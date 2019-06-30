Weekly Planner: 18 things to do around Mumbai from July 1 To July 6

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Enjoy a monsoon spread

8 am - 12.30 am: Get ready to please your palate with amazing scrumptious food at The Poshpit. They have specially curated a special Monsoon Menu, which is an amalgamation of dishes from the European and Chinese region.

01 Monday

Where: Poshpit, Andheri West

RSVP: 9619550069

Learn to manage risk

9 am: Companies globally have a need to strengthen their third-party risk programmes by mitigating risks around these and other reputational concerns. To learn this and more, speakers from across the country will hold a panel discussion.

02 Tuesday

Where: The Orchid, Vile Parle

Log on: www.townscript.com

Free

Sign up for a food festival

12 pm onwards: City’s most favourite pav bhaji maker is hosting an unlimited food festival. DP’s fast food centre will host this treat for every pav bhaji lover for only R99. What could be a better way to celebrate rains than this?

03 Wednesday

Where: DP’s Fast Food Centre, Dadar

Entry: Rs 99

Log on: insider.in

Head for a Bollywood night

8.30 pm onwards: The Chandrani Sarma Collective is mainly local and has been performing since July 2017. They are primarily a contemporary Bollywood Band, with some Hindi/English mashups. The band will now perform at Hard Rock Cafe.

04 Thursday

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri

Entry: Rs 500

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Head for a poetry night

9 PM: Nupur Saraswat, popularly known as the Sanskari Girl, will be presenting The Theatrical Poetry Experience at the G5A kitchen and bar — Port. The 90-minute evening of poetry and spoken word will include some of her recent works.

05 Friday

Where: G5A, Mahalaxmi

Entry: Rs 300

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Celebrate Mahatma Gandhi

6.30 pm: NCPA is set to present Johar Gandhibaba to celebrate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. At the event, Megha Sriram Dalton, a singer, along with a group of Adivasis will take the audience through a music presentation.

06 Saturday

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 188

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Binge on monsoon eats

11 AM onwards: Stuff yourself at the Chai Malhaar Festival, which will showcase a variety of pakodas and fritters along with different kinds of teas. We suggest you try the kanda pakoda and pica de galo salsa, aloo bonda with coconut chutney, and deep fried bread with cheese and cajun.

Where: Vilayati, Palm Beach Road, Vashi

Call: 9967933300

Bond with mums

6 PM: Here’s an opportunity to listen to brave and heartwarming stories of mothers. The event, hosted by Rytasha Rathore, will provide mums a platform to share stories about raising kids and discuss the struggles they face.

Where: The Little Door, New Link Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250 onward

To book: insider.in

Swing to hip-hop

8 PM – 10 PM: Take your friends out for a club hip-hop night, where artistes like Swadesi, Rapphopper 7, Bantai’s Tantrik, MC Azad, MC Ben, Bamboy OZ, Shambho Cyphernight, will be performing. Most of the songs are rooted in the city’s underground music scene.

Where: Above The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West

Entry: Rs 220 – Rs 350

To book: insider.in

Make a terrarium

1 PM: Attend a DIY workshop by The Design Mela, where you will learn how to make your own terrarium from scratch. You will be taught how to cycle and reuse your old glass bottles, to create a mini terrarium garden inside a glass bottle.

Where: Neriah, Unit No. 2, ground floor, Prabhadevi

Entry: Rs 1,200

Call: 9920996117

LOL with Naveen

8 PM: End your weekend with much needed laughs and light entertainment. Join stand-up comedians Abhishek Kulkarni, Naveen Richard, Supriya Joshi, Neetu Bharadwaj, Pankaj Sharma, Siddharth Aadarsh and Saad Shaikh, as they try their new material.

Where: The House, Aram Nagar Part 1, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 250

To book: insider.in

Catch a play at Prithvi

5 PM and 8 PM: Revist Prithviraj Kapoor’s 1945 play, Deewar, in a remarkable new avatar. Directed by Sunil Shanbaug, the play revolves around a fictional jagir in north India, where two rich zamindar brothers rule over a happy family and a harmonious community of peasants. The unexpected arrival of foreign visitors seeking refuge is the beginning of a dramatic turn of fortunes.

Where: Prithvi Theatre 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu

Entry: Rs 400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Groove to The Beatles

7 PM: Celebrate the music of the 60s and 70s at a special Beatles tribute concert. Danesh Irani, Brent Tauro and others will get you grooving to some classics by the band.

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

Entry: R300 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Find link between poetry and science

11 AM: Listen to Sagar Srivastav, a mathematics professor and researcher, talk about everything that is common between poetry, satellites and magic. The session is a perfect way to discover Sanskrit philosophies that tell of the beautiful and unknown connections between opposite art forms and forces.

Where: Alexandra Girls’ English Institution, Fort

Free

To book: allevents.in

Go river rafting

July 7, 5 AM - 8PM: Start your day with a fun sport in the deep waters of the river Kundalika in Kolad. During the two-hour session, organised by Bhatakna, you will navigate through the rapid river in your raft.

Meeting point: Pritam Hotel, near flyover, Dadar East

Entry: Rs 2,500

To book: in.eventshigh.com

Listen to the story of the mango

11 AM: Join Sherline Pimenta for a storytelling session as part of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s ongoing exhibition Mindful Circulations. At the session, titled Mangifera Indica, Pimenta will take inspiration from the works of artist Rashmimala, to delve into stories and the history of the mango fruit.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East

Free

Call: 9689937437

Paint a rainy day on canvas

4 PM: If you’ve loved drawing as a kid, here is an opportunity to get yourself some paints and brush, and spend an arty evening. At the workshop, artist Chrisann Rodrigues, will help you paint a beautiful rainy morning scene.

Where: Pot Purri, Cubic Mall, Vasant Vihar Complex, Chembur

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: eventshigh.in

Attend a lit fest

9 AM – 6 PM: Want to hone your writing skills? Be part of The Think Literature By the Bay Festival of Ideas, where you will get to interact with fellow writers, thinkers and innovators.

Where: Novotel Hotel, Balraj Sahni Road, Juhu

Free

To book: 10times.com

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates