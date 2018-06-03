Weekly Planner: 18 Things to do around Mumbai from June 4 to 9 June

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Revisit the 26/11 terror trail

8 PM: Join DraftCraft in their tour of a cause, where they will take you through the 26/11 Terror Trail. The volunteers will handhold you through the exact path taken by the terrorists, providing a minute-by-minute account of their movements and activities — as they occurred on a fateful night. The tour will end with a short-film screening.

MEETING POINT: DraftCraft, The Mumbai Studio, Colaba

ENTRY: Rs 2,450

CALL: draftcraft.in/toursofcause

Doodle on your sneakers

12.30 PM: Have you noticed that when we meet someone for the first time, our eyes dance down to their footwear first? It's because shoes say a lot about a person. Be part of a fun workshop, where you can create your own expression statement through sneaker art. Call and book the size you wear.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner

ENTRY: Rs 1,850

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Make your own hand-bound journal

11.30 AM - 2 PM: If you've ever wanted to prepare your own journal or notebook, this workshop is ideal for you. Attend a session, where you will work with the raw material to make a hand-bound journal using the coptic stitch binding. It can also be an ideal gift option for your friends.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, 10 A, 3rd Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

ENTRY: Rs 1,500

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Explore the rasas of dance

11 AM: Take your child for a one-of-a-kind Navrasa dance workshop. Open for kids of ages 8 and above, the 2-day session will draw from the Natayashastra, an ancient book of Indian performing art, written somewhere between 200 BC and 200 AD. The workshop, which will focus on the Rasa theory — a very crucial significant part of this scripture — will comprise breathing exercises and theatre-based games to explore the emotions.

WHERE: Hybrid Fitness, Rangbhoomi, Bungalow no. 34, SV Patel Nagar, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 3,000

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Trek to the highest point in the city

BOOK AHEAD

June 10, 7 AM: With monsoon just a few days away, it's time you planned a trekking trip with the family, to the highest point in Mumbai. Situated in the heart of the beautiful, dense natural forest of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the highest point trail to Jambhulmal, with a staggering height of 468 metres from the Kanheri Caves is one of the most inaccessible trails of the park. At the top, you will get to experience the surreal panoramic view of the three lakes — Tulsi, Vihar, and Powai.

WHERE: Sanjay Gandhi National Park gate, Borivali East

ENTRY: Rs 1,100 per head

TO BOOK: mumbaitrekizens.com

Watch a comedy

7.30 PM: Catch actors Mona Singh, Sajeel Parakh, Danesh Irani, Danesh Khambata and Siddharth Merchant portray seven characters on stage, in writer-director Meherzad Patel's new comic play Laughter Therapy. The play tells the story of a Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Parsee, who walk into the therapy session of Dr. Bombay's Clinic to help cope with various mental issues in their lives. The result is total chaos.

WHERE: St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 500 - Rs 1,000

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Try a berry and bacon brunch

12.30 PM — 4 PM: Did you know that bacon paired with exotic and fresh berries, makes for a delish combination? Head to Seven Kitchens, where guests can relish the delicate flavours of the two, in dishes such as avocado baby gem and berry salad, maple flavour bacon chios, berry bacon glazed pork belly and desserts such as bacon ice-cream.

WHERE: Seven Kitchens, Level 9M, St Regis, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 3,300

Call: 8291926985

Enjoy an Italian fiesta

12.30 PM — 4 PM: Dig into Italian delicacies on the country's National Day. The spread includes appetizers like deep fried seafood with garlic-chili mayonnaise and a selection of cold cuts and pizzas.

WHERE: STAX, Hyatt Regency, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East

PRICE: Rs 2,099 — Rs 5,495

CALL: 66961627

ORDER OF THE DAY

Race to the finish

4 pm to 2.30 am: If you pride yourself at your beer drinking abilities, then why not prove it? Be a part of a beer relay contest as you chug to beat your opponents. The event is called the Brewlympics. Gather your gang and head to Drifters Brewing Co. and get high on the coolest beer games. The registration fee will be returned to the participants, and winners get vouchers.

Monday 04

Where: Drifters Brewing Co., Trade View, Oasis City, Worli

Entry: Rs 1,000

Call: 9265507296

Learn tapestry weaving

10 am to 2 pm: Tapestry is a unique work of art made in a particular woven textile technique. It develops hand-eye coordination. The activity of tapestry weaving acts as a form of therapy and gives a visually beautiful result at the end. This workshop will be facilitated by Tanvi Parab and Akshata Mokashi, textile designers, art practitioners, and facilitators.

Tuesday 05

Where: Khula Aasman Trust, C/o Sukhshanti, opposite BARC Main Gate, Mankhurd

Entry: Rs 1,000

Call: 25584687

Watch a satirical play

7 pm onwards: Naha Le Re Bhai is a comedy play that takes a satirical look at the long winding court procedures and tardiness of the Indian judicial system. The play is inspired from a real life scenario, where a woman harrowed by her husband who refuses to have a bath, files a divorce petition. It has been written by Santosh Tiwari.

Wednesday, 06

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Entry: Rs 250

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Go for a cult movie

8 pm to 9.30 pm: Arre Sessions has curated a music-cum-talk show, an event where guests can discover and interact with upcoming musicians, bands, and voices in the country. The earlier episodes of the show have been streamed online. This is the first time a live event is being organised as well. The first artist is Bombay Bandook, a six-piece fusion band.

Friday 08

Where: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, 3rd Road, next to Khar railway station

Entry: Rs 200

Log on to: instamojo.com

Go for a silent pool party

10 pm onwards: Inspired by parties in South Goa, Mute is a headphone party, that will feature six artists across various genres of music. Each guest will be given a set of headphones at the party which will be connected via bluetooth to three different DJ consoles. One can choose which channel they want to tune in to on their headphone devices. All this, by a rooftop pool.

Saturday 09

Where: Dome, Intercontinental, Marine Drive

Call: 22657007

Entry: Rs 800

Call: 9619497099

Learn to master the lens



The Rohan Shrestha School of Photography is conducting a series of workshops to help students hone their skills. The sessions will be held at his studio in Bandra and also spread across outdoor locations. The intensive fashion photography workshop will provide students a well-rounded understanding of the business of fashion and the roles of photographers within the industry. The classes with teach technical skills and include lectures and demonstrations by Shrestha and other industry experts. There will also be a session on food photography, beauty, cinemagraph, post-processing and re-touching. The workshops range from two-day, to five-day and two-week sessions.

When: Till June 30

Where: First floor, Notan Chambers, Above Yes Bank, Turner Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 10,000 Rs 85,000

Contact: 8356900137

Try a newly launched eatery

The Vashi food scene seems to be fast expanding. Adding to its growing roster is The Social Townhouse, a haunt for food, drinks, board games and dancing. This all-day bar and eatery serves a mix of Indian, continental and Chinese cuisine, in addition to cocktails and a selection of beers, vodka, whiskey, scotch and more. There's also an indoor library, for those wanting to enjoy some me-time. Among the goodies on offer are butter chicken nachos, thepla quesadillas, lasooni broccoli, paneer chimichurri, Malaysian roti canai chicken, buttermilk soaked tangdi chicken and more. Add to this, the upper level also doubles up as a co-working space till 6 pm.

When: 12 pm to 1.30 am

Where: The Social TownHouse Community Bar and Kitchen, Hotel Wanton House, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Call: 9029990051

Watch classical and folk merge

Kaushiki Chakraborty, daughter and disciple of Patiala Gharana maestro, Ajoy Chakraborty will be matching tunes with Mame Khan. Khan, who hails from the Manganiyar community of Rajasthan, is known for his robust voice and lively style of presenting folk and Sufi forms of the region. Besides several stage performances, he has also lent his voice to several Hindi film songs. Both Chakraborty and Khan will present individually and together semi- classical and folk songs, highlighting a close association between the two traditions. The recital will also showcase folk instruments like dholak, kamaicha, kartal, morchang and bhapang.

When: 6.30 pm, June 8

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 400 to Rs 800

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

To feed or not to feed

Recently, a Gujarati farsan shop on SV Road in Kandivli earned the ire of environmentalists and animal activists for selling gathia (a type of farsan) "exclusively for crows and pigeons". It turns out gathia, one of the many food items that we innocuously feed birds and animals, not only ends up harming their health but also manipulating their wild instinct. Dr Deepa Katyal, a veterinarian based in Malad, says a complete seed diet for birds is a no-no. "It's like you eating potato chips all your life. Seeds are high in fat and deficient in many vitamins, and minerals. So, an all-seed diet can lead to obesity, liver diseases, and feather-picking," she says, advocating a balanced diet of proteins, carbs and fat.

*For parrots, you can give sprouts for proteins, sweet corn, fruits and all-seeded fruits. Never feed them avocados as it can cause cardiac distress and heart failure in bird species.

*Crows eat almost everything. But avoid feeding them fried food. They're known to like dried meal worms.

*Sparrows eat a wide variety of seeds and grain. Seed-bearing flowers and grass, millets, cracked corn or sunflower seeds are ideal for them.

