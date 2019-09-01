Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from September 02 to August 07

sunday-mid-day

Get ready for poetry open mic

6.30 pm onwards: Poetry is to unite the believers and non-believers alike. So, The Habitat is giving you a chance to pull out your rhyme and put away that paragraph at an open mic event.

02 Monday

Where: The Habitat, Khar West

Entry: Rs 100

Log in: bookmyshow.in

Participate in a game night

9.30 pm to 10.30 pm: Make your Tuesdays even more memorable with Le Cafe's Tambola Nights, a fun-filled game, like Housie, for all age groups. Participate with per ticket going at R50 and stand a chance to win vouchers, gifts, drinks, and much more.

03 Tuesday

Where: Le Cafe, Chembur

Entry: Rs 1,230

Call: 67099977

Attend a mural workshop

10 am onwards: If you want to beat your mid-week blues, then there is a fun ceramic mural workshop for you. Here, participants will be introduced to 3D design and visualisation as well as relief crafting by using pottery techniques.

04 Wednesday

Where: The Pottery Lab, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 6,490

Log on: insider.in

Head for a legal counsel summit

10.30 am onwards: The 2nd Annual Corporate Legal Counsel Summit 2019 will focus on addressing the ever-evolving challenges of in-house legal counsels like change management, innovation and modern technology, managing legal risk.

05 Thursday

Where: Holiday Inn Mumbai Airport

Rsvp: 66089643

Put on your dancing shoes

7.30 pm to 8.30 pm: If you have interest in learning Salsa, but feel that it may be difficult, you must try your hand at this demo. Instructor Vineet Bangera, with an experience of two decades, will be personally training you. So, get set ready.

06 Friday

Where: Bhakti Centre, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 300

Log in: eventshigh.com

Sign up for a tech workshop

9 am onwards: Are you ready to learn new age technology? This hands-on session and subsequent lectures, by Anvira Edustation, are designed based on the current industry trends and draw on the rich experience of instructors.

07 Saturday

Where: IIT Bombay, Powai

Entry: Rs 1,100

Call: 8668453256

LOL with Munawar Faruqui

7 PM: Enjoy some laughs with comedian Munawar Faruqui in his new stand-up, Dongri to Nowhere. Faruqui will take you on a journey of his life—his experiences of being raised in Gujarat and coming to Dongri, while peppering it jokes about social media, politics, Bollywood and living in the city.

Where: Si Bambai, 2nd floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda

Entry: Rs 300

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Listen to Broadway music

6.30 PM: Spend an evening listening to the classics. The Bombay Chamber Orchestra and Cathedral Choir in presenting an evening of classics and Broadway music. Conducted by Dr Ernst Hoetzl, the programme will feature Merry Wives

of Windsor and Carmen Suite No.1, among others.

Where: Sophia Auditorium, Sophia College, Breach Candy

Entry: Rs 300 – Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Etch on a palm leaf

11 AM: Try your hand at painting on a palm leaf in a three-hour workshop. Known as talapatrachitras, the art involves needle-sharp fine drawings carefully etched and cut out to tell stories from mythological epics.

Where: Iteeha Studio, RR House, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,990

Call: 7506122332

Paint the city of Amsterdam

11 AM: If travelling to Amsterdam is too heavy on your pocket, enroll for a painting workshop where an expert will guide you, as you reimagine the city using acrylic on canvas.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Palm Beach Road, Vashi

Entry: Rs 1,850

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Experience Rajinder Singh Bedi's stories

6.30 PM: Listen to the stories of late Hindustani writer Rajinder Singh Bedi come alive on stage. While Shashwita Sharma will be enacting Chechak Ke Daag, the story of a bride seeing her groom for the first time on her wedding day, Madhurjeet Sarghi will perform Lambi Ladki.

Where: Yoga 101, Andheri Cottage 101, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 250

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Enjoy a poolside brunch

11 AM – 4 PM: Take your family out for a lavish poolside extravagance at Oheka. Apart from a variety of soups and salads, including red chilli coconut galangal and panzenella salad, there is also a mezze platter, comprising hummus, skordalia and falafel. The main course has dal Amritsari, burnt garlic noodles, butter chicken and Malwani fish curry. There are also delicious dessert treats.

Where: Oheka, Hill Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 1,499 per person

Call: 7977579868

Make soaps that love you

4 PM: Learn to make soaps that are free from chemicals and perfumes. During the two hour-long session, you will be taught how to source ingredients from your own kitchen and with the help of simple techniques make soaps that will suit your skin.

Where: Apartment 701, Raj Tower, MG Road, Kandivli West

Entry: Rs 1,500

To book: eventshigh.com

Learn to belly dance

7 PM: Join Bengaluru-based artiste Anusha Hegde of Tarantismo Creative Dance Company for a belly dance fusion workshop for beginners. Hegde is trained in Bharathnatyam and Kathak, as well contemporary styles, like ballet, tap dance, Jazz, and hip-hop.

Where: SNDA Studios, ground floor, Silver Cascade, Dadar West

Entry: Rs 800

To book: snda.in

Discover the legend of Ganesha

11.30 PM – 1.30 PM: On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, be part of a fun and interactive session where you will discover the stories and legends associated with the Elephant God. The tour will be followed by a workshop to create your own clay Ganesha.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla East

Entry: Rs 5 – Rs 10

Call: 23731234

Gift marzipan modaks

12 PM till midnight: Treat friends and family to hand-crafted chocolate modaks in flavours ranging from rose and gulkand to marzipan dark chocolate, red velvet,

Nutella and kesar peda. The modaks are available in boxes of six and 12.

Where: The Sassy Spoon, ground floor, Express Towers, Nariman Point

Price: Rs 300 – Rs 600

Call: 9920003500

Watch a drama

Experience a celebration of dance and music with Salim Akhtar’s Hindi drama, Aarohi. The play tells the story of a kathak dancer, who is born in the rich tradition of the Lucknow gharana. Life takes a turn when she marries Inderjeet, also a Kathak dancer, and finds herself distorted by his vile ways. She is torn between her guilt and the deception by the man she loved. Aarohi is placed at a crossroad, where she has to decide between living in fear or facing the skeletons of her past.

When: September 8, 7 PM

Where: Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Opera House

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com



