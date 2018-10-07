Weekly Planner: 19 Things To Do Around Mumbai From October 8 To October 13

things-to-do

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Shop With Heart

Shop for a cause

10.30 AM – 6 PM: Here's a chance for shopaholics to splurge on the finest brands in the world, while helping a noble cause simultaneously. Animal lovers Varsha Taurani and Shanti Sivaram have curated a fashion sale, Shop With Heart, to raise funds for Humane Society International India, which is working towards rehabilitating animals affected by the Kerala floods.

Where: Le Sutra Gallery - 14, Union Park, Khar West

Free

For details: bit.ly/ShopWithHeart7Oct18

Sip a fresh cocktail



12 PM – 11.30 PM: Is the October heat getting to you? Try the new mocktails menu at Botanica Café and Diner, which comprises a range of fresh ingredients. From botanical cooler (pomegranate and cinnamon, mint) to botanical martini (thyme and tonic water) and virgin mojito, there is something to keep everyone hydrated.

Where: Botanica Café and Diner, opposite Opera House

Call: 33956004

Get into the Oktoberfest spirit



12 PM – 1.30 AM: It's that time of the year, when everything gets beer and beautiful, thanks to the Oktoberfest. Keeping up with the spirit of the festival, True Tramm Trunk has introduced a special OktoberFeast menu, which includes delicious beer battered favourites and German specials such as German Beer Batter marinated chicken breast along with the favourite brews, beer bomb and cuber.

Where: True Tramm Trunk, Trade Centre, BKC, Bandra East

Call: 9867272306

Enjoy a qissa with Danish Husain



5.30 PM: Experience the art of traditional storytelling with renowned actor and director Danish Husain, who will perform an episode from the master text Tilism-e-Hoshruba by Syed Muhammad Husain Jah in Urdu-Hindi-English at Qissebaazi. The performance will be followed by a Q&A session.

Where: CLAP, Malad Unit No. 201, A-Wing, Solitaire II, Malad West

Entry: Rs 175

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Visit an art show



11 AM – 7 PM: Catch an art exhibition by Delhi-based artist Krishnendu Porel titled, Urban Vocabulary, where he engages the viewer with the new architectural language of the cities. His multidimensional paintings look at certain basic geometrical forms of visual delight, and at the same time the barrenness generated by the newer buildings constructed for commercial gains. He has experimented a lot with the colour black in his work.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery,

MG Road, Fort

Free

Call: 22843989

ROFL with Menon



9 PM: Don't miss Anu Menon, best known for her television character Lolla Kutty, tickle your funny bone as she shares hilarious nuggets from her life in The Anti-Superhero show. From being an uncool kid in Chennai to life as a bahu in a thepla-loving Gujju family in Mumbai, to being exhausted mother of a five-year-old, Menon hopes to save the world, one joke at a time.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 499

To Book: insider.in

Listen to classical music



7 PM: For those who like planning their weekends in advance, First Edition Arts and Café Zoe are back with their next outing of the Come Together, which features three young classical musicians, who will acquaint younger audiences with their oeuvre. At this time's concert, Manas Kumar (violin), Ashwin Srinivasan (flute) and Swapnil Bhise (tabla) will be taking centre stage.

When: October 14, 7 PM

Where: Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 500

Call: 24902065

A lunch to die for



Indigo Deli, Powai, has started the "Lunch to Die for", which is an extravaganza unlimited menu available every week day. Tingle your taste buds with soups, salads, appetizers, pizzas, main course and desserts. If good food makes you happy and if you're looking for the perfect space for that first date, kitty parties, lunch meetings or team outings, then your wait has ended.

Where: Indigo Deli, Powai Plaza, 101, Sentinel Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

When: Monday to Friday, lunch only

Cost: Rs 500

Call: 49455500

Learn some magic



Ashish Pandey is a professional magician and has been performing magic for more than 10 years, and at this workshop, he will teach you simple and easy magic tricks that you can master in minutes.

Where: Idea Square Business Centre, Andheri West

When: Oct 14, 6.30 pm

Cost: Rs 3,540

Log On to: insider.in

Live night with Gandhar



Music is what feelings sound like and this is the experience perfect after a day of work. The restaurant is hosting Gandhar, a young musician, who started performing when he was only 16. He has performed at a bunch of college festivals — Bhavan's O2, UPG's Paprazzi — and is here with a sing-along, groovy set.

Where: Door no 1, C- 1 Ankleshwar, ONGC Colony, Bandra West

When: Oct 10, 10 pm onwards

Call: 9969303790

Go Vintage



StoryLTD is hosting the first dedicated auction of Vintage Photography in India. Rare photographs, albums, stereoscopic cards, and photography books are among the 103 lots to be auctioned. The online sale features the work of some of the leading early practitioners of photography in the country, including Lala Deen Dayal, Samuel Bourne, and Felice Beato, among others. The auction explores the evolution of the photographic medium over nearly 100 years and highlights the beauty with which India was recorded by early masters in the field.

Log on to: storyltd.com

When: 9 and 10 October

Indulge in Banarasi retail



Benares Kash is a show that blends together the age-old art of Benarasi weaves with today's contemporary styles. It brings forth the finest handcrafted saris, dupattas, fabrics, contemporary clothing and heritage textiles.

Where: Coomarswamy Hall, CSMVS

WheN: October 11 and 12

Celebrate Oktoberfest



As much as we would love to head to Germany for the fortnight-long Oktoberfest celebrations, most of us can't. But you can head to the British Brewing Company, and indulge with dishes like Vol Au Vent Au gratin, Cassoulet Cumberland Sausage, Bodacious Spare Ribs and Bockwurst sausage hot dog bedded with mustard mayo. Also sip on the BBC Crush — made with basil leaves, vodka, fresh orange juice, and wheat beer ; and Chelsea vs BBC — a concoction of ginger, rosemary, cranberry juice, grenadine and lager.

Where: All outlets of British Brewing Company in Mumbai

When: Till October 31

Call: 39698190

Kanan Gill tries new jokes



After winning over everyone with his razor-sharp wit, Kanan Gill is back with half-baked comedy pieces that he is experimenting with. This time around, you can be his subjects. If you have followed him since the Pretentious Movie Reviews series, to now, it's high time you watched him in person.

08 Monday

Where: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Rd, Bandra West

When: 8 pm onwards

Cost: Rs 250

On Insider.in

Listen to classical music



If you are a Western classical music buff, or just want to soak in some culture, The SOI Chamber Orchestra presents Evgeny Bushkov, conductor, and Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, on piano, supported by the Consulate General of Brazil. They will perform Mozart: String quartet no 19 "Dissonance". Bushkov's strength lies in his aspiration for a search of authentic interpretation.

09 Tuesday

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

When: 7 pm onwards

Entry: Rs 400 to Rs 600

On bookmyshow.com

Bollywood rocks



Arth Lounge, Mumbai, brings to you Bollywood Thursday's like never before, blending in a mix of great crowd and ambiance, delicious cocktails and bar nibbles, and interiors by Gauri Khan. After the first night featured DJ Aqeel Ali, the second night will be helmed by DJ Suketu.

10 Wednesday

Where: Arth, plot no. 604, Pinnacle House, 15th Road, Khar

When: 10pm onward

Call: 9594060038

For tickets

Break the silence



The Gender Lab Invites all of you on the International Day of the Girl Child with author Deepa Narayan, to explore her book, Chup! Breaking the Silence about Indian Women, which is an eye opener for anyone who reads it. The event will explore the 7 habits that dominate Indian women's lives.

11 Thursday

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi

When: 5.30 pm onwards

Log on to: www.facebook.com/events/371302540073805

Neo Soul with L.Y.D



L.Y. D., aka Lydia Hendrikje, is a singer and composer from Germany, living in India for three years. The True School of Music teacher will for the first time in India, present her very own new set of fresh originals. Her music lies somewhere in between Neo Soul and Indie RnB, and is groovy and warm.

12 Friday

Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaon

When: 9 pm onwards

Entry: Rs 799 to Rs 1,499

On insider.in

Go to a masquerade ball



Be prepared to bedazzle the crowd in your tuxedos and gorgeous gowns as Curly Tales is hosting a Royale Masquerade Ball. Get the feel of being in a James Bond movie with ball dancing, martinis, beers and a mini casino set up. Also dance away with unlimited Sangrias and beers.

13 Saturday

Where: The Studs - Sports Bar and Grill 2nd Floor, Hotel Horizon, 37, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

When: 8 PM

Entry: Rs 2,500

On insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates