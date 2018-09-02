Weekly Planner: 19 Things To Do Around Mumbai From September 3 To September 8

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Go for a Sufi DJ night

9 PM onwards: Be part of the first ever session of Sufi Monday Nights at Door No. 1. Join DJ Russel as he takes you through a mix of songs, in both Sufi and Bollywood that are a blend of entrancing and spiritual. On offer are also tempting food and drinks packages to complete the experience.

Where: Door No.1, ONGC Colony, Reclamation, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 649 onwards

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

See a Marathi play



6.30 pm: Dear Aajo centres around Shanu, a pampered, carefree teenager living in Atlanta, whose life takes a sudden twist, on a fateful day. The same thing happens in her Ajoba's (grandfather) life in Mumbai. The play traces their parallel journey through laughter and tears.

Where: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Beasant Road, Worli

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Get your dose of laughs



8.30 pm: Appurv Gupta, best known as Guptaji has given three back-to-back hit solos in the last three years. His shows, AppurView, Relationship or RelationShit and Laugh with an Engineer 2.0 have got much love from the audiences around the country. He will make it worth your while.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 500

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

See works by the masters



11 am - 7 pm: The Monsoon Show features 28 artists in multiple themes, medium and style. The highlights are Houses by SH Raza (1956), Santhal Women & Hen by Ramkinkar Baij, MF Husain's Cut-out 7, Nude by FN Souza (1956) and many more. It has been curated by Nicholai Sachdev.

Where: Gallery 7, G3, ground floor, Oricon House, Rampart Row, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22183996

Enjoy a Pathare Prabhu platter



11 am - 10 pm: What sets Pathare Prabhu cuisines from the rest is how it is independent of the typical Maharashtrian, Konkani and Goan flavours. Bite into dishes like kheema pathwad, batati ani valache bhuzane, bangda che aatle and dudhi halwa shingdya, and you shall know why.

Where: +91, Om Satyadeep Apartments, ground floor, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West

Call: 66921100

Get an image makeover



11 am onwards: Have you been a wee bit critical lately when you look in the mirror? Image and Style Retreat allows you sessions with image consultants who can guide you on styling and conducting yourself, using colours and lifestyle elements that would suit your persona. Sign up, we say.

Where: CLAP, Unit No 201, Solitaire II, opp. Infinity Mall, Malad West

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Find freedom through music



Bandishana is an evening of melodic compositions in various scales that explores myriad moods and time frames. The idea is to explore freedom within boundaries, that is bandish. Ronkini Gupta, an Indian classical vocalist will present six bandishes in different raagas. She will be accompanied by Rupak Dhamankar on the tabla and Adinath Patkar on the harmonium. While Patkar is a trained keyboardist associated with many bands, Dhamankar is a young tabla exponent. While Gupta has many accolades to her credit, she is best known to have crooned Rafu in the film Tumhari Sulu that got her a filmfare nomination.

When: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, September 15

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow no. 75, Aram Nagar 2, Versova, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 350

Log on to: insider.in

Go for a teen drag show

Inspired by a true story Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the new award-winning five-star hit musical, with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and lyrics by Tom MacRae. The musical is inspired by the 2011 BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. It's one of the best known teen drag musicals. Essaying the title role is John McCrea, who plays a person who is openly gay but is still scared to reveal to his homophobic peers his penchant for high heels and frocks instead of blazers and sneakers. It won three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and was also nominated for five Olivier Awards. This is a screening from Oscar Wilde Theatre.

When: 6 pm, September 5 Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 500

Call: 66223737

Make your own mug

This workshop will let you learn how to make a mug using hand-building techniques. The session begins with a quick tour of the studio, followed by the hands-on session. Decorative techniques like stamping, textured rolling and slip trailing will also be taught. Each participant is given enough clay to make one mug. Once complete, the mugs will be sent to the kiln for glazing and firing.

When: 2 pm onwards, September 3

Where: Studio One 6, Kamgar Nagar, Prabhadevi, Dadar West

Entry: Rs 1,400

To book: insider.in

Watch Jay Sean live



Get set for a live musical act. Among the biggest pop names in the late 90s, Jay Sean has managed to stay at the top for two decades now. The British singer-songwriter, born Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, debuted in the UK's Asian Underground Scene. His singles Eyes on You and Stolen ruled the UK top ten charts. In 2009, his American debut single Down topped the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first solo artist of South Asian origin to be in that bracket. His chart topping hits will be accompanied by a stocked bar and yum bar bites.

When: 9 pm to 12 am, Sept 11

Where: Lord of The Drinks, 3rd floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills

Entry: Rs 1,299 onwards

Call: 8291106974

Relish Sri Lankan food



Those who are in love with the food of the neighbouring country will enjoy this one. A Sri Lankan food fest is being organised which will bring on the table the best of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Feast on local delights like fried bitter gourd salad, chicken moju, beef smore, fish ambul thiyal, lotus yam curry, with staples like the hoppers and kottu.

When: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Till: September 8

Where: Citrus, The Leela Mumbai, Andheri Kurla Road, Sahar, Andheri East

Call: 66911359

Pedal away



See another side of Mumbai altogether in this midnight cycling ride. From South Mumbai to Bandstand in Bandra, it's a 35 kilometre journey, sans the traffic snarls and the regular chaos. ID card is compulsory.

When: 11.30 pm, September 15 Where: Meet at Theobroma, Colaba Causeway

Entry: Rs 1,050

To book: www.365hops.com

Work with oils



11 am - 1.30 pm: Create your own monochromatic still-life oil painting at a workshop organised as part of Tao Art Gallery's #EducateForArt initiative. The session will not only help develop your creative growth and expression, but will also enable you to understand colour value and composition. You also get to take your work, a painting on an oil sheet, back home.

Where: TAO Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

Entry: Rs 3,000

To book: insider.in

Relish a healthy thali

12.30 PM onwards: Want to enjoy something healthy and delicious, at the same time? Try the Sattvic Special Thali at The Brasserie. The meals are based on food in Ayurveda and Yoga literature that contain sattva quality (guna) and are prepared without onion and garlic, and with very little spice.

Where: The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Sahar Road, Andheri East

Price: Rs 1,250

For reservation: 28380000

Hear stories by Manto and Rakesh



6.30 PM onwards: Experience stories of three great literary minds — Saadat Hasan Manto's Pehchan, Mohan Rakesh's Uski Roti and Bhisham Sahni's Leela Nandlal Ki. It is being brought together by Jashn-e-Qalam Storytelling, a collective of professional screen and stage actors to celebrate Hindustani literature. They are performed devoid of any sets, props or costume. It's just the voice and the body language that transports the audience.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No 75, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 300

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Dig into a Magadh meal



1 pm onwards: Enjoy a meal curated by home chef Chandana, which will capture the true essence of Magadh — Bihar as it was known ages ago. The meal will be served course-wise, and include a wide variety of traditional breads and chutneys. Towards the end, there will be delicious desserts like parwal ki mithai (found only in Bihar), followed by Maghai paan ka joda.

Where: Neel Indian Kitchen & Bar, 101, 1st floor, Sentinel Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Price: Rs 1,200

To book: authenticook.com

Make your own bullet journal



2 pm - 4.30 pm: There's nothing as cathartic as documenting one's life goals, feelings, habits and moods, in a journal. You can learn how to do so, at a Bullet Journal workshop, where you will learn all about the customisable system, and how you can creatively capture lists and thoughts. All art materials will be provided.

Where: Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, E854, 3rd Road, Khar West

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: eventshigh.com

Manage your wardrobe



12.30 pm: Do you find yourself staring at endless piles of clothes and still lamenting that you have nothing to wear? Join self-enhancement coach, Rhea Punjabi, for a guided workshop on efficient wardrobe management, and how it can help put your life back in order.

Where: Leon's World Centre, Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Rustomjee Urbania, Thane West

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com



Learn about voice control



2 pm - 5 pm: If you are considering a career in Indian classical singing, this session is for you. Ashish Sankrityayan, a renowned exponent of the Dagar dhrupad tradition, will be sharing practices that are fundamental to training of the voice. He will be dwelling deeply on the core concept of the'akar' — the long vowel ÄÂÂÂ, syllable pronunciation, the use of the breath, varied positions and energy channels in the body in the production and subtle control over sound and resonance.

Where: The Integral Space, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 999

To book: livefiesta.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates