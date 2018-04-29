Weekly planner: 19 things to do around Mumbai from 30th April to 5th May

Sunday mid-day brings a complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Watch a movie on Syria

30 Monday

7 pm to 9.30 pm: Queens of Syria tells the story of 60 women from all sides of Syria's conflict, in exile in Jordan. They came together in the autumn of 2013 to create and perform their own version of Trojan Women, a Greek tragedy about the plight of women in war. This film chronicles that journey of them doing something for the first time.

Where: Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel

Call: 7506394240

See another shade of love

01 Tuesday

9 pm to 10.30 pm: Dohri Zindagi is a play based on a revolutionary Rajasthani short story by Padmashri Vijaydaan Detha. It revolves around two girls who, by a bizarre turn of events, end up married to each other. When on the wedding night this truth is revealed, all hell breaks loose. The girls, however, fall in love with each other.

Where: OverAct, The Alternative Theatre Space, Bungalow 190, Aram Nagar, Part 2, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 300

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Get a taste of fusion food

02 Wednesday

12 pm and 7 pm: Bite into a Telengana inspired paneer chilli with chana dal crisp, a crab meat bhurji and aragula tart, asparagus cherry tomato bharta with methi paratha and many such playful combinations in the new menu at Farzi Cafe. The dessert lovers must try the red velvet instant cake with makkhan malai.

Where: Farzi Cafe, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Call: 8433942801

Hear Dhruv live

03 Thursday

9 pm to 11.30 pm: Ace musician Dhruv Vishwanath who has slowly pioneered a new style of playing the guitar will be playing a set from his brand new album The Lost Cause. The album is themed on the never-ending journey human beings undertake to find themselves. The concert will also feature Ajay Jayanthi.

Where: G5A Foundation, Laxmi Mills Compound, Mahalaxmi

Entry: Rs 499

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Meet Family Guy

04 Friday

7.30 pm to 9.30 pm: During power outages, Peter Griffin tells his family the stories of the original Star Wars trilogy films, with characters from Family Guy playing the Star Wars roles. The film stars Stewie Griffin as Darth Vader, Peter Griffin as Han Solo and Chris Griffin as Luke Skywalker.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

Log on to: insider.in

Enter the cottage

05 Saturday

11 aM to 7PM: The Cottage in Laxmi Woolen Mills is a quaint store that celebrates the Indian craft industry with hand embroidered saris, clothing, home furnishing, pottery and customised furniture. Upping the ante is a cozy café serving street food from Kolkata that you can team with Darjeeling chai.

Where: G15, Laxmi Woollen Mills, Shakti Mills Lane,Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi

Call: 8355934517

Go for a summer camp

Chandni Shah, former editor and writer for Tinkle Digest, is the founder of Simplifly, learning company. They are hosting a five-day literary summer camp called Read. Write. Play. It's designed to engage children through stories, and read-aloud sessions that help improving reading comprehension.

When: 10.30 am to 12 pm, from April 30 to May 11 (in batches)

Where: 9, Aradhana Building, LJ Road, Shivaji Park

Email: the picturebookcollector@gmail.com

Beat the heat

With the temperatures soaring, Gymkhana 91 brings you a range of summer drinks every day. The menu includes refreshing drinks like kale, cucumber and fennel juice, watermelon and mint cooler, lemon grass cooler and many more. To give your drinks some company, they recommend you to try the hazelnut brownie or the Oreo shake from their sweet indulgences.

When: 11.30 am to 12 am

Where: Gymkhana 91, Lower Parel

Call: 7208333636

Groove to jazz tunes

Celebrate the rich heritage of Jazz and sway to all those jazz tunes. In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. Pay tribute to that rich legacy as you play audience to our homegrown jazz talents. Among the performing artists will be Adil Manuel (guitar), Lindsay D'Mello (drums), Dhir Mody (drums), Neil Gomes (violin), Rahul Wadhwani (keyboards), Keshia Braganza (vocals), Rhys Dsouza (saxophone) and James Miranda (trumpet) to name a few.

Get a feel of cardboard furniture

Durability might not be the first thing that comes to mind, when one thinks of cardboard furniture. But, Haresh Mehta's collection might prompt one to rethink. He has fashioned out furniture pieces from recyclable corrugated sheets that ranges from sofa sets to folders, in plain old brown and even bright pink, yellow and blue. They are for all to see in an exhibition, that will also have life-size cardboard animals on display.

When: 10 am to 8 pm,

Till: May 5

Where: Kids Club, Kamla Global Academies, 11th Road, Khar West

Call: 8655700499

See the world of pets

This is your chance to see more than 120 species of exotic birds, goats, guinea pigs, fish, Persian cats, dogs and more. The winged creatures include species from Africa, Australia, China. Multi-coloured birds of the Kanoor variety, finches and colourful chickens are a special draw. Mini-aquariums will display more than 100 varieties of fish and sea creatures. Add to this there will be a butterfly garden and a medicine plant garden. There will also be an information centre to help attendees learn how best to take care of their pets.

When: 10 am to 8 pm,

Till: May 1

Where: Bhavan's College, Munshi Nagar, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 100-Rs 150

Call: 7507588407

Sip a beetroot cocktail

11 AM - 1 AM: If you're craving for something fruity and refreshing, head to Mockingbird Café Bar at Churchgate, which has introduced a special summer fresh cocktail menu for all alcohol lovers. The cocktails comprise a rare mixture of healthy ingredients like olives, lemon, orange zest, mint leaves, beetroot and rosemary.

Where: Mockingbird Café Bar, 80, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Call: 60226023

Buy photos for charity

11 AM - 9 PM: Discover the old world charm of the megalopolis in a new 'Bombay Old Fashioned' photo series by SodaBottleOpenerWala. In the photographs, ace fashion photographer Palash Bose has captured different elements, integral to the city, which are fading away. The exhibition will be on till May 1. Proceeds from this auction will be donated to the kids of Light of Life foundation.

Where: Atrium Level, Palladium, Lower Parel

Call: 43339994

See docus on spirituality

7.30 PM: Watch two award-winning documentaries - Umesh Kulkarni's Kumbh and Sumira Roy's Last Days. Last Shot. The films explore the subject of spiritualism and the protagonists show us a point-of-view through which one rediscovers things we often take for granted.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow, 75, JP Road, Aram Nagar, Versova

Entry: Rs 250

To Book: in.bookmyshow.com

Experience teen tumult

May 6, 11 AM: If you are still struggling with addressing the issue of right and wrong touch with your kid, a new play, Growing Up, might help open the doors of communication. The play also educates the audience about pubertal changes in children.

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 300 - Rs 500

To Book: in.bookmyshow.com

Enjoy a slice of Japan

4 PM - 7 PM: Not touched your paint brush in years? Attend a cherry blossom painting session at Keiba, at the ongoing Sakura Festival. Apart from exploring your creativity, the festival will also feature an all-new limited edition of Japanese food and drinks menu.

Where: Keiba, Amateurs Riders Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course

Entry: Rs 1,500

Call: 91 8999344265

Watch a Gujarati play

7 PM: Catch Sir Sir Sarla, in Gujar-ati. The play explores the story of a professor and his students after they have graduated. As one student's memory manifests itself into reality, the professor is caught in a tornado of emotions.

Where: Tata Theatre: NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 708 - Rs 1,180

To Book: in.bookmyshow.com

Chat on ethical clothing

12 PM - 1 PM: Engage in a discu-ssion on sustainable clothing, on the last day of the Fashion Revol-ution Week. Gautam Vazirani and Shubhi Sachan will be on the panel.

Where: WeWork, C - 20, G Block, BKC

RSVP: insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates