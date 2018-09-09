Weekly Planner: 22 Things To Do Around Mumbai From September 10 To September 15
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
See Ganesha in a new avatar
10 AM – 8 PM: As a precursor to Ganesh Chaturthi, Nirmitee Arts has organised a Grand Ganesh Mela, displaying Lord Ganesha in different professions. From Ganesha as a teacher, fruits vendor to newspaper stall vendor and stationery holder, the statues, which have been created using eco-friendly material, are aimed at raising a voice against issues and problems faced by the common man. You can also buy what you like.
Where: Nirmitee 4/5 Khosravi Estate, SK Bole Road, Dadar West
Call: 24223655
Grab a hearty breakfast
9 AM - 12 PM: There's no better way to ring in the weekend than digging into a wholesome breakfast. Try Jamjar Diner's new breakfast combinations, which range from healthy to indulgent. There's Breakfast of Champions, which includes two eggs, bacon, sausage, baked beans, grilled tomato, skillet potatoes, among others. For a healthy start, order the Healthy Body Healthy Mind with overnight steel cut oats, dark chocolate, almond, coconut milk, cacao nibs, shaved coconut with fluffy egg white omelette.
Where: Jamjar Diner, Gazebo House, 133, Hill Road, Bandra West
Call: 26415555
Discuss gender violence
7.30 PM onwards: Engage in gender dialogue with a special bi-lingual performance by Lopamudra Mohanty and Prachi Chaube, titled Striptease and Devi. Through the monologue, written by Zubin Driver, the artistes will bring to the fore important gender issues that need to be exposed, expressed and discussed urgently.
Where: Hive at Great Eastern, near Rani Baug, Byculla
Entry: Rs 400
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Use maths to solve life's problems
5 PM: Catch Prahladh Harsha, theoretical computer scientist from Mumbai, who will discuss how he finds a precise, logical way to cope with difficulties in life.
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad, Byculla East
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Hone your parenting skills
11 AM: Attend a session, where pre-teen parents will be invited to come and live a day in their child's life to understand them better, to bond with them and to be able to become their confidante. Apart from exciting games and activities, there will also be counsellor on board to discuss any bumps and hurdles that parents might
be facing.
Where: clap: Malad Unit No. 201, A-Wing, 2nd floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infinity Mall, Malad West
Entry: Rs 100
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Catch a play
8.30: Watch the theatrical adaptation of short stories by Malaysian-Indian writer Malachi Edwin Vethamani, whose works deal with sexuality, gender, and religion. Love Matters has been put together by Playpen Performing Arts Trust.
Where: Harkat Studios, Machlimar, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 300
To book: insider.in
Dig into a Pathare Prabhu thali
7 PM onwards: Head to +91, which is hosting a festival to celebrate the city's indigenous Pathare Prabhu cuisine. Both, the cooking and cutting, as well as the flavours, set this cuisine apart. The menu has been created by renowned home chef Kalpana Talpade. She will be serving some delectable dishes, including kheema pathwad, batati ani valache bhuzane, bangda che aatle and dudhi halwa shingdya.
Where: +91 India Calling, Om Satyadeep Apartments, ground floor, Vile Parle West
Call: 66921100
Trek to Karnala fort
7.30 AM onwards: With just a few weeks left before the last spell of rain, it's time you made a dash for a trek to Karnala Fort which is located 55 km from Mumbai. Before starting the trek, you will come across a mini-zoo-like foundation of various animals and birds, as the fort is situated amidst a bird sanctuary. One can reach the fort using a number of routes. But the route planned, will provide a great opportunity for photography enthusiasts.
Meeting Point: Panvel Railway Station
Entry: Rs 750
To Book: eventshigh.com
LOL at English jokes
7 PM: Spend your weekend enjoying rib-tickling laughter with an English stand-up comedy special. The show will feature four of the best comics in the city, Neil Balthazaar, Pavitra Shetty, Andy Reghu and Mike Harrington, all of whom are known for their own unique brand of humour.
Where: The Looney, The Lover and The Poet, Below Hotel Shubhangan, 216, Khar Danda Road
Entry: Rs 300 (with a complimentary drink)
Call: 9820029933
Watch a multi-dance show
5 PM: Don't miss a unique production, When The Divine Dance, wherein a group of talented young dancers will simultaneously present the concept of god as form or formless with dances such as kathak, odissi, bharatanatyam and mohiniattam on the same stage. Conceptualised by Prachi Saathi, the production will be performed by Saji Menon, Namrata Mehta, Keerthana Ravi, Krishna Niddodi, Pooja Pant, Sarita Shirodkar, and Tamanna Tanna, each of whom has dedicated themselves to the dance form they pursue. They will be performing various revered compositions such as Ardhanarishwara Ashtakam, Ganapatishlokam, Devistuti and Jhula.
Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 200
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Get amazed by old postcards
Remember sending postcards to a friend or relative living far, far away? Well, here's an exhibition that will bring back those memories. It seems that earliest from an Indian-based publisher is the postcard Greetings from India, seen in the exhibition by W Rossler in Kolkata from around 1897. Learn more about this and other nuggets at the exhibition titled: Paper Jewels: Postcards from the Raj .
When: 10 am to 5.30 pm, Till October 1 (closed on all Wednesdays, public holidays)
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla
Entry: Rs 5-Rs 100
Call: 23731234
Hear women's stories from Myanmar
Attend the first public screening in India of four powerful docu-animations from Myanmar released under the title “Stand Up for Women! Stand Up for Peace!” Initiated by the Yangon Film School, in collaboration with Debjani Mukherjee and Paromita Vohra, the films discuss violence against women in Myanmar. The screening will be followed by a small talk by the facilitators Debjani Mukherjee and Paromita Vohra.
When: 8.30 PM, September 22 Where: Harkat Studios, Versova
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 9819682673
Head out to sing, get a drink free
Now, nothing helps us ladies' let our hair down as does a karaoke night out, does it? Fortunately, there's a night planned just for this. At Bandra's The Little Easy, there's a reserved evening just for women with a special sweet deal on beers and sangrias. Women will get their first drink on the house and anyone who sings gets a shot of kamikaze free as well. A little liquid courage can only be good after all.
When: 9 PM onwards, September 11
Where: The Little Easy: Bandra Link Corner, 231, 28th Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 681
Call: 9892922232
Learn to fold paper, properly
Remember how as children we'd be so fascinated with paper and constantly tear it up and fold it and try a dozen shapes? Well, you can relive your childhood more constructively. Attend an origami workshop and learn to make dragons, elephants or quiz your instructor about a shape you'd prefer.
When: 11 AM to 2 PM, September 15
Where: Maker's Asylum Mumbai, MIDC, Andheri East
Call: 9004686828
Sambhar jokes
This looks like it's about food, but it's actually about comedy. Khar's SamBar is hosting an evening with “fresh steaming jokes”. Here, you'll meet 10 standup comedians who will, hopefully, tickly your funny bone. There's an assortment of seasoned professionals and upcoming talent, and you get to play judge.
When: 8.30 pm, Sept 10
Where: SamBar, Khar West
Entry: Rs 200
Call: 98209 07212
Give your taste buds a treat
They took a break and now they are back to make your weekends a bit heavy. Mom Chef at The Bohri Kitchen is making her famous Khatta Meetha Chicken along with the other signatures like Mutton Bhuna and the rarely appearing and delicious, White Chicken Biryani (A traditional biryani cooked in Afghan spices with soft pieces of chicken and surprise in the form of small roasted potatoes). The seven-course meal includes Raan in Red Masala and a surprise sweet dish.
When: 12.30 PM, September 22 and 23
Where: Colaba (address will be disclosed upon confirmation)
Entry: Rs 1,500
Call: 9819447438
Harness the moon's energy
7 PM: If you are believer in lunar energies, then this evening as the moon renews herself, head to Lower Parel for a cleansing experience through sound therapy, conducted by renowned sound therapist and nada yogi Rivesh Vade. Learn your emotional patterns for greater well being.
10 Monday
Where: The Integral Space, 1st Floor, The Palladium Mall, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 499
Call: 7506424584
Meet Kamaljeet, aka Jay Sean
9 PM: If it's music, not the moon, that revives your energies, head for this gig. Meet British singer and songwriter Jay Sean, who debuted in the UK's Asian Underground scene as a member of the Rishi Rich Project with Dance with You. In 2016, Sean released his first single Make My Love Go.
11 Tuesday
Where: Lord of the Drinks, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 2299 onwards
Call: 8291106974
Hang out with a dressed salad
11 AM Onwards: It's mid-week and nothing breaks as easily at this point of time, as food resolution. Why not head to Girgaon and spend some quality time with salads? The Quarter promises us that they are fresh, made-from-scratch and available in all temperatures.
12 Wednesday
Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaon
Entry:
Call: 83291 10638
Enjoy a play on office politics
8 PM: This is a play you will relate to. Bull by Mike Bartlett is about office politics. It unfolds as three colleagues Tony, Isobel and Thomas, wait to hear which of them will lose their job. As they await their boss, Carter, the three debate each other's chances of survival. You can imagine how that goes.
13 Thursday
Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 350 onwards
Call: 9619962969
Head out for a 2-day trek
10.45 PM: This Friday night head out to a tour of the Kaas Plateau which will include Valley of Flowers, Sajjangad waterfall, Thosegar Waterfall, Kalyangad Fort and Limb. The tour is marked as an easy grade and the meeting point is Dadar and you'll be back by Sunday night.
14 Friday
Where: Meeting at Pritam da dhaba, Dadar (East)
Entry: Rs 4,000 per person
Log into: www.treksandtrails.org
Attempt a feline quiz
4 PM: How well do you know your felines and furniture? Well, today as you bite into your pizza, you can test your GK on both these subjects. Q for Curiosity will be conducting its quiz this evening. No prepping is required and it'll be fun to learn things along the way, eh?
15 Saturday
Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi
Entry: Rs 500 onwards
Call: 8879208475
