Weekly Planner: 19 Things To Do Around Mumbai From September 3 To September 8
Go for a Sufi DJ night
9 PM onwards: Be part of the first ever session of Sufi Monday Nights at Door No. 1. Join DJ Russel as he takes you through a mix of songs, in both Sufi and Bollywood that are a blend of entrancing and spiritual. On offer are also tempting food and drinks packages to complete the experience.
Where: Door No.1, ONGC Colony, Reclamation, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 649 onwards
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
See a Marathi play
6.30 pm: Dear Aajo centres around Shanu, a pampered, carefree teenager living in Atlanta, whose life takes a sudden twist, on a fateful day. The same thing happens in her Ajoba's (grandfather) life in Mumbai. The play traces their parallel journey through laughter and tears.
Where: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Beasant Road, Worli
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Get your dose of laughs
8.30 pm: Appurv Gupta, best known as Guptaji has given three back-to-back hit solos in the last three years. His shows, AppurView, Relationship or RelationShit and Laugh with an Engineer 2.0 have got much love from the audiences around the country. He will make it worth your while.
Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 500
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
See works by the masters
11 am - 7 pm: The Monsoon Show features 28 artists in multiple themes, medium and style. The highlights are Houses by SH Raza (1956), Santhal Women & Hen by Ramkinkar Baij, MF Husain's Cut-out 7, Nude by FN Souza (1956) and many more. It has been curated by Nicholai Sachdev.
Where: Gallery 7, G3, ground floor, Oricon House, Rampart Row, Kala Ghoda
Call: 22183996
Enjoy a Pathare Prabhu platter
11 am - 10 pm: What sets Pathare Prabhu cuisines from the rest is how it is independent of the typical Maharashtrian, Konkani and Goan flavours. Bite into dishes like kheema pathwad, batati ani valache bhuzane, bangda che aatle and dudhi halwa shingdya, and you shall know why.
Where: +91, Om Satyadeep Apartments, ground floor, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West
Call: 66921100
Get an image makeover
11 am onwards: Have you been a wee bit critical lately when you look in the mirror? Image and Style Retreat allows you sessions with image consultants who can guide you on styling and conducting yourself, using colours and lifestyle elements that would suit your persona. Sign up, we say.
Where: CLAP, Unit No 201, Solitaire II, opp. Infinity Mall, Malad West
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Find freedom through music
Bandishana is an evening of melodic compositions in various scales that explores myriad moods and time frames. The idea is to explore freedom within boundaries, that is bandish. Ronkini Gupta, an Indian classical vocalist will present six bandishes in different raagas. She will be accompanied by Rupak Dhamankar on the tabla and Adinath Patkar on the harmonium. While Patkar is a trained keyboardist associated with many bands, Dhamankar is a young tabla exponent. While Gupta has many accolades to her credit, she is best known to have crooned Rafu in the film Tumhari Sulu that got her a filmfare nomination.
When: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, September 15
Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow no. 75, Aram Nagar 2, Versova, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 350
Log on to: insider.in
Go for a teen drag show
Inspired by a true story Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the new award-winning five-star hit musical, with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and lyrics by Tom MacRae. The musical is inspired by the 2011 BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. It's one of the best known teen drag musicals. Essaying the title role is John McCrea, who plays a person who is openly gay but is still scared to reveal to his homophobic peers his penchant for high heels and frocks instead of blazers and sneakers. It won three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and was also nominated for five Olivier Awards. This is a screening from Oscar Wilde Theatre.
When: 6 pm, September 5 Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 500
Call: 66223737
Make your own mug
This workshop will let you learn how to make a mug using hand-building techniques. The session begins with a quick tour of the studio, followed by the hands-on session. Decorative techniques like stamping, textured rolling and slip trailing will also be taught. Each participant is given enough clay to make one mug. Once complete, the mugs will be sent to the kiln for glazing and firing.
When: 2 pm onwards, September 3
Where: Studio One 6, Kamgar Nagar, Prabhadevi, Dadar West
Entry: Rs 1,400
To book: insider.in
Watch Jay Sean live
Get set for a live musical act. Among the biggest pop names in the late 90s, Jay Sean has managed to stay at the top for two decades now. The British singer-songwriter, born Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, debuted in the UK's Asian Underground Scene. His singles Eyes on You and Stolen ruled the UK top ten charts. In 2009, his American debut single Down topped the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first solo artist of South Asian origin to be in that bracket. His chart topping hits will be accompanied by a stocked bar and yum bar bites.
When: 9 pm to 12 am, Sept 11
Where: Lord of The Drinks, 3rd floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills
Entry: Rs 1,299 onwards
Call: 8291106974
Relish Sri Lankan food
Those who are in love with the food of the neighbouring country will enjoy this one. A Sri Lankan food fest is being organised which will bring on the table the best of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Feast on local delights like fried bitter gourd salad, chicken moju, beef smore, fish ambul thiyal, lotus yam curry, with staples like the hoppers and kottu.
When: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm
Till: September 8
Where: Citrus, The Leela Mumbai, Andheri Kurla Road, Sahar, Andheri East
Call: 66911359
Pedal away
See another side of Mumbai altogether in this midnight cycling ride. From South Mumbai to Bandstand in Bandra, it's a 35 kilometre journey, sans the traffic snarls and the regular chaos. ID card is compulsory.
When: 11.30 pm, September 15 Where: Meet at Theobroma, Colaba Causeway
Entry: Rs 1,050
To book: www.365hops.com
Work with oils
11 am - 1.30 pm: Create your own monochromatic still-life oil painting at a workshop organised as part of Tao Art Gallery's #EducateForArt initiative. The session will not only help develop your creative growth and expression, but will also enable you to understand colour value and composition. You also get to take your work, a painting on an oil sheet, back home.
Where: TAO Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
Entry: Rs 3,000
To book: insider.in
Relish a healthy thali
12.30 PM onwards: Want to enjoy something healthy and delicious, at the same time? Try the Sattvic Special Thali at The Brasserie. The meals are based on food in Ayurveda and Yoga literature that contain sattva quality (guna) and are prepared without onion and garlic, and with very little spice.
Where: The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Sahar Road, Andheri East
Price: Rs 1,250
For reservation: 28380000
Hear stories by Manto and Rakesh
6.30 PM onwards: Experience stories of three great literary minds — Saadat Hasan Manto's Pehchan, Mohan Rakesh's Uski Roti and Bhisham Sahni's Leela Nandlal Ki. It is being brought together by Jashn-e-Qalam Storytelling, a collective of professional screen and stage actors to celebrate Hindustani literature. They are performed devoid of any sets, props or costume. It's just the voice and the body language that transports the audience.
Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No 75, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 300
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Dig into a Magadh meal
1 pm onwards: Enjoy a meal curated by home chef Chandana, which will capture the true essence of Magadh — Bihar as it was known ages ago. The meal will be served course-wise, and include a wide variety of traditional breads and chutneys. Towards the end, there will be delicious desserts like parwal ki mithai (found only in Bihar), followed by Maghai paan ka joda.
Where: Neel Indian Kitchen & Bar, 101, 1st floor, Sentinel Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai
Price: Rs 1,200
To book: authenticook.com
Make your own bullet journal
2 pm - 4.30 pm: There's nothing as cathartic as documenting one's life goals, feelings, habits and moods, in a journal. You can learn how to do so, at a Bullet Journal workshop, where you will learn all about the customisable system, and how you can creatively capture lists and thoughts. All art materials will be provided.
Where: Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, E854, 3rd Road, Khar West
Entry: Rs 1,800
To book: eventshigh.com
Manage your wardrobe
12.30 pm: Do you find yourself staring at endless piles of clothes and still lamenting that you have nothing to wear? Join self-enhancement coach, Rhea Punjabi, for a guided workshop on efficient wardrobe management, and how it can help put your life back in order.
Where: Leon's World Centre, Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Rustomjee Urbania, Thane West
Entry: Rs 500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Learn about voice control
2 pm - 5 pm: If you are considering a career in Indian classical singing, this session is for you. Ashish Sankrityayan, a renowned exponent of the Dagar dhrupad tradition, will be sharing practices that are fundamental to training of the voice. He will be dwelling deeply on the core concept of the'akar' — the long vowel ÄÂÂÂ, syllable pronunciation, the use of the breath, varied positions and energy channels in the body in the production and subtle control over sound and resonance.
Where: The Integral Space, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 999
To book: livefiesta.com
