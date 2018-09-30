Weekly Planner: 23 Things To Do Around Mumbai From October 1 To October 6

sunday-mid-day

The kids were mentored by multidisciplinary artist Jaideep Mehrotra. You can also buy these paintings

Buy artworks by children

11 AM – 7 PM: Don’t miss the last day of the Rangotsav 2018 #ArtForACause exhibition organised by Light of Life Trust. The event features selected artworks by 25 underprivileged children shortlisted from 3,000 across the country, alongside renowned artists. The kids were mentored by multidisciplinary artist Jaideep Mehrotra. You can also buy these paintings.

Where: Kamalnayan Bajaj Art

Gallery, 226, ground floor, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point

Call: 22023626

Dig into a Pathare Prabhu thali



For those craving a wholesome meal that is authentically Maharashtrian, book a seat at next Sunday’s Pathare Prabhu thali event at home chef Kalpana Talpade’s home. The thali, especially for fish lovers, will include katyache bhuzane (ghol fish backbone curry), bombil methkut prepared with pickle masala, kolambi che khadkhadle (prawn in spicy garlic gravy) and pomfret or banda fry. Food will be served along with hot phulkas, varan (dal) and bhaat (ambe mor rice). There will be kharwas for dessert.

When: October 7, 12 PM

Where: Kalpana’s Kitchen, Khanderao Smruti, 2nd floor, Dattapada Road, Borivli East PRICE: R1,500

Call: 9221030532

Laugh out loud with Marathi comedians



7.30 PM: If you understand Marathi and love stand-up comedy, this show is for you. BhaDiPa is bringing you another Secret Stand-Up, where the best of Marathi comedians from the stand-up circuit will make you laugh, with their own brand of local humour.

Where: OF10, ground floor, Prudential building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Entry: Rs 350 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Enjoy Oktoberfest in Mumbai



12 PM – 1.30 AM: Here’s your chance to experience Germany’s famed Oktoberfest in Mumbai. Kaitlyn’s is celebrating the holiday festival, with specials like pork belly bruschetta, pork ribs, malai broccoli, BBQ platter paired with freshly brewed beers on tap like apple cider, Bira white and blonde and stouts. You will also get a hands-on experience of a Live BBQ at your table priced at R1,499.

Where: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, 201-202, Hill Road, Bandra West

For reservation: 33956191

Attend a dance festival



6 PM: Classical dance lovers can catch the 17th edition of Nrithya Pratibha Festival, hosted by Rasika Ranjani Sabha (RRS). This year’s performance features Mohiniattam by the disciples of Geeta Vijayshankar and Ramya Varma Jagdish; Kuchipudi by Vijayashree Pillai; Bharatanatyam by the disciples of Geetha Venkateswar and Manjula Manoj and Odissi led by Nivedita Mukherjee. The festival aims at promoting young talent and passes are available on request.

Where: Rasika Ranjani Sabha Complex, Plot 194A, Shanthi Path, next to Orbit Towers, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East

Free

Call: 9820041196

Make terracotta jewellery



4 PM: Learn to create your own style of beautiful terracotta jewellery at a workshop organised by Piggment. Terracotta, which is made from natural clay, can be used to make simple designs, which can be worn with semi-formal, ethnic wear or even everyday wear. Cost is inclusive of art materials and food and beverage worth Rs 300.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, E854, Khar West

Price: Rs 1,500

Call: 9223575539

Get free booze



11. 30 PM – 2 am: If you want to wind up your weekend with a drink, don’t miss Toast’s midnight happy hours. The ‘Buy 1 Get 1 free’ offer will be available on all domestic and imported brands.

Where: Toast Bistro and Bar, Church Road, Andheri East

Call: 8879977812

Enjoy a summer salad



Salads don’t always have to be 50 shades of leaves. They can be innovative, flavourful and brought together by beautiful plating. Try Chef Jerson’s signature nutty quinoa and garden green salad with caramelised walnuts, shimeji mushrooms and radicchio crisps, or the Latin seafood salad or the melon and feta block salad.

Where: Jeon Eatery, Sea

Princess Hotel, ground floor, Juhu Tara Road

Call: 26469500

Dance all night



The Salsa nights at Shiro are back. This Wednesday head there for a workshop in Bachata — a form of salsa that has its origins in Dominican Republic. An hour after the workshop, the floor will open to social dancing. The music by the DJs aims to keep your spirits high this mid-week night. Remember: it’s a ‘Black & Red Affair’.

When: 9 pm - 1 am

Where: Shiro, Wadia

International Centre, Worli

Free

Call: 9820847636

Listen to the best of Bollywood



A well-known name in live performance, young and dynamic Nachiket Desai will pay tribute to the legendary singers and composers from the Hindi film industry. Singer Sampada Goswami will join him as a co-singer, well-known music arranger Mohit Shastri will conduct the concert, and Vinayak Shinde will play host.

When: Oct 2, 8.30 pm onwards Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natya Griha Hall, Natvarya Datta Bhat Rd, Agarwal Market, Vile Parle

Cost: R200 onwards

Log in: bookmyshow.com

Watch a musical



A well-known name in live Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is an award-winning five-star hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and lives in Sheffield, and doesn’t quite fit in. The movie is about how Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats his bullies and steps out of the darkness into the spotlight.

When: Oct 10, 6 pm Where: Dance Theatre Godrej, NCPA

Entry: Rs 500

Log in: bookmyshow.com

Contribute to a park bench



This Gandhi Jayanti, participate in the Mumbai Plastic Recyclothon. The city’s plastic ban has received the thumbs up from the UN, but what do you do with the plastic that you just can’t avoid? Donate it to Project Mumbai, which will come to your doorstep to collect the plastic. What’s collected will be used to make amenities such as benches in public spaces and dustbins.

When: Collection drive will be between Oct 2-8; last date for registration is today.

Where: www.projectmumbai.org

Grab a burger



If you are blue, a good burger always hits the spot. The new burger list at 212 All Day includes Bombay Masala Open Burger (toasted brioche, spicy onion tomato salsa, spiced potato, cheddar melt) The Middle Eastern Burger (falafel patty, pickles, labneh spread) and The Signature 212 Burger (fresh tomato coulis, melted cheese, pepperoni, grilled split franks, bbq onions). Are you drooling yet?

Where: 212 All Day,

Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Call: 61801641

Become a masterchef



Attend the World On A Plate Masterclass with Masterchef Australia 2017 runner-up, Ben Ungermann. In this two-hour session, he will demonstrate two of his special dishes. You may be called up to assist the chef while he teaches and interacts. You will also get a photo opportunity and a meet and greet session.

Where: High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

When: Oct 6, 3 pm to 5 pm

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Be a rockstar



8.30 PM: Culture Shoq loves great, original music and strongly believes that such talent should be encouraged. Attend this music open mic, featuring artistes you’ve never heard of before. Hosted by Gaurav Jagwani, this is a must, if you just want some confidence or feedback.

01 Monday

Where: Hive at Gostana, shop no. 2, Parbhat Kunj, 25th Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

Log on to: Insider.in

Women as art



11 AM – 7 PM: Contemplate upon and admire pieces of art from the The Quintessential Woman, a unique art exhibition honouring the indefatigable and invincible women of India by Nayanaa Kanodia. The artist says her paintings portray the role of the modern woman of today.

02 Tuesday

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

FRee

Call: 22843989

Laugh out loud



9 PM: 420 Project, presented by Comedy Ladder, is where four stand-up comics make you laugh for 20 minutes each. The show is hosted by Jeeya Sethi and features Aayush Rathi, Saurav Mehta and Sridhar V. So, if Tuesday was a hard day, get all your colleagues along and laugh the blues away.

03 Wednesday

Where: The Integral Space, opp Palladium Mall

Entry: Rs 249

Log on to: Insider.in

Soak in some Coldplay



8 PM: Have a beer as you listen to the Reuel Benedict Collective pay a tribute to Coldplay. Get ready to groove to popular songs from the now iconic band like Yellow, The Scientist, Paradise, Fix You, Up & Up and many more. And by the end of the night, we are sure you will be singing along.

04 Thursday

Where: The Irish House, Rampart Row, Kalaghoda,

Entry: Rs 500

Log on to: Insider.in

Rap about change



7 PM: Artist Originals is putting together a series of live experiences featuring India’s top independent artists in your city. You can’t afford to miss Prabh Deep, DJ Uri, Swadesi, Seedhe Maut and Tienas. Listen to them for insightful lyrics and hard-hitting rap that is asking for change.

05 Friday

Where: Above The Habitat, 4th floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West

Entry: Rs 300

Call: 9833358490

Meet a mentalist



3 pm - 7 pm: Wondering how to spend your Saturday afternoon? Be a part of this engaging session by Dr Kruti Parekh, who aims at taking you beyond logical avenues and helping you explore your latent potential. She will demonstrate and explain the methods to command the mind.

06 Saturday

Where: 6 Vasan Udyog Bhavan, opp Phoenix High Street, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 2,000

Call: 24997999

Snap judgement

A quick verdict on the buzz

Know your squad



Film-maker Samar Khan, of Shaurya fame, takes us inside a heavily guarded army regiment, with his new TV series, Regiment Diaries, shot with real soldiers. We particularly enjoyed the one on the Rajput Rifles, which shows how it was initially raised as part of the Bengal Native Infantry, before finally becoming a part of the Indian Army after Independence. The pride is so ingrained that some current soldiers in the regiment are the fifth generation from their families to be part of the regiment.

Love the Lauv



Lauv and Julia Michaels are out with a new song and it’s stuck in our heads. It has all the ingredients needed for a hit: a catchy hook, great heart-warming lyrics, and talks of something we all battle, complicated relationships. They sing, “Cause when I got somebody, you don’t/ And when you got somebody, I don’t”, and you are left nodding yes, yes, been there, done that. Michaels has said of the song, “There’s No Way is about wanting to be with someone but sometimes the timing is wrong.” Oh, you got us there

Julia. Go listen now.

Carry Gaiman in your pocket

As writers go, there’s something alluring about Neil Gaiman. He creates both, a world of fantasy and a world of wisdom, as few (Terry Pratchett) can. Which is why, little pieces of wisdom by Gaiman (If you don’t know it’s impossible/ it’s easier to do. And because nobody has done it before, they haven’t made up rules to stop anyone doing that again, yet) that fit in a pocket-sized book, with illustrations by Chris Riddell (Art Matters — Because Imagination Can Change The World, published by Hachette), is a very sound buy.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates