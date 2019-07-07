Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from July 8 To July 13

sunday-mid-day

Heal yourself with sound

6 pm onwards: A unique therapy uses sound to increase blood flow and reduce stress through music and specialist instruments played in therapeutic ways. It is an alternative medicine that helps with many common pains. Sign up for a session and heal yourself.

08 Monday

Where: Common Room Fort

Entry: Rs 750

Log on: eventshigh.com

Head for a poetry night

9 pm: Poetry is the earliest form of oral literature – a blend of language and music. Now, CLAP invites you for a poetry open mic to share your thoughts and feelings with others. This evening promises to give you a memorable experience.

09 Tuesday

Where: Clap, Malad West

Entry: Rs 180

Log on: meraevents.com

Discuss art and politics

6 pm: Art Musings Gallery and Avid Learning present Art and Politics in the Age of Information, a panel discussion on the trajectory of political aesthetics and its future in the online space. Artist Ranjit Kandalgaonkar and cultural theorist Nancy Adajania will be present.

10 Wednesday

Where: Admiralty Building, Colaba

Entry: Rs 99

RSVP: avidlearning.in

Attend a numerology workshop

Online: The pythagorean numerology workshop empowers you to start practicing numbers professionally. With this learning, you will be equipped to practice numerology for self and others. Support will be provided on WhatsApp after the workshop.

11 Thursday

Entry: R8,800

Write to: help@themysticlotus.com

Attend a monsoon exhibition

11 am: Showcasing an eclectic collection of art, the Art for Concern show boasts works by acclaimed masters like the late Ram Kumar, late KG Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, among others. Each have had the distinction of having solo shows across the world.

12 Friday

Where: Artists' Centre, Kala Ghoda

Free

Call: 22029708

Enjoy Mangalorean meal

12 pm: Bombay Vintage in collaboration with Chef Shriya Shetty brings to you the 'Shetty Lunch & More' menu. The menu features surmai with kappa ruti, country chicken gassi with kurri roti and prawn sukkah, and much more.

13 Saturday

Where: Bombay Vintage, Colaba

Call: 22880017

Dig into a lifestyle brunch

12.30 PM — 4 PM: Experience a curated lifestyle brunch, where you will get to immerse yourself in a unique mélange of avant-grade cuisine from St Regis. You can dig into Nawabi aloo and ghosht dum biryani from The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar and By the Mekong's Asian delicacies like Udon noodles and Thai green curry.

Where: Seven Kitchens, Level 9M, St Regis, Lower Parel

Price: R3,300 (without alcohol); R4,750 (with alcohol)

For reservation: 8291926986

Design your own candle

4 PM: Experiment with different kinds of waxes to create everything from multi-coloured fragrant candles, to floating, cup-cake and chunky candles. All raw materials will be provided.

Where: Pizza Express, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

Entry: R1,499

To book: hobbyinabox.in

Start a detox regime

11 Am: Enrol for a unique eight-day detox and clean-eating programme, that will not only help you to cleanse your system, but also initiate weight loss, increase your energy levels, clear your skin, as well as help you plan a healthy lifestyle.

Where: SHARAN, New Link Road, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 3,500

To book: eventshigh.com

Go trekking to Igatpuri

Spend the weekend exploring a fort on a hill near Kavanai village, in Igatpuri. One has to trek through the hill, to reach the fort, which offers a view of the surrounding villages and the lake on top.

When July 15, 6.55 AM

Meeting point: CSMT

Entry: Rs 750

Call: 9969291951

Make pots on the wheel

3 PM – 6 PM: Start your journey in vessel creation with an introduction to pottery class. During the workshop, you will learn centering, throwing and a few other techniques of moulding on the wheel. Each participant will get to use the wheel for about

30 minutes.

Where: Iteeha Studio, Shop No 2, RR House, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: 7506122332

Create your own lipstick

11 AM – 1 PM: Tired of experimenting with artificial cosmetics? Make your own hand-made lipstick at home using natural oils. At the session, you will learn the composition and formulation of a lipstick, and the ingredients that go into making it.

Where: Citiscape C.H.S Ltd, Bhim Nagar, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 800

To Book: eventshigh.com

Listen to Sufi music

7.30 PM: Join some of Mumbai theatre's most talented singers and actors who will explore contemporary rendering of music from the Bhakti and Sufi traditions. Artistes Amit Mhatre, Avantika Ganguly, Yashashree Uchil among others will be performing lok geet, baul sangeet, abhang, ghazal, qawwali, bharud, sugam and thumri.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 94, Aram Nagar 2, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 300

To Book: insider.in

Learn how to jive

7 PM: Think you have two left feet? Spend an evening with the Lindy Hop's Mumbai community, and learn to swing and jive at a dancing workshop. The floor will be thrown open once the workshop is over.

Where: Bandra Vibes, Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 600

To book: tinyurl.com/lindyhopregistration

LOL with Navin

8.30 PM: Enjoy some laughs with stand-up comic artiste Navin W Noronha, who will talk about being chubby and gay. His material comes from his life, which he says, has been a series of coming out of various closets.

Where: Standup Labs, Spenta Building, Khar West

Entry: Rs 150

To Book: in.bookmyshow.com

Hone your doodling skills

2 PM: If you ever thought that doodling was just about scribbling to pass time, it might surprise you to learn that it actually has amazing cognitive benefits. Attend a four-hour workshop, where you will be taught how to put pen to paper, to create interesting, therapeutic art.

Where: Doolally Taproom, The Affairs, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 2,000

To book: eventshigh.com

Attend a Coldplay tribute show

9 PM: Wrap up your weekend with a Coldplay tribute show by The Pickled Octopii. The four-piece alternative rock band, is known to incorporate blues, funk, pop and hard rock into its songs. They will perform some of the most popular numbers by the British rock band.

Where: The Finch, John Baker, Marol, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 499

To book: 9920910619

