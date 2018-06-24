Weekly Planner: 23 things to do around Mumbai from June 24 to June 30

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Uttam Ghosh

Politically incorrect

We recommend that you go to Clark House in Colaba to see Uttam Ghosh's retrospective, The Implacable Aperture of Time. You can see the inner workings of the mind of a political cartoonist here. Ghosh has made several magazine covers, posters and stage backdrops, even as he incisively comments on the state of national and regional politics. The exhibition is a vivid archive of modern India and the stories it forgot to tell.

Short but sweet verse

Aishwarya Nir's debut book of poems, Safran (Virgin Leaf Books), is promising. The collection is split into three themes — Live, Love and Imagine — and has a mix of long and short verses. We particularly liked the shorter ones because it called to mind social media poets, Nayyirah Waheed and Rupi Kaur. But, do collections like these, need to be made available in print? While there has been a spurt in talented writers, who write brilliant short verse, we think Nir's poems are best suited for the digital medium, for readers who consume quickly and effortlessly.

Alexa, sing for us

Last week, on World Music Day we got our hands on Echo Dot, a hands-free smart speaker that connects to Alexa — a cloud-based voice service. We love that it's compact and discreet with amazing sound quality. We tried asking Alexa to do all sorts of things, such as foretell the weather and the football match schedule, but it was music that she happily complied to. We hummed to The Beatles, Abba and other retro numbers. At Rs 4,500, we think it's affordable and can be a cool addition to your home.

Have a paw-tastic time

3 pm - 5 pm: Don't know how to spend time with your furry friends on a rainy weekend? Head to a fun-filled meet-and-greet session organised by Happy Tailz, where you can get your pet dog to participate in awesome games and also learn new tricks from experienced trainers. There are also delicious doggy treats awaiting them.

Where: All Elements Cafe Khar West

To book: 8310715082

Create marble art

11 am - 1 pm: Try your hand at the traditional Japanese art form paper marbling, at an art workshop in the city. The results of the artwork look abstract and natural, and the print can be a perfect addition to any wall gallery or even a great stand alone statement piece on your wall. You could also choose to convert your art into a card to gift it to a loved one.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, 10 A, 3rd Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Entry: Rs 1,500

To book: eventshigh.com

Go for an art show

11 am – 7 pm: Catch the works of lawyer-turned-artist Nitin Potdar at a group art show, titled Odyssey. Potdar, who devoted 30 years of his career interpreting people around him, will be presenting a series of breathtaking abstracts called Impressions. The show will be on till tomorrow.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, MG Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Call: 22843989

Attend a kiddie film fest

4 pm: Take your kid out for a Children's Film Festival at Bhau Daji Lad Museum, where they will learn about freedom, rights and values. Presented in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada, the festival open to kids above five years of age, will include The Sweater by Sheldon Cohen, which is based on a book The Hockey Sweater, Overdose by Claude Cloutier, inspired by Article 31 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and Molly in Springtime by Pierre-Luc Granjon that tells a medieval tale of treachery and love.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Pour your heart out

6 pm: For those reminiscing about the"achchhe din", attend writer Qais Jaunpuri's motivational session Aao Kahen Dil Ki Baat, where you can freely and openly express yourself on any issue, in front of a group of strangers.

Where: Asian Paints Colour Store, Dheeraj Plaza, Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 150

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Dig into Awadhi specials

7.30 pm onwards: This one is for food connoisseurs. Tiara has invited Chef Rehman from the land of erstwhile nawabs, Awadh (Lucknow), to showcase the culinary era of the royal past. The food sojourn, which will continue till July 1, will include shammi kebab, shahjahani murg ke tikke, Hyderabadi dum machli, subziyon ke shikhampuri, paneer laqa, among others.

Where: Tiara, Meluha, The Fern, Hiranandani Garden, Powai

Price: Rs 1,500 plus taxes

For reservation: 25755555

Enjoy monsoon favourites

12 pm – 1 am: Craving for monsoon delicacies? Head chef Prem Pradhan of Nara has put together Thai favourite recipes, featuring ingredients that will keep you warm and cozy all through the rainy season. We suggest you try the tom ka, a spicy coconut and galangal soup and kang pa nang, a traditional Thai red curry with vegetables and/or chicken.

Where: Nara, Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, BKC

Call: 61378080

Remembering the Babri Masjid horror

July 1, 5 pm – 7 pm: Attend a lecture by Delhi-based academician and activist Sameena Dalwai, where she will talk about her latest book, Babri Masjid: 25 years on, which she co-edited with Ramu Ramanathan. The book is a collection of intensely personal, reflective, and even emotional memories of a few who witnessed the event and lived through the painful times that followed.

Where: Kala Studio, 17th Road, Khar West

Entry: Rs 150

Call: 9892075622

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Write that funny story

Enrol for a two-day writing workshop, where comedian Anuvab Pal will take you through writing and building the structure of comedy scripts. The session will focus on how to write a comic scene, and the tools required/differences to establish in building a comedy story as opposed to any other genre. Pal will also discuss the difference between writing characters and doing stand-up, and if being funny is the same as writing funny.

When: July 7 and 8, 10.30 AM

Where: WorkBay, Mumbai, 1st Floor, Deepjyot Bungalow, Church Avenue, Off SV Road, Santacruz West

Price: Rs 5,000

Log on to: insider.in

Catch an exhibition on intimacy

In a first, Leonardo Pucci, director of Dior Homme leather goods and footwear division, will open his first solo photography exhibition, EPISODES (Without a real order), in the city. Presented by Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts and curated by Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi, Pucci's photographs will showcase private, intimate moments shared by individuals and couples in a candid manner. What interests Pucci most is the observer's narrative to these images — curiosity and emotion, coupled with vague discomfort.

When: Till July 5, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Project 88, NA Sawant Marg, Colaba

Music for a cause

Join Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam for an evening filled with mesmerising music. The 90-minute-long live concert, Zindagi, will see Nigam belt out some of his most popular numbers, while also raising social awareness as part of Radio City 91.1 FM's initiative Kar... Mumbaikar.

When: June 29, 7 pm

Entry Rs 800 to Rs 2,500

Learn how to play the drums

Try your hands at playing the drums using the song-based approach, where you will not just learn the instrument, but also be trained at band coaching. During the course, you will get access to drum kits, practice rooms and other resources. The course

will end with a live performance in front of your friends and family. So hit the cymbals already.

When: July to September

Where: True School Of Music, No. 107, Sun Mill Compound, Opp. Hanuman Temple, Lower Parel

Entry Rs 24,000

Call: 66243200

Attend a culinary conclave

Vikhroli Cucina is hosting the inaugural chapter of The Culinary Chroniclers Conclave. This will bring together over 300 professionals committed to the art and craft of chronicling cuisine and culinary arts through photography, literature and media. It will also include discussions, masterclasses and contests by well-known experts in these fields. Ranveer Brar, Vir Sanghvi, Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal Sourish Bhattacharya are among the many dignitaries attending the event.

When: June 30, 9.30 am to 6.30 pm

Where: Godrej One, Vikhroli

Register: www.vikhrolicucina.com

Visit a waterfall

For the upcoming rainy weekend, sign up for a trek to Devkund waterfall near Bhira in the Raigad district. This 4.5 km-long trek through forests, includes a hike alongside the Bhira dam, near Bhira. It can be done by amateurs as well.

When: June 30, 10 PM

Meeting Point: Pritam Hotel, Dadar

Entry: Rs 1,200

Log on to: insider.in

Catch the FIFA fever

8.30 pm to 12 pm: Four exciting matches are scheduled on this day. There's Egypt v/s Saudi Arabia, Uruguay v/s Russia, Iran v/s Portugal and Spain v/s Mexico. At Aqaba you can watch the game on the big screen and cheer for your second nation. Adding to the kicks will be a range drinking games too.

Where: Aquaba, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Call: 61512222

Laugh till you cry

8 pm onwards: Catch two of the finest comics come together for an hour with fresh jokes. In their own words, the new material comes with no guarantee and so the tickets"cost less than a pizza”. You'll learn about what babies think of us or how mums play waste management officers and a lot more.

Where: Backspace: Thane, Lodha Boulevard, Sainath Nagar

Entry: Rs 250

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Learn hand embroidery

12.30 pm to 4.30 pm: Learning to embroider might not be as tough as you think. If you are scared that you'll get tied up in knots, this workshop has experts to ensure you don't. This session will help you master the basics such as chain stitch, button-hole or blanket stitch, cross stitch and more.

Where: Iteeha, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,800

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Attend a concert

9 pm to 11 pm: Alyssa Mendonsa is an Indian playback singer best known for her song Khwabon Ke Parindey and Uff Teri Ada. Daughter of Loy Mendonsa of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, her career took off in 2006. Today she's a sought after talent who writes and produces her own music.

Where: The Quarter, The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

Entry: Rs 749 to Rs 1,499

Log on to: insider.in

Craft your own perfume

5 pm to 8 pm: Celebrities aren't the only ones who can design their own perfume. Here's a way for you learn the basics of perfumery and get acquainted with fragrance, ingredients and essential oils to make your own signature scent in this one hour session by Bombay Perfumery.

Where: Bombay Perfumery, The A, One Indiabulls Centre, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 799

Call: 9820067819

Walk into the Dark Room

7 pm to 9 pm: Explore three stories unfold in the most unique, experimental manner in The Darkroom 2.0. This is an immersive experience where a blindfolded audience is greeted by the actors who whisper into their ears. If this is sounding too bizarre to you, catch the play to connect the dots.

Where: OF10, ground floor, Prudential Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Entry: Rs 500

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

