Weekly Planner: 20 things to do around Mumbai from December 17 to December 22

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Paint a scenic sail

17 monday

9 AM - 6 PM: If you are looking for a crash course covering basic painting skills, 'Sailing in the Night Canvas Painting' is the place to be. Here, you will learn the scenic visuals of boats to draw inspiration from and help discover the artist within. Course fee includes all the required material.

WHERE: Cooperage football ground, 9, Maharshi Karve Road, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 2,500

LOG ON: meraevents.com

Ready your kids for this arena

18 tuesday

1 pM - 2 PM: If you want to make this holiday season more productive for your children, sign up for a series of competitions and workshops. Games like chess, carom, robotics, drawing, Rubik's cube, calligraphy and so on will challenge their skills. There is no restriction on age for participation.

WHERE: Scholar High School, Jogeshwari West

ENTRY: Rs 200 onwards

LOG ON: meraevents.com

Lift your spirits with Lever

19 wednesday

8.45 PM onwards: Make way for a modern-day Hindi stand-up comedy show in which Johny Lever will incorporate references and observations on social media, politics, human behaviour, pop culture, cultural affairs and technology. A laugh riot is thus guaranteed.

WHERE: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natya Griha Hall, Vile Parle East

ENTRY: Rs 300 onwards

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Sharpen your social media skills

20 thursday

2 pM - 6.30 PM: Head to an upcoming social media marketing workshop. Organised by Ami Savla Hemani, the event will help you develop a people-friendly social profile and also help you harness skills like generating more leads, learning how to make DIY content, marketing and online PR.

WHERE: WeWork Raheja Platinum, Sag Baug Road, Andheri-Kurla Road

ENTRY: Rs 3,500

LOG ON: meraevents.com

An evening filled with mind games

21 friday

8.30 PM onwards: Magic is always fascinating. So, magician Suhani Shah brings to you an evening of mental sorcery with her brand new tricks. A known mentalist, delve in her realm of magic with a thrilling journey. Sign up right away.

WHERE: Pair A Dice Cafe, Oshiwara Link Plaza, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 499

LOG ON: insider.in

Euphoria comes to town

22 saturday

7 PM onwards: Phoenix Festival presents 'Euphoria-Live in Concert' that promises to be unique in its presentation and feel. Euphoria, a Hindi rock band with their lead singer Palash Sen, will be belting out their popular numbers like Dhoom Pichak Dhoom and Maeri.

WHERE: Dublin Square: Phoenix Market City, level 1, Kurla West

ENTRY: Rs 500 onwards

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

The disappearing world

Stills from British photographer Jimmy Nelson's short film, Blink. And They're Gone, look like covers for National Geographic. In which case, Nat Geo is set for 1,500 covers, because those many images appear in the film, in the blink of an eye. By befriending and gaining the trust of members from 36 indigenous tribes, Nelson has lovingly captured their textile traditions, headdresses, abodes and meals.

The film opens with the tribes 'posing' on different branches of native trees - baobabs and banyans - and moves on to scenes from their daily life: hunting fish, skinning carcasses, navigating their unforgiving landscapes. Helmed by Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer of ad agency JWT India, the two-and-something-minute film is a comment on how precious this world is, and how it's disappearing right before our eyes.

Watch a WWII play

7.30 PM: Catch a Hindi play, Dedh Inch Upar, written by Nirmal Verma, which narrates the story of how a man's life changes during World War II, when his wife is arrested for anti-Nazi activities.

WHERE: Shakuntalam Studio, Adarsh Nagar, Andheri

ENTRY: Rs 100

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Catch Lorna live

7 PM onwards: If you've enjoyed the National Award-winning Konkani film Nachom-ia Kumpasar, which tells the story of two Goan jazz musicians

from Mumbai, here's your chance to catch one of them live. Singer Lorna Cordeiro, known as the nightingale of Goa, will be performing live at the fourth season of the Christmasti festival. She will be joined by the Bombay Band'Hits'. You can also shop till you drop at the Christmas bazaar. Proceeds will go to Our Lady's Home.

WHERE: St Teresa's High School Ground, Girgaum

ENTRY: Rs 300

CALL: 9833277845

Dig into a Mexican pizza

12 PM – 11.30 PM: Here's a big treat for vegetarians. Quattro Ristorante is celebrating the Tex-Mex food festival, which brings together the best of Texan and Mexican cuisine. From burritos, quesadillas to enchiladas and tacos, the festival promises an interesting menu of innovative platters.

WHERE: Quattro Ristorante, 7, Janta India Estate, Lower Parel

CALL: 46104601

Attend an origami show

10 AM – 6 PM: Fan of origami art? Attend the Wonderfold 2018 exhibition, by Tata Trusts and Origami Mitra. The sessions will focus on use of origami in teaching concepts of design and maths.

WHERE: Sir JJ College of Architecture, DN Road, Fort

ENTRY: Rs 100 – Rs 200 for workshops

CALL: 22621649

Listen to Hindustani short stories

12 PM: Join theatre actors Madhurjeet Sarghi and Vicky Ahuja, who will revisit the works of two Hindustani greats at Jashn-E-Qalam. This time around, the artistes will perform Mohan Rakesh's Uski Roti, which tells the story of a woman waiting for her truck driver husband every day, and Munshi Premchand's Bade Bhai Sahab, the story of a hare and tortoise.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 300

TO BOOK: insider.in

Learn to do embroidery

3 PM: For those who love hand embroidery work, catch a workshop, where you will learn some basic stitching techniques, including chain, buttonhole, blanket, running, satin and cross stitches. You get to take home the final piece.

WHERE: Iteeha Studio, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 1,800

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Become a toy maker

6 PM: Join the team behind The Great Indian Derby, at a session, where you will learn what kind of skills go into making toys. They will discuss everything about design and making skills.

WHERE: Kendriya Vihar Kharghar Property, Sector 11, Navi Mumbai

TO REGISTER: eventshigh.com

Make a snow globe

11 AM onwards: Embrace the spirit of the festive season at a hobby workshop, where you will create your own snow globe, using simple supplies like jars, glycerine and glitter. All art materials will be provided at the venue.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 1,499

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

See an Odissi performance

6.30 PM: Watch veteran Odissi artiste and Padmashree awardee Madhavi Mudgal open the second edition of the Pravaha Dance Festival with Sankalan, where she presents five different choreographies. Her performance will include concepts like Ahvan (Rig Vedic hymns to agni) and Ragamalika Pallavi (a dance tapestry using musical modes and rhythmic structures).

WHERE: Tata Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates