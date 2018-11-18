Weekly Planner: 23 things to do around Mumbai from 19 November To 24 November

things-to-do

Absorb these paintings

19 monday

11 AM - 7 PM: 'Does Size Really Matter?' is a unique exhibition featuring small format works from India's leading Modern and Contemporary artists. In today's culture, everyone desires everything larger than life, Gallery 7 believes that size doesn't really matter; quality always takes precedence.

WHERE: Gallery 7, 12/14,G3, Oricon House, Rampart Row, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 22183996

Discussing Deccan and its history

20 tuesday

4.30 PM - 8 PM: Join a conversation moderated by journalist Supriya Nair, Manu S Pillai, author of the Rebel Sultans: From Khilji to Shivaji and Gautam Pemmaraju, writer and director of A Tongue United: The Story of Dakhani as they discuss the complex history of the Deccan.

WHERE: Hall of Culture, Nehru Centre, Worli

RSVP: asiasocietyindiacentre@asiasociety.org

Start networking and learning

21 wednesday

2 PM - 5.30 PM: Attend a conference for sales leaders, managers, reps and those just curious about learning sales strategies to grow their business. You will witness sessions with the most prominent Indian speakers, who are helping many entrepreneurs shape their businesses.

WHERE: Vitas Hotel, Andheri-Kurla Road, Bhim Nagar, Andheri East

ENTRY: Rs 300

TO REGISTER: www.zoho.com

Share, inspire and celebrate

22 thursday

9 AM - 6 PM: Come and listen to thought leaders and innovators share their failure stories and their entrepreneurial journey, more than their successes. Catch entrepreneurs such as Harsh Mariwala (Marico Ltd. and ASCENT Foundation), Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto), and many others.

WHERE: The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 5,000 onwards

CALL: 66480332

Go on an exciting beach walk

23 friday

4 PM - 6.30 PM: If you want to get to know more about the colourful sponges, sea anemones, shells, fish and many more marine creatures that inhabit right in our neighbourhood, then go for this beach walk this Friday. This walk is hosted by Sprouts, an eco tour agency.

WHERE: Juhu Beach, Near Ramada Plaza, Juhu Tara Road

ENTRY: Rs 300

CALL: 7900152760

Attend a Jazz festival

24 saturday

6.30 pM - 10 PM: This Saturday, pianist/vocalist Jim Porto, Francesco Lento on trumpet, Gianluca Liberatore on acoustic bass and Hungarian Aron Nyiro on drums will celebrate rhythms from Brazil. Also, the Ari Roland Quartet is sure to transport you to the jazz dives of Greenwich village.

WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 300 onwards

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

Murakami's gem

We love Haruki Murakami, so this review may be biased. But, regardless of that, Killing Commendatore is a treat for anyone who loves an eerie, surreal, mysterious page-turner. A newly-separated artist gives up his city life and moves into a far-flung suburb, to live in the house of a once-famous painter. Overnight, his life changes. Once again, Murakami uses deep and dreamy words to tackle relationships, love, why people change, identity crisis, and a sense of loss. He also takes us into a parallel world, one which you don't want to leave. Read it, and get ready to stay awake all night.

The slinky version

Slink & Bardot, one of the most lush restaurants in Mumbai, is also a great place for cocktails. They've recently upped their game by launching in-house tonics. We tried six of the seven new versions: carrot, coriander and Cabernet (in pic); Bombay dry; apple, basil and limoncello; grapefruit, plum and clove; pineapple, turmeric and dill; and Slink & Bardot original, and we have to say, they are all deserving partners to gin. The new cocktails were a bit of a mess: Ch-Ch-Ch Chia (Bacardi Carta Blanca, Aperol, pomegranate, lime with chia seeds floating on top, interesting); So Fresh, So Green (Don Alejandro tequila, Martini Extra Dry, asparagus, ginger, lime and egg white, more like a morning juice) and Pomme Pomme (Calvados, elderflower, Martini Bianco and lemon juice, in which the alcohol was overpowering). Not for the newbies, but we'd definitely return for the oldie-goldie: Thai Me Up.

Not really funny

Let's face it. Two and a Half Men is a bit of an acquired taste, what with its misogynist overtones. Which is why, when Comedy Central makes an Indian Charlie Sheen spot (played by Varun Thakur) as publicity material - the show's 10th and final season got over in 2015, for Christ's sake - we wonder why? The four-minute video, which sees Thakur's Vicky Malhotra dressed as Charlie Harper, out on a date, is cringe-inducing. The good thing is, it does make the sitcom feel funny.

Throwback to your childhood

Relive your childhood as you walk into Aroma's Cafe on Monday. Relish on their newly-introduced nostalgia menu, which includes delicious dishes and drinks. The cafe is decked up with posters of the '90s and the '80s favourite cartoon characters, outdoor games and delightful munchies.

When: November 19

Where: Aromas Cafe (all outlets)

Call: 49717770

Create modern, traditional art

Want to impress family, friends and fancy folks with a unique artistic skill? Learn the ropes of the impressive and exclusive folk art, leather batik, at a one-of-a-kind workshop. Broaden your artistic horizons by signing up for this today.

When: November 19

Where: Iteeha Studio, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,990

Log on: eventshigh.com

Got a story?

An evening that has inspired creators across the world with its unique presentation style - Pecha Kucha Night comes to Mumbai. If you got a story, then head to 91springboard.

When: Saturday at 6 pm Where: 91springboard, Rise Mumbai, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 300

call: 9582452015

Postcard perfect

WHAT is it like to witness the growth of a township, through its postcards. A new coffee-table, Picturesque India (Niyogi Books), by authors Sangeeta and Ratnesh Mathur, builds an interesting narrative on these lines, through their wide collection of 550 postcards from the sub-continent. The postcards, which are distributed across six chapters, representing six regions within India and Pakistan, including North-West Frontier Province Punjab, Delhi, Kashmir, Rajputana and Gujarat, Bombay, Mysore among others, aim at providing a visual document of the evolution of cities, town planning, architecture, ethnography, sociology or, simply, travel, during the period 1896–1947. Because Mumbai is a familiar terrain, we dug through the postcard collection from the fourth chapter, which takes us on a nostalgic ride of Bombay, Goa and the Central Provinces. We, however, wish the authors could have dwelled more into the history of these emerging townships.

PRICE: Rs 1,400

TO BUY: amazon.in

Camp at the edge of a valley

For those who want the escape the grind of the city over the weekend, head to Forest Hills, Tala, an edge-of-the-valley property located the in Raighad district. The campgrounds will offer a night of clean fun in the outdoors - right from living in eco-friendly tents, live barbecue with fresh produce, live music, a nature trail to Kuda caves, archery and rifle shooting, and old school games like tug of war, sack and lemon and spoon races.

WHEN: November 24-25

PRICE: Rs 2,900 per person

FOR DETAILS: 9819202200

3 songs you should have on your playlist right now!

1. Aaja Ve by Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath: The song, which features the contestants of SaReGaMaPa, is a feel-good, happy, Bollywood-y number that will have you playing it at your house parties. Get your ghagras in order.

2. MIA by Bad Bunny (feat. Drake): When will we get tired of Spanish songs we can shake our booty to? Never! And especially with the party season around the corner, this song will have you grinding up to your SO.

3. Bad by Lennon Stella: If you ever binged on the show Nashville, you have to remember Lennon, who has now grown up into a sexy young lady. And her song is sexy as well, and one for a cozy winter night.

Make your own cold brew

4 PM: Learn the ropes for the coolest brew in town and stay ahead of the cocktail game at a one-of-its-kind coffee cocktail workshop. The session will showcase what makes cold brew a class apart, different styles of its preparations and some mixology lessons, too.

WHERE: Salt Water Cafe, Rose Minar, 87, Chapel Road, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 999

TO BOOK: instamojo.com

Amble through Worli Koliwada

3 PM: Attend a walking tour organised by Some Place Else, and experience the sights and sounds of Worli Koliwada, a thriving urban village abutting the Bandra Worli Sea link. The village is home to the vibrant fishing community of the Kolis, who are also the original settlers of Mumbai. During the walk, you will visit the 17th century ruins of the Worli fort, a fish market, which is situated in the heart of the settlement, and a recently-renovated temple.

MEETING POINT: Chededev Mandir, SK Bhaye Marg, Worli

PRICE: Rs 700

TO BOOK: instamojo.com

Listen to jazz

7.30 PM: This one's going to be special for fans of Keith Jarrett and Charlie Haden. Artistes Anurag Naidu and Abhinav Khokhar will reminisce tunes from the duo's 2014 album, Last Dance.

WHERE: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum

ENTRY: Rs 749 – Rs 1,499

TO BOOK: insider.in

Paint a lady

12 PM: Bored out of your wits today? Head to a painting party, where you get to meet new friends and also, learn how to paint a pretty lady in red, using the brush knife and palate painting technique. Vinisha Salva will give you step-by-step instructions, right from setting up your easel to perfecting your brush strokes. No prior experience is required.

WHERE: Potato Hut, opposite D Mart, Mulund West

ENTRY: Rs 1,500

TO BOOK: insider.in

Grow your plants upside down

1 PM: Attend a one-of-its kind inverted gardening workshop, where you will learn how to grow your herbs, vegetable and plants, upside down. Apart from hands-on experience, you will also be given tips on growing and caring for upside down planters. All supplies will be provided.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, The Affairs, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai

ENTRY: Rs 1,800

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Go brunching

12 PM - 5 PM: Craving something delicious, and easy on the pocket? Head to BKC Dive for their newly-launched 'Massive Brunch,' on every Sunday. Highly dominated by flavors of India, Chinese and Continental, the dive bar will have an array of 10 different starters, a full-fledged salad bar, two live counters, a multi-cuisine main course, and a wide spread of bakes and desserts. There's also a beer buffet and a mocktail station.

WHERE: BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Park, next to Trade Centre, BKC

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

CALL: 8655077330

LOL at English jokes

7 PM: Catch a show for NRIs and expats, who can't enjoy local comics due to language barriers. With all jokes only in English and an interesting line-up of artistes, the evening promises to be fun.

WHERE: The Integral Space, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 299

TO BOOK: insider.in

Watch a puppetry

5 PM: Revisit one of the most popular children's stories, Gruffalo, in a theatrical performance that uses puppetry. The play, which can be enjoyed by both parents and kids, tells the story of a little mouse that is threatened by a fox, an owl and a snake. He scares them all off by claiming that he is waiting for his monstrous friend, the Gruffalo, who he believes isn't for real. But truth is that Gruffalo does exist.

WHERE: Of10, Prudential ground floor, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

ENTRY: Rs 350

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

