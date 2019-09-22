Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from September 23-28

Chat with Vicky Kaushal

2 pm onwards: Witness Vicky Kaushal’s journey unfold, narrated by the man himself. In addition to an open-interactive session, the Bollywood actor will also launch UPG’s LitFest 2019 that celebrates the ethos of art and literature.

23 Monday

Where: Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Vile Parle West

Attend a textiles exhibition

10.30 am to 7.30 pm: Crafts Council of Karnataka is presenting Vastrabharana, an exhibition that will showcase textiles from a multitude of artisans championing in various handloom forms across the country. A wide range of handloom textiles will be available for sale.

24 Tuesday

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Fort

Call: 23567470

Free

Taste Middle Eastern mezze

10 am onwards: Travel with your senses to the Mediterranean, and learn to make a mezze platter you can re-create to entertain family and friends. Chef Nirvaan Thacker of Za’atar will guide you step by step through all the recipes.

25 Wednesday

Where: Evergreen Industrial Estate, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 4,500

Meet the Rumoured Poets

9 pm onwards: The Rumoured Poets is a six city tour by Ramneek Singh & Simar Singh. While Ramneek writes about issues that plague society, Simar promotes spoken word in India through online content and live shows.

26 Thursday

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

An evening of wine and food

8 pm onwards: Take your senses on a culinary journey with a delectable, specially curated menu from Chef Boo’s kitchen paired with a hand-picked list of premium award winning wines from Bastian’s newly launched cellar.

27 Friday

Where: Bastian, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 4,600

Dance the night away

7 pm: Dome Entertainment, an entertainment firm, returns with the glamorous Dome DandiyaNites 2019. Be ready for melodious traditional beats from renowned artists, gorge on delicious food and participate in contests.

28 Saturday

Where: Dome, Worli

Entry: Rs 1,500 onwards

Indulge in a hearty brunch

12 PM onwards: Take your gang out for a curated Sunday brunch at Mannrangi. The menu offers a modern twist to our desi snacks and meals. You can choose from dosa waffles, chaats, farsan and the traditional desi butter chicken and naan. If you have a sweet tooth, try the serradura and moong dal and dried fruit halwa with vanilla ice cream.

Where: Mannrangi, Inorbit Mall, Goregaon West

Call: 7776072072

Attend a Bengali food, fashion pop-up

11 AM – 8 PM: Experience all things Bengal in a food and fashion pop-up at Baro. The exhibition will include a fashion showcase by designer Pranay Baidya, who seeks inspiration from the Calcutta that was, in 1964. This will be followed by an elaborate Bengali thali (charges separate) curated by Mustard.

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Free

Call: 40344888

Bust myths around bisexuality

5.30 PM: Join the team of Queer Katta, as they explore the theme of bisexuality in a new session. From discussing the various myths attached with it to exploring its history and lived realities, this is going to be an enlightening discussion.

Where: Parsi Gymkhana Gate, Marine Lines

Free

Call: 7032299125

Hone your kids sensory skills

4 PM: Here’s a chance to hone your child’s cognitive, motor, social and language skills. Sensory Play Company has planned out a sensory workshop for children between ages six months and five years. The session accesses the child’s sense of touch, smell, sight and hearing. All the ingredients used are homemade, edible and non-toxic.

Where: Creative Catalyst, Vithal Nagar, Juhu

Entry: Rs 1,200 for a parent and child

To Register: 8879774499

Go for a dance party

8 PM onwards: Prepare to swing your way into the work week, with a social dancing workshop. Independent artistes with their band ensemble will play a night of originals and covers, to recreate the perfect setting to get your feet tapping. Take your partner, and join.

Where: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West

Entry: Rs 200

To book: instamojo.com

Listen to the storytellers

7 PM: Are you a sucker for stories? Join Tall Tales Storytelling, which is celebrating its platinum show, with five, first-person true stories told live by the people who lived them.

Where: The Little Door, 14th Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 600

To book: allevents.in

Paint on a kettle

3 PM – 7 PM: Explore your creative side at a kettle-painting workshop, where you will learn new paintings techniques that will make an ordinary kettle look like a fantastic piece of art. Apart from this, you will also be taught clay modelling.

Where: Grand Mamas Café, Kemps Corner

Entry: Rs 2,099

To book: 8447367821

Go for a play

4.30 PM: For those looking for some thrills, catch Vijay Kenkre’s Marathi mystery, A Perfect Murder.

The play revolves around Meera Mujumdar and her husband Niranjan, who puts in place a grand plan to murder her. The plan is foolproof, the alibis are plotted and the date is set.

Where: Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangaytan, Thane

Entry: Rs 250

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Enjoy a French film

3.30 PM: Watch director Bertrand Tavernier’s 2013 French comedy film, The French Minister (Quai d’Orsay). Based on “Quai d’Orsay”, a comic strip by Christophe Blain and Abel Lanzac, the film takes a comedic look at the French Foreign Ministry under Dominique de Villepin, but moves into more serious territory as France, in co-operation with Germany, opposes the 2003 Invasion of Iraq.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East

Entry: Rs 200

Call: 9322293326

Create your own terrarium

11 AM: Learn everything about terrarium making at a gardening workshop. At the session, you will learn about plant selection, and the light requirements for every plant. You will also learn about the different types of terrariums, and get a hands-on experience of making a bottle garden in a 1.5 litres glass bottle.

Where: Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi

Entry: Rs 2,500

Call: 9833251324

Make your own stamp cards

3 PM: If you are someone who is still very old-school, when it comes to gifting, join Suchitra Shrivastava who will teach you how to make greeting cards using stamping techniques and layering techniques. All art material will be provided.

Where: Mango Art and Stationery Store, Thane West

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: eventshigh.com

