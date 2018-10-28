Weekly Planner: 20 things to do around Mumbai from October 29 To November 3
Dig into a healthy burger
11 AM – 11 PM: Gorge on healthy, comfort food at the newly-opened cafe, Crave. From stone-baked, gluten free, amaranth-rice flour pizza base to whole-wheat penne arrabiata and kale-spinach-apple cold pressed juice, this is fast food, but with a twist.
Where: Cambata (Eros) Building, Maharshi Karve Road, Churchgate
Call: 22886061
Buy eco-friendly dresses
12 PM – 8 PM: Go on a shopping binge at the second edition of Versatile Vasudha, a travellers market organised by Toile, which will bring together several eco-fashion brands under one roof. The edition will see over 30 sustainable design brands, including Ka Sha, Doodlage, Naushad Ali, Chola and Kantala.
Where: Toile, ground floor, Samyakth Bliss plot, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West
Call: 65110333
Hoard on the classics
If you haven't made plans for the next weekend, start gearing up already for the upcoming bookathon, as Penguin Random House is launching its first-ever classics festival that will be on all through November. As part of the event, the publishing house will be showcasing books from the Modern, Vintage, Puffin and Bantam Classics, along with titles in the Murty Classical Library of India.CLI).
When: November 4, 10.30 AM to 7.30 PM
Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, 47, MG Road, Fort
Call: 61702276
Create fluid art
4 PM: Experience the healing effects of painting at a fluid art workshop. Here, acrylic paints react with each other when combined to make interesting and visually organic motifs. It is also a great way to get the marbleised effect.
Where: Su Casa, 101, Samartha Aishwarya, Andheri West
Price: Rs 1,850
To book: insider.in
Listen to the artist's story
12 PM – 3 PM: What is it like to be inside the mind of an artist? Head to Art of Seeing, a first-of-its-kind event, where organisers will narrate tales from the lives of artists, and the defining moments of their lives that influenced their art work and gave direction to the contemporary art movement in India. The session will culminate with a Q&A.
Where: National Gallery Of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort
Entry: Rs 1,000
To book: eventshigh.com
Enjoy an oriental treat
12 PM – 12 midnight: Craving a scrumptious oriental meal? Head to OC, which has put together a special festive menu for the season. From chicken katsa sushi, Hong Kong prawns pot rice to Burmese khao soi and nasi goreng chicken, the dishes hope to recreate the authentic flavours of Asia.
Where: OC: The Oriental Cuisine, Sarojini Naidu Road, Mulund
Call: 7738333121
Make a cloth lamp
1 PM – 4 PM: This Diwali, light up your home with upcycled furniture made by you. Attend a workshop, where you will be taught how to use old clothes and fabrics to create a hanging light-lamp. All the craft and cloth material will
be provided.
Where: Doolally Taproom, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai
Price: Rs 2,000
To Book: eventshigh.com
Show off your musical talent
8.30 PM: Songwriters and singers who are looking at showcasing their talent, head to Hooted1ce, which is giving a platform to fresh and upcoming artistes. You can sing covers or simply, just be a part of the musical experience.
Where: Adagio, Postal Colony Road, Chembur East
Entry: Rs 200
To book: insider.in
Sign up for a trail of horror
Girgaon chawls are known for being haunted, with new tenants complaining of some old neighbours, a little too old. Khaki Tours is organising a ghost walk on October 31 to show you how the dead and the living interact every day. Not for the faint hearted.
Meeting point: SK Patil Garden, Girgaon
When: 9 pm
Entry: Rs 899
Call: 8828100111
Head for a triple treat
Celebrate a spooky and historic Diwali. Dress in your scary best for Halloween and go back in time to relive Ramayana.
When: Nov 3, 11 am
Where: The Stack, Yari Rd
Call: 9920824403 /9594994992
Boo-tiful costumes
If you want to have a howlin' good time, Monkey Bar's Haunted House awaits your presence. A night with thrills, spills and chills to get your spine tingling.
When: October 31, 7 pm
Where: Monkey Bar,
Linking Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 1,500 — Rs 1,800
Call: 26005215
Thriller nights
If you have been compelled to wear a costume this Halloween, you are invited for an event to complain about it. Apart from loads of social dancing, Spooktacular Socials will be having a workshop on Michael Jackson's Thriller to talk about the famous album, and prizes for the most creative costume.
When: October 30, 8 pm
Where: Baile de Salon Dance & Fitness Studio, Ground floor, El Tara, behind Delphi, Orchard Street, Hiranandani
Entry: Rs 500
Call: 9833983669
Devil's party
Glocal Junction is all set to host the spookiest party this Halloween. Celebrate the 'Day of the Dead' by dressing up in your scariest costumes for loads of fun with spooky dishes. Expect both laughter and scream.
When: October 31, 8 pm onwards
where: Glocal Junction, Nehru Centre, Worli
Call: 30149955
Made for the kids
A special Halloween party is being held for toddlers and teens at an indoor physical play area. Children are to come dressed as per the theme and participate in face painting as well.
When: November 2, 5 pm
Where: R City Mall,
Ghatkopar (W)
Entry: Rs 1,000
Call: 9920060039
Comedy on the spot
8.30 PM: Start your week by watching some of your favourite comedians make jokes on the spot with no time to prep. Artistes participating in the stand-up include Abish Mathew, Kaneez Surka, Azeem Banatwala, Sumit Anand, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Neetu Bharadwaj and Aadar Malik.
29 Monday
Where: Leaping Windows, Dr Ashok Chopra Marg, Yari Road, Versova
Entry: Rs 200
Log on: insider.in
Relive Ramleela with your kids
5 pm: Ramleela… Relive the Story, is an initiative of Grooming Babies Global Pvt. Ltd. to expose kids to our rich cultural heritage. The show depicts the journey of Prince Ram, his wife Sita and brother Laxman after being banished from their kingdom and their encounter with King Ravan.
30 Tuesday
Where: MCubed Library, Princess Building, Near Bandra Gymkhana
Entry: Rs 350 onwards
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Explore Dharavi
9.30 am onwards: Mumblu Tours will take you to observe a hive of small-scale industries like recycling, textile, leather and pottery n Dharavi. They will also connect you with a local school or orphanage for donations. The entire tour is a case study for management students.
31 Wednesday
Start point: Eros Cinema, Churchgate railway station at 9 am or Mahim station at 9.30 am
Free
Call: 7045554363
Listen to the beat
9 pm: The Ranjit Barot Quartet will be performing in the city with Ranjit on drums, Sanjay Divecha on guitar, Avishek Dey on bass, Clement Rooney on keys and featuring Mallika Barot, Vasundhara Vee and Rohan Majumdar on vocals.
01 November
Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaon
Log on: insider.in
Entry: Rs 749 — Rs 1,499
Celebrate shopping
pm onwards: If you love shopping, then prepare to spoil yourself with over 350 of the country's best pop up shops at The Lil Flea. For regular flea visitors, there are over a 100 brands participating for the first time. Also, look out for 140 outstation brands at the event.
02 November
Where: Jio Garden, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
When: Nov 2-4
Log on: insider.in
Entry: Rs 300 — Rs 499
Embrace art
12 pm onwards: Head to an exhibition of artworks titled, Despite Knowing Nothing, by Nasreen Mohammadi, Himmat Shah and Jeram Patel. Giants in their own realm, all the three artists' work is special and rare to come by.
3 November
Where: Apparao Galleries, L-29, The Trident, Nariman Point
When: Till Nov 7
Call: 9841022477
