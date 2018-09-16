Weekly Planner: 22 Things To Do Around Mumbai From September 17 To September 22

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Modak platter

Dig into a modak platter

11. 30 AM – 11.30 PM: Enjoy the all-new mouth-watering modak platter at Vedge, during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The assortment of flavours includes coconut and jaggery, cooked apple and cinnamon, carrot, cashewnut and khao, chocolate vanilla, coconut caramel and coconut and raisin fried modaks.

Where: Vedge, Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West

Price: Rs 199

Call: 61668906

Eat a healthy lunch



12 PM – 4 PM: If you’ve been watching your calorie metre of late, try the new lunch menu at Irish House. From grilled mustard tilapia with lemon butter caper sauce to grilled pepper chicken with red wine jus and mushroom ragout spaghetti, and layered grilled cottage cheese lasagna, the dishes are a healthy surprise.

Where: The Irish House, Level 2, Rampart Row, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda

Call: 8879773315

Make your own clay pot



12.30 PM onwards: For those wanting to learn a new skill, head to a two-hour-long pottery workshop, where you will be hand-held through the process of creating and mastering the craft. You will also be taught how to use the spinning wheel to mould the clay, and glaze your final product.

Where: Goregaon

(details to be shared after registration)

Entry: Rs 1,555

To Book: eventshigh.com

Learn all about hip-hop



2 PM: Fans of the Hollywood romantic dance film, Step Up, might not want to give this opportunity a miss. Global hip-hop icon and American actor, Adam Sevani aka Moose, will be in the city today, for a dance workshop. Apart from teaching a few basic steps, Sevani will be talking about his tryst with dance during the two-hour-long session.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Ram Krishan Nagar, Khar West

Entry: Rs 3,499

To Book: insider.in

Sip unlimited beer at Rs 999



4 PM – 10 PM: Try the new house brews at the recently launched microbrewery at Verbena. The menu comprises fire kinds of beer — Verbena witbier, Aye blonde, Stout-n-out, Forbidden fruits and Yayger bierster — and can be paired with 14 different types of bar bites.

Where: Verbena, 4th floor, Trade View building, Kamala Mills

Price: Rs 999 (only available for any two hours of the day)

Call: 9820695034

Enjoy a slice of Italy



4 PM: Here’s your chance to journey through the spell-binding land of Italy and unravel its secrets through its food. Join travel and food lovers for a fun evening, where you will learn to roll authentic Italian pasta with your own hands, and work the pizza dough as you listen to the traditions and techniques that make it genuinely Italian. Chef Nelson Noronha will guide you through the session.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, 10 A, 3rd road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Entry: Rs 900

To book: insider.in

Hone your poetry skills



12 PM: If you enjoy writing verse, this workshop is for you. Join writer Arjun Rajendran for a poetry session, in which he will teach

you how to detonate clichés,

create a mental library, and use poetic devices to improve your work, making strides in your creative journey.

Where: The Castiko Space, Bungalow 121, Aaram Nagar II, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 1,180

To book: insider.in

Shop for handicrafts



The Export-Import Bank of India is organising the second edition of Exim Bazaar, an exhibition that showcases specially curated handicraft items from across India. It will bring together artisan groups from states such as Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Buy metal craft, pottery, dry flowers, handmade jewellery, patch work, paintings and more.

When: September 28 to 30, 10 AM to 7 PM

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

Call: 24964676

Head to a spa



To us, any day is a good day to pamper yourself. And if there is spa with happy hours, with 25 per cent off on all treatments, well, bring it on. Whether you want to unwind after a hectic week at work or rejuvenate your skin after a holiday in the sun, calm your senses with signature therapies that will have you in a zen state of mind in no time.

When: Till September 25 (excluding weekends), 11 AM to 6 PM

Where: The Serene Room Spa, Shalimar Hotel, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner

Call: 66641088

Nibble along at Copa



Copa’s'Nibble on Menu’ is just what you need with your drink and conversation. As you have a drink on a Monday or Friday night, tuck into the masala papad with cheese and sev puri, the grilled spinach and cheese stuffed baked mushrooms, thai chilli paneer and Mexican salsa. Make food the talking point of the evening.

When: 8 PM onwards

Where: Copa, opposite Juhu Gymkhana, Juhu

Call: 9167130253

Lend a helping hand



If you haven’t done your bit yet, start now. The National Centre for Performing Arts has started a fundraising drive in support of Kerala. Specially curated events include performances by Kailash Kher and the multi-dance presentation,'Samapravaaha... A dance confluence’ by eminent classical dancers. Collections will be donated to Kerala.

When: September 28 and 30, 7 PM and 6 PM

Where: NCPA, Narcan Point

Entry: Rs 1,000 and Rs 500

Call: 66223737

Go dancing



Come discover the beautiful and colourful world of Bollywood dancing, with the added masala of hip hop. In this workshop you will learn an easy-to-follow dance routine to a Bollywood song while getting a full body workout. Each step will be broken down and the techniques and expressions behind it explained. The workshop also includes a warm up, stretching and basic dance steps.

When: September 17 to Dec 18, 7 PM - 8 PM

Where: V4Venus Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Andheri West

Cost: Rs 8,000

Call: 26338055

Watch the Battery Man



Meet a man whose life was changed by electricity. An extraordinary person who can fry a hot dog with bare hands in an attempt to become the first human laser. Battery Man is the story of Slavisa Pajkic, aka Biba Struja (Electric Biba), who is capable of conducting electricity and he can consciously control its power while discharging it. Central to the story is the inner and outer journey of a rural superhero in his attempt to discover what exactly happens in his body, but also to enter Guinness Book of Records before he loses his power.

When: September 18, 8 PM

Where: The Castiko Space, Bungalow 121, Aaram Nagar II, Versova, Andheri West

Cost: Rs 250

Call: 9967100487

Learn to paint a lighthouse



4.30 PM: Painting is suppose to be a meditative experience and Mondays are a stressful day. See where we are going with this? Join a painting class where the brief is specific: Textured Lighthouse Canvas Painting. Catch is: you need basic painting skills. Thank god for those SUPW classes right?

17th Monday

Where: The Wifa Cooperage Football Ground, Maharshi Karve Road

Entry: Rs 7,000

Log On to: www.eventshigh.com

Postulate on population



8.30 pm: His last special, Cometh the Hour was about travel, road rage, religion, confused African kids, and the perils of married life. Now, Azeem Banatwalla has returned with some questions on population: Is there a legitimate way to trim it? Attend Broken Premises to find out.

18th Tuesday

Where: Nau Se Barah, Balaji Movieplex, Sector 8, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 360

Call: 8291217009

Join a detox course



6 AM – 9 AM: The festive season means is richer food. Join a seven-day detoxification programme that will help you reset your body system to aid a natural 2-11kg weight loss. You will be taught the forgotten art of digestion. The programme has limited seating, so register now.

19th Wednesday

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Near Mayor Bungalow, Shivaji Park, Dadar West

Entry: Rs 11,000

Call: 9167152225

Hum along with Tochi Raina



8.30 PM: Head to Andheri where Sufi and Bollywood playback singer Tochi Raina, and his brother Neeru Rawal along with Band of Bandagi will present poetry of legends like Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleshah and even more contemporary works by Vinay Kochhar and Dr Devendra Kafir.

20th Thursday

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinema Lane, Near Balaji Telefilms, Andheri West

Entry: R750 onwards

Call: 26743901

Enjoy some veg food



Noon to 3.30 pm & 7 pm to midnight: Celebrate the festive spirit with food. While this Mulund outlet specialises in cuisine from East Asia, for this season they have brought in some vegetarian specials. We do like the sound of the Chinese bamboo rice with herbs and spices.

21st Friday

Where: OC - The Oriental Cuisine, Mulund

Call: 7738333121

Test your child’s musical abilities



5.30 pm: It’s demo day for kids at the True School of Music. If your child is in the 8-15 age bracket, bring them over where they can try a varied set of instruments to play — bass, guitars, keyboards, western vocals, and even DJing. At the end, you could even get your kids to sign up for a course.

22nd Saturday

Where: True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Free

Call: 66243200

Snap judgement

A quick verdict on the buzz

Gone too soon



We hadn’t heard of Mac Miller much, other than the fact that he was Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend. But ever since he passed away last week, his songs have flooded streaming websites. We have to say, we are truly sad about the loss. We have been listening to his last album, Swimming, on repeat and it’s beautiful to say the least — be it the melodies or the lyrics, which are heart-wrenching and a bit sad, to be honest. Our personal favourites are Jet Fuel and Come Back to Earth (which made us cry), but it’s all worth a listen. Rest in peace, Mac.

A sweet for Bappa



Trust your sweet tooth to go into overdrive when you bite into the phyllo pastry modak rolled out by Cocoamaya, a French patisserie in Andheri. Flaky, buttery and with the right amount of sweetness, it reminded us of the Lebanese baklava. Except, this golden-brown treat came with desiccated coconut filling.

A father’s promise

It’s been five years since Khaled Hosseini’s last release, And The Mountains Echoed, so the anticipation for Sea Prayer (Bloomsbury) was definitely high. For starters, we must warn you that the illustrated book is brief. It is a short verse narrated by a father, a Syrian refugee, to his sleeping son, as both are about to embark on a perilous sea journey. It also reads like a short story of a beautiful life once lived, and the promise of a better world in their new home. Like Hosseini’s prose in his other books, this one, too, will continue to haunt you, long after you’ve finished it.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates