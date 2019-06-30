Weekly Planner: 18 things to do around Mumbai from July 1 To July 6
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Enjoy a monsoon spread
8 am - 12.30 am: Get ready to please your palate with amazing scrumptious food at The Poshpit. They have specially curated a special Monsoon Menu, which is an amalgamation of dishes from the European and Chinese region.
01 Monday
Where: Poshpit, Andheri West
RSVP: 9619550069
Learn to manage risk
9 am: Companies globally have a need to strengthen their third-party risk programmes by mitigating risks around these and other reputational concerns. To learn this and more, speakers from across the country will hold a panel discussion.
02 Tuesday
Where: The Orchid, Vile Parle
Log on: www.townscript.com
Free
Sign up for a food festival
12 pm onwards: City’s most favourite pav bhaji maker is hosting an unlimited food festival. DP’s fast food centre will host this treat for every pav bhaji lover for only R99. What could be a better way to celebrate rains than this?
03 Wednesday
Where: DP’s Fast Food Centre, Dadar
Entry: Rs 99
Log on: insider.in
Head for a Bollywood night
8.30 pm onwards: The Chandrani Sarma Collective is mainly local and has been performing since July 2017. They are primarily a contemporary Bollywood Band, with some Hindi/English mashups. The band will now perform at Hard Rock Cafe.
04 Thursday
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri
Entry: Rs 500
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Head for a poetry night
9 PM: Nupur Saraswat, popularly known as the Sanskari Girl, will be presenting The Theatrical Poetry Experience at the G5A kitchen and bar — Port. The 90-minute evening of poetry and spoken word will include some of her recent works.
05 Friday
Where: G5A, Mahalaxmi
Entry: Rs 300
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Celebrate Mahatma Gandhi
6.30 pm: NCPA is set to present Johar Gandhibaba to celebrate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. At the event, Megha Sriram Dalton, a singer, along with a group of Adivasis will take the audience through a music presentation.
06 Saturday
Where: NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 188
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Binge on monsoon eats
11 AM onwards: Stuff yourself at the Chai Malhaar Festival, which will showcase a variety of pakodas and fritters along with different kinds of teas. We suggest you try the kanda pakoda and pica de galo salsa, aloo bonda with coconut chutney, and deep fried bread with cheese and cajun.
Where: Vilayati, Palm Beach Road, Vashi
Call: 9967933300
Bond with mums
6 PM: Here’s an opportunity to listen to brave and heartwarming stories of mothers. The event, hosted by Rytasha Rathore, will provide mums a platform to share stories about raising kids and discuss the struggles they face.
Where: The Little Door, New Link Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 250 onward
To book: insider.in
Swing to hip-hop
8 PM – 10 PM: Take your friends out for a club hip-hop night, where artistes like Swadesi, Rapphopper 7, Bantai’s Tantrik, MC Azad, MC Ben, Bamboy OZ, Shambho Cyphernight, will be performing. Most of the songs are rooted in the city’s underground music scene.
Where: Above The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West
Entry: Rs 220 – Rs 350
To book: insider.in
Make a terrarium
1 PM: Attend a DIY workshop by The Design Mela, where you will learn how to make your own terrarium from scratch. You will be taught how to cycle and reuse your old glass bottles, to create a mini terrarium garden inside a glass bottle.
Where: Neriah, Unit No. 2, ground floor, Prabhadevi
Entry: Rs 1,200
Call: 9920996117
LOL with Naveen
8 PM: End your weekend with much needed laughs and light entertainment. Join stand-up comedians Abhishek Kulkarni, Naveen Richard, Supriya Joshi, Neetu Bharadwaj, Pankaj Sharma, Siddharth Aadarsh and Saad Shaikh, as they try their new material.
Where: The House, Aram Nagar Part 1, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 250
To book: insider.in
Catch a play at Prithvi
5 PM and 8 PM: Revist Prithviraj Kapoor’s 1945 play, Deewar, in a remarkable new avatar. Directed by Sunil Shanbaug, the play revolves around a fictional jagir in north India, where two rich zamindar brothers rule over a happy family and a harmonious community of peasants. The unexpected arrival of foreign visitors seeking refuge is the beginning of a dramatic turn of fortunes.
Where: Prithvi Theatre 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu
Entry: Rs 400
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Groove to The Beatles
7 PM: Celebrate the music of the 60s and 70s at a special Beatles tribute concert. Danesh Irani, Brent Tauro and others will get you grooving to some classics by the band.
Where: St Andrews Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West
Entry: R300 onwards
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Find link between poetry and science
11 AM: Listen to Sagar Srivastav, a mathematics professor and researcher, talk about everything that is common between poetry, satellites and magic. The session is a perfect way to discover Sanskrit philosophies that tell of the beautiful and unknown connections between opposite art forms and forces.
Where: Alexandra Girls’ English Institution, Fort
Free
To book: allevents.in
Go river rafting
July 7, 5 AM - 8PM: Start your day with a fun sport in the deep waters of the river Kundalika in Kolad. During the two-hour session, organised by Bhatakna, you will navigate through the rapid river in your raft.
Meeting point: Pritam Hotel, near flyover, Dadar East
Entry: Rs 2,500
To book: in.eventshigh.com
Listen to the story of the mango
11 AM: Join Sherline Pimenta for a storytelling session as part of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s ongoing exhibition Mindful Circulations. At the session, titled Mangifera Indica, Pimenta will take inspiration from the works of artist Rashmimala, to delve into stories and the history of the mango fruit.
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East
Free
Call: 9689937437
Paint a rainy day on canvas
4 PM: If you’ve loved drawing as a kid, here is an opportunity to get yourself some paints and brush, and spend an arty evening. At the workshop, artist Chrisann Rodrigues, will help you paint a beautiful rainy morning scene.
Where: Pot Purri, Cubic Mall, Vasant Vihar Complex, Chembur
Entry: Rs 1,800
To book: eventshigh.in
Attend a lit fest
9 AM – 6 PM: Want to hone your writing skills? Be part of The Think Literature By the Bay Festival of Ideas, where you will get to interact with fellow writers, thinkers and innovators.
Where: Novotel Hotel, Balraj Sahni Road, Juhu
Free
To book: 10times.com
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Let's talk food with Amit Jatia and Rishi Khiani