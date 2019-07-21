Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from July 22 To July 27

sunday-mid-day

Head for a comedy night

6.50 pm onwards: Hosted by Urjita Wani and a special act by Kunal Rao, Hooted1ce has come again to give you a dose of laughter. This comedy night will give a platform to upcoming artistes to share their jokes with everyone.

22 Monday

Where: The Matchbox Cowork, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 200

Log on: insider.in

Dedicate a day to yoga

8.30 am: Rustomjee will be hosting a special event in honour of this ancient and globally appreciated form of overall fitness called yoga. It is a perfect opportunity for those who are considering taking up yoga for their general fitness.

23 Tuesday

Where: Urban Farming Zone, Thane West

Log on: eventbrite.com

Free

Head to a crafts exhibition

11 am: Antaran brings seminal changes in craft development. It is now presenting the Artisan Exhibit of handwoven textiles. The exhibit will showcase textiles created by artisans from Maniabandha in Odisha, Kamrup in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland.

24 Wednesday

Where: North Lounge, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade

Call: 67574444

Free

Participate in a quiz night

7 pm: With a whopper five-rounder quiz, in collaboration with Sula Vineyards, Ministry of New brings you a night filled with entertainment. With each round packing in 10 questions with multi-media clues, all you have to do is form your team of four quizards.

25 Thursday

Where: Library, Ministry of New, Fort

Entry: Rs 499

Log on: insider.in

Attend a book launch

6.30 pm onwards: Guru Sutra is set to launch its fourth book, The World's First Ballad. You will get to experience a poetic expression through this book that is based on spirituality. It is said to be a visual treat where emotions and experience collide.

26 Friday

Where: Gallery Le Sutra, Khar West

Rsvp: hingorisutras1@gmail.com

Go rockin' and rollin'

9.30 pm onwards: Spend your weekend by catching the Prograoch at The Finch. The band will pay a tribute to the iconic progressive rock band Porcupine Tree.

27 Saturday

Where: The Finch, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 499

Call: 9920910619

Discuss books, translations

4 PM: For those who enjoy translations, Twice-told is holding a discussion with Ashwani Kumar, co-founder of Indian Novels Collective. Kumar, who is also a poet, author, policy researcher and professor at TISS, will discuss why translations from Indian language literature are so important today.

Where: CoWrks, Worli Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli

To book: 8880000218

Free

View what is perfect

11 AM: Enjoy Aniruddh Mehta's first solo exhibition, Perfect. The artist, who works with acrylic, aims to highlight the need of perfection in every human being and show different perspectives through abstract expressionism.

Where: The Method Art Space, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort,

To book: themethod.in

Free

Read a human being

3 PM – 6 PM: This weekend, focus on personal connections at Pages of My Life, which is based on the Human Library movement. The gathering will allow you to engage with three special storytellers, seated in three different corners ready to strike a conversation and answer all the questions and forge new bonds.

Where: 15, Navpada, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport area, Vile Parle

Entry: Rs 550

To book: in.playace.co

Be a judge

5 PM & 8 PM: Enjoy a play inspired by a real-life incident, where two police officers handed a child to a serial killer. Drift Apart explores the event and makes the audience play judge.

Where: Experimental Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Binge on travel stories

4 PM - 6 PM: Spend your evening listening to travellers, who will share stories from their travel diaries. The event is ideal if you love travelling, and will help you plan your next big adventure.

Where: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West

Call: 9619949909

Free

Visit a museum

11 AM — 6 PM: Witness an interactive people's museum that will include items that people brought with them when they first arrived in Mumbai. You can touch, smell and feel these ordinary objects forming a connection with the unknown owner and can even barter and take a few back home.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No, 94, Andheri West

Call: 8104752001

Free

Grab a coffee

6 PM: Enjoy a date with your loved one, over Indonesian coffee. Wake Cup Coffee and eatery has just launched a new menu for coffee lovers, which is also

pocket-friendly, making it a perfect for a rainy weekend.

Where: Wake Cup Coffee & Eatery, High Street Pheonix, Lower Parel

Call: 7021463687

Free

Design your own mugs

12 PM – 2 PM: Be part of a workshop, which will offer a step-by-step guide to mandala painting on ceramic mugs. The session will be led by artist Trushi Shah, who will also discuss why the art form is therapeutic.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar

Entry: Rs 1,500 without alcohol

To book: eventshigh.com

Hone your photography skills

5 PM and 8 PM: Be part of a workshop that will introduce you to advance level photography. You will learn advanced aesthetics, visual literacy, making panoramas and HDRs.

Where: 91 springboard 74 Techno Park, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 4,500

To book: in.eventshigh.com

Revisit Linkin Park's best

9:30 PM: This one is for fans of Linkin Park. Anthracite, a Mumbai-based band that has performed over 40 tribute shows on the American rock band,

will take you down the memory lane, as they belt out some of their most popular numbers.

Where: The Stables, Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Marol

Entry: Rs 499

To book: insider.in

Run for a cause

5.30 AM: Hit the track early with a 15 and 21 km run organised by Mira Bhayandar Runners (MBR). The run will begin at Mira Road station and end at Gorai beach. The event has been organised to create awareness about PM Narendra Modi's 'save water' campaign.

Meeting point: Arfat Hotel, Mira Road

Entry: Rs 75

To register: facebook.com/MiraBhayandarRunners

