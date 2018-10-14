Weekly Planner: 22 Things To Do Around Mumbai From October 15 To October 20
Attend an art show
15 Monday
11 AM – 7 PM: Don't miss the last day of artist Sujata Dharp's solo show, Outer Edge. The exhibition deals with integrating the outer with the inner self, where one can't exist without the other. "This journey and its process is always exciting as the destination is unknown," Dharp says of her art.
WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda
CALL: 22843989
Share your story
16 Tuesday
8.30 PM ONWARDS: Have a tale to share, but no platform? Head to the storytelling open-mic where you can regale the audience with your stories, and make them laugh and cry. The winner of the open mic, chosen by the hosts of Books on Toast, will win a gift hamper.
WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Next To Candies, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 250
TO BOOK: insider.in
Make Wednesday a date night
17 Wednesday
4 PM ONWARDS: Bid adieu to mid-week blues and spend some quality time with your loved at The Wine Room and Bar. Every couple is welcomed with a glass of wine to begin your evening, which will be on the house. The restaurant serves a variety of wine from across the world.
WHERE: 266, The Wine Room and Bar, 266 Linking Road, Bandra West
CALL: 8879101570
Enjoy a movie in the wild
18 Thursday
4 PM: For those who have a mid-week off, head to Gorai beach with your group of friends for BandCamp Talkies, and reconnect with cinema in a camping environment. There is also going to be great live music before the screening, followed by a barbeque, and some great food.
WHERE: BandCamp, Near Pali Beach Resort, Dongri, Uttan
ENTRY: Rs 2,500
CALL: 9930260747
Learn how to preserve photos
19 Friday
6 PM: Listen to a talk by Nora Kennedy, Sherman Fairchild, conservator in charge of Photograph Conservation at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Explore the magic of images, both trivial and great, and learn how basic safeguards can help preserve cultural and historical heritage.
WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda, Fort
CALL: 22844484
Opine on the #MeToo movement
20 Saturday
6 PM: What do you have to say about #MeToo Movement? Is this just a publicity stunt? Are they taking the advantage of being physically weak? Is it a game of blackmailing famous people? Come with your poems, stories and real life experiences and share it with people who won't judge you.
WHERE: Cat Cafe Studio, Bungalow No. 63, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 200
CALL: 9004781786
Buy art for charity
11.30 AM – 6 PM: Here's a chance to add to your art collection, while supporting charity at the same time. Art for Concern, the affordable show of Indian art, is showcasing an eclectic collection of art acclaimed artists like Ram Kumar, AA Raiba, KG Subramanyan, among others. Most works will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 3 lakh. The proceeds from the show will be donated towards social development activities.
WHERE: Aqaba, Level P5, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
CALL: 22029708
Dig into charcooked harissa prawns
10 AM – 12.30 AM: With the festive season just around the corner, Mockingbird Café Bar has introduced an all-new menu to ride in the celebrations. From Burmese coconut curry to charcooked harissa prawns, chimichurri bao and dhaansak, the menu comprises an interesting mix of European, Indian and Chinese cuisine.
WHERE: Mockingbird Cafe Bar, Churchgate
CALL: 8097606010
Enjoy free cocktails
10 PM onwards: Want to wind up the weekend with a drink? Head to any of the SodaBottleOpenerWala chains in the city for its Midnight Happy Hours, and avail two glasses of sangria or any of the signature cocktails for the price of one. Tables will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.
WHERE: SodaBottleOpenerWala, ground level, Viviana Mall, Laxmi Nagar, Thane West
CALL: 40035678
Get your kid to learn art
11 AM – 1 PM: Acquaint your kid with the artwork of the iconic artist Jackson Pollock, with an one-of-its-kind art appreciation workshop for kids between 5 and 13 years of age. Led by Akanksha Nemani of Art Links the workshop will also include an interactive session, where kids can create their own unique art from the styles they have learnt.
WHERE: Sarjan Plaza, 165 Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
ENTRY: Rs 1,500
TO REGISTER: 24918585
Shop at a saree, linen exhibition
11.30 AM – 7 PM: Go on a shopping binge at the Cotton Exhibition and Sale today. You can pick up hand embroidered home linen, cotton sarees, designer clothing, exclusive silver jewellery, and other bespoke home decor. There will also be some delicious Bong street food.
WHERE: G-15, Laxmi Wollen Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi
CALL: 8355934517
Watch a dance recital
6.30 PM: Watch a Kathak and Bharatanatyam performance led by Rajendra Gangani and Leela Samson respectively. While Gangani's Antarparva is a celebration of human emotions through pure, lucid movements, Samson's Nadi: The River revisits a selection of poems from six Indian languages.
WHERE: Tata Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point
ENTRY: Rs 200
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Bake healthy macarons
11 AM – 5 PM: Join pastry chef Beena Goswami for a day-long cooking workshop, where you will learn how to make eggless French macarons. Apart from using healthy ingredients, you will also be taught the rights tips and techniques.
WHERE: The Baking Sweets, A/A 204, Nanddham Apartments, Borivli West
ENTRY: Rs 3,000
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Go street painting
4 PM: What if we told you that you could literally paint the town red today? Join the folks at DCP Expeditions for a unique art workshop, where you will be exposed to the history of graffiti art in the city. You will also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pain the streets of Bandra.
MEETING POINT: Outside Mount Carmel Church, Chapel Road, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 1,500
TO BOOK: dcpexpeditions.com
Beer it on
When your first love is beer and there are so many German beers to choose from this Oktoberfest, how can you not have a German Fling? Soak up the festive essence with buntings and fun photo props at all Beer Café outlets. There are also great deals on mugs, buckets and pints.
WHEN: Till October 31
WHERE: The Beer Cafe, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East
CALL: 66859207
Enjoy meaty treats
ONGOING: If you are a meat aficionado, what better way to welcome the evening with a scent of freshly grilled meats to satisfy the hunger pangs. We suggest you try the roast chicken, grilled tenderloin, pistachio-crusted lamb rack and grilled salmon from the menu.
WHERE: Jeon Eatery, Sea Princess Hotel, Juhu Tara Road
CALL: 26469500
Keto dishes at NCPA
ONGOING: Keeping up with the Keto trend, the Café At The NCPA has included a selection of both keto-friendly and low calorie dishes. These include an assortment of dim sums, TexMex chicken wings, a variety of vegetarian and non vegetarian tikkas, our Izaya signature Som Tam and authentic Parsi delicacies like patra ni macchi, to name a few. You can also order takeaways.
WHERE: 2, Dorabaji Tata Rd, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021
CALL: 67230110
It's all about chaat
ONGOING: SodaBottleOpener-Wala is now out with a Bombay Chaat House menu. With seasonal and unique ingredients like sea buckthorn, raw banana, puffed amaranth, lotus seed and goat's cheese, try dishes like puffed amaranth and lotus seed bhel, ragda and banana pattice and the ever popular cheese pav bhaji.
WHERE: SodaBottleOpenerWala, The Capital Building, BKC, Bandra East
CALL: 40035678
Shop for charity
Spend your money shopping for a noble cause. Helping Hands Foundation that support kids with cancer is organising and exhibition by bringing the best lifestyle labels under one roof. The brands include Gulabo by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Vivek Ladha, Joypur Jewels, Shriya Som, among others.
WHEN: October 24
WHERE: The St Regis, Lower Parel
FOR DETAILS: helpinghandsindia.in
Listen to a Swiss orchestra
If you are passionate about Western Classical music, catch the Landwehr Orchestra from Fribourg, Switzerland, perform live. The orchestra, which dates back 200 years, will be performing to celebrate 70 years of the Swiss-Indian Friendship Treaty.
WHEN: October 23, 7.30 PM
WHERE: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
Entry: Rs 1,000 onwards
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
All for a cause
Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar will pay a tribute to his late father at a charity concert. The proceeds of the show will go towards providing patients free drugs, food supplements, and ambulance services.
WHEN: October 20, 7 PM
WHERE: Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra West
CALL: 24924000
Goa calling!
Book Ahead
India's first multi-disciplinary arts event, the Serendipity Arts Festival 2018 is back, with over 90 dynamic projects highlighting India's rich traditions of music, dance and theatre, alongside culinary arts, craft, and visual arts exhibitions. Set across 10 venues, the festival is committed to creating tangible change across the country's cultural spectrum by engaging the public and increasing awareness of how art can impact society, whilst generating interest in public art projects across India.
The 90 projects this year will be accompanied by a series of Special Projects including The Young Subcontinent curated by Riyas Komu, St+art curated by Hanif Qureishi, Out of Turn curated by Asia Art Archive and Meenakshi Thirukode and a Film Programme by Sabeena Gadihoke. Highlights of this year's event include, theatre performances designed for children, large scale public installations in the visual arts and photography, a variety outdoor and evening music performances, culinary workshops and tastings, as well as a range of specially commissioned projects across disciplines. Book your flight tickets now.
WHEN: December 15 to 22
For registration and venue details: serendipityartsfestival.com
