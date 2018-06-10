Weekly Planner: 20 things to do around Mumbai from June 11 to 16 June
Try an Ayurvedic treatment
8 AM — 8 PM: Pamper yourself or a loved one with a relaxing Ayurvedic skin treatment session. The Ubtan therapy, formulated with flowers, nuts, lentils, sandalwood, turmeric and oils, enhances beauty, and also provides definite medicinal values by virtue of its anti-fungal, antibacterial, antiperspirant, deodorant and skin-toning properties.
Where: Birla Ayurveda, C-101,1st Floor, Above Eden Club, Powai
Price: Rs 3,335
Call: 9820435344
Listen to fusion
8.30 PM: What happens when Simon Garfunkel's Sound of Silence is married to Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani, or Back to Black by Amy Winehouse is interlaced with sargams of Raag Bhimpalasi? Come and witness the magic created by six talented musicians, whose experimental fusion set The Kheyaal-E-Jazz Projekt comprises traditional bandishes thumris and taranas interwoven with popular Jazz artist songs.
Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No. 75, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 350
To book: insider.in
Catch a poetry reading
4 PM — 6 PM: Yet to acquaint your little one to world of verse? Join children's writer and poet Sakshi Singh for a fun-fulled poetry reading session, where she will read out poems from her new book, If I Could Teach My Teacher. The reading is open to kids between four and 10 years old.
Where: CK Nayudu Hall, Churchgate
For details: sakshising@gmail.com
Enjoy a healthy treat
12.30 PM - 4 PM: Want to try something healthy this Sunday? Head to Seven Kitchens, where the chefs have curated a menu of super food goodness, that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Guests can relish roasted yam and kale salad, black bean hummus with tahini, fruit salsa with cinnamon, pan seared salmon and avocado toast.
Where: Seven Kitchens, Level 9M, St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel
Price: Rs 3,300
For reservation: 8291926985
Dig into a delish kolambi bhaat
12 PM - 1 AM: For those craving local delicacies head to The Local, which is now a full-fledged all day diner. The menu includes popular Parsi, Malvani, Goan delicacies like mutton dhansak, Goan prawn curry, vangi batata rasa, kolambi bhaat, Malvani fish fry, among other flavoursome and low-on-pocket grabs.
Where: The Local, Opposite Mumbai University, Fort
Call: 9930244326
Try a Bengali bhoj
12 PM - 3.30 PM: If you love shukto, ilish and bhapa doi, head to Bombay Canteen, which is today celebrating home-style Bengali cuisine in collaboration with Kolkata-based home chef, Iti Misra. The vegetarian Bengali bhoj has lau ghonto, mochar paturi and shukto. The non-vegetarian includes chingri bhorta, kucho mach bhaja, katla macher jhol and more. The menu also showcases Suleiman's mutton rezala, goalondo steamer chicken curry and Bengal fish in an unusual avatar of ilish biriyani.
Where: Bombay Canteen, Unit 1, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel
Price: Rs 1,600 – Rs 1,800
Call: 49666666
Heal with colour
3 PM: Those looking at alternative ways to alleviate their physical, emotional and mental conditions, try the colour therapy workshop. It is a subtle non-invasive therapy that makes use of the healing energy contained within the visible rays of colour. The session will help you understand the need for certain colours, and show how to use them for healing, health, relaxation, inspiration, and protection.
Where: Mindsight Clinic, 3rd floor, Sunita Kutir, Malad West
Entry: Rs 2,000
To book: insider.in
Book Ahead
Go into the wild
June 17, 7.30 AM — 11 AM: With monsoon just around the corner, there's no better time to hike through the Shilonda trail, which covers core areas of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. June is the best time to do this hike since the first few monsoon showers will have washed the dust off the trees. Wildlife expert Nikit Surve, who is hosting this hike, will dole out fun facts about the plants, insects, and animals.
Meeting point: Main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Price: Rs 699
To book: eventshigh.com
Attend a workshop
12 PM: Join Rizwan Khatri, a skilled artisan, at a Rogan art painting workshop. Rogan art is a style of fabric painting, which is said to be inspired from Persian art, and has been practiced in the Kutchh district of Gujarat since the last 400 years. Khatri is one of the most important revivalists of this tradition.
Where: ARTISANS' Gallery, 52-56 VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda
Entry: Rs 1,770
To book: insider.in
Go for this
Art in the time of Internet
5 pm: At a Mumbai Local event, illustrator and storyteller Indu Harikumar will throw light on how the Internet has affected her art making, and how it has changed the relationship between the artist and audience. “While many see trolls or people who trouble [when thinking Internet], I have come across many people who are willing to help,” says Harikumar. “It has really opened out all the things I've wanted to do.”
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Groove to some salsa magic
In his first ever performance in India, renowned Puerto Rican salsa singer Michael Stuart, along with composer and multi-instrumentalist Tony Succar, will present an enthralling salsa concert. Audiences will get to experience themes that have had a world impact, such as Michael Jackson, Eros Ramazotti, Franco De Vita among others. Stuart is a Latin Grammy nominee in the categories of best contemporary tropical album and best urban song. Sucar's mastery lies in jazz, pop, and Afro-Latino as well.
When: 7 pm, June 15
Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA
Entry: Rs 300- Rs 1,000
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Feast on a mini South Indian breakfast
A wholesome south Indian breakfast is typically not consumed in modest quantity. But Puranmal is set to change that. As a healthier alternative, they have south Indian mini breakfast combos, a bite-sized menu that health connoisseurs will dig. Think mini dosas, uttapams, Mysore masala dosas and more.
When: 9 am to 12 pm
Where: Puranmal (Juhu), Vile Parle (West), and Puranmal, CST outlet
Call: 26716939, 26718105
Self-care for your mind
It's time we got mental health out of the closet, isn't it? Give yourself and your friends a little nudge in this direction by heading to The Inside Story, a two-day experience on mental health through activities and discussions. There will be games, poetry sessions, art therapy, coping mechanisms, theatre techniques and letter writing through the course of the weekend. The aim of the workshop is to help participants understand the various ways to cope with mental illnesses, and also help our loved ones through their period of mental distress. Give your brain the break it deserves, and head for this.
When: June 23 (10 AM to 5.30 PM) and June 24 (10 AM to 3 PM)
Where: Khar Social, Khar West
Entry: Rs 1,000
Call: 7506394243
Get sporting
So you think you can play badminton, but can you? Seize this chance to swing your badminton bats at Gaysi's fourth edition of Flick It! Take your friends (try making a team of two or four) to Andheri Sports Complex to break into a sweat and get that dose of healthy competition. The event is meant to be LGBTQ-friendly, so be at your inclusive best. There are some rules in place, such as mixed doubles partners need to be of different/non-binary genders. If you are going solo, you can easily team up at the venue. For more info, visit Gaysi's Facebook page.
When: June 23 12 PM to 4 PM
Where: Andheri Sports Complex, Munshi Nagar, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 400- Rs 700
Call: 9702049026
Order of the day
Get tickled by Tanmay Bhatt
8.30 PM: Well, there's some reason to cheer up this Monday. Tanmay Bhatt, yes of the AIB fame, is returning to stage, this time to host a Bigmic night at Bandra's Cuckoo Club. The night's line-up will include eight comedians — four old, four new. And, Bhatt will have the job of ensuring that the tempo is maintained. Will he be up to
the task?
When: Monday 11
Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 350
Call: 9619962969
Get Talli on a Tuesday
6 PM or 9 PM: Apologies for leading you astray. This is a play based on a fictional dating app called Talli Tuesday. Written and directed by Amitosh Nagpal, the play — only for those above the age of 18 — is a compilation of stories of those who meet through a dating app. The payment made towards the app also counts for drinks at a club. What do you think happens?
When: Tuesday 12
Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road
Entry: Rs 175
Call: 26149546
Make folk jewellery
11 AM: If you find yourself free on the weekday, attend this unique workshop, where you learn to create exquisite handcrafted folk art jewellery using paper quilling. The technique involves twirling and folding paper strips You will also learn motifs of Indian Folk Art forms like Gond, Madhubani, Kalamkari, and paint on small pieces to make pendants, earrings and bracelets.
When: Wednesday 13
Where: ARTISANS' Gallery, Kala Ghoda
Entry: Rs 1,770
Log on to: insider.in
Watch Pentagram live
9 PM onwards: There's nothing like letting your hair down on a busy work week. Even better, if it's to watch the desi rock band Pentagram, perform live. Catch Vishal Dadlani, Randolph Correia, Clyde D'Souza and Papal Mane play some of their most popular hits from the last two decades. Book soon, and seats are fast filling. This is a concert you would not want to miss.
When: Thursday 14
Where: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 826
To book: insider.in
Engage in a conversation on sexuality
5.30 PM: Don't miss a fascinating Mumbai Local session by Dr. Deepak Modi, a nonconformist researcher, who will unsettle our notions on sex and gender. Modi will talk about how the brain is not gender neutral; that, in fact, maleness and femaleness could be hard-wired into the brain. He will take you through its myriad implications, from medicine to sexuality to social infrastructure.
When: Friday 15
Where: Kitab Khana, Fort
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Dig into festival food
12 PM to 1 AM: Enjoy a scrumptious Chinese dinner at Yauatcha, which is celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival — a unique celebration dating back 2,000 years — all through this month. The menu includes authentic but contemporary delicacies. You can choose from steamed sticky rice with water chestnuts, shimeji mushroom and black fungus in lotus leaf, and wok dishes.
When: Saturday 16
Where: Yauatcha, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Call: 9222222800
