Weekly Planner: 20 things to do around Mumbai from June 11 to 16 June

Try an Ayurvedic treatment

8 AM — 8 PM: Pamper yourself or a loved one with a relaxing Ayurvedic skin treatment session. The Ubtan therapy, formulated with flowers, nuts, lentils, sandalwood, turmeric and oils, enhances beauty, and also provides definite medicinal values by virtue of its anti-fungal, antibacterial, antiperspirant, deodorant and skin-toning properties.

Where: Birla Ayurveda, C-101,1st Floor, Above Eden Club, Powai

Price: Rs 3,335

Call: 9820435344

Listen to fusion

8.30 PM: What happens when Simon Garfunkel's Sound of Silence is married to Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani, or Back to Black by Amy Winehouse is interlaced with sargams of Raag Bhimpalasi? Come and witness the magic created by six talented musicians, whose experimental fusion set The Kheyaal-E-Jazz Projekt comprises traditional bandishes thumris and taranas interwoven with popular Jazz artist songs.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No. 75, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 350

To book: insider.in

Catch a poetry reading

4 PM — 6 PM: Yet to acquaint your little one to world of verse? Join children's writer and poet Sakshi Singh for a fun-fulled poetry reading session, where she will read out poems from her new book, If I Could Teach My Teacher. The reading is open to kids between four and 10 years old.

Where: CK Nayudu Hall, Churchgate

For details: sakshising@gmail.com

Enjoy a healthy treat

12.30 PM - 4 PM: Want to try something healthy this Sunday? Head to Seven Kitchens, where the chefs have curated a menu of super food goodness, that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Guests can relish roasted yam and kale salad, black bean hummus with tahini, fruit salsa with cinnamon, pan seared salmon and avocado toast.

Where: Seven Kitchens, Level 9M, St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 3,300

For reservation: 8291926985

Dig into a delish kolambi bhaat

12 PM - 1 AM: For those craving local delicacies head to The Local, which is now a full-fledged all day diner. The menu includes popular Parsi, Malvani, Goan delicacies like mutton dhansak, Goan prawn curry, vangi batata rasa, kolambi bhaat, Malvani fish fry, among other flavoursome and low-on-pocket grabs.

Where: The Local, Opposite Mumbai University, Fort

Call: 9930244326

Try a Bengali bhoj

12 PM - 3.30 PM: If you love shukto, ilish and bhapa doi, head to Bombay Canteen, which is today celebrating home-style Bengali cuisine in collaboration with Kolkata-based home chef, Iti Misra. The vegetarian Bengali bhoj has lau ghonto, mochar paturi and shukto. The non-vegetarian includes chingri bhorta, kucho mach bhaja, katla macher jhol and more. The menu also showcases Suleiman's mutton rezala, goalondo steamer chicken curry and Bengal fish in an unusual avatar of ilish biriyani.

Where: Bombay Canteen, Unit 1, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 1,600 – Rs 1,800

Call: 49666666

Heal with colour

3 PM: Those looking at alternative ways to alleviate their physical, emotional and mental conditions, try the colour therapy workshop. It is a subtle non-invasive therapy that makes use of the healing energy contained within the visible rays of colour. The session will help you understand the need for certain colours, and show how to use them for healing, health, relaxation, inspiration, and protection.

Where: Mindsight Clinic, 3rd floor, Sunita Kutir, Malad West

Entry: Rs 2,000

To book: insider.in

Book Ahead

Go into the wild

June 17, 7.30 AM — 11 AM: With monsoon just around the corner, there's no better time to hike through the Shilonda trail, which covers core areas of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. June is the best time to do this hike since the first few monsoon showers will have washed the dust off the trees. Wildlife expert Nikit Surve, who is hosting this hike, will dole out fun facts about the plants, insects, and animals.

Meeting point: Main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Price: Rs 699

To book: eventshigh.com

Attend a workshop

12 PM: Join Rizwan Khatri, a skilled artisan, at a Rogan art painting workshop. Rogan art is a style of fabric painting, which is said to be inspired from Persian art, and has been practiced in the Kutchh district of Gujarat since the last 400 years. Khatri is one of the most important revivalists of this tradition.

Where: ARTISANS' Gallery, 52-56 VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda

Entry: Rs 1,770

To book: insider.in

Go for this

Art in the time of Internet

5 pm: At a Mumbai Local event, illustrator and storyteller Indu Harikumar will throw light on how the Internet has affected her art making, and how it has changed the relationship between the artist and audience. “While many see trolls or people who trouble [when thinking Internet], I have come across many people who are willing to help,” says Harikumar. “It has really opened out all the things I've wanted to do.”

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Groove to some salsa magic

In his first ever performance in India, renowned Puerto Rican salsa singer Michael Stuart, along with composer and multi-instrumentalist Tony Succar, will present an enthralling salsa concert. Audiences will get to experience themes that have had a world impact, such as Michael Jackson, Eros Ramazotti, Franco De Vita among others. Stuart is a Latin Grammy nominee in the categories of best contemporary tropical album and best urban song. Sucar's mastery lies in jazz, pop, and Afro-Latino as well.

When: 7 pm, June 15

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: Rs 300- Rs 1,000

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Feast on a mini South Indian breakfast

A wholesome south Indian breakfast is typically not consumed in modest quantity. But Puranmal is set to change that. As a healthier alternative, they have south Indian mini breakfast combos, a bite-sized menu that health connoisseurs will dig. Think mini dosas, uttapams, Mysore masala dosas and more.

When: 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Puranmal (Juhu), Vile Parle (West), and Puranmal, CST outlet

Call: 26716939, 26718105

Self-care for your mind

It's time we got mental health out of the closet, isn't it? Give yourself and your friends a little nudge in this direction by heading to The Inside Story, a two-day experience on mental health through activities and discussions. There will be games, poetry sessions, art therapy, coping mechanisms, theatre techniques and letter writing through the course of the weekend. The aim of the workshop is to help participants understand the various ways to cope with mental illnesses, and also help our loved ones through their period of mental distress. Give your brain the break it deserves, and head for this.

When: June 23 (10 AM to 5.30 PM) and June 24 (10 AM to 3 PM)

Where: Khar Social, Khar West

Entry: Rs 1,000

Call: 7506394243

Get sporting

So you think you can play badminton, but can you? Seize this chance to swing your badminton bats at Gaysi's fourth edition of Flick It! Take your friends (try making a team of two or four) to Andheri Sports Complex to break into a sweat and get that dose of healthy competition. The event is meant to be LGBTQ-friendly, so be at your inclusive best. There are some rules in place, such as mixed doubles partners need to be of different/non-binary genders. If you are going solo, you can easily team up at the venue. For more info, visit Gaysi's Facebook page.

When: June 23 12 PM to 4 PM

Where: Andheri Sports Complex, Munshi Nagar, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 400- Rs 700

Call: 9702049026

Order of the day

Get tickled by Tanmay Bhatt

8.30 PM: Well, there's some reason to cheer up this Monday. Tanmay Bhatt, yes of the AIB fame, is returning to stage, this time to host a Bigmic night at Bandra's Cuckoo Club. The night's line-up will include eight comedians — four old, four new. And, Bhatt will have the job of ensuring that the tempo is maintained. Will he be up to

the task?

When: Monday 11

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 350

Call: 9619962969

Get Talli on a Tuesday

6 PM or 9 PM: Apologies for leading you astray. This is a play based on a fictional dating app called Talli Tuesday. Written and directed by Amitosh Nagpal, the play — only for those above the age of 18 — is a compilation of stories of those who meet through a dating app. The payment made towards the app also counts for drinks at a club. What do you think happens?

When: Tuesday 12

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road

Entry: Rs 175

Call: 26149546

Make folk jewellery

11 AM: If you find yourself free on the weekday, attend this unique workshop, where you learn to create exquisite handcrafted folk art jewellery using paper quilling. The technique involves twirling and folding paper strips You will also learn motifs of Indian Folk Art forms like Gond, Madhubani, Kalamkari, and paint on small pieces to make pendants, earrings and bracelets.

When: Wednesday 13

Where: ARTISANS' Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Entry: Rs 1,770

Log on to: insider.in

Watch Pentagram live

9 PM onwards: There's nothing like letting your hair down on a busy work week. Even better, if it's to watch the desi rock band Pentagram, perform live. Catch Vishal Dadlani, Randolph Correia, Clyde D'Souza and Papal Mane play some of their most popular hits from the last two decades. Book soon, and seats are fast filling. This is a concert you would not want to miss.

When: Thursday 14

Where: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 826

To book: insider.in

Engage in a conversation on sexuality

5.30 PM: Don't miss a fascinating Mumbai Local session by Dr. Deepak Modi, a nonconformist researcher, who will unsettle our notions on sex and gender. Modi will talk about how the brain is not gender neutral; that, in fact, maleness and femaleness could be hard-wired into the brain. He will take you through its myriad implications, from medicine to sexuality to social infrastructure.

When: Friday 15

Where: Kitab Khana, Fort

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Dig into festival food

12 PM to 1 AM: Enjoy a scrumptious Chinese dinner at Yauatcha, which is celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival — a unique celebration dating back 2,000 years — all through this month. The menu includes authentic but contemporary delicacies. You can choose from steamed sticky rice with water chestnuts, shimeji mushroom and black fungus in lotus leaf, and wok dishes.

When: Saturday 16

Where: Yauatcha, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Call: 9222222800

