
Entry: Rs 800
To book: eventshigh.com
Attend an art fest
4 PM onwards: If your child loves art, they are most likely to have a field day at the upcoming Art in the Park event. Now in its 17th edition, the festival will have free art and craft workshops for children alongside dance performances by differntly-abled kids from various NGOs.
Where: Priyadarshani Park, Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill
FRee
To register: northernlights.net.in
Become an acrobat
6.30 PM: Dream of doing a headstand? Head to the ongoing Acrobatic Bootcamp workshop, where an expert from Brazil will teach you basic acrobatic techniques and capoeira styles
like miudinho.
Where: All India Balkan-Ji-Bari, 25, Juhu Road, Santacruz West
Entry: Rs 1,000
Call: 8652726738
Learn how to trade
10 AM onwards: Equip yourself with techniques of trading and investing in stocks, mutual funds and insurance at a workshop led by experts. The session will also help erase wrong perceptions related to trading in stocks/commodities markets.
Where: Garage Coworking,
Podar House, Marine Lines
Free
To book: eventshigh.com
Attend a charity art show
11 AM - 7 PM: Catch a unique art project, Breaking barriers, spearheaded by Gallery Art and Soul. The fund raising exhibit, which has been designed and produced by leading sculptor, Arzan Khambatta, has been put together by 30 leading Indian artists, who have created 50 unqiue fibreglass horse sculptures for charity. All proceeds from the sale will go to NGOs Khelshala and Passages.
Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda
Call: 22843989
Revisit Clifford Brown’s music
5 PM: This one’s for fans of legendary jazz trumpet player Clifford Brown. Catch a special musical tribute at the International Jazz Festival led by his son Clifford Brown Jr, and grandson Clifford Brown III, who will be putting up a show with some of his best pieces.
Where: Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, NCPA
Entry: Rs 300
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Experience fashion at a vinyl pop-up
Don’t miss a travelling installation, Silk Mix, inspired by vinyl records, which has previously been showcased at Madrid, Rome, New York and Seoul. The re-imagined record store at high-fashion store Hermès will offer a vast collection of scarves and ties, some hanging on the walls, like records displayed on the picture rails of music store, and others stacked in crates, LP-style.
When: December 1-2,
11 AM – 12 AM
Where: Hermès Gallery, A-15, Bharat Insurance Building, Horniman Circle, Fort
Call: 22717400
Adopt a kitten
Wish to own a pet, but don’t know how to proceed? Head to Adoptathon, a one-stop camp to adopt lovely kittens and puppies that are waiting for a new home. The event will also bring veterinary doctors, animal behaviourists, food vendors and pet boarding kennels under
one roof.
When: December 1-2, 10.30 AM – 7 PM
Where: St.Theresa’s Boys High School, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 50
For details: worldforall.co
Catch a love story
5 PM & 8 PM: Don’t miss French playwright Yasmina Reza’s The Unexpected Man, which is a poignant yet funny story of a middle-age romance on night train from Paris to Frankfurt, between a writer, struggling with his growing bitterness with people, and a woman, recovering from the death of her friend.
Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills Lane, off Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi
Entry: Rs 500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Dig into a prawn treat
11 AM - 12.30 PM: With the festive season on our heads, Bake House Café has introduced an all new flavourful winter menu to keep you warm and happy. The new additions include dynamite prawns, rosemary lemon chicken, Lebanese platter, tenderloin steak, Casabianca pizza, among others.
Where: Bake House Café, Kalaghoda
Call: 22020146
Listen to experts
Get inspired at the TEDxGateway talk next weekend, where an ensemble of 20 speakers, will share stories of their journeys. The panel will include education innovator Seema Bansal, child prodigies Haaziq Kazi and Gitanjali Rao, innovator and entrepreneur Mihir Shah, and Padmashri Awardee Raghu Rai, among others.
When: December 2, 9 AM
Where: Dome, NSCI, Worli,
To register: tedxgateway.com/register/
Head for an Indian meal
1 PM - 11 PM: Indian Zing in Thane West brings to you the best way to beat your moody Mondays. The restaurant brings to you an array of delectable dishes, including aloo malai seekh, tangdi nawabi, galouti kebab, hariyali prawns and much more. Wait no more and head straight to Thane.
26 Monday
Where: Indian Zing, 201, Boulevard Mall, Thane West
Entry: Rs 400 onwards
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Get smart, learn about water
11 AM - 1 PM: With the quality and quantity of water decreasing, brave new solutions are being designed to supply safe drinking water to all. Curated by Dr AP Jayaraman in collaboration with the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, a programme is being held to discuss water science.
27 Tuesday
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lal Museum.
Call: 23731234
Free
This week, hit the right chord
8 PM onwards: Catch Raghav Meattle live as he plays tracks from his latest album — Songs from a Matchbox. The album is meant to leave listeners bobbing their heads. Raghav’s music was nominated for the Radio City Freedom Awards 2017 under the Best Pop Artist Category.
28 Wednesday
Where: The Irish House, Andheri. log on: insider.in
Free
Laugh out loud with this comic
8.30 PM: Appurv Gupta has given three solos in the last three years. Now, he is set to bring the best of his bits with a mix of a lot of new bits to provide a wholesome entertainment evening to you. This show promises tobe rib-tickling, jaw cracking and side-splitting.
29 Thursday
Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 500 onwards
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Encompassing space
11 AM onwards: Exploring realms of time and space through physical and psychological experiences of lines and forms, RM Palaniappan has created prints, drawings and paintings. His quasi abstracts are in mixed media graphics, lithography, drawing, Conte crayon on paper and photography.
30 Friday
Where: Ritika & Apparao Galleries, L29, The Trident
Free
Call: 9841022477
Experience a magical performance
7 PM: The magic of power packed vocals meets the high pulsating vibrancy of the percussions as Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Mahesh Kale come together in a unique concert titled Anaahat. So, come to experience the amazing music as these two stalwarts make it an evening a memorable one.
01 December
Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion
Entry: Rs 500 onwards
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Revealed! Why celebs read Mid-day!