Weekly Planner: 20 things to do around Mumbai from October 29 To November 3

Frank Fest Hot Dog

Dig into a healthy burger

11 AM – 11 PM: Gorge on healthy, comfort food at the newly-opened cafe, Crave. From stone-baked, gluten free, amaranth-rice flour pizza base to whole-wheat penne arrabiata and kale-spinach-apple cold pressed juice, this is fast food, but with a twist.

Where: Cambata (Eros) Building, Maharshi Karve Road, Churchgate

Call: 22886061

Buy eco-friendly dresses



12 PM – 8 PM: Go on a shopping binge at the second edition of Versatile Vasudha, a travellers market organised by Toile, which will bring together several eco-fashion brands under one roof. The edition will see over 30 sustainable design brands, including Ka Sha, Doodlage, Naushad Ali, Chola and Kantala.

Where: Toile, ground floor, Samyakth Bliss plot, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Call: 65110333

Hoard on the classics



If you haven't made plans for the next weekend, start gearing up already for the upcoming bookathon, as Penguin Random House is launching its first-ever classics festival that will be on all through November. As part of the event, the publishing house will be showcasing books from the Modern, Vintage, Puffin and Bantam Classics, along with titles in the Murty Classical Library of India.CLI).

When: November 4, 10.30 AM to 7.30 PM

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, 47, MG Road, Fort

Call: 61702276

Create fluid art



4 PM: Experience the healing effects of painting at a fluid art workshop. Here, acrylic paints react with each other when combined to make interesting and visually organic motifs. It is also a great way to get the marbleised effect.

Where: Su Casa, 101, Samartha Aishwarya, Andheri West

Price: Rs 1,850

To book: insider.in

Listen to the artist's story



12 PM – 3 PM: What is it like to be inside the mind of an artist? Head to Art of Seeing, a first-of-its-kind event, where organisers will narrate tales from the lives of artists, and the defining moments of their lives that influenced their art work and gave direction to the contemporary art movement in India. The session will culminate with a Q&A.

Where: National Gallery Of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort

Entry: Rs 1,000

To book: eventshigh.com

Enjoy an oriental treat



12 PM – 12 midnight: Craving a scrumptious oriental meal? Head to OC, which has put together a special festive menu for the season. From chicken katsa sushi, Hong Kong prawns pot rice to Burmese khao soi and nasi goreng chicken, the dishes hope to recreate the authentic flavours of Asia.

Where: OC: The Oriental Cuisine, Sarojini Naidu Road, Mulund

Call: 7738333121

Make a cloth lamp



1 PM – 4 PM: This Diwali, light up your home with upcycled furniture made by you. Attend a workshop, where you will be taught how to use old clothes and fabrics to create a hanging light-lamp. All the craft and cloth material will

be provided.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai

Price: Rs 2,000

To Book: eventshigh.com

Show off your musical talent



8.30 PM: Songwriters and singers who are looking at showcasing their talent, head to Hooted1ce, which is giving a platform to fresh and upcoming artistes. You can sing covers or simply, just be a part of the musical experience.

Where: Adagio, Postal Colony Road, Chembur East

Entry: Rs 200

To book: insider.in

Sign up for a trail of horror



Girgaon chawls are known for being haunted, with new tenants complaining of some old neighbours, a little too old. Khaki Tours is organising a ghost walk on October 31 to show you how the dead and the living interact every day. Not for the faint hearted.

Meeting point: SK Patil Garden, Girgaon

When: 9 pm

Entry: Rs 899

Call: 8828100111

Head for a triple treat



Celebrate a spooky and historic Diwali. Dress in your scary best for Halloween and go back in time to relive Ramayana.

When: Nov 3, 11 am

Where: The Stack, Yari Rd

Call: 9920824403 /9594994992

Boo-tiful costumes



If you want to have a howlin' good time, Monkey Bar's Haunted House awaits your presence. A night with thrills, spills and chills to get your spine tingling.

When: October 31, 7 pm

Where: Monkey Bar,

Linking Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,500 — Rs 1,800

Call: 26005215

Thriller nights



If you have been compelled to wear a costume this Halloween, you are invited for an event to complain about it. Apart from loads of social dancing, Spooktacular Socials will be having a workshop on Michael Jackson's Thriller to talk about the famous album, and prizes for the most creative costume.

When: October 30, 8 pm

Where: Baile de Salon Dance & Fitness Studio, Ground floor, El Tara, behind Delphi, Orchard Street, Hiranandani

Entry: Rs 500

Call: 9833983669

Devil's party



Glocal Junction is all set to host the spookiest party this Halloween. Celebrate the 'Day of the Dead' by dressing up in your scariest costumes for loads of fun with spooky dishes. Expect both laughter and scream.

When: October 31, 8 pm onwards

where: Glocal Junction, Nehru Centre, Worli

Call: 30149955

Made for the kids



A special Halloween party is being held for toddlers and teens at an indoor physical play area. Children are to come dressed as per the theme and participate in face painting as well.

When: November 2, 5 pm

Where: R City Mall,

Ghatkopar (W)

Entry: Rs 1,000

Call: 9920060039

Comedy on the spot



8.30 PM: Start your week by watching some of your favourite comedians make jokes on the spot with no time to prep. Artistes participating in the stand-up include Abish Mathew, Kaneez Surka, Azeem Banatwala, Sumit Anand, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Neetu Bharadwaj and Aadar Malik.

29 Monday

Where: Leaping Windows, Dr Ashok Chopra Marg, Yari Road, Versova

Entry: Rs 200

Log on: insider.in

Relive Ramleela with your kids



5 pm: Ramleela… Relive the Story, is an initiative of Grooming Babies Global Pvt. Ltd. to expose kids to our rich cultural heritage. The show depicts the journey of Prince Ram, his wife Sita and brother Laxman after being banished from their kingdom and their encounter with King Ravan.

30 Tuesday

Where: MCubed Library, Princess Building, Near Bandra Gymkhana

Entry: Rs 350 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Explore Dharavi



9.30 am onwards: Mumblu Tours will take you to observe a hive of small-scale industries like recycling, textile, leather and pottery n Dharavi. They will also connect you with a local school or orphanage for donations. The entire tour is a case study for management students.

31 Wednesday

Start point: Eros Cinema, Churchgate railway station at 9 am or Mahim station at 9.30 am

Free

Call: 7045554363

Listen to the beat



9 pm: The Ranjit Barot Quartet will be performing in the city with Ranjit on drums, Sanjay Divecha on guitar, Avishek Dey on bass, Clement Rooney on keys and featuring Mallika Barot, Vasundhara Vee and Rohan Majumdar on vocals.

01 November

Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaon

Log on: insider.in

Entry: Rs 749 — Rs 1,499

Celebrate shopping

pm onwards: If you love shopping, then prepare to spoil yourself with over 350 of the country's best pop up shops at The Lil Flea. For regular flea visitors, there are over a 100 brands participating for the first time. Also, look out for 140 outstation brands at the event.

02 November

Where: Jio Garden, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

When: Nov 2-4

Log on: insider.in

Entry: Rs 300 — Rs 499

Embrace art



12 pm onwards: Head to an exhibition of artworks titled, Despite Knowing Nothing, by Nasreen Mohammadi, Himmat Shah and Jeram Patel. Giants in their own realm, all the three artists' work is special and rare to come by.

3 November

Where: Apparao Galleries, L-29, The Trident, Nariman Point

When: Till Nov 7

Call: 9841022477

