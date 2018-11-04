Weekly Planner: 20 things to do around Mumbai from November 05 To November 10
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Get your creativity on
05 Monday
11 AM - 12 PM: Priya Jayanand starts the Christmas workshop early this year. If you want to be ahead of your friends this festive season, explore your creativity and learn how to make your own Christmas decorations. This workshop involves drawing, cutting and gluing.
WHERE: Art & Crafts Classes, B201,Classic View Appartment, Dahisar West
ENTRY: Rs 1,500
LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com
Explore the power of nature
06 Tuesday
11 AM - 7 PM: Michelle Poonawalla will be presenting a solo exhibition, Born Free, which is a tribute to her late grandfather Jehangir Vazifdar, a renowned artist and architect. It will present 25 new works which explore the fragility and power of nature.
WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda
CALL: 8527310798
Laugh out loud
07 Wednesday
8.30 PM: Kaneez Surka is back, and this time, she's got a star-studded lineup. Join Kaneez along with Biswa Kalyan Rath, Aadar Malik, Jahnavi Dave and Guy Montgomery at The Cuckoo Club to rid your mid-week blues.
WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, near Candies, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 825
LOG ON TO: insider.in
A Mangalorean treat
08 Thursday
11.30 - 4 PM: Amma's Mangalorean Food Festival has commenced and will continue till November 25. Authentic traditional household food would be served at this festival. Sukka Mutton, Kori Rutti, Basale Pundi, Kori Puli Munchi with Neer Dosa and Prawns Gussi with neer dosa on offer as well.
WHERE: South High Kitchen & Bar, near Inorbit Mall, Malad (West)
CALL: 8828891111
Into the wild
09 Friday
10 PM: No matter how much one tries to hype it, nothing in this world can prepare you for the phenomenon that is the Konkan Kada. Harishchandragad is one of the most underrated treks in all of Maharashtra. So, head to a night filled with wonder, stories, and games.
MEETING POINT: Kalyan bus depot, Kalyan station (W)
ENTRY: Rs 1,990
CALL: 9867952811
Sign up for a cosmetics flea
10 Saturday
9 AM - 11 PM: As 9-to-9 women, you need to look flawless without adding those toxins to your skin. The 27 Cosmetics Flea's skin products, thus, are meant for you. They are also running exciting contests, giving you a chance to win all our products for free.
WHERE: Inorbit Mall, Malad West
LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com
Sweet surrender
French dessert brand The Parfait Co. recently rolled out a range of chilled parfait bonbons as part of their Diwali gift box. When we popped them, Donkey's dialogue from the movie Shrek - "parfait may be the most delicious thing on the whole damn planet" - rang in our head. In white chocolate, we'd recommended the rose-flavoured Aphrodite, and if chocolate rocks your boat, go for Nero, described as "a deep surrender into the beckoning folds of darkness". Word.
A witch returns
If you loved Kiernan Shipka as Sally in the now legendary Mad Men, you will love her as Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. After Archie and the gang made a comeback in Riverdale, Sabrina and her aunties, Zelda and Hilda, are all set to entertain you. And we are loving the show. The story, which is all about the young witch treading the fine line between the path of the night (which involves submitting to Satan) and the path of light (which means remaining human), also brings up topics of consent, bullying and homosexuality. And, that alone, along with its soundtrack, of course, is enough for you to start binging now.
Zara's got a hit!
When Zara Larsson sings, "I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah, I want you to f*** up my nights, yeah", you have to sing along. The straight-up can't-get-you-out-of-my-head pop song is about a lover, who isn't good for you, but you don't care anyway. Haven't we all been there before? The song, which is on top of all the pop charts, is surely going to make Larsson a hitmaker. As she said in an interview earlier this year, "I have some friends who are like, 'All I wanna do is sing in a jazz bar and to just make it to pay for the rent.' And I'm like, cool… That's not what I wanna do. I want as many people as possible to go to my concert." Well, with this song, she may just get her wish.
Decorate your home
This year, along with the colourful lights and gorging sweets, decorate your home the Taj way with unique hamper options. One of the hampers, priced at R3,500, contains a tray, aroma burner and reception blend.
WHERE: The Taj Wellington Mews, 33, Nathalal Parikh Marg, Cusrow Baug Colony, Apollo Bandar, Colaba
CALL: 66569494
Meet a bunch of funny comics
If you haven't been able to go home this festive season, fear not. Go celebrate with a bunch of funny comics, including Antairksh Thakkar, Anusha Iyer, Abhey Kumar and Abhishek Kulkarni.
Where: The Integral Space, Opp Palladium Mall High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
WHEN: Wednesday, 7.30 pm
ENTRY: Rs 300
LOG ON TO: insider.in
Buy a perfect Diwali present
If you are looking at gifting your loved ones this festival season, then head to lifestyle and fashion store, Studio Malabar, that offers a range of gorgeous products. From antique Indian art work to hand embroidered home furnishings, they have the perfect present for each of your near and dear ones.
WHERE: Shop 2, Stone bldg, Morvi Lane, Chowpatty
WHEN: Monday - Saturday, 11 am onwards
CALL: 23620225
Shower love around
This time, don't just gift the same old sweets, live it up with a gourmet hamper instead. The Rolling Pin's hampers are loaded with healthy options as well. They are nothing short of a delight with goodies like tea cakes and chocolate boxes.
WHERE: 12, Janta Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
CALL: 46104612
Enjoy a sumptuous thali
Golden Star Thali Restaurant will be serving a special Diwali thali, that will showcase the very best of Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine. Chef Mularam Maharaj's presence manifests itself in the authentic presentation of Gujarati and Rajasthani food in a thali with katoris, a tall glass of smoked masala chaas and sweets.
WHERE: Golden Star Thali Restaurant, opposite Charni Road Station (E)
WHEN: Monday - Sunday, 11.30 am - 3.30 pm
CALL: 23671952
Dig into a shawarma
12.30 PM – 3.30 PM: If you are craving street food, but don't mind splurging, dig into the Khao Galli brunch at JW Café. The specials will include a selection of street favourites like scrumptious shawarmas and falafels, pav bhaji, misal pav, seekh pav, and Chinese treats like manchurian and lollipop. There will also be a live frankie station, dishing out paneer, chicken, lamb and prawn delicacies.
WHERE: JW Café, JW Marriott, Sahar, Andheri East
PRICE: Rs 2,900 plus taxes
FOR DETAILS: 9899044652
Paint a ballerina
11.30 PM: For those itching to try their hands at painting, join artist Kamalrukh Gotla for an arty afternoon. Gotla will offer you a step by step guide to paint a ballerina using a palette knife.
WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 1st floor, 135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner
ENTRY: Rs 1,700
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Unleash your inner Agatha Christie
11.30 PM: Want to try your luck at working on a mystery novel like Agatha Christie? Attend a fun creative writing class, where you will learn how to send chills down your reader's spine and plot a cryptic puzzle. By the end of the two hour-long session, you'd have written your own mystery story. The workshop is open to kids between 10 and 16 years of age.
WHERE: Tea Villa Café, Hill Road, Santosh Nagar, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 1,000
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Feast on a Parsi wedding meal
12 PM – 1 AM: Enjoy a Parsi wedding feast at Bombay Vintage all through this month. Chef Perzen Patel of the Bawi Bride Kitchen has curated a Lagan Nu Bhonu, which will include all the favourites like Kolah nu aachar na pattice, which is a tender potato patty stuffed, the agram tagram machina kevab, an old school cheesy kebab made with squid, rawas and prawns, and dhandaar and lagan no patio with paneer and pomfret, which is a tomato and coconut-based gravy.
WHERE: Bombay Vintage, Opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba
CALL: 22880019
Meet the artists
11 AM – 7 PM: Listen to artists speak about the story behind their black and white masterpieces, and the complexity involved in working with the two colours, at an open studio day.
WHERE: Piramal Art Residency, Balkum Road, Dhokali, Thane West
TO BOOK: insider.in
Catch a sci-fi play
9 PM & 10.30 PM: Learn to laugh at your own future in Sareesh Sudhakaran's science-fiction comedy, Funny Robots. The play tells the story of a man, who dares to create robots in his own image. In six seriously funny acts, all hell breaks loose.
WHERE: OverAct Theatre Space, Bungalow No 190, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 200
TO BOOK: instamojo.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Halloween Special: These places in Mumbai will give you chills!