Weekly Planner: 22 Things To Do Around Mumbai From October 15 To October 20

Attend an art show

15 Monday

11 AM – 7 PM: Don't miss the last day of artist Sujata Dharp's solo show, Outer Edge. The exhibition deals with integrating the outer with the inner self, where one can't exist without the other. "This journey and its process is always exciting as the destination is unknown," Dharp says of her art.

WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 22843989

Share your story

16 Tuesday

8.30 PM ONWARDS: Have a tale to share, but no platform? Head to the storytelling open-mic where you can regale the audience with your stories, and make them laugh and cry. The winner of the open mic, chosen by the hosts of Books on Toast, will win a gift hamper.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Next To Candies, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 250

TO BOOK: insider.in

Make Wednesday a date night

17 Wednesday

4 PM ONWARDS: Bid adieu to mid-week blues and spend some quality time with your loved at The Wine Room and Bar. Every couple is welcomed with a glass of wine to begin your evening, which will be on the house. The restaurant serves a variety of wine from across the world.

WHERE: 266, The Wine Room and Bar, 266 Linking Road, Bandra West

CALL: 8879101570

Enjoy a movie in the wild

18 Thursday

4 PM: For those who have a mid-week off, head to Gorai beach with your group of friends for BandCamp Talkies, and reconnect with cinema in a camping environment. There is also going to be great live music before the screening, followed by a barbeque, and some great food.

WHERE: BandCamp, Near Pali Beach Resort, Dongri, Uttan

ENTRY: Rs 2,500

CALL: 9930260747

Learn how to preserve photos

19 Friday

6 PM: Listen to a talk by Nora Kennedy, Sherman Fairchild, conservator in charge of Photograph Conservation at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Explore the magic of images, both trivial and great, and learn how basic safeguards can help preserve cultural and historical heritage.

WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda, Fort

CALL: 22844484

Opine on the #MeToo movement

20 Saturday

6 PM: What do you have to say about #MeToo Movement? Is this just a publicity stunt? Are they taking the advantage of being physically weak? Is it a game of blackmailing famous people? Come with your poems, stories and real life experiences and share it with people who won't judge you.

WHERE: Cat Cafe Studio, Bungalow No. 63, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200

CALL: 9004781786

Buy art for charity

11.30 AM – 6 PM: Here's a chance to add to your art collection, while supporting charity at the same time. Art for Concern, the affordable show of Indian art, is showcasing an eclectic collection of art acclaimed artists like Ram Kumar, AA Raiba, KG Subramanyan, among others. Most works will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 3 lakh. The proceeds from the show will be donated towards social development activities.

WHERE: Aqaba, Level P5, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

CALL: 22029708

Dig into charcooked harissa prawns

10 AM – 12.30 AM: With the festive season just around the corner, Mockingbird Café Bar has introduced an all-new menu to ride in the celebrations. From Burmese coconut curry to charcooked harissa prawns, chimichurri bao and dhaansak, the menu comprises an interesting mix of European, Indian and Chinese cuisine.

WHERE: Mockingbird Cafe Bar, Churchgate

CALL: 8097606010

Enjoy free cocktails

10 PM onwards: Want to wind up the weekend with a drink? Head to any of the SodaBottleOpenerWala chains in the city for its Midnight Happy Hours, and avail two glasses of sangria or any of the signature cocktails for the price of one. Tables will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

WHERE: SodaBottleOpenerWala, ground level, Viviana Mall, Laxmi Nagar, Thane West

CALL: 40035678

Get your kid to learn art

11 AM – 1 PM: Acquaint your kid with the artwork of the iconic artist Jackson Pollock, with an one-of-its-kind art appreciation workshop for kids between 5 and 13 years of age. Led by Akanksha Nemani of Art Links the workshop will also include an interactive session, where kids can create their own unique art from the styles they have learnt.

WHERE: Sarjan Plaza, 165 Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

ENTRY: Rs 1,500

TO REGISTER: 24918585

Shop at a saree, linen exhibition

11.30 AM – 7 PM: Go on a shopping binge at the Cotton Exhibition and Sale today. You can pick up hand embroidered home linen, cotton sarees, designer clothing, exclusive silver jewellery, and other bespoke home decor. There will also be some delicious Bong street food.

WHERE: G-15, Laxmi Wollen Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi

CALL: 8355934517

Watch a dance recital

6.30 PM: Watch a Kathak and Bharatanatyam performance led by Rajendra Gangani and Leela Samson respectively. While Gangani's Antarparva is a celebration of human emotions through pure, lucid movements, Samson's Nadi: The River revisits a selection of poems from six Indian languages.

WHERE: Tata Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Bake healthy macarons

11 AM – 5 PM: Join pastry chef Beena Goswami for a day-long cooking workshop, where you will learn how to make eggless French macarons. Apart from using healthy ingredients, you will also be taught the rights tips and techniques.

WHERE: The Baking Sweets, A/A 204, Nanddham Apartments, Borivli West

ENTRY: Rs 3,000

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Go street painting

4 PM: What if we told you that you could literally paint the town red today? Join the folks at DCP Expeditions for a unique art workshop, where you will be exposed to the history of graffiti art in the city. You will also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pain the streets of Bandra.

MEETING POINT: Outside Mount Carmel Church, Chapel Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 1,500

TO BOOK: dcpexpeditions.com

Beer it on

When your first love is beer and there are so many German beers to choose from this Oktoberfest, how can you not have a German Fling? Soak up the festive essence with buntings and fun photo props at all Beer Café outlets. There are also great deals on mugs, buckets and pints.

WHEN: Till October 31

WHERE: The Beer Cafe, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East

CALL: 66859207

Enjoy meaty treats

ONGOING: If you are a meat aficionado, what better way to welcome the evening with a scent of freshly grilled meats to satisfy the hunger pangs. We suggest you try the roast chicken, grilled tenderloin, pistachio-crusted lamb rack and grilled salmon from the menu.

WHERE: Jeon Eatery, Sea Princess Hotel, Juhu Tara Road

CALL: 26469500

Keto dishes at NCPA

ONGOING: Keeping up with the Keto trend, the Café At The NCPA has included a selection of both keto-friendly and low calorie dishes. These include an assortment of dim sums, TexMex chicken wings, a variety of vegetarian and non vegetarian tikkas, our Izaya signature Som Tam and authentic Parsi delicacies like patra ni macchi, to name a few. You can also order takeaways.

WHERE: 2, Dorabaji Tata Rd, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

CALL: 67230110

It's all about chaat

ONGOING: SodaBottleOpener-Wala is now out with a Bombay Chaat House menu. With seasonal and unique ingredients like sea buckthorn, raw banana, puffed amaranth, lotus seed and goat's cheese, try dishes like puffed amaranth and lotus seed bhel, ragda and banana pattice and the ever popular cheese pav bhaji.

WHERE: SodaBottleOpenerWala, The Capital Building, BKC, Bandra East

CALL: 40035678

Shop for charity

Spend your money shopping for a noble cause. Helping Hands Foundation that support kids with cancer is organising and exhibition by bringing the best lifestyle labels under one roof. The brands include Gulabo by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Vivek Ladha, Joypur Jewels, Shriya Som, among others.

WHEN: October 24

WHERE: The St Regis, Lower Parel

FOR DETAILS: helpinghandsindia.in

Listen to a Swiss orchestra

If you are passionate about Western Classical music, catch the Landwehr Orchestra from Fribourg, Switzerland, perform live. The orchestra, which dates back 200 years, will be performing to celebrate 70 years of the Swiss-Indian Friendship Treaty.

WHEN: October 23, 7.30 PM

WHERE: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

Entry: Rs 1,000 onwards

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

All for a cause

Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar will pay a tribute to his late father at a charity concert. The proceeds of the show will go towards providing patients free drugs, food supplements, and ambulance services.

WHEN: October 20, 7 PM

WHERE: Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra West

CALL: 24924000

Goa calling!

Book Ahead

India's first multi-disciplinary arts event, the Serendipity Arts Festival 2018 is back, with over 90 dynamic projects highlighting India's rich traditions of music, dance and theatre, alongside culinary arts, craft, and visual arts exhibitions. Set across 10 venues, the festival is committed to creating tangible change across the country's cultural spectrum by engaging the public and increasing awareness of how art can impact society, whilst generating interest in public art projects across India.

The 90 projects this year will be accompanied by a series of Special Projects including The Young Subcontinent curated by Riyas Komu, St+art curated by Hanif Qureishi, Out of Turn curated by Asia Art Archive and Meenakshi Thirukode and a Film Programme by Sabeena Gadihoke. Highlights of this year's event include, theatre performances designed for children, large scale public installations in the visual arts and photography, a variety outdoor and evening music performances, culinary workshops and tastings, as well as a range of specially commissioned projects across disciplines. Book your flight tickets now.

WHEN: December 15 to 22

For registration and venue details: serendipityartsfestival.com

