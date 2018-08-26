Weekly Planner: 23 Things To Do Around Mumbai From August 27 To September 1

things-to-do

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Owning his tune

The king of the dance song, Badshah, released an album, One, and it has a massive list of 17 songs on it. After going through it, all we can say it's a fun, hip hop outing that could be compared to some of the stuff coming out of the West. Our favourite tracks are Right Up There (which features the Tareefan viral sensation Lata Misra), Light Kardo Band (what a 'drunk' song sound like) and Oxygen. If you thought Badshah's time was over, think again. He's here to stay.

Consent: It's pretty simple

After the fantastic 2016 lavani, The Amorous Adventures of Shakku and Megha in the Valley of Consent, Agents of Ishq, this August 14 released the 7-minute-long Love in the Garden of Consent. Wondering when and where sex is okay? How is it supposed to feel? Is what you are feeling okay and justified? Watch this video, in fact watch it with your partner, and get some cues on how relationships and sex are supposed to be simple. Throw "it's complicated" out of your status window.

LOL with history

There's a tale in Tom Phillips Humans: A Brief History of How We F#$%ed It All Up that talks of how Sigurd the Mighty, a ninth century Norse Earl slew his enemy Mael Brigte the Bucktooth and rode back home carrying his head on the saddle. The short story ends with how Sigurd died a couple of days later with an infection from said bucktooth, giving him the distinction of being killed by an already dead enemy. So, if you want a quick history lesson with an added twist of humour, pick this one.

Attend a recital

10 am: Catch talented students of The Pianoforte Academy come together for a piano recital under the mentorship of Farah Aranha, a Trinity College certified pianist and accomplished musician. The concert also includes an opera performance by Aditi Iyer and Symphony Novel, a rock band.

WHERE: Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund West

ENTRY: Rs 299

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Make impasto art with your sibling

12 pm - 3 pm: Want to do something fun with your sibling this Rakshabandhan? Take them along for an impasto technique workshop, where artist Kamalrukh Gotla will help the two of you master the art, using acrylic paint on a circular canvas.

WHERE: The Regent, Level 9, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps Corner

ENTRY: Rs 1,600

TO BOOK: insider.in

Learn to etch on a palm leaf

3:30 pm onwards: Get a hands-on understanding of palm leaf etching — an art form from Odisha closely associated with pattachitra — from national award-winning artist Bijay Parida. At the session, Parida will throw light on the evolution of the art form, the various elements involved in the etching and also teach you how to make your own pattachitra.

WHERE: ARTISANS' Gallery, 52-56 V B Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda

PRICE: Rs 1,500

TO BOOK: insider.in

Jam with Ralcus Aguiar

6 pm - 9 pm: If your idea of a good weekend is enjoying great music, carry your guitar and percussion and get ready to jam with independent artiste Ralcus Aguiar at Door No 1, while digging into food from the R99 menu. Aguiar's music is influenced by legends Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

WHERE: Door No 1, Shop 1 and 2, Ankleshwar, ONGC Colony, Reclamation, Bandra West

CALL: 9082046382

FREE

Make a terrarium

2 pm - 4 pm: Learn to make your own terrarium garden with Meena Dedhia, who will provide step-by-step guidance on creating and caring for the tiny house plant, while sharing tips and tricks. This workshop is ideal for both beginners and intermediates. All supplies will be provided.

WHERE: Range Heights 606, Range Heights, Behram Baug Rd, Kadam Nagar, Jogeshwari West

PRICE: Rs 2,000

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Adopt a kitten

11 am - 7 pm: Want to add a furry four-legged member to your family? Look no further, head to the Teeny Tiny Adoption camp, where 25 adorable Indian breed puppies and kittens aged between two and four months, will be up for adoption. The cuties have been vaccinated and dewormed. Interested adopters must be accompanied by family members and carry their address and ID proof.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, 10 A, E854, 3rd Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

RSVP: eventshigh.com

FREE

Dig into black hummus

11 am - 1 am: Fans of Middle Eastern cuisine, this one's for you. The Quarter has introduced a new signature dish, the black hummus, in its menu. Made using black chickpeas and sesame seeds, the hummus is served with a tabbouleh salad and pita bread.

WHERE: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum

CALL: 8329110638

Soak in Girgaum Chowpatty's history

4.30 pm onwards: Ever wondered what Girgaum Chowpatty must have been like in the past? Join Khaki Tours, as they take you on a walk along the iconic Mumbai beach, also known as Kennedy Sea Face, to nibble on some historical trivia. During the walk, you'll learn about the story of the first yoga college in the world, the first concrete road in India, the spot where Kasab was caught during 26/11 attacks — all while digging into the legendary Chowpatty chaat.

MEETING POINT: Cafe Ideal, Girgaum Chowpatty

ENTRY: Rs 699

TO BOOK: insider.in

Specialise in oriental cooking

3 pm- 6 pm: Here's your chance to put together a six-course oriental meal for friends. Culinary Craft is organising a three-hour-long workshop, where you'll learn to prepare a spicy bean curd soup, potato wedges in honey chili sauce, chicken katsu, mixed veggies in yellow bean sauce and more.

WHERE: Culinary Craft, 247, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

PRICE: Rs 3,000

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

8.30 pm: If you've penned a short story, and are keen on sharing it, head to the open mic for unpublished authors. Hosted by the Books on Toast, the winner of the evening will be rewarded with an amazing hamper. Participants have to be above 16 years of age to take part in this.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, Mumbai 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 250

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Catch a Hindi play

7 and 9 pm: Watch actors Preeta Mathur Thakur and Aman Gupta play a couple in the Hindi play, Bas...Tum Aur Hum. The play explores what really makes for a successful marriage, with the story of two people with different likes and dislikes. The play has been directed by Veena Bakshi.

WHERE: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road

ENTRY: Rs 300

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Learn about collecting art

1 pm: Want to become an art collector, but lack the expertise? Join art experts Kamini Sawhney, Mortimer Chatterjee, Lina Vincent Sunish and Deepthi Sashidharan, for a panel discussion that looks at collecting practices from 1947 until the 1980s, a time when the art market was still at a nascent stage.

WHERE: Piramal Museum Of Art, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

FREE

Become a clairvoyant

9 pm: Imagine if you had the power to move objects, using your mind.

Clap is bringing together a team, which will talk about how extra-sensory perception can make all of this possible. The group will demonstrate telekinesis, telepathy and clairvoyance and the ability to do the unthinkable.

WHERE: CLAP: Malad, Unit No. 201, A-Wing, Opposite Infinity Mall, Malad West

ENTRY: Rs 100

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Go river rafting

8.30 am: For those in the mood for a water sport adventure, head straight to Kundalika river in western Maharashtra, for a white water rafting experience. The rafting session, which will last for around three hours, will be followed by a delicious lunch at a local guest house.

MEETING POINT: Kolad, Raigad

ENTRY: Rs 1,850

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Allow yourself a decadent meal

If you are looking for a sinful indulgence in all things sweet and savoury, then head to this French patisserie. Cocoamaya, as its name suggests, heroes the cocoa in their dishes. Try the Framboise et Fruit De La Passion which is an amalgamation of cheesecake, raspberry compote and passion fruit curd. Their signature pastry takes one flavour and gives it different textures — such as dark chocolate fondant, crispy praline, gianduja ganache, dark chocolate mousse and chocolate glaze with a dust of edible gold. Other popular pastries include the Opera, Celeste, Bavarian, Tiramisu, Mille Feuille, Pistachio Au Chocolate Noir and more. You can also sample their tarts, macarons, tea cakes, cookies and biscotti, in addition to a range of croissants, foccacia and danish.

WHEN: 11 am to 11 pm

WHERE: Cocoamaya, Shivai Dongre Industrial Premises, Andheri Kurla Road, Sakinaka, Mumbai Near Sakinaka Metro Station, Andheri East

CALL: 28566666

See Feng Shui on canvas

Sofitel is showcasing artworks of artist Simran Datwani, whose work is inspired by the traditional sciences of Vastu and Feng Shui. Her paintings display the use of vibrant colours, which are meant to give out positive vibes to the viewers. The art exhibit is titled Splendour.

WHEN: All day, till August 31

WHERE: Lobby Level Art Gallery, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

CALL: 61175000

Get your dose of laughter

One of India's ace names in comedy, Sapan Verma, is ready with his upcoming session to get you guffawing. The show is called Half Baked Chutkule. Verma, who is the co-founder of East India Comedy, has done over 700 shows in India and abroad.

WHEN: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, August 27

WHERE: Nau Se Barah, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai

ENTRY: Rs 350 onwards

LOG ON TO: in.bookmyshow.com

Groove to the music

If you think you have two left feet, let's say that it's never too late to prove yourself wrong. Just let your hair down and learn some moves at a mid-week jive session hosted by Mumbai Jivesters. Here, you can dance to your favourite songs, but not before you get introduced to a beginner session for an hour. All the jive pros out there, you know what to do, so just get here — as a couple or as an individual.

WHEN: 8 pm onwards, September 5

WHERE: Lady Baga, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

CALL: 9820344010

ENTRY: Cover charge of Rs 300 (individual) and Rs 500 (couple)

Picture perfect

All our love for a bygone era can be relived through hundreds of picture postcards from the late 1800s and early 1900s in a newly-opened exhibition called Paper Jewels: Postcards from the Raj. The show has been curated by historian Omar Khan, who has been collecting postcards for 30 years, and Rahaab Allana from the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts. The exhibition offers vignettes of cityscapes of Bombay, Madras and Calcutta. Some of these early postcards are from the historic Ravi Varma Press, so expect to see mythological figures such as Shakuntala and Damayanti. Alongside these, the very first advertising postcards from the subcontinent

are also featured.

WHEN: 10 pm to 6 pm, until October 1, (closed on Wednesdays)

WHERE: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

ENTRY: Rs 10 (adults); Rs 5 (children)

CALL: 23731234

Listen to a jazz album

All the way from New Delhi, Kitchensink is performing its debut album, Harmless Things, for Mumbai audiences. This five-member band is part of the country's indie music circuit, with songs that combine synth-rock with crossover jazz. Some of the band's notable performances include the Chandigarh Jazz Festival, and Into The Void Festival - Rann Of Kutch Chapter. Go check them out.

WHEN: 7 pm, August 30

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

CALL: 66223737

ENTRY: Rs 500

