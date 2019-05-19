Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from May 20 To May 25

sunday-mid-day

Watch the GOT finale in style

20 monday

8 PM ONWARDS: It's the day we all have been waiting for. Watch the finale of Game of Thrones as you sip on themed cocktails. Choose from the Lannister's Debt (made with whisky, cinnamon, and orange zest) or Tyrell's Rose (white rum, elderflower).

Where: The Daily Bar & Kitchen, SV Rd, behind Shoppers Stop, BandraWest

Call: 9920446633

A feast fit for a king

21 tuesday

Noon to 3 PM, 7 PM to 9.30 PM: Punjab Grill is all set to welcome you to relish the Noor-e-Punjab menu. Try appetizers such as Kala Chana Shorba, patialawale singhada tikke and Barrah Kebab. Also dig into the flavorful Karele di Tikki and Sigri Kukkad.

Where: Punjab Grill Kala Ghoda & BKC

Call: 22845566

Catch the ladies special

22 wednesday

9 PM: Women Slay Wednesday is a new show that will happen every week with a brand new line up of comics. Watch the show that deals with everything from sex, heart break, fat dilemmas, PMS, domestic violence, to being young or old.

Where: The Integral Space, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 200 to Rs 400

Log onto: Insider.com

Let Abba entertain you on vinyl

23 thursday

8 PM: If you are not a fan of the new-fangled ways of listening to music, join the guys at Adagio this Wednesday. Lose yourself in the vast void of vinyl that takes you back in time from Zeppelin to Abba and all the musical gods in between.

Where: Shop No 4, Maitri Kunj Cooperative society, Postal Colony, Chembur

Call: 8879898054

Dance till you drop

24 friday

Laugh with Aziz Ansari

25 saturday

Bringing his International tour 'Road To Nowhere' for comedy lovers in the country, the Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning stand-up comic will perform in the city. Watch him for rib-tickling commentary and observations on everyday situations.

Where: National Centre of Performing Arts, Nariman Point

Log onto: bookmyshow.com

Shop for charity

11 AM – 5 PM: Buy clothes, housewares and other knick-knacks at throw away prices, in a pop-up sale. Hundred per cent of the proceeds will go to educate children of Manorama Pathshala.

WHERE: Cat Cafe Studio, Bungalow No. 63, Aram Nagar, Andheri West

CALL: 8281490907

Listen to ghazals

5 PM: Experience heart-stirring Urdu verse at PoShaK's Shaam-e-Ghazal. The three hour-long show will witness several renowned poets recite alongside young talent.

WHERE: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate, Andheri West

CALL: 355923354

Witness a funny take on death

4 and 6 pm: Catch Ankit Challa, Avinash Verma, Preeti Singh and Surya Roa in FourPlay at a Funeral, where as the name suggests, death and sex cross paths. The plot revolves around a man who loses his father. His three childhood friends come to console him, only to find him not grieving. This sets

them off on a hilarious emotional journey.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 249

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Attend a pajama party

5 PM & 8 PM: Can a fun night turn into something more empowering? Watch a play by Atul Satya Koushik, Pajama Party, which tells the story of four friends, who gather for a sleepover at a friend's place. The night progresses with music, fun, jokes, but what happens post that changes their lives forever.

WHERE: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 500 – Rs 3,000

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Adopt a puppy

11 AM – 7 PM: Here's your chance to give a little doggie a home. World for All and BD Somani International School is organising a Summer Adoption Camp, where 30 healthy pups and kittens will be up for adoption. The all-day event will also have food stalls and other activities to keep you entertained.

WHERE: South Ridge Basement, opposite TeenBatti Police Chowky, Walkeshwar

CALL: 9820001506

Try balancing on a pole

5 PM: Master the skill of performing gymnastics on a pole at a day-long Mallakhamb workshop. The ancient Indian sport involves practising asanas and acrobatics on a wooden pole or a hanging cotton rope, and helps build grip strength, core control and muscular endurance. The session is open for age 8 and above.

WHERE: The Space, AB Nair Road, Juhu

ENTRY: Rs 850

TO BOOK: insider.in

See nature in acrylic

11 AM – 7 PM: Attend an art exhibition, Parvathavadhini, by self-taught artist Subha Sreenivasan Iyer, where she explores her love for nature with acrylic on canvas. For this show, Subha, who is a marketing professional, draws inspiration from the mountain ranges in India.

WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort

CALL: 22843989

Learn to knife paint

11 AM: Explore the inner artist within you at an art workshop, where you will create a ballerina using a palette knife on canvas. The session will be lead by Damini Sargam, a professional artist, who specialises in making oil paintings.

WHERE: Doolally, Dalia Industrial Estate, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 2,000

To book: insider.in

Amble in Worli Koliwada

4 PM – 6.30 PM: Join Anita Yewale a graphic designer turned history enthusiast for a heritage walk at the centuries-old village, Worli Koliwada. Apart from getting a tour of the village, you will witness breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, the Bandra Worli Sea Link and Mumbai's ever-rising skyline from the 17th century ruins of Worli Fort.

MEETING POINT: Chededev Temple, SK Bhaye Marg, Worli

PRICE: Rs 600

TO BOOK: swadesee.com

Get healthy with gardening

1 PM: Dirty your hands and get healthy in the process. Attend a workshop by Dr Jyoti Bhivandker, where she will introduce you to two ancient arts from Japan and India, Kokedama and Hasta Mudra, which combine the therapeutic powers of gardening and yoga.

WHERE: Neriah Montessori, ground floor, Prabhadevi Industrial Estate, SVS Road, Mahim

PRICE: Rs 1,800

CALL: 9920996117

Bake delish macarons

12 PM: Join celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra of Le15 patisserie, for a hands-on macaron baking workshop. At the session, you will learn how to make a basic macaron shell, and prepare mouth-watering dark chocolate and passion fruit macarons.

Where: Le 15 Patisserie, Unit No 16 & 17, Parel

Price: Rs 5,900

To book: insider.in

