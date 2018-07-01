Weekly Planner: 21 things to do around Mumbai from July 1 to July 7

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

The Central Kitchen

Unsettling thriller

Set in a small town in America, Stephen King's latest The Outsider starts as a crime mystery you really want to solve. If the local coach Terry Maitland didn't kill 12-year-old Frank, as evidence suggests, who did? Somewhere, as you keep turning the pages, the story takes a turns for the supernatural. Even if you're not a fan, not turning the page seems a difficult task.

A cracker of a seed

It's while hunting for healthy snacks, that we chanced upon "100 per real seeded" crackers by All Heart. We sampled the super seeded and the chocolate seeded flavours. While the former will require a dip to make it appetising, the latter was just what we were looking for. Loaded with sunflower seeds, sesame, flax seeds and oats, it makes for a perfect mid-meal snack.

Comic thought

Dedicate your day to Hannah Gadsby, if you haven't watched her stand-up special on Netflix, Nanette. In this show, Gadsby talks about why she is getting out of stand-up comedy, gender, art history and why stories are more important than punchlines. What's more, Gadsby's quality of humour is of a whole new level, one that we wish we could have more of.

Don't cook, just order

11 am– 7 pm: If you are planning to call your friends over for a FIFA match, but want to free yourself from the hassle of cooking food or going to a restaurant, order some lip-smacking food from The Central Kitchen. The delivery restaurant has an extensive choice of multi-cuisine delicacies, including Lucknowi dum-biryani, dal makhani schezwan fried rice, barbecued grilled chicken or simply a low calorie snack.

To Order: thecentralkitchen.in

Drink infused beer

12 pm onwards: Enjoy two exclusive infused beers created by Woodside Inn's beer wizard, the Randall, in association with master chocolatier Entisi. This weekend, the gastropub will serve lemon chilli lager, inspired by Entisi's lemon chilli bonbons that use real lemons and a hint of chilli, and the smoked tea hefeweizen, which is a take on Entisi's semi-sweet dark chocolate made with pine-soaked black tea.

Where: Woodside Inn, Wodehouse Road, Colaba

Call: 22025525

Explore the Himalayas

3 pm– 5 pm: This one is for those with an adventure streak. Catch Mumbai-based explorer and former editor of the celebrated Himalayan Journal, Harish Kapadia, 72, speak about his recently released collector's edition Legendary Maps from The Himalayan Club (Roli Books). The book curates sketch-maps and stories from some of the most perilous expeditions into the Himalayan range.

Where: Decathlon, first floor, Atria Mall, Dr Annie Beasant Road, Worli

Call: 9513746218

Sip a Nutella martini

11 am — 1 am: No plans for the weekend? Head to Mockingbird Café Bar and try the new warm cocktails on the menu, while tucking into a book from the library. The monsoon specials include mulled wine and hot tody and tequila mockingbird, as well as Nutella martini, for chocolate lovers.

Where: Mockingbird Cafe Bar, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Call: 60226023

Create Warli art

4 pm: For the ones who are looking for some tribal fun, go for a workshop wherein you will be guided into making a masterpiece Warli painting. Warli Art is a painting style that uses a set of basic geometric shapes that are symbolic of elements of nature.

Where: Doolally Taproom, The Affairs, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 999

Watch a comedy

7 pm: Catch Two Adorable Losers, a comedy about a professor (Abhishek Pattnaik), who falters with Queen's English and his student (Darsheel Safary) to whom statistics is Latin. Despite the hilarious plot, the play touches upon the ever-evolving dynamic between students and teachers, and how it transcends the boundaries of the classroom.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Peddar Road

Entry: Rs 600

To book: eventshigh.com

Revisit Rahman

8 pm and 10 pm: Join Ranjit Barot and an ensemble of talented musicians, comprising Ashwin Shrinivasan, Gulraj Singh, Mohini Dey and Jonita Gandhi, for an evening dedicated to the iconic and globally influential composer, AR Rahman. With his long musical association with the maestro, Barot, who has curated the event, will take the audience through his interpretations of Rahman's extensive and path-breaking repertoire, weaving through his inimitable compositions in mainstream films, independent albums and his momentous contributions to the Sufi tradition.

Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon

Entry: Rs 999

To book: insider.in

See a dance tribute

8 pm: Don't miss the ensemble work, Simeon, created by dancer Kalpana Raghuraman. The Indo-European work is a tribute to the music of the Dutch contemporary composer Simeon ten Holt. This choreographic symphony juxtaposes Bharatanatyam with classical Dutch music.

Where: Rang Sharda, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 590 – Rs 3,540

To book: in.bookmsyhow.com

Eat streetfood from Hungary

10 am to 11 pm: From Tasmanian devil to Vietnamese coffee, to vanilla soft serve and candy floss to red velvet, cheesecake to Garfield filled with a chocolate soft serve, there's enough and excess for you to savour. Pizza lovers can gorge on various cones including glow-in-the-dark ones.

Where: The Chimney Factory, near Gold's Gym, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Call: 9819926524

Go for a funny English play

9 pm onwards: Two Adorable Losers is a play about a professor whose diction in English is weak and a psychology student who is weak in Statistics. Both suffer from an inferiority complex. They approach each other in an attempt to regain their lost confidence.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Entry: Rs 500

Call: 26149546

Watch a Scorcese classic

8 pm to 11 pm: Relive Martin Scorcese's 1990 drama GoodFellas. The film traces the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family over three decades, starting from the 1950s. It stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta in pivotal roles.

Where: Drishyam VFX, 6th Floor, Kailash Plaza, opposite YRF Studios, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 200

Log on to: www.1018mb.com

Listen to Hindi alternative rock

8.30 pm onwards: Maatiraaga is a six-piece Hindi alternative rock band from Mumbai, founded in 2o13. They are best known for the single titled Dhuan Dhuan based on the 26/11 attacks. It was the number one single on American online music platform ReverbNation for five months.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinema Lane, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 500

Call: 26743901

Eat, predict, win

7.30 pm onwards: As FIFA 2018 enters a tense quarter-final stage, you can make the most of your spidey senses and win yourself a trip to Bali. At Sandoitchi, the competition will be held during match hours where guests will get a chance to predict the scores in the first half and in the second half.

Where: G/34, Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Powai

Call: 8879670436

Be the owner of quality art

11 am to 6 pm: Art for Concern brings to the city an opportunity for art lovers to purchase works by both masters and upcoming artists. This years' show brings 70 works by 35 artists from across the country under one roof, all of them at affordable prices. Among the works displayed will be those by Ram Kumar, Badri Narayan, FN Souza, Rabin Mondal, DVS Krishna and Jeram Patel to name a few.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22850072

Walk through 100 years of music

Ash Chandler is all set to perform at The Quarter. The ace comedian, singer and performer will take the audience through a collection of some of the greatest music made in the last 100 years. The music has been rearranged in a brand new style. Over the years, Chandler has come to be known as one of the greatest performers in the country. Known as the first English standup comedian from India, he intersperses in standup pieces with impressions and a melange of popular song renditions across styles like jazz, blues, Motown and rock. He's especially known for his rendition of Louis Armstrong and Sting, for which he has gathered accolades around the world.

When: July 4, 9 pm

Where: The Quarter, The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

Entry: Rs 749 to Rs1,499

Log on to: insider.in

Watch a murder mystery

Catch a new jazz theatre noir, The Altamount Road Murders, which has been written and directed by Jeff Goldberg. The play opens with the murder of one of Mumbai's leading politicians, who is found shot to death and handcuffed to a prostitute in the trunk of his car. Private detective, Sam Huston, instantly understands that he has much more than just a regular homicide case on his hands.

When: July 14, 7 pm

Where: The Royal Opera House, Opera House, Girgaon

Entry: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Say yes to art

Don't miss an exhibition, The Face of the Sun, which will showcase the works of three eminent artists — Arpita Singh, Manjit Bawa and Jagdish Swaminathan. The ingenious trio had left an indelible mark in the Indian Art scene in the 80s and 90s. While the feminine subject was at the heart of Singh's works, Swaminathan revitalised ancient signs and symbols, and Bawa attempted a reimaging of the gods.

When: July 5 to Aug 31, 6.30 pm to 9 pm

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

Call: 22025550

Go for a typography masterclass

From the New York subway signage to film posters for iconic movies like Titanic, what makes Helvetica, the most widely used typeface? Learn about this, and more, at Avid Learning's 'Type of a Day', an interactive and hands-on workshop by Type Designers and Mota Italic. You will learn about the history of typography, the process of digitisation, and a lot more.

When: July 14, 7 pm

Where: The Royal Opera House, Opera House, Girgaon

Entry: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

