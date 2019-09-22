Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from September 23-28
Chat with Vicky Kaushal
2 pm onwards: Witness Vicky Kaushal’s journey unfold, narrated by the man himself. In addition to an open-interactive session, the Bollywood actor will also launch UPG’s LitFest 2019 that celebrates the ethos of art and literature.
23 Monday
Where: Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Vile Parle West
Log in: insider.in
Attend a textiles exhibition
10.30 am to 7.30 pm: Crafts Council of Karnataka is presenting Vastrabharana, an exhibition that will showcase textiles from a multitude of artisans championing in various handloom forms across the country. A wide range of handloom textiles will be available for sale.
24 Tuesday
Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Fort
Call: 23567470
Free
Taste Middle Eastern mezze
10 am onwards: Travel with your senses to the Mediterranean, and learn to make a mezze platter you can re-create to entertain family and friends. Chef Nirvaan Thacker of Za’atar will guide you step by step through all the recipes.
25 Wednesday
Where: Evergreen Industrial Estate, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 4,500
Log in: insider.in
Meet the Rumoured Poets
9 pm onwards: The Rumoured Poets is a six city tour by Ramneek Singh & Simar Singh. While Ramneek writes about issues that plague society, Simar promotes spoken word in India through online content and live shows.
26 Thursday
Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 250
Log in: insider.in
An evening of wine and food
8 pm onwards: Take your senses on a culinary journey with a delectable, specially curated menu from Chef Boo’s kitchen paired with a hand-picked list of premium award winning wines from Bastian’s newly launched cellar.
27 Friday
Where: Bastian, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 4,600
Log in: insider.in
Dance the night away
7 pm: Dome Entertainment, an entertainment firm, returns with the glamorous Dome DandiyaNites 2019. Be ready for melodious traditional beats from renowned artists, gorge on delicious food and participate in contests.
28 Saturday
Where: Dome, Worli
Entry: Rs 1,500 onwards
Log in: insider.in
Indulge in a hearty brunch
12 PM onwards: Take your gang out for a curated Sunday brunch at Mannrangi. The menu offers a modern twist to our desi snacks and meals. You can choose from dosa waffles, chaats, farsan and the traditional desi butter chicken and naan. If you have a sweet tooth, try the serradura and moong dal and dried fruit halwa with vanilla ice cream.
Where: Mannrangi, Inorbit Mall, Goregaon West
Call: 7776072072
Attend a Bengali food, fashion pop-up
11 AM – 8 PM: Experience all things Bengal in a food and fashion pop-up at Baro. The exhibition will include a fashion showcase by designer Pranay Baidya, who seeks inspiration from the Calcutta that was, in 1964. This will be followed by an elaborate Bengali thali (charges separate) curated by Mustard.
Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Free
Call: 40344888
Bust myths around bisexuality
5.30 PM: Join the team of Queer Katta, as they explore the theme of bisexuality in a new session. From discussing the various myths attached with it to exploring its history and lived realities, this is going to be an enlightening discussion.
Where: Parsi Gymkhana Gate, Marine Lines
Free
Call: 7032299125
Hone your kids sensory skills
4 PM: Here’s a chance to hone your child’s cognitive, motor, social and language skills. Sensory Play Company has planned out a sensory workshop for children between ages six months and five years. The session accesses the child’s sense of touch, smell, sight and hearing. All the ingredients used are homemade, edible and non-toxic.
Where: Creative Catalyst, Vithal Nagar, Juhu
Entry: Rs 1,200 for a parent and child
To Register: 8879774499
Go for a dance party
8 PM onwards: Prepare to swing your way into the work week, with a social dancing workshop. Independent artistes with their band ensemble will play a night of originals and covers, to recreate the perfect setting to get your feet tapping. Take your partner, and join.
Where: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West
Entry: Rs 200
To book: instamojo.com
Listen to the storytellers
7 PM: Are you a sucker for stories? Join Tall Tales Storytelling, which is celebrating its platinum show, with five, first-person true stories told live by the people who lived them.
Where: The Little Door, 14th Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 600
To book: allevents.in
Paint on a kettle
3 PM – 7 PM: Explore your creative side at a kettle-painting workshop, where you will learn new paintings techniques that will make an ordinary kettle look like a fantastic piece of art. Apart from this, you will also be taught clay modelling.
Where: Grand Mamas Café, Kemps Corner
Entry: Rs 2,099
To book: 8447367821
Go for a play
4.30 PM: For those looking for some thrills, catch Vijay Kenkre’s Marathi mystery, A Perfect Murder.
The play revolves around Meera Mujumdar and her husband Niranjan, who puts in place a grand plan to murder her. The plan is foolproof, the alibis are plotted and the date is set.
Where: Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangaytan, Thane
Entry: Rs 250
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Enjoy a French film
3.30 PM: Watch director Bertrand Tavernier’s 2013 French comedy film, The French Minister (Quai d’Orsay). Based on “Quai d’Orsay”, a comic strip by Christophe Blain and Abel Lanzac, the film takes a comedic look at the French Foreign Ministry under Dominique de Villepin, but moves into more serious territory as France, in co-operation with Germany, opposes the 2003 Invasion of Iraq.
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 9322293326
Create your own terrarium
11 AM: Learn everything about terrarium making at a gardening workshop. At the session, you will learn about plant selection, and the light requirements for every plant. You will also learn about the different types of terrariums, and get a hands-on experience of making a bottle garden in a 1.5 litres glass bottle.
Where: Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi
Entry: Rs 2,500
Call: 9833251324
Make your own stamp cards
3 PM: If you are someone who is still very old-school, when it comes to gifting, join Suchitra Shrivastava who will teach you how to make greeting cards using stamping techniques and layering techniques. All art material will be provided.
Where: Mango Art and Stationery Store, Thane West
Entry: Rs 1,800
To book: eventshigh.com
