Weekly Planner: 19 things to do around Mumbai from 10 December To 15 December

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Witness a meteor shower

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the night sky in its full glory at Bhandardara lake island. Winter is just the season, when the famous Geminids meteor shower sparkle the night sky. The annual meteor showers arise when the Earth passes through streams of debris left behind by comets and asteroids. As the pebble-sized pieces of debris collide with the Earth, they burn up at an altitude of around 70 to 100 km, appearing as shooting stars.

When: December 15 and 16

Meeting point Kasara Railway Station, 3pm

Price: Rs 2,000

To book: eventshigh.com

Revisit the genius of Charlie Chaplin

3.30 PM: A big fan of Charlie Chaplin? Don't miss a curated session by actors Madhussneha Upadhyay and Pratik Kothari, where they will revisit Chaplin's career as a director, actor and comedian. The duo will also reflect on the artiste's style in comedy and his portrayal of emotions, while sharing popular and rare videos of him that will offer us a peek into his genius.

Where: The Habitat, 1st floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West

Entry: Rs 200

To book: insider.in

Dig into a pan seared pomfret

12 PM – 11.45 PM: Craving seafood? Try some popular delicacies at the ongoing seafood festival at Toast Bistro Bar. The menu includes signature dishes like the pan seared pomfret, ajwani rawas tikka, crispy seafood basket, crab stick tempura, baked garlic prawns, among others favourites.

Where: Toast Bistro and Bar, Andheri East

Call: 8879977812

Enjoy the classics

8.30 PM – 11.30 PM: If you've been a fan of legendary singer Mukesh, you'll enjoy this musical tribute to him by 35 artistes from across India.

Where: Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall, Navpada, Vile Parle East

Entry: Rs 200

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Hone your food photography skills

12 PM – 1 PM: Learn all about food photography and styling from food blogger Vinayak Grover. He will discuss the essential pillars of getting a good food shot — lights, composition, styling and editing.

Where: MMRDA Food Court, G Block BKC, Bandra East

Price: Rs 750

Call: 8879660060

Appreciate art

11.30 AM: If you've ever felt like a clueless bystander at an art gallery show, enroll yourself at an art appreciation workshop by Akanksha Nemani of ArtLinks.

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

Entry: Rs 250

To book: insider.in

Make your own ceramic pot

11 AM – 8 PM: Catch the work of talented potters at the sixth edition of Clay Carnival, which will showcase a variety of ceramic sculptures and crockery. There will also be a host of workshops, where you can try your hands at hand-building or wheel-throwing to create your own work of art.

Where: The Vintage Garden, Patkar Bunglow, Turner Road, Bandra

Free

Call: 9892547449

Pamper your pet

5 PM onwards: Take your pooch out for a 'paw'some evening at the third season of Dogs Day Out. From styling your pets for a fashion show to gifting them exclusive merchandise like clothes, jerseys, bows and leashes, and pampering them with a spa treatment, it promises to be a lot of fun for your canine pals.

Where: Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad

Free

Call: 66777999

LOL at a clown festival

4 PM: Take your kids out for a first-of-its-kind international clown festival, Laughter Per Kilometre, in the city. The festival will see clown masters from across India, and as far as France, Sweden and Germany come together to perform funny plays as well as hold interesting sessions that will have you in splits.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No 75, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West ENTRY: Rs 200–Rs 590

To book: insider.in

Go for a children's musical

12 PM & 2 PM: Watch an endearing performative kid's fable, Bagiya Mein Bagavat. Originally writtern by Brij Mohan Sharma, the musical tells the story about a happy bunch of flowers living together peacefully in a garden. The peace is lost when the flowers start to discover how gifted each of them are. The play touches upon democracy, love towards peers, and the need to learn to appreciate each other's uniqueness.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 350

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Listen to the story of local theatre

5 PM: This one is for theatre enthusiasts. Join Prasad Kambli for a Mumbai Local session, where he will speak about Bhadrakali Productions, a theatre production house that was founded in 1982. With cult plays like Vastraharan, the production house brought Malwani language and culture, and working-class people onto the centre-stage, both literally and figuratively, opening up the domain of Marathi commercial theatre to new stories, cultures and audiences. During the talk, Prasad will talk about the efforts he is taking to encourage new voices.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East

RSVP: in.bookmyshow.com





Participate in a teen competition

Till December 10: ENpower presents the first-ever business and entrepreneurship platform for early teens. This is a platform for young teens to explore the exciting world of entrepreneurship and showcase their ideas about ventures. The winner gets a cash prize worth Rs 2 lakh.

10 Monday

Free

To register: www.indiafuturetycoons.com

Shop till you drop

11 AM - 7 PM: Marriage Mantra is hosting 'Parineeti' for fashion conscious shoppers. The organisers have handpicked exhibitors, who will be displaying their new collection of Indian wear, jewellery, footwear, bags, and much more.

11 Tuesday

Where: Hotel Novotel, Juhu Beach

Free

Call: 26616522

Awaken your senses in food

8 PM onwards: Chef Pablo Agular in collaboration with the BI Norwegian Business School will be exploring the role of different senses in food experiences. For the execution of this project, Carlos Jaime Velasco will be coming to Mumbai from Oslo to create a blend between food and science.

12 Wednesday

Where: Le15 Cafe, Lansdowne House, Near Apollo Hotel, Colaba

Entry: Rs 2,800

Log on: insider.in

Meet the autocar masters

2 PM onwards: The 13th edition of the Autocar Performance Show promises you a bigger, better and grander event than ever before. Apart from the 10,000hp garage of exotic supercars and superbikes, there is a host of shows to get your blood flowing and adrenaline pumping.

13 Thursday

Where: MMRDA Grounds, G Block BKC, Bandra East

Entry: Rs 200 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Witness the essence of Indian dance

6.30 PM onwards: The 52nd World Congress of Dance highlights the adaptive vocabulary of various Indian dance forms under innovative Mentors. Curated by Lata Surendra, the event is a part of a five-day dance research that includes workshops and performances.

14 Friday

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 100

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Sign up for a thrilling trek

9.30 PM onwards: Bhatkanti Maharashtrachi is hosting a trek to Bhairavagad in Malshej region. To reach the top of Bhairavgad, one has to pass through crisscross ridges and a jungle path. Once you reach the plateau, you can see a Bhairavnath temple next to a huge tree.

15 Saturday

Meeting point: Deepak Hotel, Kalyan railway station

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

Log on: eventshigh.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates