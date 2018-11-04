Weekly Planner: 20 things to do around Mumbai from November 05 To November 10

things-to-do

Get your creativity on

05 Monday

11 AM - 12 PM: Priya Jayanand starts the Christmas workshop early this year. If you want to be ahead of your friends this festive season, explore your creativity and learn how to make your own Christmas decorations. This workshop involves drawing, cutting and gluing.

WHERE: Art & Crafts Classes, B201,Classic View Appartment, Dahisar West

ENTRY: Rs 1,500

LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com

Explore the power of nature

06 Tuesday

11 AM - 7 PM: Michelle Poonawalla will be presenting a solo exhibition, Born Free, which is a tribute to her late grandfather Jehangir Vazifdar, a renowned artist and architect. It will present 25 new works which explore the fragility and power of nature.

WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 8527310798

Laugh out loud

07 Wednesday

8.30 PM: Kaneez Surka is back, and this time, she's got a star-studded lineup. Join Kaneez along with Biswa Kalyan Rath, Aadar Malik, Jahnavi Dave and Guy Montgomery at The Cuckoo Club to rid your mid-week blues.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, near Candies, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 825

LOG ON TO: insider.in

A Mangalorean treat

08 Thursday

11.30 - 4 PM: Amma's Mangalorean Food Festival has commenced and will continue till November 25. Authentic traditional household food would be served at this festival. Sukka Mutton, Kori Rutti, Basale Pundi, Kori Puli Munchi with Neer Dosa and Prawns Gussi with neer dosa on offer as well.

WHERE: South High Kitchen & Bar, near Inorbit Mall, Malad (West)

CALL: 8828891111

Into the wild

09 Friday

10 PM: No matter how much one tries to hype it, nothing in this world can prepare you for the phenomenon that is the Konkan Kada. Harishchandragad is one of the most underrated treks in all of Maharashtra. So, head to a night filled with wonder, stories, and games.

MEETING POINT: Kalyan bus depot, Kalyan station (W)

ENTRY: Rs 1,990

CALL: 9867952811

Sign up for a cosmetics flea

10 Saturday

9 AM - 11 PM: As 9-to-9 women, you need to look flawless without adding those toxins to your skin. The 27 Cosmetics Flea's skin products, thus, are meant for you. They are also running exciting contests, giving you a chance to win all our products for free.

WHERE: Inorbit Mall, Malad West

LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com

Sweet surrender

French dessert brand The Parfait Co. recently rolled out a range of chilled parfait bonbons as part of their Diwali gift box. When we popped them, Donkey's dialogue from the movie Shrek - "parfait may be the most delicious thing on the whole damn planet" - rang in our head. In white chocolate, we'd recommended the rose-flavoured Aphrodite, and if chocolate rocks your boat, go for Nero, described as "a deep surrender into the beckoning folds of darkness". Word.

A witch returns

If you loved Kiernan Shipka as Sally in the now legendary Mad Men, you will love her as Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. After Archie and the gang made a comeback in Riverdale, Sabrina and her aunties, Zelda and Hilda, are all set to entertain you. And we are loving the show. The story, which is all about the young witch treading the fine line between the path of the night (which involves submitting to Satan) and the path of light (which means remaining human), also brings up topics of consent, bullying and homosexuality. And, that alone, along with its soundtrack, of course, is enough for you to start binging now.

Zara's got a hit!

When Zara Larsson sings, "I want you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah, I want you to f*** up my nights, yeah", you have to sing along. The straight-up can't-get-you-out-of-my-head pop song is about a lover, who isn't good for you, but you don't care anyway. Haven't we all been there before? The song, which is on top of all the pop charts, is surely going to make Larsson a hitmaker. As she said in an interview earlier this year, "I have some friends who are like, 'All I wanna do is sing in a jazz bar and to just make it to pay for the rent.' And I'm like, cool… That's not what I wanna do. I want as many people as possible to go to my concert." Well, with this song, she may just get her wish.

Decorate your home

This year, along with the colourful lights and gorging sweets, decorate your home the Taj way with unique hamper options. One of the hampers, priced at R3,500, contains a tray, aroma burner and reception blend.

WHERE: The Taj Wellington Mews, 33, Nathalal Parikh Marg, Cusrow Baug Colony, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

CALL: 66569494

Meet a bunch of funny comics

If you haven't been able to go home this festive season, fear not. Go celebrate with a bunch of funny comics, including Antairksh Thakkar, Anusha Iyer, Abhey Kumar and Abhishek Kulkarni.

Where: The Integral Space, Opp Palladium Mall High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

WHEN: Wednesday, 7.30 pm

ENTRY: Rs 300

LOG ON TO: insider.in

Buy a perfect Diwali present

If you are looking at gifting your loved ones this festival season, then head to lifestyle and fashion store, Studio Malabar, that offers a range of gorgeous products. From antique Indian art work to hand embroidered home furnishings, they have the perfect present for each of your near and dear ones.

WHERE: Shop 2, Stone bldg, Morvi Lane, Chowpatty

WHEN: Monday - Saturday, 11 am onwards

CALL: 23620225

Shower love around

This time, don't just gift the same old sweets, live it up with a gourmet hamper instead. The Rolling Pin's hampers are loaded with healthy options as well. They are nothing short of a delight with goodies like tea cakes and chocolate boxes.

WHERE: 12, Janta Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

CALL: 46104612

Enjoy a sumptuous thali

Golden Star Thali Restaurant will be serving a special Diwali thali, that will showcase the very best of Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine. Chef Mularam Maharaj's presence manifests itself in the authentic presentation of Gujarati and Rajasthani food in a thali with katoris, a tall glass of smoked masala chaas and sweets.

WHERE: Golden Star Thali Restaurant, opposite Charni Road Station (E)

WHEN: Monday - Sunday, 11.30 am - 3.30 pm

CALL: 23671952

Dig into a shawarma

12.30 PM – 3.30 PM: If you are craving street food, but don't mind splurging, dig into the Khao Galli brunch at JW Café. The specials will include a selection of street favourites like scrumptious shawarmas and falafels, pav bhaji, misal pav, seekh pav, and Chinese treats like manchurian and lollipop. There will also be a live frankie station, dishing out paneer, chicken, lamb and prawn delicacies.

WHERE: JW Café, JW Marriott, Sahar, Andheri East

PRICE: Rs 2,900 plus taxes

FOR DETAILS: 9899044652

Paint a ballerina

11.30 PM: For those itching to try their hands at painting, join artist Kamalrukh Gotla for an arty afternoon. Gotla will offer you a step by step guide to paint a ballerina using a palette knife.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 1st floor, 135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner

ENTRY: Rs 1,700

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Unleash your inner Agatha Christie

11.30 PM: Want to try your luck at working on a mystery novel like Agatha Christie? Attend a fun creative writing class, where you will learn how to send chills down your reader's spine and plot a cryptic puzzle. By the end of the two hour-long session, you'd have written your own mystery story. The workshop is open to kids between 10 and 16 years of age.

WHERE: Tea Villa Café, Hill Road, Santosh Nagar, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 1,000

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Feast on a Parsi wedding meal

12 PM – 1 AM: Enjoy a Parsi wedding feast at Bombay Vintage all through this month. Chef Perzen Patel of the Bawi Bride Kitchen has curated a Lagan Nu Bhonu, which will include all the favourites like Kolah nu aachar na pattice, which is a tender potato patty stuffed, the agram tagram machina kevab, an old school cheesy kebab made with squid, rawas and prawns, and dhandaar and lagan no patio with paneer and pomfret, which is a tomato and coconut-based gravy.

WHERE: Bombay Vintage, Opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba

CALL: 22880019

Meet the artists

11 AM – 7 PM: Listen to artists speak about the story behind their black and white masterpieces, and the complexity involved in working with the two colours, at an open studio day.

WHERE: Piramal Art Residency, Balkum Road, Dhokali, Thane West

TO BOOK: insider.in

Catch a sci-fi play

9 PM & 10.30 PM: Learn to laugh at your own future in Sareesh Sudhakaran's science-fiction comedy, Funny Robots. The play tells the story of a man, who dares to create robots in his own image. In six seriously funny acts, all hell breaks loose.

WHERE: OverAct Theatre Space, Bungalow No 190, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: instamojo.com

